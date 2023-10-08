TEST

Test item

$1.00

Food

Appetizer

(3) Tacos de Arrachera

$20.00

(3) Quesatacos Res

$20.00

(4) Tacos de Papa

$20.00

(3) Tacos Gobernador

$20.00

(3) Tacos Dorados De Camaron

$20.00

(3) Tacos De Camaron Baja Style

$20.00

(3) Surf N Turf Tacos

$20.00

Ceviche de Camaron

$20.00

Aguachile de Camaron

$20.00

(6) Wings with Waffle Fries

$20.00

(3) Chicken Tenders with Waffle Fries

$20.00

Well Drinks

Bar Mixed Drinks

Adios

$15.00

Midori Sour

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Sex on the Beach

$15.00

Tequilas Sunrise

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Nengroni

$15.00

Piña Colada

$15.00

Water

$4.00

Long Island

$15.00

Prince Albert

$15.00

Mango Pop

$15.00

Water cup

$2.00

Shooters

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Watermelon Comikaze

$10.00

Prince Albert

$10.00

Scuba Snap

$10.00

White Gummy

$10.00

Lemon Drops

$10.00

Jolly Ranchers

$10.00

Mango Pop

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Shots

Well

$10.00

Tequila

Pineapple

$15.00

Cranberry

$15.00

Squirt

$15.00

Soda Water

$15.00

Redbull

$17.00

Strawberry

$15.00

Watermelon

$15.00

Orange Juice

$15.00

Mango

$15.00

Tamarindo

$15.00

Coconut

$15.00

Jamaica

$15.00

Midori

$15.00

Sprite

$15.00

Coke

$15.00

Raspberry

$15.00

Sour Apple

$15.00

Vodka

Pineapple

$15.00

Cranberry

$15.00

Squirt

$15.00

Soda Water

$15.00

Redbull

$17.00

Strawberry

$15.00

Watermelon

$15.00

Sour Apple

$15.00

Blue Curacao

$15.00

Coconut

$15.00

Orange Juice

$15.00

Mango

$15.00

Tamarindo

$15.00

Jamaica

$15.00

Midori

$15.00

Sprite

$15.00

Coke

$15.00

Raspberry

$15.00

Whiskey

Pineapple

$15.00

Cranberry

$15.00

Squirt

$15.00

Soda Water

$15.00

Redbull

$17.00

Strawberry

$15.00

Watermelon

$15.00

Sour Apple

$15.00

Coconut

$15.00

Orange Juice

$15.00

Mango

$15.00

Tamarindo

$15.00

Jamaica

$15.00

Midori

$15.00

Sprite

$15.00

Coke

$15.00

Raspberry

$15.00

Rum

Pineapple

$15.00

Cranberry

$15.00

Squirt

$15.00

Soda Water

$15.00

Redbull

$17.00

Strawberry

$15.00

Watermelon

$15.00

Sour Apple

$15.00

Coconut

$15.00

Orange Juice

$15.00

Mango

$15.00

Tamarindo

$15.00

Jamaica

$15.00

Midori

$15.00

Sprite

$15.00

Coke

$15.00

Raspberry

$15.00

Gin

Pineapple

$15.00

Cranberry

$15.00

Squirt

$15.00

Soda Water

$15.00

Redbull

$17.00

Strawberry

$15.00

Watermelon

$15.00

Sour Apple

$15.00

Orange Juice

$15.00

Mango

$15.00

Tamarindo

$15.00

Jamaica

$15.00

Midori

$15.00

Sprite

$15.00

Coke

$15.00

Raspberry

$15.00

Margaritas/ Palomas

Margarita

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Bottle Menu

Tequila

Don Julio 70

$450.00

Casa Amigos

$400.00

Class Azul Reposado

$600.00

Patron Silver

$350.00

Don Julio Silver

$350.00

Don Julio 1942

$600.00

Don Julio 1942 PRIMAVERA

$600.00

Whiskey

Johnnie Walker BLUE

$700.00

Johnnie Walker BLACK

$400.00

Jack Daniels

$400.00

Buchanans 12

$350.00

Buchanans 18

$450.00

Crown Royal

$350.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$350.00

Ciroc

$350.00

Tito's

$350.00

Cognac

Hennessey XO

$700.00

Champagne

Ace of Spades

$1,500.00

Dom Perignon

$1,500.00

Moet & Chandon NECTAR

$450.00

Moet & Chandon ICE

$450.00

Mixers

Squirt

$15.00

Soda Water

$15.00

Pineapple

$15.00

Cranberry

$15.00

Red Bull

$15.00

Beer Menu

Beer Bottles

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

CartavBlanca

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Dos equis

$6.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Shots Menu

Tequila

Don Julio 70

$28.00

Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

Casa Amigos

$25.00

Class Azul Reposado

$37.50

Patron Silver

$22.00

Don Julio Silver

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.50

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$37.50

Whiskey

Johnnie Walker BLUE

$44.00

Johnnie Walker BLACK

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$22.00

Buchanans 12

$22.00

Buchanans 18

$28.00

Crown Royal

$22.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$20.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Titos

$18.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$15.00

Hennessey XO

$43.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Host

Host Prices

Thursday

Friday

$20.00

Saturday

$20.00

Sunday

Banda Tuesday

$20.00

Well

Tequila

Pineapple

Cranberry

Mango

Strawberry

Watermelon

Tamarindo

Redbull

Coke

Sprite

Soda water

Squirt

Orange

Lollipops

(6) Glow in the dark

$15.00