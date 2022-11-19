Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Monos Coffee Crafters
13 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Providing an elevated coffee experience and serving ridiculously good coffee!
Location
2209 Lexington Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356
Gallery
More near Nicholasville