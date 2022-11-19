Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Monos Coffee Crafters

13 Reviews

2209 Lexington Road

Nicholasville, KY 40356

Order Again

Popular Items

Harvest Spice Latte
Drip Coffee
Avocado Toastie

Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Double shot of espresso with hot water. 12oz hot or 16oz iced.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, topped with milk foam. 12 oz.

Chai Latte

$5.00

House-made chai concentrate with steamed milk. 12 oz hot or 16 oz iced/blended. Add a double shot to make it a dirty chai!

Citrus Mint Steamer

$4.50

Citrus Peppermint tea, lemonade steamed to perfection!

Cold Brew

$4.00

House-made cold brew coffee. Served over ice, with a dash of milk if desired or black. Get that caffeine kick! 16 oz.

Cortado

$3.50

Double shot of espresso cut with equal amount of steamed milk.

Doppio

$3.00

Double shot of espresso.

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Good old fashioned brewed coffee. Your choice of light roast, medium roast, or decaf. 12 oz.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamed milk with Ghirardelli chocolate. Add a flavor if you'd like! 12 oz.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Brewed hot tea with our selection of organic teas. 12 oz.

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea

$4.00

Our house-brewed hibiscus berry iced tea.

Latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Add a delicious flavor to sweeten it, or keep it plain. 12 oz hot or 16oz iced.

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh, house-made lemonade with cane sugar. Your choice of regular, lavender lemonade or hibiscus rose lemonade.

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey tea with steamed milk. 12 oz.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha with steamed milk. 12 oz hot or 16 oz iced.

Pour Over

$4.00

Hand-crafted pour over brewed coffee. Choose from our current varieties. 12 oz.

Refill- Drip Coffee

$1.00

Smart Water Bottle

$3.00

Green Wellness Smoothie

$7.00

Pineapple, banana, medjool dates, kale, and pineapple juice blended. Made with whole, real food ingredients!

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry, banana, local honey and milk blended. Made with whole, real food ingredients!

Chocolate PB Energy Smoothie

$6.50

Banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, oats, local honey, and milk blended. Made with whole, real food ingredients!

Food

Autumn Fig Toastie

$7.50

Cream cheese, fig and honey jam, rosemary, sea salt and walnuts and nestled on our amazing sourdough bread!

Avocado Toastie

$8.00

Fresh avo slices on toasted local sourdough topped with everything but the bagel seasoning and a dash of lemon juice.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cliff Bar or Kind Bar

$2.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

PB & Banana Toastie

$7.50

Fresh ground peanut butter on toasted local sourdough topped with fresh banana slices, hemp hearts and local honey.

Planters Nuts

$2.00

Mast Chocolate Bars

$4.00

Merch

Bag of Coffee

$17.00

Monos Stickers

$3.00+

Bag of Tea

$8.00

Syrup Bottle

$16.00

The syrups we serve in house from Pink House Alchemy - but you get the whole bottle to take home! Perfect to make your morning coffee at home even better, or such a great gift to pair with a bag of Monos coffee beans.

Monos Mug

$10.00

Seasonal Drinks

Wild S'more Latte

$5.75

Espresso and steamed milk with ghiradelli chocolate, cinnamon, honey and vanilla topped with a toasted marshmallow & chocolate shavings.

Apple Cider Chai

$5.00

Apple cider and chai concentrate steamed to fall perfection! Or make it iced!

Apple Cider

$3.50

Apple cider steamed to perfection or poured over ice.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Espresso, milk, and pumpkin butternut spice syrup.

Harvest Spice Latte

$5.50

Espresso, milk, pumpkin butternut spice, hazelnut, cinnamon, honey & vanilla.

Hazelnut Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50

Espresso, milk, brown sugar and hazelnut.

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$5.75
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Providing an elevated coffee experience and serving ridiculously good coffee!

Location

2209 Lexington Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356

Directions

