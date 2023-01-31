Monroe Diner
568 Main Street
Monroe, CT 06468
Order Again
FRESH EGGS
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES & MORE
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese & multi grain toast.
Bagel & Lox
Toasted plain bagel, sliced tomato, red onion & cream cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own double egg breakfast sandwich!
Fruit Bowl
Assorted fruit.
Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt with choice of topping.
Oatmeal
Quaker Oats with choice of topping.
BENEDICTS
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce & home fries.
Avocado Benedict
Two poached eggs, English muffin, avocado, hollandaise sauce & home fries.
Spinach Benedict
Two poached eggs, English muffin, sautéed spinach, hollandaise sauce & home fries.
Lox Benedict
Two poached eggs, English muffin, lox, hollandaise sauce & home fries.
OMELETS
Build Your Own
Three egg omelet with choice of vegetable, protein & cheese.
Italian Omelet
Sausage, peppers & onions.
The CT Omelet
Mushroom, spinach & tomato.
California Omelet
Turkey, avocado & tomato.
Monroe Omelet
Spinach, feta & tomato.
Greek Omelet
Feta & gyro.
Western Omelet
Diced ham, peppers & onions.
Vegetable Omelet
Broccoli, peppers, onion & tomato.
Country Omelet
Ham, mushroom & onions.
SIDES
Cheese Fries
Coleslaw
Curly Fries
French Fries
Home Fries
Mashed Potato
Mixed Vegetable
Simply seasoned.
Onion Rings
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Egg
Side Gyro
Side Ham
Side Lox
Side Rice
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Bacon
Sweet Potato Fries
THE GRIDDLE
STARTERS
SOUPS
SANDWICHES
B.L.T
Served on toast with mayonnaise.
Beyond Burger
Cheeseburger
American cheese. Lettuce & tomato.
Chicken Cutlet Sand
Breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, hard roll.
Chicken Melt
Cheddar cheese, grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions & pita bread.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Marinara & mozzarella on a roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lettuce & tomato.
Eggplant Parm Sand
Marinara & mozzarella on a roll.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Lettuce & tomato.
Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pita & tzatziki sauce.
Hamburger
Lettuce & tomato.
Patty Melt
Swiss cheeseburger, grilled onions & bacon.
Philly Steak
Shaved steak, grilled onions & mushrooms on ciabatta.
Reuben
Corned beef or pastrami.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Lettuce & tomato.
Spinach Melt
Tuna Melt
Grilled rye, tuna salad, swiss & tomatoes.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lettuce & tomato.
Turkey Melt
Coleslaw, swiss, Russian, grilled rye.
Turkey Sandwich
Lettuce & tomato.
CLUBS, WRAPS & MORE
SALADS
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, green pepper & red onion.
Caesar Salad
Romaine greens, croutons & Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, grape leaves, peperoncino, onions, olives, peppers & feta cheese.
Village Salad
Authentic Greek salad without lettuce, tossed with oregano & oliv