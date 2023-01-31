Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monroe Diner

568 Main Street

Monroe, CT 06468

Order Again

FRESH EGGS

Two Eggs

$7.50

Served any style, with home fries & toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.00

Made in house, served with home fries & toast.

Lox & Eggs

$16.00

Scrambled with onions, served with home fries & toast.

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

16 oz. Two eggs any style, served with home fries & toast.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES & MORE

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese & multi grain toast.

Bagel & Lox

$14.00

Toasted plain bagel, sliced tomato, red onion & cream cheese.

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Build your own double egg breakfast sandwich!

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Assorted fruit.

Greek Yogurt

$5.00

Greek yogurt with choice of topping.

Oatmeal

$4.00

Quaker Oats with choice of topping.

BENEDICTS

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Two poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce & home fries.

Avocado Benedict

$15.00

Two poached eggs, English muffin, avocado, hollandaise sauce & home fries.

Spinach Benedict

$15.00

Two poached eggs, English muffin, sautéed spinach, hollandaise sauce & home fries.

Lox Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs, English muffin, lox, hollandaise sauce & home fries.

OMELETS

Build Your Own

$9.50

Three egg omelet with choice of vegetable, protein & cheese.

Italian Omelet

$12.00

Sausage, peppers & onions.

The CT Omelet

$12.00

Mushroom, spinach & tomato.

California Omelet

$13.00

Turkey, avocado & tomato.

Monroe Omelet

$13.00

Spinach, feta & tomato.

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Feta & gyro.

Western Omelet

$12.00

Diced ham, peppers & onions.

Vegetable Omelet

$12.00

Broccoli, peppers, onion & tomato.

Country Omelet

$12.00

Ham, mushroom & onions.

SIDES

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Coleslaw

$5.00

Curly Fries

$6.50

French Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Mixed Vegetable

$5.00

Simply seasoned.

Onion Rings

$6.50

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

Side Egg

Side Gyro

$6.00

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Lox

$10.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

THE GRIDDLE

Belgium Waffle

$8.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Build you own buttermilk pancakes! Three pancakes.

Cheese Blintzes

$13.00

Apple sauce & sour cream.

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes



$11.00

Condensed milk icing.

French Toast

$8.00

Three pieces.

Gluten Free French Toast

$9.00

Single Pancake

$3.50

Single French - Gluten Free

$4.50

STARTERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Marinara sauce.

Tenders

$10.50

Five per order.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Wings

$11.00

Choice of flavor.

Grape Leave App

$6.00

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$4.50+

Chicken broth, chicken, carrots, celery, onions & orzo.

Matzo Ball

$4.50+

Chicken broth.

French Onion

$5.50+

Served with seasoned bread & mozzarella cheese.

SANDWICHES

B.L.T

$7.00

Served on toast with mayonnaise.

Beyond Burger

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$10.50

American cheese. Lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Cutlet Sand

$9.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, hard roll.

Chicken Melt

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions & pita bread.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.50

Marinara & mozzarella on a roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce & tomato.

Eggplant Parm Sand

$11.50

Marinara & mozzarella on a roll.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Lettuce & tomato.

Gyro

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pita & tzatziki sauce.

Hamburger

$9.50

Lettuce & tomato.

Patty Melt

$11.00

Swiss cheeseburger, grilled onions & bacon.

Philly Steak

$11.00

Shaved steak, grilled onions & mushrooms on ciabatta.

Reuben

$11.00

Corned beef or pastrami.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce & tomato.

Spinach Melt

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Grilled rye, tuna salad, swiss & tomatoes.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce & tomato.

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Coleslaw, swiss, Russian, grilled rye.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce & tomato.

CLUBS, WRAPS & MORE

Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Pesto

$13.00

Roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, ciabatta bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

California Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Bacon, swiss, avocado & mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato & blue cheese.

Triple Decker Club

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

SALADS

House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, green pepper & red onion.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine greens, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, grape leaves, peperoncino, onions, olives, peppers & feta cheese.

Village Salad

$14.00

Authentic Greek salad without lettuce, tossed with oregano & oliv