  • Monroe's Hot Chicken - Ghost Kitchen New - 366 N GILBERT RD
Monroe's Hot Chicken - Ghost Kitchen New 366 N GILBERT RD

No reviews yet

366 N GILBERT RD

GILBERT, AZ 85234

Plates

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.40
Hot Chicken Belgian Waffle Sandwich

Hot Chicken Belgian Waffle Sandwich

$18.00
3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box

3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box

$14.40
Mixed Field Green Salad

Mixed Field Green Salad

$12.00
Mixed Field Green Salad W/ Hot Chicken

Mixed Field Green Salad W/ Hot Chicken

$18.00
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$15.60
Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich

Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.40

Halal 3pc Chicken Tenders& Fries

$14.40
Honey Bun Hot Chicken Sandwich

Honey Bun Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.80
Ultimate Sloppy Toppy Chicken Sandwich

Ultimate Sloppy Toppy Chicken Sandwich

$19.20
Sloppy Popcorn Chicken

Sloppy Popcorn Chicken

$18.00
GF Chicken Sandwich

GF Chicken Sandwich

$16.80

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$4.20
Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$4.20
Red Potato Skin Salad

Red Potato Skin Salad

$4.80
Cornbread Mac & Cheese

Cornbread Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

$6.00
Solo Belgian Waffle Quarters

Solo Belgian Waffle Quarters

$6.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00
One Piece Chicken Tender

One Piece Chicken Tender

$4.80
Hot Cheetos Mac and Cheese

Hot Cheetos Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Extras

Cheese

$1.20

Pickles

$1.80
Ranch

Ranch

$0.60
Kick It Up Sauce

Kick It Up Sauce

$0.60
Sunny Side Up Egg

Sunny Side Up Egg

$1.80

Drinks

Pepsi Products (20 oz)

$3.60

Lemonade & Tea (20 oz)

$3.60

Desserts

HomemadeTennessee Moon Pie

HomemadeTennessee Moon Pie

$8.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

366 N GILBERT RD, GILBERT, AZ 85234

Directions

