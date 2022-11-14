Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monsoon - Bellevue 10245 Main St

3,162 Reviews

$$

10245 Main St

Bellevue, WA 98004

Order Again

Popular Items

Drunken Chicken
Crispy Imperial Rolls
Green Beans

Small Plates

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$14.00

Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$15.50

Carlton Farms pork ribs, five-spice dry rub, hoisin BBQ sauce, green onion

Bò Lá Lot

Bò Lá Lot

$14.50

Marinated flank steak wrapped around la lot leaves

Tofu Fresh Rolls

Tofu Fresh Rolls

$12.50

Tofu, roasted shiitakes, beansprout, vermicelli peanut sauce

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

$13.50

Sàigòn chicken wings, lime

Crispy Vegetarian Rolls

Crispy Vegetarian Rolls

$13.50

Taro, Northwest Tofu, carrot, glass noodle, mushroom

Crispy Imperial Rolls

Crispy Imperial Rolls

$13.50

Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm

Grilled Pork Belly

Grilled Pork Belly

$13.00

Grilled Pork Belly

Seafood

Catfish Claypot

Catfish Claypot

$24.00Out of stock

Caramelized Idaho catfish claypot, coconut juice, green onion

Prawn Curry

Prawn Curry

$28.00

Wild caught prawn curry lemongrass, peanuts, ngò om

Meats

Drunken Chicken

Drunken Chicken

$23.00

Crispy Washington grown drunken chicken, yu choy, sesame

Luc Lac Beef Tenderloin

$35.00

Painted Hills Beef tenderloin luc lac, cognac, lime juice, watercress and cherry tomato salad

Pork Chop

$29.00

Lan Rock pork chop, gai lan, tamarind sauce.

Wokked Anderson Ranch Lamb

$29.00

Worked Anderson Ranch Lamb, cumin, sweet onion, dry roasted chili, fermented black bean.

Vegetables

Farmer Curry

Farmer Curry

$17.50

Kabocha squash, taro, tofu, carrots

Lemongrass Tofu

Lemongrass Tofu

$18.50

Fried tofu, roasted shiitake mushroom, bell peppers, sweet onion

Green Beans

Green Beans

$15.50

Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, picled radish, dark soy sauce

Asian Eggplant

$15.50

Asian eggplant, green onion, spicy coconut milk, shrimp sauce.

Starch & Sides

Wokked Wheat Noodles

Wokked Wheat Noodles

$16.00

Worked wheat noodles, king oyster mushroom, egg, green onion.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried brown rice, vegetables, mushrooms, coconut oil.

Seafood Fried Rice

$26.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Large Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Large Brown Rice

$6.00

Sweets

Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Savory coconut sauce

Coconut Cremé Caramel

$8.50
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
EAT + DRINK + VIETNAM

