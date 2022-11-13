Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Monsoon Restaurant 615 19th Ave E.

review star

No reviews yet

615 19th Ave E.

Seattle, WA 98112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salad & Small Plates

Ahi Tuna Roll

Ahi Tuna Roll

$14.50

Ahi tuna, avocado, crispy shallot, nước chấm

Bò Lá Lot

Bò Lá Lot

$14.50

Marinated flank steak wrapped around la lot leaves

Crispy Imperial Rolls

Crispy Imperial Rolls

$13.50

Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm

Crispy Vegetarian Rolls

Crispy Vegetarian Rolls

$13.50

Taro, Northwest Tofu, carrot, glass noodle, mushroom

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$14.00

Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut

Grilled Pork Belly

$13.00

Grilled marinated pork belly, pickled vegetables

Tofu Fresh Rolls

Tofu Fresh Rolls

$12.50

Tofu, roasted shiitakes, beansprout, vermicelli peanut sauce

Lunch Bowls

Bowl Drunken Chicken

Bowl Drunken Chicken

$17.50

Crispy Washington grown drunken chicken, yu choy, sesame. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber, pineapple, steamed rice, and a soft boiled egg

Bowl Catfish Claypot

Bowl Catfish Claypot

$24.00

Caramelized Idaho catfish claypot, fresh coconut juice, green onion. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber, pineapple, steamed rice, and a soft boiled egg

Bowl Lemongrass Pork

Bowl Lemongrass Pork

$17.50

Grilled marinated pork shoulder, green onion. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber, pineapple, steamed rice, and a soft boiled egg

Bowl Curry Tofu

Bowl Curry Tofu

$17.50

Northwest Tofu, eggplant, green bean, squash. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber, pineapple, steamed rice, and a soft boiled egg

Dim Sum

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$9.00Out of stock

Steamed barbecue pork buns (2)

Wontons

Wontons

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy shrimp & chive wontons (2)

Dumplings

Dumplings

$10.00

Steamed Shrimp dumplings (3)

Drunken Chicken

Drunken Chicken

$11.50+

Small plate version of our popular crispy Washington grown drunken chicken, yu choy, sesame

Green Beans

Green Beans

$9.00

Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, spicy black bean sauce

Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$9.00

Bamboo leaf wrapped sticky rice, ground pork, chinese sausage and shiitake mushroom (2)

Vermicelli Noodles

Grilled Prawn Vermicelli

$18.00

Grilled prawn vermicelli with a crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm

Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli

Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli

$17.50

Grilled lemongrass chicken, pork and shrimp imperial roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli

$18.50

Grilled lemongrass beef skewer with crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm

Wokked Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli

Wokked Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli

$17.50

Fried tofu, roasted shiitake mushroom, bell peppers, sweet onion. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm

Phở

Phở Bò

Phở Bò

$15.90

Painted Hills Farm eye of round and brisket, ngò gai

Mushroom Phở

Mushroom Phở

$15.90

Hon shimeji mushroom, shiitake mushroom, onion, ngò gai

Combination Phở

$16.90

Painted Hills Farm beef, mushroom, onions, ngò gai

Classic Saigon

Mushroom Congee

Mushroom Congee

$15.50

Green onion, fresh ginger, poached egg, chinese donut

Duck Congee

$16.50

Green onion, fresh ginger, poached egg, chinese donut

Dessert

Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$8.50

Savory coconut sauce

Coconut Cremé Caramel

Coconut Cremé Caramel

$8.50

Beer

Saigon Sibling

$7.00

Juicy IPA

$7.00

Pfriem Sour

$8.00

Sassy Peaches ROC

$8.00

Plum And Pucker ROC

$8.00

Finnriver Farmstead

$12.00+

Aval Rose

$8.00

Avery Brewing Co Ellie's Brown Ale

$6.00

Bitburger NA

$5.00Out of stock

Black Raven Coco Jones

$7.00Out of stock

Great Divide Colette Farmhouse Ale

$8.00

Nanjing Black Lager

$9.00Out of stock

No-Li wrecking Ball Imperial Stout

$7.00

Puffed Rice Chinese Pale Ale

$9.00

Ecliptic Pilsner

$7.00

Saigon Export Pale Lager

$7.00

RETAIL

Broadbent Rosé (To Go Only)

$21.00

Ransom Pinot Noir (To Go Only)

$23.00Out of stock

Hot Charlotte Kit

$45.00

375 ml Hendrick's gin, 16oz Looking Glass Hot Charlotte Cocktail Mixer - lemon, cucumber juice, ancho and jalapeno, champagne vinegar

Hot Charlotte Mixer

$19.00

16oz Looking Glass Hot Charlotte Cocktail Mixer - lemon, cucumber juice, ancho and jalapeno, champagne vinegar

Sayulita Kit

$39.00

375 ml Sauza Hornitos Tequila, 16oz Looking Glass Sayulita Cocktail Mixer - hibiscus, jalapeno, house grenadine, lime, orange, cilantro

Sayulita Mixer

$19.00

16oz Looking Glass Sayulita Cocktail Mixer - hibiscus, jalapeno, house grenadine, lime, orange, cilantro

Whiskey Rebellion Kit

$45.00

375 ml Maker's Mark, 16oz Looking Glass Whiskey Rebellion Cocktail Mixer - blackberry, lemon, drop of absinthe and rosemary, sour

Whiskey Rebellion Mixer

$19.00

16oz Looking Glass Whiskey Rebellion Cocktail Mixer - blackberry, lemon, drop of absinthe and rosemary, sour

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

EAT + DRINK + VIETNAM

Website

Location

615 19th Ave E., Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

Gallery
Monsoon Restaurant image
Monsoon Restaurant image
Monsoon Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
orange star4.4 • 505
1550 15th Ave. Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
vacilando
orange starNo Reviews
405 15th Avenue East Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Smith - 332 15th Ave E
orange starNo Reviews
332 15th Ave E Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Olmstead
orange star4.9 • 32
314 Broadway East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Post Pike
orange starNo Reviews
212A Braodway E SEATTLE, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Witness - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 2,067
410 Broadway E SEATTLE, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston