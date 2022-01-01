Monsoon Siam 2
2045 Atwood Ave unit 109
Madison, WI 53704
Popular Items
Appetizer
SPRING ROLLS
Our veggie rolls deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
FRESH ROLLS
Lettuce, avocado and carrots wrapped with rice paper, served with special Tamarind peanut sauce.
CIGAR ROLLS
Peas, potatoes and onions seasoned with curry powder, deep-fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce.
KANOM JEEB
Minced pork, chicken and water chestnuts wrapped in wontonskin, steamed, and served with black sweet Thai soy sauce.
SUN-DRIED BEEF
Tender Thai-style cured beef, marinated and fried until crispy, served with Sriracha sauce.
CHICKEN SATAY (GF)
Marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
NUM TOK (GF)
Grilled flank beef, sliced and tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro and spicy lime dressing.
THAI SAUSAGE (GF)
(3) Sauages filled with merinated mince pork, rice, thai herbs served with fresh veggies & ginger.
PAPAYA SALAD (GF)
Julienne green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and peanuts mixed with spicy lime dressing, served with (2) grilled shrimp.
HOI OB (STEAMED MUSSELS)
Thai style steamed mussel serve with spicy lime sauce.
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh vegetables served with our house ginger dressing on the side.
Curry Puffs
Soups
Noodles
PAD THAI (GF)
Thailand's traditional noodle dish, stir-fried thin rice noodles with bean sprout, scallions, egg and crushed peanuts.
DRUNKEN NOODLE ***
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce with , bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red bell peppers, green chillis, and onions.
PAD SEE EAW
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chineese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
KUA KAI
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chicken in Thai style light soy sauce on a bed of lettuce, and sprinkled scallions topped.
KAO SOI
Egg noodles in Northern style yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy egg noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, and napa pickled cabbage.
SUKI YAKI
Stir-fried cellophane noodles, carrots, napa cabbage, mushroom, scallions, egg in a special spicy sesame bean paste.
Entrée
KA POW***
Choice of meat sauteed with chili, garlic, fresh basil, and red peppers in a spicy garlic sauce. Spicy.
PAD GARLIC
Choice of meat sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli on the side.
FRESH GINGER
Choice of meat stir-fried with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, scallions, and bell peppers in a light black bean sauce.
PAD CASHEW NUT*
Choice of meat sauteed with cashew nuts and onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.
PIK SOD
Choice of meat sauteed with fresh chili, onions, scallions and red peppers in a tasty brown sauce.
PIK POW**
Choice of meat sauteed with fresh chili, onions, scallions, mushroom, basil and red peppers in a tasty chili paste sauce. Spicy.
SOUTHERN HEAT (GF)
Southern style hot and spicy minced chicken stir-fried with Thai herbs, Thai chili, black pepper and young green pepper corns. Served with steamed veggies and jasmine rice.
KAPOW CRISPY SQUID***
Deep-fried squid sauteed with green chili, red peppers, onions and fresh basil in a spicy basil sauce topped with crispy basil. Spicy.
MOO YANG*
Marinate slice pork, onion, mushroom grilled served with Thai dipping sauce and sticky rice.
Fried Rice
KAO PAD
Soy base white rice stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, onions, carrots, peas, scallions, and tomatoes.
KAO PAD KAPOW
White rice stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce, basil leaves, bell peppers, onions and chili and your choice of meat.
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
White rice stir-fried with yellow curry powder, pineapple, peas, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and cashew nuts.
Currys
Squash Curry (GF)
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.
Green Curry (GF)
Choice of meat cooked with traditional style curry bamboo shoots, basil, jalapeno, and red bell peppers.
Red Curry (GF)
Choice of meat cooked with traditional style curry bamboo shoots, basil, jalapeno, and red bell peppers.
Panang Curry (GF)
Choice of meat cooked with special panang curry sauce with red bell peppers and basil leaf.
Yellow Curry (GF)
Choice of meat cooked with tasty yellow curry sauce cooked with potatoes and onions. Topped with fried onions.
Massaman Curry (GF)
Choice of meat cooked with special massaman curry sauce with bell peppers and basil.
Noodle Soups
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Steamed noodles, chicken, and bean sprouts, topped with scallions and cilantro.
TEAW MOO (GF)
Spicy & sour pork noodle soup with bean spouts and sprinkled crunch peanut.
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
Steamed noodles, bean sprouts and mushrooms, in a spicy broth with a touch of lemon grass, topped with scallions and cilantro.
BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP
Braised beef, tender and flavorful in a tasty rich beef broth, Steamed noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli, sprinkled with scallions and cilantro.
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Pad Thai Hor Kai
Authenthic Pad Thai with Shrimp & Chicken, wrapped in Thai omelet.
Kapow Moo Krob (Pork Belly)
Crispy pork belly stir fried with string bean, onions, chili, pepper, basil in spicy basil sauce and fried egg on topped
CRYING TIGER
Marinated flank steak, pan grilled, sliced, and served with a spicy dipping sauce and salad.
VOLCANO
Fried crispy chicken topped with special sweet chili garlic sauce base on steamed broccoli serve with jasmine rice.
PLA PAD PED*****
Deep-fried Tilapia lets sauteed with bamboo shoots, string beans, green chili, young peppercorn, red peppers and exotic spices in a special chili paste sauce, topped with crispy basil. Spicy.
ANGRY FISH****
Deep-fried whole tilapia top with Thai style spicy red curry sauce.
RIVER MONSTER***** (GF)
Deep fried Whole Tilapia top with spicy lime dressing (shallot, basil, cilantro, scallion).
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crabs with light yellow curry sauce, egg, bell peppers, fresh ginger, onions, scallions and basil.
Pattaya Spaghetti
Combination of seafood: shrimp, scallop, squid, mussel and crabmeat. Stir-fried with chili paste garlic sauce, chili, red pepper, green bean, bamboo and basil.
Kapow Half Duck
Fried half roasted duck base on crispy egg noodle topped with chili garlic basil sauce.
Boat Noodle Soup
Traditionally sold by boat vendors that floated along Bangkok's canals and rivers. "Delicious pork broth noodle soup." Rice noodles, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, fried wonton wraps, sliced pork, and pork grinds.
Roasted Duck Noodle
Aromatic broth with delicious roasted duck, egg noodle, cilantro, shiitake mushroom, boy-choy and boiled egg.
Yen-Ta-Po
Pink Noodle Soup. Flavoring ingrediants of fermented soybean paste and thai seasoning. Seafood (shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussel), wide rice noodles, tofu, Chinese broccoli, and dried white fungus mushroom.
Vegetarian
LEMONGRASS CHILLI TOFU
Light battered tofu deep fried top with lemongrass chili paste sauce, crunch cashew nut, scallion, crispy lemongrass topped, with bedded steam bok choi and shiitake mushroom.
SPICY SEITAN BASIL***
Deep-fried seitan sauteed in spicy basil sauce with red pepper, onions, green chili, fresh basil. Served with steamed veggies on the side. Spicy.
RAMA TOFU* (GF)
Deep fried tofu topped with peanut sauce on a bed of steamed broccoli. Sprinkled with fried onions.
SPICY EGGPLANT***
Slices of chineese eggplant and tofu stir-fried in spicy black bean sauce with chili, red peppers, garlic and fresh basil leaves. Spicy.
PAD PAK
Sauteed mixed vegetables and tofu in a light garlic sauce.
KAPOW JAE***
Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, green chili, basil and tofu with spicy basil sauce. Spicy.
SEITAN CURRY
Steamed seitan, bamboo shoots, pineapple, string beans, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeño, and fresh basil in red curry sauce.
Desserts
Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice
Riped mango with coconut cream and sweet sticky rice!
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream, wrapped with white bread deep fried, topped with whip cream and sprinkles.
Special Dessert Of The Day
This week we have, Young Coconut Meat with Tapioca Pearls! It's a warm yummy dessert!
Extra and Sides
Extra Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Veggies
Steamed Noodles
Peanut Sauce
Steamed Beef
Side Chicken
Side Of Pork
Steamed Shrimp (3)
Tofu balls (3)
Three tofu balls, with tofu, potatoes, basil, mushroom, onions, seasoned, and hand pressed then deep-fried.
2 oz Chilli Oil
2 oz Chilli Flake
2 oz Fresh Ground Chilli
2 oz Authentic Thai Chili Flakes
Thai Drinks
Soft Drinks
Fruit Drinks
