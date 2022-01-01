Monsoon Siam 2 imageView gallery
Thai
Monsoon Siam 2

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109

Madison, WI 53704

Popular Items

KANOM JEEB
PAD THAI (GF)
FRESH ROLLS

Appetizer

SPRING ROLLS

$5.00

Our veggie rolls deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

FRESH ROLLS

$6.00

Lettuce, avocado and carrots wrapped with rice paper, served with special Tamarind peanut sauce.

CIGAR ROLLS

$4.00

Peas, potatoes and onions seasoned with curry powder, deep-fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce.

KANOM JEEB

$8.00

Minced pork, chicken and water chestnuts wrapped in wontonskin, steamed, and served with black sweet Thai soy sauce.

SUN-DRIED BEEF

SUN-DRIED BEEF

$8.00

Tender Thai-style cured beef, marinated and fried until crispy, served with Sriracha sauce.

CHICKEN SATAY (GF)

$8.00

Marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

NUM TOK (GF)

$9.00

Grilled flank beef, sliced and tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro and spicy lime dressing.

THAI SAUSAGE (GF)

$8.00

(3) Sauages filled with merinated mince pork, rice, thai herbs served with fresh veggies & ginger.

PAPAYA SALAD (GF)

PAPAYA SALAD (GF)

$8.00

Julienne green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and peanuts mixed with spicy lime dressing, served with (2) grilled shrimp.

HOI OB (STEAMED MUSSELS)

$9.00

Thai style steamed mussel serve with spicy lime sauce.

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Fresh vegetables served with our house ginger dressing on the side.

Curry Puffs

$7.00

Soups

TOM YUM

$6.00

Spicy broth with a touch of lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro and scallions

TOM KA (GF)

$6.00

Coconut milk base soup with mushrooms, cilantro, and scallion.

TOFU SOUP

$5.00

Clear soup with soft tofu, and napa cabbage cilantro and scallions.

Noodles

PAD THAI (GF)

$12.00

Thailand's traditional noodle dish, stir-fried thin rice noodles with bean sprout, scallions, egg and crushed peanuts.

DRUNKEN NOODLE ***

$13.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce with , bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red bell peppers, green chillis, and onions.

PAD SEE EAW

$12.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chineese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.

KUA KAI

$12.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chicken in Thai style light soy sauce on a bed of lettuce, and sprinkled scallions topped.

KAO SOI

$13.00

Egg noodles in Northern style yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy egg noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, and napa pickled cabbage.

SUKI YAKI

$13.00

Stir-fried cellophane noodles, carrots, napa cabbage, mushroom, scallions, egg in a special spicy sesame bean paste.

Entrée

KA POW***

$12.00

Choice of meat sauteed with chili, garlic, fresh basil, and red peppers in a spicy garlic sauce. Spicy.

PAD GARLIC

$12.00

Choice of meat sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli on the side.

FRESH GINGER

$12.00

Choice of meat stir-fried with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, scallions, and bell peppers in a light black bean sauce.

PAD CASHEW NUT*

$12.00

Choice of meat sauteed with cashew nuts and onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.

PIK SOD

$12.00

Choice of meat sauteed with fresh chili, onions, scallions and red peppers in a tasty brown sauce.

PIK POW**

$12.00

Choice of meat sauteed with fresh chili, onions, scallions, mushroom, basil and red peppers in a tasty chili paste sauce. Spicy.

SOUTHERN HEAT (GF)

$14.00

Southern style hot and spicy minced chicken stir-fried with Thai herbs, Thai chili, black pepper and young green pepper corns. Served with steamed veggies and jasmine rice.

KAPOW CRISPY SQUID***

$14.00

Deep-fried squid sauteed with green chili, red peppers, onions and fresh basil in a spicy basil sauce topped with crispy basil. Spicy.

MOO YANG*

$14.00

Marinate slice pork, onion, mushroom grilled served with Thai dipping sauce and sticky rice.

Fried Rice

KAO PAD

$12.00

Soy base white rice stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, onions, carrots, peas, scallions, and tomatoes.

KAO PAD KAPOW

$12.00

White rice stir-fried in spicy garlic sauce, basil leaves, bell peppers, onions and chili and your choice of meat.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$13.00

White rice stir-fried with yellow curry powder, pineapple, peas, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and cashew nuts.

Currys

Squash Curry (GF)

$14.00

Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.

Green Curry (GF)

$12.00

Choice of meat cooked with traditional style curry bamboo shoots, basil, jalapeno, and red bell peppers.

Red Curry (GF)

$12.00

Choice of meat cooked with traditional style curry bamboo shoots, basil, jalapeno, and red bell peppers.

Panang Curry (GF)

$12.00

Choice of meat cooked with special panang curry sauce with red bell peppers and basil leaf.

Yellow Curry (GF)

$12.00

Choice of meat cooked with tasty yellow curry sauce cooked with potatoes and onions. Topped with fried onions.

Massaman Curry (GF)

$12.00

Choice of meat cooked with special massaman curry sauce with bell peppers and basil.

Noodle Soups

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$11.00

Steamed noodles, chicken, and bean sprouts, topped with scallions and cilantro.

TEAW MOO (GF)

$11.00

Spicy & sour pork noodle soup with bean spouts and sprinkled crunch peanut.

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$11.00

Steamed noodles, bean sprouts and mushrooms, in a spicy broth with a touch of lemon grass, topped with scallions and cilantro.

BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

Braised beef, tender and flavorful in a tasty rich beef broth, Steamed noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli, sprinkled with scallions and cilantro.

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Roasted duck, steamed egg noodle, bean sprout, chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro, crushed peanut.

Pad Thai Hor Kai

$15.00

Authenthic Pad Thai with Shrimp & Chicken, wrapped in Thai omelet.

Kapow Moo Krob (Pork Belly)

$14.00

Crispy pork belly stir fried with string bean, onions, chili, pepper, basil in spicy basil sauce and fried egg on topped

CRYING TIGER

CRYING TIGER

$16.00

Marinated flank steak, pan grilled, sliced, and served with a spicy dipping sauce and salad.

VOLCANO

$13.00

Fried crispy chicken topped with special sweet chili garlic sauce base on steamed broccoli serve with jasmine rice.

PLA PAD PED*****

$16.00

Deep-fried Tilapia lets sauteed with bamboo shoots, string beans, green chili, young peppercorn, red peppers and exotic spices in a special chili paste sauce, topped with crispy basil. Spicy.

ANGRY FISH****

$19.00

Deep-fried whole tilapia top with Thai style spicy red curry sauce.

RIVER MONSTER***** (GF)

$19.00

Deep fried Whole Tila

Soft Shell Crab

$21.00

Deep fried soft shell crabs with light yellow curry sauce, egg, bell peppers, fresh ginger, onions, scallions and basil.

Pattaya Spaghetti

$16.00

Combination of seafood: shrimp, scallop, squid, mussel and crabmeat. Stir-fried with chili paste garlic sauce, chili, red pepper, green bean, bamboo and basil.

Kapow Half Duck

$21.00

Fried half roasted duck base on crispy egg noodle topped with chili garlic basil sauce.

Boat Noodle Soup

$13.00

Traditionally sold by boat vendors that floated along Bangkok's canals and rivers. "Delicious pork broth noodle soup." Rice noodles, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, fried wonton wraps, sliced pork, and pork grinds.

Roasted Duck Noodle

$15.00

Aromatic broth with delicious roasted duck, egg noodle, cilantro, shiitake mushroom, boy-choy and boiled egg.

Yen-Ta-Po

$16.00

Pink Noodle Soup. Flavoring ingrediants of fermented soybean paste and thai seasoning. Seafood (shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussel), wide rice noodles, tofu, Chinese broccoli, and dried white fungus mushroom.

Vegetarian

LEMONGRASS CHILLI TOFU

LEMONGRASS CHILLI TOFU

$14.00

Light battered tofu deep fried top with lemongrass chili paste sauce, crunch cashew nut, scallion, crispy lemongrass topped, with bedded steam bok choi and shiitake mushroom.

SPICY SEITAN BASIL***

SPICY SEITAN BASIL***

$14.00

Deep-fried seitan sauteed in spicy basil sauce with red pepper, onions, green chili, fresh basil. Served with steamed veggies on the side. Spicy.

RAMA TOFU* (GF)

$12.00

Deep fried tofu topped with peanut sauce on a bed of steamed broccoli. Sprinkled with fried onions.

SPICY EGGPLANT***

$12.00

Slices of chineese eggplant and tofu stir-fried in spicy black bean sauce with chili, red peppers, garlic and fresh basil leaves. Spicy.

PAD PAK

$12.00

Sauteed mixed vegetables and tofu in a light garlic sauce.

KAPOW JAE***

$12.00

Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, green chili, basil and tofu with spicy basil sauce. Spicy.

SEITAN CURRY

$13.00

Steamed seitan, bamboo shoots, pineapple, string beans, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeño, and fresh basil in red curry sauce.

Desserts

Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.50

Riped mango with coconut cream and sweet sticky rice!

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, wrapped with white bread deep fried, topped with whip cream and sprinkles.

Special Dessert Of The Day

$6.00

This week we have, Young Coconut Meat with Tapioca Pearls! It's a warm yummy dessert!

Extra and Sides

Extra Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$2.50

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Steamed Beef

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Pork

$4.00

Steamed Shrimp (3)

$4.00

Tofu balls (3)

$6.00

Three tofu balls, with tofu, potatoes, basil, mushroom, onions, seasoned, and hand pressed then deep-fried.

2 oz Chilli Oil

$0.50

2 oz Chilli Flake

$0.50

2 oz Fresh Ground Chilli

$1.00

2 oz Authentic Thai Chili Flakes

$1.00

Thai Drinks

Thai Tea

$3.50

Thai Coffee

$3.50

Thai Lemon Ice Tea

$3.50

Thai Tea Bubble

$4.00

Thai Coffee Bubble

$4.00

Hot Thai Tea

$3.00

Hot Thai Coffee

$3.00

Hot Teas

Jasmine

$1.50

Green

$1.50

Ginger

$2.00

Winter Tea Pot

$5.00

Black

$2.00

Bottle water

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Water bottle

$0.50

Coca-Cola

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Mineral Water

$3.00

Bottle water

$0.50

Water Bottle

$0.50

Fruit Drinks

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.00

Mango Teasure

$3.25

Coconut Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Food

Website

Location

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison, WI 53704

Directions

