Monsoon Siam
2,409 Reviews
$$
113 W Market St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Popular Items
Cocktail Togo
Blood Orange Cosmo
Absolute Citron, Solerno, Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice (4oz)
Blood Orange Paloma
Corazon Blanco, Solerno Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Club Soda & Salt on Rim. (Tartly) (6oz)
Classic Mai Thai
Plantation Reserve 5 Yrs. Rum, Cointreau, Orgeat Syrup, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice & Fresh Lime juice. (5oz)
Lemon Drop
Reyka Vodka from Iceland, Giving it a crisp, clean taste, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice & Simple Syrup. (4oz)
London Mule
Roku Gin, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer & Sprig Mint (6oz)
Moscow Mule
Tito's, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer. (6oz)
Peach Violet
Gin Infused Butterfly Pea Flower, Creme de Violet, Lemon Juice, Peach Puree & Cava (5oz)
Siam Spice
St. George Spirits Green Chile Vodka, Ginger Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Aroma Bitter & Basil (4oz)
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
Corazon Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, Agave & Green Chile. (Spicy)(Can do no spice.) (5oz)
Tennessee Mule
Jack Danile's Old No.7, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer (6oz)
Thai Mule
Plantation Grande Reserve 5 Year Rum, Fresh squeeze Lime juice, Ginger Beer, Basil (6oz)
Thailander
Absolut Mango Vodka, Peach Schapps, Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Brut Cava & Basil. (Up - Refreshing) (5oz)
The Hive (Seasonal)
Grey Goose Vodka, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Honey Orange Juice & Star Anise. (4 oz)
Ultimate Negroni
Ply Mouth Gin, Jägermeister & Dolin Rough Sweet Vermouth. (3.5oz)
Willy Wonka (Seasonal)
Tito’s Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Bailey, Vitae Coffee Liqueur, Half & Half (4 oz)
Appetizer
Fresh Roll
Avocado, spring mixed, carrots wrapped with rice paper come with Tamarind peanut sauce. (Gluten free upon request)
Spring Rolls
Fried veggie rolls with sweet and sour sauce.
Moo Sam Chan
Fried crispy pork belly, spring mixed, Sriracha sauce. (Contain fish sauce)(Gluten Free)
House Salad
Fresh vegetables with our house ginger dressing.(Dressing has egg and dairy)
Papaya Deluxe
Julienne green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, peanuts, spicy lime dressing with shrimps skewer, salty egg, crispy pork belly & spring roll (2pcs). (Can not make Vegan)(Contain with fish sauce)(Gluten free)
Sun Dried Beef
Fried Thai-style cured beef, on a bed of julienne cabbage with Sriracha sauce. (Can not make Gluten Free)(Contain with shellfish sauce)
Pork Gyoza
Pork gyoza serve with homemade sweet chili sauce
Cigar Puff
Fried Pastry puff filled with potato curry, carrot and onions, served with sweet sour sauce and cucumber relish ( 3pcs) (Non Gluten Free)
Chicken Satay
Yellow curry marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Veggies Gyoza (Vegan)
Veggies gyoza with homemade sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
Chef's Special
Crispy Flounder Filet
Crispy Flounder (Spice level 3) $19 Deep-Fried Filet Flounder Fish : Choice of sauce -Sweet and Sour sauce, pineapples, onions, scallions, red pepper, cashew nut & bed with crispy rice noodle. -Pad Ped sauce, red curry sauce, bamboo, green bean, red pepper, young pepper corn, Krachai(ginger root) & basil. -Spicy lemongrass dressing, cashew nut, chilis, garlice, red onion, scallions, cilantro.
Volcano Noodles
Cellophane noodle, egg, shrimps, homemade tamarind chili paste, crushed peanut, beansprout, scallions & on top with crispy shallots. (Contain with fish sauce & shellfish) (Gluten Free) (Spicy Level 4)
Hat Yai Noodle
Wide rice noodles, Shrimps, squid, mussels, string beans, onion, basil, red peppers, chili, in a sweet chili paste sauce, Scallions, bed with crispy rice paper, top with crab meat. (Contain with shellfish)(Gluten free upon request)
Kao Moo Tod Kai Dao
Crispy Pork, Fried Egg in big bowl of rice, crispy garlic, Sriracha sauce dipping served with salad and house ginger dressing sauce on the side. (Contain with fish sauce)(Gluten free)
Crispy Pork Noodle
Crispy pork, wonton noodle, bean sprout, Chinese Broccoli, scallions, cilantro, crushed peanut. (with a slight amount of sauce)(Contain with fish sauce)
Kapow Crispy Duck Basil
Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce. (Gluten free upon request)
Duck Noodle
Roasted duck, egg noodle, bean sprout, Chinese Broccoli, scallions, cilantro, crushed peanut. (with a slight amount of sauce)(Can not make gluten free)
Basil Soft Shell Crab
Crispy Soft Shell Crab(2), spicy basil Sauce, chili, onion, string bean, red pepper, basil serve with rice paper. (Contain with fish sauce)
Secret MENU
Braise Beef Noodle Soup
Braised beef noodle Soup USDA Choice Chuck roast, slow cook until tender, home recipes umami broth. steamed rice noodle, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions & cilantro. (Can not make Gluten Free) (Limited)
Duck Duck Pa Lo
Half duck partial bone in (Maple Leaf farms), steamed bok choi, Pa Lo sauce (herb & 5 spice) & served with spicy soy sauce. (Contain's shellfish) (Can not make Gluten Free) (Limited)
Crispy Pad Thai
Crispy egg noodle, shrimps, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, peanut & home-made tamarind sauce
Soup
Tom Yum
Spicy lemongrass broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
Tom Ka
Coconut milk broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
Large Tom Yum
A Bowl size meant for sharing. (Can not make Vegan)
Large Tom Ka
A Bowl size meant for sharing. (Can not make Vegan)
Noodles
Pad Thai - D
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
Drunken Noodle
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
Pad See Eaw - D
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
Kao Soi
Egg noodles, yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, pickled cabbage.
Kao Soi Soft Shell Crab
Egg noodles, yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, pickled cabbage and two soft shell crabs
Poo Goong Ob
Cellophane noodles, shrimp, ginger, Shiitake mushrooms, scallions, Napa cabbage, served in a clay pot topped with crabmeat.
Entree
Ka Pow Mince Chicken - D
Minced chicken, chili, garlic, fresh basil, bell peppers in a spicy garlic sauce, fried egg.
Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly
Pork Belly, green chili, red peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil..
Ka Pow Beef
Beef sautéed with chili, garlic, fresh basil, bell peppers in a spicy garlic sauce.
Cashew Nut - D
Cashew nuts, onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.
Crispy Duck
Fried Half duck (boneless), steamed veggies, crispy fried shallots, spicy soy sauce and spicy mayonnaise on the side
Crying Tiger
Marinated flank steak, pan-grilled, served with a spicy dipping sauce bedded with mix greens
Fresh Ginger - D
Fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, scallions, bell peppers in a light soy bean paste sauce.
Pad Garlic -D
Fresh garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli.
Pik Pow-D
Fresh chili, onions, scallions, mushroom, basil, red peppers in a tasty chili paste sauce.
Pik Sod - D
Green chili, onions, scallions, bell peppers in a tasty brown sauce.
Curry
Green- D
Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers. (Can not make non spicy)
Panang - D
Panang curry, basil, bell pepper, kaffr lime leaves. (Can not make non spicy)
Massaman
Chicken thighs, mini potato, onion, cherry tomato, a sprinkling of crunchy peanut. (Can not make Vegan & non Spicy)
Duck Curry
Roasted Duck, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili, fresh basil in red curry sauce (Can not make non spicy)
Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken & Shrimp, Jasmine rice, yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, peas,carrots, tomatoes, onions, cashew nuts.
Kao Pad - D
(Thai-FriedRice) Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions.
Kao Pad Crab Meat
Jumbo lump Crab meat, Thai Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions
Hell Fried Rice
HELL FRIED RICE (Spice level 5) Minced chicken, chili, bell pepper, string beans, basil, homemade spicy paste, top with red-onions, salty egg & fried crispy onions. (Contain with shrimp paste, fish sauce & shellfish) (Can not make vegan) (Gluten Free) (Not recommend to who doesn't like spicy) Add on Crispy Pork Belly $6 & Crab meat Jumbo lump $5
Without Meat
Spicy Crispy Seitan Basil
Crispy Seitan, spicy basil sauce, red pepper, onions, green chili, basil, Steamed veggies. (Can't make this Gluten Free)
Spicy Eggplant
Asian eggplant with tofu or meat of your choice, snowpea, chili, red peppers, garlic, fresh basil leaves, spicy black bean sauce.
Pad Pak
Sautéed mixed vegetables(Cabbage, Carrot, Brocoli and bean sprout) with tofu or meat of your choice in a light garlic sauce.
Kapow Jae
Tofu or Meat of your choice, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, green chili, basil, spicy basil sauce.
Rama Tofu
Fried tofu, peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, fried shallots.
Ginger Sesame
Fried Tofu stired fried with bean spouts, broccoli, shitake mushroom, carrots, scallions, bellpeppers, sesame garlic soy sauce, topped with fresh ginger & fried garlic (Shellfish free & Vegan)
Side Order
Brown Rice
Extra Rice
Fried Eggs (2)
Ginger Dressing
Our famous home made Ginger Dressing. 16 Oz
Peanut Sauce
Home made Peanut Sauce. 6 Oz. Good for dipping and Good for toast.
Salty Egg
Soft Shell Crab(1)
Steamed Chicken
Steamed Egg Noodle
Steamed Noodle
Steamed Shrimp(4)
Steamed Tofu
Steamed Veggies
(Cabbage, Carrot, Brocoli, SnowPea)
Beverages
Thai Coffee
Thai Ice Coffee
Thai Lemon Ice Tea
Thai Tea
Thai Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Hot Thai Tea
Cup of Hot Tea
Ginger Brew (Maine root)
Bottle Water
Coke Product
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Ginger Ale, Sprite
Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 Oz
Club Soda
Juice
OJ, Cranberry, Pom, Coconut, Pineapple, Mango, Butterfly Pea Limeade (12 oz)
Tonic
Mocktail : Blue Lagoon
Blue Lagoon (Blue Curaçao, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice & Soda)
Mocktail : Ginger Fizz
Ginger Fizz (Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Agave & Ginger Beer)
Mocktail : Strawberry Sour
Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice & Club Soda
Mocktail : Mango Mojito
Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup & Club Soda
Mocktail : Strawberry Spice
Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer
Beer Bottle
Red Wine
White Wine
Bottle-Pinot Gris
J Vineyard (California)
Bottle-Chardonnay
B Side (North Coast, California)
Bottle-Gruner Veltliner
Hopler (Burgenland, Austria)
Bottle-Sauvignon Blanc
Whitehaven (Marlborough, New Zealand)
Bottle-Flor De Añon, Rosé
2017, Grande Courtade (France)
Bottle-Prosecco
(Ruffino) italy
Sake
Draft Beer's Special (Free reusable Jar/Bottle)
Liquor, My Rare Items (1.5oz)
1792 Aged 12 Yrs
1792 Bottled in Bond
Abraham Bowman, Special Release
This extremely limited 2019 release resulted thanks to a failed experiment, which ultimately led to a pleasant surprise. It offers sweet vanilla and toasted oak on the nose, with cherry, baked apple and rye spice in the background. Having a nice sweet flavor and slight nuttiness, this bourbon is soft and well-mannered despite the high proof. worth to try! Super rear!
Alberta Premium Cask Strength
World best whiskey 2021
Angel's Envy Port Barrel
Hand blended batches of 8 to 12 barrels at a time and every one of the whiskeys is finished in hand-selected finishing barrels. For an added layer of flavor and complexity the bourbon and special cask strength are finished in ruby port casks and the rye is finished in rum barrels.
Angel's Envy Rye
Angel's Envy spends up to eighteen months finishing in Caribbean rum casks, resulting in an immensely complex whiskey. The taste profile of rye whiskey was a perfect fit for a rum cask finish. The mingling of raw, spicy and earthy rye with the mellow sweetness of rum finishing creates an incomparably smooth and drinkable whiskey, even at 100 proof.
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden Rye
Blanton Single Barrel
A deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish composed of returning corn and nutmeg flavors. This is the same Bourbon that John Wick Drink while he got stitching at the Continental.
Distiller's Reserve Straight Rye
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare
The rareness of this great breed of bourbon is evident in its complex aroma, as well as the smooth and lingering taste
Elijah Craig, Barrel Proof
To sip Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon is to experience Bourbon in its purest form—uncut, straight from the barrel and without chill filtering. Each bottle is hand labeled with its unique proof and batch number but the nose, taste and finish of every sip is pure Elijah Craig.
Elmer T. Lee Straight Bourbon
George T Stagg Bourbon
Henry McKenna 10 Years, Single Barrel
Hibiki Ryusui-Hayakka Suntory Whisky Harmony
Jack Daniel Special Release Barrel Proof RYE
The 2020 special release celebrates the early craftsmanship of the Jack Daniel Distillery. Bottled in its purest form straight from the barrel, uncut at full proof. Master Distiller Jeff Arnett and his team of whiskey makers created this special release to honor the history of American whiskey when it was often high in rye content and offered at barrel strength. Strong but smooth!
Jack Daniel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof
Larceny Bourbon Barrel
Lost Whiskey Club Barrel Proof Wheat
Maker's Mark Private Selection Smooth & Savory
Michter's Single Barrel 10 Yrs
Michter's Single Barrel Rye
Michter's Sour Mesh
Nikka
Old Fitzgerald 14 years
Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond fall 2020 edition meets all bottled-in-bond requirements: it’s the product of a single distillery from a single distilling season, aged a minimum of four years and bottled at 100 proof. This 14-year-old bourbon, comprised of barrels produced in fall of 2005, is the sixth national release in this series.
Old Forester 1920
Old RIP Van Winkle 10 Yrs
Old Weller Antique 107
A Wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flower and a balance palate. Old Weller Antique is bottled at 107 proof, complex taste and bold finish.
Sazerac Rye 6 years
The one and only New Orleans original. Sazerac Rye Whiskey symbolizes the tradition and history of New Orleans. Aromas of clove, vanilla, anise, and pepper. Subtle notes of candies, spices, and citrus. The big finish is smooth with hints of licorice.
Smoke Wagon, Uncut Unfiltered
Stagg Jr Barrel Proof
Uncut and unfiltered, this robust bourbon whiskey ages for nearly a decade and boasts the bold character. Rich, sweet, chocolate and brown sugar flavors mingle in perfect balance with the bold rye spiciness. The boundless finish lingers with hints of cherries, cloves and smokiness.
The Yamazaki 12 Years
Yamazaki 12 Year is a pure gold whisky with an aroma of peach, pineapple, grapefruit and Mizunara (Japanese oak). Notes of coconut and cranberry are expressed on the fore-palate, while a creamy buttery note of nut oil expresses itself shortly after. It has a long finish, distinguished by flavors of zesty ginger and sweet cinnamon.
Van Winkle 12 Yrs Old
Weller
Whistlepig Barrel RYE
WoodFord Double Oaked
Woodford Master Batch 128.3
Gift Certificate (Tax Exempt)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
