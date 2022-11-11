Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Monsoon Siam

2,409 Reviews

$$

113 W Market St

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai - D
Spring Rolls
Pad See Eaw - D

Cocktail Togo

Blood Orange Cosmo

$13.00

Absolute Citron, Solerno, Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice (4oz)

Blood Orange Paloma

$12.00

Corazon Blanco, Solerno Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Club Soda & Salt on Rim. (Tartly) (6oz)

Classic Mai Thai

$12.50

Plantation Reserve 5 Yrs. Rum, Cointreau, Orgeat Syrup, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice & Fresh Lime juice. (5oz)

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Reyka Vodka from Iceland, Giving it a crisp, clean taste, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice & Simple Syrup. (4oz)

London Mule

$12.00

Roku Gin, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer & Sprig Mint (6oz)

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Tito's, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer. (6oz)

Peach Violet

$13.00

Gin Infused Butterfly Pea Flower, Creme de Violet, Lemon Juice, Peach Puree & Cava (5oz)

Siam Spice

$13.00

St. George Spirits Green Chile Vodka, Ginger Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Aroma Bitter & Basil (4oz)

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$12.50

Corazon Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, Agave & Green Chile. (Spicy)(Can do no spice.) (5oz)

Tennessee Mule

$11.50

Jack Danile's Old No.7, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer (6oz)

Thai Mule

$12.50

Plantation Grande Reserve 5 Year Rum, Fresh squeeze Lime juice, Ginger Beer, Basil (6oz)

Thailander

$13.00

Absolut Mango Vodka, Peach Schapps, Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Brut Cava & Basil. (Up - Refreshing) (5oz)

The Hive (Seasonal)

$14.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Honey Orange Juice & Star Anise. (4 oz)

Ultimate Negroni

Ultimate Negroni

$12.50

Ply Mouth Gin, Jägermeister & Dolin Rough Sweet Vermouth. (3.5oz)

Willy Wonka (Seasonal)

$13.00

Tito’s Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Bailey, Vitae Coffee Liqueur, Half & Half (4 oz)

Appetizer

Fresh Roll

$8.50

Avocado, spring mixed, carrots wrapped with rice paper come with Tamarind peanut sauce. (Gluten free upon request)

Spring Rolls

$7.50

Fried veggie rolls with sweet and sour sauce.

Moo Sam Chan

Moo Sam Chan

$9.00

Fried crispy pork belly, spring mixed, Sriracha sauce. (Contain fish sauce)(Gluten Free)

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh vegetables with our house ginger dressing.(Dressing has egg and dairy)

Papaya Deluxe

Papaya Deluxe

$17.00

Julienne green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, peanuts, spicy lime dressing with shrimps skewer, salty egg, crispy pork belly & spring roll (2pcs). (Can not make Vegan)(Contain with fish sauce)(Gluten free)

Sun Dried Beef

$9.00

Fried Thai-style cured beef, on a bed of julienne cabbage with Sriracha sauce. (Can not make Gluten Free)(Contain with shellfish sauce)

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$7.00+

Pork gyoza serve with homemade sweet chili sauce

Cigar Puff

$9.00

Fried Pastry puff filled with potato curry, carrot and onions, served with sweet sour sauce and cucumber relish ( 3pcs) (Non Gluten Free)

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.50Out of stock

Yellow curry marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

Veggies Gyoza (Vegan)

Veggies Gyoza (Vegan)

$7.00+Out of stock

Veggies gyoza with homemade sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)

Chef's Special

Crispy Flounder Filet

$20.00+

Crispy Flounder (Spice level 3) $19 Deep-Fried Filet Flounder Fish : Choice of sauce -Sweet and Sour sauce, pineapples, onions, scallions, red pepper, cashew nut & bed with crispy rice noodle. -Pad Ped sauce, red curry sauce, bamboo, green bean, red pepper, young pepper corn, Krachai(ginger root) & basil. -Spicy lemongrass dressing, cashew nut, chilis, garlice, red onion, scallions, cilantro.

Volcano Noodles

$18.00

Cellophane noodle, egg, shrimps, homemade tamarind chili paste, crushed peanut, beansprout, scallions & on top with crispy shallots. (Contain with fish sauce & shellfish) (Gluten Free) (Spicy Level 4)

Hat Yai Noodle

$17.00

Wide rice noodles, Shrimps, squid, mussels, string beans, onion, basil, red peppers, chili, in a sweet chili paste sauce, Scallions, bed with crispy rice paper, top with crab meat. (Contain with shellfish)(Gluten free upon request)

Kao Moo Tod Kai Dao

Kao Moo Tod Kai Dao

$17.00

Crispy Pork, Fried Egg in big bowl of rice, crispy garlic, Sriracha sauce dipping served with salad and house ginger dressing sauce on the side. (Contain with fish sauce)(Gluten free)

Crispy Pork Noodle

$16.00

Crispy pork, wonton noodle, bean sprout, Chinese Broccoli, scallions, cilantro, crushed peanut. (with a slight amount of sauce)(Contain with fish sauce)

Kapow Crispy Duck Basil

$26.50

Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce. (Gluten free upon request)

Duck Noodle

Duck Noodle

$17.00

Roasted duck, egg noodle, bean sprout, Chinese Broccoli, scallions, cilantro, crushed peanut. (with a slight amount of sauce)(Can not make gluten free)

Basil Soft Shell Crab

$23.00

Crispy Soft Shell Crab(2), spicy basil Sauce, chili, onion, string bean, red pepper, basil serve with rice paper. (Contain with fish sauce)

Secret MENU

Braise Beef Noodle Soup

$18.00

Braised beef noodle Soup USDA Choice Chuck roast, slow cook until tender, home recipes umami broth. steamed rice noodle, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions & cilantro. (Can not make Gluten Free) (Limited)

Duck Duck Pa Lo

$28.00

Half duck partial bone in (Maple Leaf farms), steamed bok choi, Pa Lo sauce (herb & 5 spice) & served with spicy soy sauce. (Contain's shellfish) (Can not make Gluten Free) (Limited)

Crispy Pad Thai

$20.00

Crispy egg noodle, shrimps, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, peanut & home-made tamarind sauce

Soup

Tom Yum

$7.00

Spicy lemongrass broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)

Tom Ka

Tom Ka

$7.00

Coconut milk broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)

Large Tom Yum

$12.50

A Bowl size meant for sharing. (Can not make Vegan)

Large Tom Ka

$12.50

A Bowl size meant for sharing. (Can not make Vegan)

Noodles

Pad Thai - D

Pad Thai - D

$14.00

Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$14.00

(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce

Pad See Eaw - D

Pad See Eaw - D

$14.00+

Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.

Kao Soi

$15.00

Egg noodles, yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, pickled cabbage.

Kao Soi Soft Shell Crab

$22.00

Egg noodles, yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, pickled cabbage and two soft shell crabs

Poo Goong Ob

Poo Goong Ob

$16.00

Cellophane noodles, shrimp, ginger, Shiitake mushrooms, scallions, Napa cabbage, served in a clay pot topped with crabmeat.

Entree

Ka Pow Mince Chicken - D

$16.50+

Minced chicken, chili, garlic, fresh basil, bell peppers in a spicy garlic sauce, fried egg.

Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly

$18.50+

Pork Belly, green chili, red peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil..

Ka Pow Beef

$17.00+

Beef sautéed with chili, garlic, fresh basil, bell peppers in a spicy garlic sauce.

Cashew Nut - D

Cashew Nut - D

$14.00

Cashew nuts, onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.

Crispy Duck

Crispy Duck

$24.00

Fried Half duck (boneless), steamed veggies, crispy fried shallots, spicy soy sauce and spicy mayonnaise on the side

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$17.00

Marinated flank steak, pan-grilled, served with a spicy dipping sauce bedded with mix greens

Fresh Ginger - D

$14.00

Fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, scallions, bell peppers in a light soy bean paste sauce.

Pad Garlic -D

$14.00

Fresh garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli.

Pik Pow-D

Pik Pow-D

$14.00

Fresh chili, onions, scallions, mushroom, basil, red peppers in a tasty chili paste sauce.

Pik Sod - D

$14.00

Green chili, onions, scallions, bell peppers in a tasty brown sauce.

Curry

Green- D

$14.00

Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers. (Can not make non spicy)

Panang - D

$14.00

Panang curry, basil, bell pepper, kaffr lime leaves. (Can not make non spicy)

Massaman

$16.50

Chicken thighs, mini potato, onion, cherry tomato, a sprinkling of crunchy peanut. (Can not make Vegan & non Spicy)

Duck Curry

$18.00

Roasted Duck, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili, fresh basil in red curry sauce (Can not make non spicy)

Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Chicken & Shrimp, Jasmine rice, yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, peas,carrots, tomatoes, onions, cashew nuts.

Kao Pad - D

$14.00

(Thai-FriedRice) Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions.

Kao Pad Crab Meat

$18.00

Jumbo lump Crab meat, Thai Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions

Hell Fried Rice

$15.50

HELL FRIED RICE (Spice level 5) Minced chicken, chili, bell pepper, string beans, basil, homemade spicy paste, top with red-onions, salty egg & fried crispy onions. (Contain with shrimp paste, fish sauce & shellfish) (Can not make vegan) (Gluten Free) (Not recommend to who doesn't like spicy) Add on Crispy Pork Belly $6 & Crab meat Jumbo lump $5

Without Meat

Spicy Crispy Seitan Basil

$16.00

Crispy Seitan, spicy basil sauce, red pepper, onions, green chili, basil, Steamed veggies. (Can't make this Gluten Free)

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

Asian eggplant with tofu or meat of your choice, snowpea, chili, red peppers, garlic, fresh basil leaves, spicy black bean sauce.

Pad Pak

$14.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables(Cabbage, Carrot, Brocoli and bean sprout) with tofu or meat of your choice in a light garlic sauce.

Kapow Jae

$14.00

Tofu or Meat of your choice, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, green chili, basil, spicy basil sauce.

Rama Tofu

Rama Tofu

$14.00

Fried tofu, peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, fried shallots.

Ginger Sesame

$15.00

Fried Tofu stired fried with bean spouts, broccoli, shitake mushroom, carrots, scallions, bellpeppers, sesame garlic soy sauce, topped with fresh ginger & fried garlic (Shellfish free & Vegan)

Side Order

Brown Rice

$2.50

Extra Rice

$1.50

Fried Eggs (2)

$3.00
Ginger Dressing

Ginger Dressing

$5.00

Our famous home made Ginger Dressing. 16 Oz

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Home made Peanut Sauce. 6 Oz. Good for dipping and Good for toast.

Salty Egg

$3.00

Soft Shell Crab(1)

$7.00

Steamed Chicken

$4.00

Steamed Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Shrimp(4)

$3.50

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

(Cabbage, Carrot, Brocoli, SnowPea)

Dessert

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.50

Vegan*

Mango Cheese Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Beverages

Thai Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Lemon Ice Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Ice Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Thai Tea

$3.00

Cup of Hot Tea

$3.00
Ginger Brew (Maine root)

Ginger Brew (Maine root)

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke Product

$2.00+

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Ginger Ale, Sprite

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 Oz

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 Oz

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

OJ, Cranberry, Pom, Coconut, Pineapple, Mango, Butterfly Pea Limeade (12 oz)

Tonic

$2.50

Mocktail : Blue Lagoon

$5.00

Blue Lagoon (Blue Curaçao, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice & Soda)

Mocktail : Ginger Fizz

$5.00

Ginger Fizz (Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Agave & Ginger Beer)

Mocktail : Strawberry Sour

$5.00

Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice & Club Soda

Mocktail : Mango Mojito

$5.00

Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup & Club Soda

Mocktail : Strawberry Spice

$5.00

Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice & Ginger Beer

Beer Bottle

Singha B (12oz)

Singha B (12oz)

$5.00

Sapporo Premium L(22Oz)

$9.00

Pack of Six

$18.00

Pack of 12

$35.00

4 Singha, 4 Chang, 4 Sapporo Silver

Red Wine

Bottle-Pinot Noir, Horizon

$38.00

Bottle-Merlot, Zonta

$38.00

Bottle-Malbec Chateau Famaey

$36.00

White Wine

Bottle-Pinot Gris

Bottle-Pinot Gris

$32.00

J Vineyard (California)

Bottle-Chardonnay

Bottle-Chardonnay

$36.00

B Side (North Coast, California)

Bottle-Gruner Veltliner

Bottle-Gruner Veltliner

$36.00

Hopler (Burgenland, Austria)

Bottle-Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle-Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Whitehaven (Marlborough, New Zealand)

Bottle-Flor De Añon, Rosé

Bottle-Flor De Añon, Rosé

$32.00

2017, Grande Courtade (France)

Bottle-Prosecco

Bottle-Prosecco

$32.00

(Ruffino) italy

Sake

OZEKI Warm

$6.50

OZEKI Cold

$6.50
Kibo Junmai Sake 180ml

Kibo Junmai Sake 180ml

$8.50

Premium Japanese Sake 330ml.

Ozeki Nigori (Unfiltered)

$12.00

350 ml.

Draft Beer's Special (Free reusable Jar/Bottle)

Beer in Plastic bottle 16Oz

Beer in Plastic bottle 16Oz

$6.00

You will get this in a reusable air-sealed glass Jar.

Liquor, My Rare Items (1.5oz)

1792 Aged 12 Yrs

$22.00

1792 Bottled in Bond

$12.00
Abraham Bowman, Special Release

Abraham Bowman, Special Release

$36.00+

This extremely limited 2019 release resulted thanks to a failed experiment, which ultimately led to a pleasant surprise. It offers sweet vanilla and toasted oak on the nose, with cherry, baked apple and rye spice in the background. Having a nice sweet flavor and slight nuttiness, this bourbon is soft and well-mannered despite the high proof. worth to try! Super rear!

Alberta Premium Cask Strength

$18.00+

World best whiskey 2021

Angel's Envy Port Barrel

$15.00+

Hand blended batches of 8 to 12 barrels at a time and every one of the whiskeys is finished in hand-selected finishing barrels. For an added layer of flavor and complexity the bourbon and special cask strength are finished in ruby port casks and the rye is finished in rum barrels.

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00+

Angel's Envy spends up to eighteen months finishing in Caribbean rum casks, resulting in an immensely complex whiskey. The taste profile of rye whiskey was a perfect fit for a rum cask finish. The mingling of raw, spicy and earthy rye with the mellow sweetness of rum finishing creates an incomparably smooth and drinkable whiskey, even at 100 proof.

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$15.00+
Blanton Single Barrel

Blanton Single Barrel

$28.00+

A deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish composed of returning corn and nutmeg flavors. This is the same Bourbon that John Wick Drink while he got stitching at the Continental.

Distiller's Reserve Straight Rye

$14.00
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$25.00+
E.H. Taylor Small Batch

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$14.00+
Eagle Rare

Eagle Rare

$12.00+

The rareness of this great breed of bourbon is evident in its complex aroma, as well as the smooth and lingering taste

Elijah Craig, Barrel Proof

Elijah Craig, Barrel Proof

$18.00+

To sip Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon is to experience Bourbon in its purest form—uncut, straight from the barrel and without chill filtering. Each bottle is hand labeled with its unique proof and batch number but the nose, taste and finish of every sip is pure Elijah Craig.

Elmer T. Lee Straight Bourbon

$30.00

George T Stagg Bourbon

$68.00

Henry McKenna 10 Years, Single Barrel

$13.00+

Hibiki Ryusui-Hayakka Suntory Whisky Harmony

$45.00
Jack Daniel Special Release Barrel Proof RYE

Jack Daniel Special Release Barrel Proof RYE

$60.00+

The 2020 special release celebrates the early craftsmanship of the Jack Daniel Distillery. Bottled in its purest form straight from the barrel, uncut at full proof. Master Distiller Jeff Arnett and his team of whiskey makers created this special release to honor the history of American whiskey when it was often high in rye content and offered at barrel strength. Strong but smooth!

Jack Daniel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof

$45.00

Larceny Bourbon Barrel

$15.00

Lost Whiskey Club Barrel Proof Wheat

$14.00

Maker's Mark Private Selection Smooth & Savory

$13.00

Michter's Single Barrel 10 Yrs

$36.00

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

$12.00

Michter's Sour Mesh

$14.00+

Nikka

$20.00+
Old Fitzgerald 14 years

Old Fitzgerald 14 years

$50.00+

Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond fall 2020 edition meets all bottled-in-bond requirements: it’s the product of a single distillery from a single distilling season, aged a minimum of four years and bottled at 100 proof. This 14-year-old bourbon, comprised of barrels produced in fall of 2005, is the sixth national release in this series.

Old Forester 1920

$14.00

Old RIP Van Winkle 10 Yrs

$60.00
Old Weller Antique 107

Old Weller Antique 107

$18.00+

A Wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flower and a balance palate. Old Weller Antique is bottled at 107 proof, complex taste and bold finish.

Sazerac Rye 6 years

Sazerac Rye 6 years

$12.00+

The one and only New Orleans original. Sazerac Rye Whiskey symbolizes the tradition and history of New Orleans. Aromas of clove, vanilla, anise, and pepper. Subtle notes of candies, spices, and citrus. The big finish is smooth with hints of licorice.

Smoke Wagon, Uncut Unfiltered

$16.00
Stagg Jr Barrel Proof

Stagg Jr Barrel Proof

$35.00+

Uncut and unfiltered, this robust bourbon whiskey ages for nearly a decade and boasts the bold character. Rich, sweet, chocolate and brown sugar flavors mingle in perfect balance with the bold rye spiciness. The boundless finish lingers with hints of cherries, cloves and smokiness.

The Yamazaki 12 Years

The Yamazaki 12 Years

$22.00

Yamazaki 12 Year is a pure gold whisky with an aroma of peach, pineapple, grapefruit and Mizunara (Japanese oak). Notes of coconut and cranberry are expressed on the fore-palate, while a creamy buttery note of nut oil expresses itself shortly after. It has a long finish, distinguished by flavors of zesty ginger and sweet cinnamon.

Van Winkle 12 Yrs Old

$55.00

Weller

$15.00

Whistlepig Barrel RYE

$20.00

WoodFord Double Oaked

$13.00

Woodford Master Batch 128.3

$32.00

Gift Certificate (Tax Exempt)

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $30

$30.00

Gift Certificate $40

$40.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $30

$30.00

Gift Certificate $40

$40.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 W Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Monsoon Siam image
Monsoon Siam image

Map
