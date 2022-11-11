Monsoon Siam

The Yamazaki 12 Years

$22.00

Yamazaki 12 Year is a pure gold whisky with an aroma of peach, pineapple, grapefruit and Mizunara (Japanese oak). Notes of coconut and cranberry are expressed on the fore-palate, while a creamy buttery note of nut oil expresses itself shortly after. It has a long finish, distinguished by flavors of zesty ginger and sweet cinnamon.