Indian

Monsoon Indian Cuisine

1,012 Reviews

$$

4180 Dearborn Cir

Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

Order Again

Popular Items

Lahsooni Naan
Chicken Tk Masala
Butter Chicken

Appetizers

Appetizers

Aloo Papri Chaat

$7.00

Lentil wafers topped with spiced potatoes, chickpeas and a perfect blend of sauces

Amritsari Fish

$9.00

Fried tilapia chunks battered in chefs special recipe

Lasooni Tikka

$9.00

Chicken breast infused with garlic and saffron

Kebab Platter

$14.00

Chicken Tikka, malai kebab & lasooni tikka

Onion Bhajia

$7.00

Mixed onion and spinach fritters

Paneer Tikka

$10.00

Cottage cheese cubes delicately flavored to perfection

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Samosa served with chole (chickpeas), yogurt and chutney

Tandoori Gobhi

$10.00

Baked cauliflower florets coated with a special marinade and baked in the tandoor

Vegetable Platter

$12.00

Samosa, onion bhajia, onion pakora, gobhi pakora & aloo pakora

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

crispy pastry stuffed spiced peas and potatoes.

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Long grain rice cooked in aromatic spices served with raita

Goat Biryani

$23.00

Long grain rice cooked in aromatic spices served with raita

Lamb Biryani

$22.00

Long grain rice cooked in aromatic spices served with raita

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Long grain rice cooked in aromatic spices served with raita

Breads

Aloo Parantha

$5.00

Whole wheat stuffed bread with potatoes

Assorted Bread Basket

$12.00

Naan, garlic naan, tandoori roti and parantha

Garlic Cheese Naan

$7.00

Lachedar Parantha

$4.00

Homestyle layered whole wheat bread

Lahsooni Naan

$4.00

Garlic flavored naan

Naan

$2.50

Soft textured, leavened white flour bread

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Naan stuffed with spiced onions

Rosemary Naan

$4.00

Tandoori Roti

$2.50

Whole wheat flat bread

Chicken

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Tandoori chicken simmered in a creamy tomato gravy

Chicken Curry

$19.00

Cooked in traditional onion gravy

Chicken Korma

$19.00

Chicken cooked with subtle spices in a light yogurt gravy

Chicken Madras

$19.00

South Indian hot and spicy curry

Chicken Saagwala

$19.00

Chicken cooked in a creamed spinach

Chicken Tk Masala

$19.00

Chicken tikka in a herb infused tomato gravy

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00

Chicken cooked in a very hot goan gravy

Chilli Chicken

$19.00

Chicken simmered in hot spicy gravy with fresh hot chilies and onions

Kadai Chicken

$19.00

Chicken cooked with onions & capsicum

Chicken Chettinad

$19.00

Chicken cooked with roasted coconut and chilies

Desserts

Gajjar Halwa

$7.00Out of stock

Warm carrot pudding sprinkled with nuts and sweet raisins

Kheer

$6.00

Indian style rice pudding sprinkled with sliced almond

Rasmalai

$8.00

Delicate sponge cheese patties, smothered in a pistachio, cardamom seed and saffron cream

Lamb / Goat

Bhuna Goat

$24.00

Fried onions, fresh tomatoes & various aromatic spices

Goat Curry

$24.00

Chefs special blend of spices and cooked in Its own juices until tender and succulent

Keema Mattar

$18.00

Minced Iamb meat cooked with a blend of spices and topped with peas

Lamb Chettinad

$22.00

Lamb cooked with roasted coconuts and chillies

Lamb Curry

$22.00

Cooked in traditional onion gravy

Lamb Jalfrezi

$22.00

Delightful flavourful curry with with vegetables and tender juicy chunks of lamb in a spicy tomato sauce

Lamb Korma

$22.00

Lamb cooked with spices in a light yoghurt gravy with fresh hot chillies and onions

Lamb Madras

$22.00

South Indian hot and spicy curry

Lamb Roganjosh

$22.00

Lamb curry cooked with cardamom

Lamb Saagwala

$22.00

Lamb cooked in a creamed spinach

Lamb Sali Boti

$23.00

Lamb cooked with potatoes and apricots

Lamb Tikka Masala

$22.00

Lamb tikka in a herb infused tomato gravy

Lamb Vindaloo

$22.00

Lamb cooked in a very hot Goan gravy

Non Veg Main Course

Bhuna Goat

$24.00

Fried Onions, fresh tomatoes and various aromatic spices

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Tandoori chicken simmered in a creamy tomato gravy

Chicken Korma

$19.00

Chicken cooked with subtle spices & nuts in a light yogurt gravy

Chicken Madras

$19.00

South Indian hot and spicy curry

Chicken Saagwala

$19.00

Chicken cooked in a creamed spinach

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Chicken tikka in herb infused tomato gravy

Chili Chicken

$19.00

Indo-Chinese style chicken simmered in a spicy gravy

Goan Fish Curry

$22.00

Goan style fish curry with coconut and fresh curry leaves

Goat Curry

$24.00

Chefs special blend of spices and cooked in Its own juices until tender and succulent

Kadai Chicken

$19.00

Chicken cooked with onions and capsicum

Keema Mattar

$18.00

Minced Iamb meat cooked with a blend of spices and topped with peas

Lamb Chettinad

$22.00

Lamb cooked with roasted coconuts and chillies

Lamb Korma

$22.00

Lamb cooked with spices & nuts in a light yoghurt gravy

Lamb Roganjosh

$22.00

Lamb curry cooked with cardamom

Lamb Sali Boti

$23.00

Lamb cooked with potatoes and apricots

Lamb Vindaloo

$22.00

Lamb cooked in a very hot Goan gravy

Soup, Salads & Sides

16oz Makhani Sauce

$10.00

A creamy tomato gravy

16oz Masala Sauce

$10.00

Chicken tikka masala sauce

16oz Rice

$4.00

Basmati rice

32oz Rice

$8.00

Aaj Ka Shorba

$7.00

Soup of the day

Achaar

$4.00

Mixed pickle

Dal Soup

$7.00

lentil soup

House Salad

$6.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00

On/Chili Salad

$4.00

Papadum

$3.00

Crispy chick flour bread

Raita

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetable

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Tandoori Delights

Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Delicately spiced cubes of chicken breast

Malai Kebab

$19.00

Chicken breast flavoured with almonds and garlic

Mirchi Tikka

$19.00

Spicy chicken marinated in chilies and coriander

Monsoon Mixed Platter

$29.00

Shrimp, lamb chops, tandoori chicken, mixed kebabs

Rack of Lamb

$29.00

Tender lamb marinated overnight in a special sauce

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

A barbeque delight, marinated overnight

Tandoori Veg Grill

$19.00

Mixed tandoori vegetables

Vegetarian Main Course

Vegetarian Main Course

Aloo Gobhi

$17.00

Cauliflower combined with potatoes and herbs.

Aloo palak

$17.00

Baingan Bhartha

$17.00

Roasted eggplant cooked in chef’s special spices.

Bhindi Masala

$17.00

Okra cooked with onions and tomatoes.

Chana Masala

$16.00

Chickpeas cooked Punjabi style.

Chana Sagg

$18.00

Chana in an herb enriched creamed spinach

Chili Paneer

$19.00

Paneer simmered in hot spicy gravy with fresh hot chilies & onions ( indo-chinese style )

Dal Makhani

$14.00

Black lentils simmered in a tomato sauce

Dal Monsoon

$14.00

Spicy yellow lentils

Gobhi Manchurian

$17.00

Fresh cauliflower prepared in a rich Manchurian sauce

Kadai Paneer

$19.00

Paneer cooked with onions and peppers

Malai Kofta

$19.00

Vegetable dumplings stuffed with fresh basil and herbs

Mattar Paneer

$19.00

Cheese cubes and peas slow cooked in a creamy tomato gravy

Paneer Makhani

$19.00

Paneer simmered in a creamy tomato gravy

Paneer Tka Masala

$19.00

Paneer tikka cooked in our famous makhani gravy

Saag Paneer

$19.00

Cubes of paneer in a herb enriched creamed spinach

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$18.00

Delightful blend of spices and vegetables

Vegetable Korma

$19.00

Mixed vegetables In a traditional gravy

Vegetable Vindaloo

$18.00

Vegetables cooked in a very hot goan gravy

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$17.00

Vegetables cooked in a herb infused tomato gravy

Cold Beverages

Cold Beverages

S Pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling water

Mango Lassi

$6.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4180 Dearborn Cir, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

Directions

