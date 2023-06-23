  • Home
Monster Bagels Food Truck 1 1110 Little Street

No reviews yet

1110 Little Street

Camden, SC 29020

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$4.00

Choc Chip Bagel

$4.00

Asiago Cheese

$4.00

Wheat Bagel

$4.00

Berry Bagel

$4.00

Garlic Bagel

$4.00

Sesame

$4.00

Salt Bagel

$4.00

Poppyseed

$4.00

Cheddar

$4.00

Onion bagel

$4.00

Rainbow

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

French toast

$4.00

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Spreads

8 oz Cream Cheese

$3.00

Specialty 8 oz. Cream Cheese

$5.00

Butter 8 oz.

$5.00

Catering

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$15.00

Dozen Bagels

$25.00

2 Dozen Bagels

$45.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1110 Little Street, Camden, SC 29020

Directions

