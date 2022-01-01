  • Home
A map showing the location of Monster Ramen 3435 West Fullerton AvenueView gallery

Monster Ramen 3435 West Fullerton Avenue

3435 West Fullerton Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Gyoza

Yaki Beef Gyoza (5pc)

$7.95

Sui Beef Gyoza(poached) 5pc

$6.95

Yaki Veg Gyoza (5pc)

$7.95

Sui Veg Gyoza (Poached) 5pc

$6.95

Ramen

House Shoyu

$14.95

Tori chintan, beef jam, katsuo soy tare, crushed garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds

Shoyu Plus

$18.95

Tori chintan, beef chashu & beef jam, katsuo soy tare, crushed garlic, scallions, sesame oil, sesame seeds

Shio House

$15.95

Gyukotsu, beef jam, shio tare, yuzu, sesame oil, sesame seeds

Miso Wagyu

$22.95

Gyukotsu, beef chashu, garlic miso tare, corn, wakame, red onions, sesame oil, sesame seeds

Gohan

Rice & Jam

$13.95

Beef jam, sweet soy, ajitama*, Oshinko, red onions, sesame oil, roasted sesame seeds

Beef Chashu Don

$17.95

beef chashu, yuzu soy, ajitama*, Oshinko, scallions, sesame oil, roasted sesame seeds

Wagyu Don

$24.95

Wagyu rib roast, beef jam, yuzu soy, ajitama*, oshinko, microgreens, red onions, roasted sesame

Small Plates

Wakame Salad

$6.95

season assorted greens, cherry tomatoes, ginger yuzu dressing

Oshinko Moriawase

$6.95

assorted seasonal pickled vegetables

Spicy menma

$5.95

Japanese bamboo shoots, chili oil

Tataki

$19.95

thinly sliced Wagyu, spicy yuzu aioli, wakame, microgreens, sesame seeds

Edamame

$5.95

Extras

Beef Chashu

$6.95

Wagyu rib roast

$15.95

Beef Jam

$5.95

Kae Dama

$4.95

extra noodles

Za Sai

$2.95

pickled Chinese radish

Ajitama*

$1.95

Nori

$1.95

roasted seaweed sheets

Professor's Chili Oil

$1.95

(3 x HOT)

Chopped Scallions

$1.55

Kikurage

$1.55

Shiitake

$2.95

Side Corn

$1.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Non Alcohol

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Brew Green Tea

$2.95

Brew Oolong Tea

$2.95

Mocktail

$6.95

seasonal flavors

Sanzo Calamansi

$3.95

Sanzo Yuzu

$3.50

Sanzo Mango

$3.95

Sanzo Lychee

$3.95

Richard's Still

$2.95

Richard's Sparkling

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

CC Lemonade

$4.95

HopTea

$4.25

CitraHop Sparkling

$2.95

SabroHop Sparkling

$2.95

Fever Tree

$3.95

Minna Yuzu Peach

$3.95
