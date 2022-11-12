A map showing the location of Monster Taco & More 2931 Ellsmere DrView gallery

Monster Taco & More 2931 Ellsmere Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2931 Ellsmere Dr

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burritos

Beef Burrito

$9.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Seasoned ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Diced tomatoes, Homemade salsa, Seasoned Sour Cream

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Salsa Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Seasoned Sour Cream

Seasoned Bean Burrito

$9.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Seasoned Pinto Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Seasoned Sour Cream

Grilled Quesadilla

$9.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean), Fine Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa

Bowls

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.00

Crispy Tots, Choice of protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean), Fine Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, Slice of Lime

Cilantro Rice Bowl

$9.00

Seasoned Rice, Choice of Protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean), Fine Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, Sliced Lime

Fresh Taco Salad

$9.00

Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean), Fine Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, Slice Lime

protein

$2.00

Sides (food)

Crunchy Taco

$5.00

Crunchy Corn Shell, Choice of Protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean) Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce

Soft Taco

$5.00

6" Flour tortilla, Choice of Protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean), Shredded Lettuce, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Seasoned Sour Cream

2 Crunchy Tacos

$9.00

Crunchy Corn Shell, Choice of Protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean), Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce

2 Soft Tacos

$9.00

6" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein (Beef, Chicken, Bean), Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Shredded Lettuce, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes,

Crunchy Tater Tots

$4.00

Seasoned deep fried tater tots

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Seasoned Rice mixed with fresh Cilantro

beef

$2.00

Breakfast

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Sausage Crumble, bacon Bits, Crispy Tater Tots, Eggs, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa

Sausage Burrito

$8.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Sausage Crumble, 3 Eggs, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Salt, Pepper

Bacon Burrito

$8.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Bacon Bits, 3 Eggs, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Salt, Pepper

Loaded Crunchy Breakfast Tots

$9.00

Crunchy Tater Tots, Sausage Crumble, Bacon Bits, Eggs, Fine Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro

Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.00

No Sides

no lettuce

no cheese

no tomatoes

no sour cream

no cilantro

no lime

no gaucamole

Add sides

extra cheese

$1.00

extra lettuce

extra tomatoes

add sour cream

$1.00

add guacamole

$2.00

add salsa

$0.50

add jalapenos

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious fast food with fresh ingredients for people on the go!

Location

2931 Ellsmere Dr, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Winterfield Xing Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurantnext
Four Seasons - 14320 Winterview Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
14320 Winter View Parkway Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Winterfield Road Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
orange star4.5 • 272
600 Founders Bridge Blvd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #50 -Midlothian, VA
orange starNo Reviews
2003 Huguenot Rd North Chesterfield, VA 23535
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston