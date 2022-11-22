Monster Taco NEW 600 Founders Bridge Blvd

A map showing the location of Monster Taco NEW 600 Founders Bridge BlvdView gallery

Food

Beef Soft Taco Meal

$9.00

Flour Tortilla, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Seasoned Sour Cream

Chicken Soft Taco Meal

$9.00

Flour Tortilla, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Seasoned Sour Cream

Vegetarian Soft Taco Meal

$9.00

Flour Tortilla, Seasoned Black/Pinto Beans Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Seasoned Sour Cream

Loaded Mexi-Tots

$8.00

Seasoned Tots, Chicken/Beef, Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, Slice of Lime

Taco Salad Meal

$9.00

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Chicken/Beef, Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, Slice of Lime

Taco Bowl Meal

$9.00

Seasoned Long Grain Rice, Chicken/Beef, Shredded Cheddar, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, Slice of Lime

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Bacon Crumbles, Fresh Eggs, Shredded Cheddar

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Sausage Crumbles, Fresh Eggs, Shredded Cheddar

Hot Dog

$4.00

All Beef Hotdog, Bun, choice of Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Relish, Onion

Hot Dog + Chips + Drink

$8.00

All Beef Hotdog, Bun, choice of Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Relish, Onion

Hot Dog + Chips

$6.00

All Beef Hotdog, Bun, choice of Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Relish, Onion

Chili Dog

$6.00

All Beef Hotdog, Chili, Bun, choice of Shredded Cheddar, Onion, Hot Sauce

Crunchy Taco

$4.00

Jumbo Crunchy Shell, Beef/Chicken, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce

2 Crunchy Tacos

$7.00

Jumbo Crunchy Shell, Beef/Chicken, Seasoned Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce

3 Burrito family meal

$28.00

5 Burrito family meal

$45.00

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Mini monster taco

$3.00

Pico

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

Mexi-Tots

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Seasoned Sour Cream

$2.00

Chicken Burrito

$7.00

Beef Burrito

$7.00

Beans

$7.00

Taco Salad

$7.00

Rice Bowl

$7.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese burrito

$7.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese burrito

$7.00

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Crackers

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Candy

$2.00

Jerky

$2.00

Trail Mix

$2.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

Capital Chips

Protein Bar

$3.00

Nuts

$2.00

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Monster rail

$6.00

Top Shelf liqour

$2.00

Don Julio Margarita

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

