Monster Taco NEW 600 Founders Bridge Blvd
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23113
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Midlothian
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurant
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurant