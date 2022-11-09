Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Caterers

Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering 12740 Florida Blvd

780 Reviews

$$

12740 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Appetizers & Sides

Boudin Balls

$2.99+

served with remoulade sauce. Choice of 3 or 10.

Crab Cakes

$3.99+

served with remoulade sauce. Choice of 3 or 10.

Hushpuppies

$1.29+

Choice of 3 or 10.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99+

Choice of individual serving or family-size. Family size serves 4.

Toasted Poboy Bread

Toasted Poboy Bread

$2.99

6 pieces, buttered and toasted

Fried Okra

$4.99

One size.

Fried Pickles

$4.99

served with Ranch Dressing. One size.

Salads

SM Garden Salad

SM Garden Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cabbage & carrots. Choice of dressing on the side. Add Shrimp (optional).

LG Garden Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cabbage & carrots. Choice of dressing on the side. Add Shrimp (optional).

SM Sensation Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, sliced almonds. Sensation dressing. Add Shrimp (optional).

LG Sensation Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, sliced almonds. Sensation dressing. Add Shrimp (optional).

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.49+

Cajun-style. Homemade.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.49+

Classic Shredded Coleslaw.

Gumbo & Soup

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$5.99+

Made in-house. Shrimp & Crabmeat [No Oysters]. Rice on side.

Shrimp & Corn Soup

Shrimp & Corn Soup

$5.99+

Made in-house. Cream-base.

Crawfish Etouffee

$5.99+

Made in house, served over rice. [Quart of etouffee includes 1 pint of rice on the side.]

Cup & a Half

Cup & a Half

$12.49

Choice of gumbo, shrimp & corn soup, or crawfish etouffee & a HALF poboy

Crawfish Etouffee

CUP Etouffee

$5.99

Crawfish Etouffee, over rice.

BOWL Etouffee

$9.99

Crawfish Etouffee, over rice.

QUART Etouffee

$19.99

Quart of Crawfish Etouffee, with pint of rice on the side

Crawfish Etouffee Plate

$13.99

Crawfish Etouffee, served with toasted bread and side salad

Randy's Special

$16.99

Fried fish fillet, over rice, topped with cup of crawfish etouffee, served with toasted poboy bread & side salad

Poboys

All poboys are served on locally baked french bread, dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Fish Poboy

$9.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Oyster Poboy

Oyster Poboy

$10.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Shrimp Poboy

$10.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Boiled Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Buffalo Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

fried shrimp, tossed in a wing sauce, dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Half & Half Poboy

$11.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Hot Sausage Poboy

$9.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Ham & Cheese Poboy

Ham & Cheese Poboy

$9.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Roast Beef Poboy

Roast Beef Poboy

$9.99

Roast beef, cooked in gravy, on French bread, dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Half-size Poboy

$6.99

dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on French bread

Seafood Boxes

3 Fish, 3 Shrimp, 3 Oysters. Served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Fish Box

$12.99

8 fried fish strips, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Oyster Box

$13.99

8 fried oysters, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Shrimp Box

$13.99

8 butterflied shrimp, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Popcorn Shrimp Box

$13.99

20 popcorn shrimp, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Buffalo Shrimp Box

$14.99

8 butterflied shrimp, tossed in wing sauce, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Whole Fish Box

Whole Fish Box

$14.99

2 bone-in Whole Fish, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Half & Half Box

$14.99

Choose 2 fried seafoods. Served with fries, two hushpuppies, tartar sauce and your choice of coleslaw or cajun potato salad

Trio Box

$14.99

3 fish strips, 3 butterflied shrimp, 3 oysters, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.

Seafood Extras

with cocktail sauce. No sides.
Fried Fish Strips

Fried Fish Strips

$9.99+

with tartar sauce, no sides. Choice of half-pound (8 strips) or pound (16 strips).

Fish Fillet

Fish Fillet

$4.99

1 fried fillet, with tartar sauce, no sides

Whole Fish, Bone-in

Whole Fish, Bone-in

$5.99

with tartar sauce, no sides

Fried Oysters

$8.99+

with cocktail sauce, no sides. Choice of 6, 12, or 24 count.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$8.99+

with cocktail sauce, no sides. Choice of 6, 12, or 24 count.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99+

with cocktail sauce, no sides. Choice of small or large order.

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99+

Fried Butterflied Shrimp, tossed in a wing sauce. Served with Ranch. No sides. Choice of 6, 12, or 24 count.

Kid's Meal

Fish Kid's Meal

$5.99

2 strips fish, fries, 1 hushpuppy, kids juice box

Shrimp Kid's Meal

$5.99

8 shrimp, fries, 1 hushpuppy, kids juice box

Chicken Nuggets Kid's Meal

$5.99

5 nuggets, fries, 1 hushpuppy, kids juice box

Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales, 1/2 doz.

Hot Tamales, 1/2 doz.

$7.99

6 beef tamales.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottled Drink

$2.29

Sweet Tea, gallon

$4.99

Unsweet Tea, gallon

$4.99

Lemonade, gallon

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned seafood market, take out, & catering. BR's best kept secret.

Location

12740 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Directions

