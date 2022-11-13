Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers

Montana Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

113 N Broadway

Billings, MT 59101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern Mac
BLT
Fried Enchilada Bites

Appetizers

Brew Chip

$12.50

A Brew Pub favorite for 26 years! A giant plate of fries topped with bacon, green onions, mozzarella, cheddar, & sour cream.

Fried Enchilada Bites

Fried Enchilada Bites

$11.50

Our own house-made enchiladas cut into pieces, deep-fried & served with our enchilada sauce, sour cream & salsa.

Stockyard Nachos

Stockyard Nachos

$16.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, Certified Angus Beef Brisket, chopped red onions, cilantro, sour cream, & a BBQ drizzle. Add Guacamole for 1.99

Downtown B-Town Nachos

Downtown B-Town Nachos

$16.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, black beans, diced tomatoes, olives, green onions, & a Sriracha drizzle. Served with sour cream & pineapple salsa. Add Guacamole for 1.99

Classic Pub Nachos

Classic Pub Nachos

$15.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, your choice of ground beef, bacon or chicken, black beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, & green onions. Served with sour cream & salsa. Add Guacamole for 1.99

Sweet Fries (Large Order)

Sweet Fries (Large Order)

$8.00

Seasoned sweet potato fries served with roasted red pepper aioli.

Asiago Cheese Dip

Asiago Cheese Dip

$11.50

Baked Italian cheese with artichoke hearts & mushrooms served with baked pizza bread & fresh seasonal veggies.

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

Jumbo boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of the following sauces: Custer’s Last Stand (HOT), mild buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, Gochujang, or Caribbean Jerk wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Wings (On the bone)

Chicken Wings (On the bone)

$15.00

Jumbo chicken wings (on the bone) tossed in your choice of the following sauces: Custer’s Last Stand (HOT), mild buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, Gochujang, or Caribbean Jerk wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Chips, Beer Cheese & Salsa

Chips, Beer Cheese & Salsa

$7.50

Homemade taco chips served beer cheese, red salsa & pineapple salsa. Everything is made fresh in-house.

Pub Poutine

Pub Poutine

$13.00

Our house fries topped with green onions, silky brown gravy & creamy cheese curds. Add Brisket for 4.79

Fresh Veggie Platter

$8.00

Steamed or raw broccoli, green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, & celery. Served with beer cheese & ranch.

Roasted Garlic & Brie

Roasted Garlic & Brie

$12.50Out of stock

Oven roasted garlic & warm brie cheese. Served with toasted bread and seasonal vegetables.

Gigantic Pretzel

$16.50

A pretzel the size of a large pizza! Served with a delicious blend of mustards & beer cheese.

Pizza

Cheese Pleeze Pizza

Cheese Pleeze Pizza

$11.00

Marinara & a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, & jack cheese.

Zorba's Greek Pizza

Zorba's Greek Pizza

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, chopped Greek olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, & feta cheese on a garlic and olive oil base.

Meat Me Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, marinara & a blend of cheeses.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, marinara, & cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, bacon, & mozzarella on a ranch base.

Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza

Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, pineapples, green peppers, red onions, & mozzarella on our sweet chili wing sauce base.

Supreme Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, marinara & a blend of cheeses.

Wild Boar

$14.00

Andouille Sausage, jalapenos, red pepper flakes, marinara, and a blend of cheeses.

Flatbread

Cheese Pleeze Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara & a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, & jack cheese.

Zorba's Greek Flatbread

$14.00

Spinach, mushrooms, chopped Greek olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, & feta cheese on a garlic and olive oil base.

Meat Me Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, marinara & a blend of cheeses.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, marinara, & cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, & mozzarella on a ranch base.

Sweet Chili Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, pineapples, green peppers, red onions, & mozzarella onour sweet chili wing sauce base.

Supreme Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, marinara & a blend of cheeses.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato on your choice of wheat or sourdough with mayonnaise. Add cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, or mozzarella for 79¢. Double bacon for 2.79.

Holy Cow Dip

Holy Cow Dip

$13.00

Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie served with au jus. Double roast beef for 2.79

BBQ Brisket

BBQ Brisket

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef Brisket topped with BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese. Served on our “World Famous” pretzel bun.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers on a hoagie served with au jus. Double roast beef for 2.79

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.

So Cal Sando

So Cal Sando

$15.00

A grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, & guacamole on a Wheat Montana bun.

MBC Pita Pub Club

MBC Pita Pub Club

$14.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato on pita bread with mayonnaise.

Montana Dip

Montana Dip

$16.00

A double portion of roast beef, bacon, & melted pepper jack cheese on a hoagie served with au jus.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$14.00

Boneless pork tenderloin battered in Montana Brewing Company Amber; fried and topped with cheddar cheese, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Served on a brioche bun.

Fan Favorites

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Strips of fresh chicken tenderloins with a light flaky breading served with coleslaw & your choice of side.

Fish n' Chips (Full Order)

Fish n' Chips (Full Order)

$18.00

Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.

Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)

Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)

$14.00

Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$13.50

A warm pita topped with seasoned beef, lettuce, taziki sauce, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$14.00

Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with teriyaki sauce, pineapple, and Chicken breast skewers.

Steak Rice Bowl

$14.00

Mexican Corn dip over a bed of white rice, topped with cabbage, red onion, and Certified Angus Beef sirloin.

Gochujang Rice Bowl

$14.00

Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with Gochujang sauce and Chicken breast skewers.

Mac N' Cheese

Classic Mac

Classic Mac

$12.50

House-made classic Mac n Cheese. A house favorite.

Southern Mac

Southern Mac

$15.00

Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with fried chicken & bacon.

Red Rooster

Red Rooster

$15.00

Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with spicy buffalo fried chicken & bacon.

Keto Mac

Keto Mac

$17.00

Fresh cauliflower smothered in cheese sauce with grilled chicken & bacon.

Brisket Mac

Brisket Mac

$17.00

Shell Pasta smothered in cheese sauce with certified angus beef brisket, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws.

Rocky Crab Mac

$19.00Out of stock

Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with Rock Crab & crispy onion straws.

Big Easy Mac

$17.00

Shell pasta smothered in chees sauce with andouille sausage, green peppers, and onion straws.

South of the Border

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$13.50

Chicken & green chilies rolled in a flour tortilla covered in a blend of cheeses & enchilada sauce. Served with chip strips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, olives, red salsa, & sour cream.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Cod dipped in our house-made Fat Belly Amber Beer batter topped with cheddar cheese, Baja sauce, cabbage, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with salsa & sour cream and your choice of side.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Two corn flour tortillas with marinated grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, & topped with avocado cremé. Served with house-made salsa, sour cream, chips, & your choice of side.

Fresh 1/2 Pound Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Add cheddar, swiss, pepper jack or mozzarella for 79¢

Bleu Burger

$15.00

Topped with crumbled bleu cheese.

Ultimate Stang Burger

Ultimate Stang Burger

$18.00

Topped with Certified Angus Beef Brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled onions & bleu cheese crumbles.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Explains itself....

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$15.00

Tangy BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Topped with bacon & cheddar cheese.

Beyond Burger (Veggie)

Beyond Burger (Veggie)

$14.00

100% vegetable based burger. Add your choice of cheese for 79¢.

Caliente Burger

Caliente Burger

$15.50

Topped with spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & pepper jack served on a pretzel bun.

Soup

House Made Soup (Cup)

House Made Soup (Cup)

$3.00

House-made soup made daily. Always Clam Chowder on Friday. Call 252-9200 for today's soup.

House-made Soup (Bowl)

House-made Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

House-made soup made daily. Always Clam Chowder on Friday. Call 252-9200 for today's soup.

Salads

Greek Isle

Greek Isle

$14.00

Your choice of gyro meat or grilled chicken tossed in romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Served with feta vinaigrette and pita bread.

Oriental Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens & cabbage mixed with water chestnuts, carrots, bell peppers, grilled or crispy chicken & oriental vinaigrette. Topped with fried wontons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrot sticks, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your choice of Generals Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce.

Caesar Salad (Small)

Caesar Salad (Small)

$5.00

Our special Caesar with crisp romaine, red onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, & a house-made dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29

Caesar Salad (Large)

Caesar Salad (Large)

$9.00

Our special Caesar with crisp romaine, red onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, & a house-made dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29

House Salad (Small)

House Salad (Small)

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, & your choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29

House Salad (Large)

House Salad (Large)

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, & your choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29

Southwestern Shrimp Salad

Southwestern Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Tex-Mex marinated shrimp, house mix, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, green onion, chip strips & cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.

Bleu Angus Salad

$15.00

Certified Angus sirloin, house mix, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, and bacon. Served with a house-made blue cheese dressing.

Wraps

Salad Wraps

Salad Wraps

$13.00

Your choice of the following salads: Chicken Caesar, Oriental Chicken, or Buffalo Chicken wrapped in a whole grain tortilla served with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or soup. Substitute sweet fries for .79¢

Protein Power

Low-Carb Italian Chicken

Low-Carb Italian Chicken

$13.00

Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.

1/2 Fresh Burger Patty

$13.00

Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.

Lemon Pepper Cod

$15.00

Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.

Veggie Burger Patty

$14.00

Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.

Blackened Cod Fillet

$15.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac n' Cheese

$6.99

Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Desserts

Grandma's Good Ol' Brownie

Grandma's Good Ol' Brownie

$6.29

A warm homemade brownie served with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream & a cheery.

Rootbeer Float

$4.29

Root beer and locally made Wilcoxson's ice cream.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

$6.99

A giant cookie served with three scoops of Wilcoxson's vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$7.79

Salted caramel cookie dough with white chocolate chunks & topped with Wilcoxson's ice cream topped with caramel sauce.

Old Fashioned Apple Crisp

$6.49

Served a la mode with a drizzle of caramel.

Peach Crisp

Peach Crisp

$6.99

Served a la mode with cinnamon and sugar mix.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101

Directions

Gallery
Montana Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Billings MT
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240 Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Billings

Shanghai Village - Downtown Billings
orange star4.5 • 2,041
2926 2nd Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Mazevo Coffee - 819 Grand
orange star4.6 • 437
819 Grand Ave Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston