Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway
Billings, MT 59101
Popular Items
Appetizers
Brew Chip
A Brew Pub favorite for 26 years! A giant plate of fries topped with bacon, green onions, mozzarella, cheddar, & sour cream.
Fried Enchilada Bites
Our own house-made enchiladas cut into pieces, deep-fried & served with our enchilada sauce, sour cream & salsa.
Stockyard Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, Certified Angus Beef Brisket, chopped red onions, cilantro, sour cream, & a BBQ drizzle. Add Guacamole for 1.99
Downtown B-Town Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, black beans, diced tomatoes, olives, green onions, & a Sriracha drizzle. Served with sour cream & pineapple salsa. Add Guacamole for 1.99
Classic Pub Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, your choice of ground beef, bacon or chicken, black beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, & green onions. Served with sour cream & salsa. Add Guacamole for 1.99
Sweet Fries (Large Order)
Seasoned sweet potato fries served with roasted red pepper aioli.
Asiago Cheese Dip
Baked Italian cheese with artichoke hearts & mushrooms served with baked pizza bread & fresh seasonal veggies.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Jumbo boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of the following sauces: Custer’s Last Stand (HOT), mild buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, Gochujang, or Caribbean Jerk wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Wings (On the bone)
Jumbo chicken wings (on the bone) tossed in your choice of the following sauces: Custer’s Last Stand (HOT), mild buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, Gochujang, or Caribbean Jerk wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Chips, Beer Cheese & Salsa
Homemade taco chips served beer cheese, red salsa & pineapple salsa. Everything is made fresh in-house.
Pub Poutine
Our house fries topped with green onions, silky brown gravy & creamy cheese curds. Add Brisket for 4.79
Fresh Veggie Platter
Steamed or raw broccoli, green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, & celery. Served with beer cheese & ranch.
Roasted Garlic & Brie
Oven roasted garlic & warm brie cheese. Served with toasted bread and seasonal vegetables.
Gigantic Pretzel
A pretzel the size of a large pizza! Served with a delicious blend of mustards & beer cheese.
Pizza
Cheese Pleeze Pizza
Marinara & a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, & jack cheese.
Zorba's Greek Pizza
Spinach, mushrooms, chopped Greek olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, & feta cheese on a garlic and olive oil base.
Meat Me Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, marinara & a blend of cheeses.
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, marinara, & cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, & mozzarella on a ranch base.
Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, pineapples, green peppers, red onions, & mozzarella on our sweet chili wing sauce base.
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, marinara & a blend of cheeses.
Wild Boar
Andouille Sausage, jalapenos, red pepper flakes, marinara, and a blend of cheeses.
Flatbread
Cheese Pleeze Flatbread
Marinara & a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, & jack cheese.
Zorba's Greek Flatbread
Spinach, mushrooms, chopped Greek olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, & feta cheese on a garlic and olive oil base.
Meat Me Flatbread
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, marinara & a blend of cheeses.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pepperoni, marinara, & cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Chicken, bacon, & mozzarella on a ranch base.
Sweet Chili Chicken Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, pineapples, green peppers, red onions, & mozzarella onour sweet chili wing sauce base.
Supreme Flatbread
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, marinara & a blend of cheeses.
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato on your choice of wheat or sourdough with mayonnaise. Add cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, or mozzarella for 79¢. Double bacon for 2.79.
Holy Cow Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie served with au jus. Double roast beef for 2.79
BBQ Brisket
Certified Angus Beef Brisket topped with BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese. Served on our “World Famous” pretzel bun.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers on a hoagie served with au jus. Double roast beef for 2.79
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
So Cal Sando
A grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, & guacamole on a Wheat Montana bun.
MBC Pita Pub Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato on pita bread with mayonnaise.
Montana Dip
A double portion of roast beef, bacon, & melted pepper jack cheese on a hoagie served with au jus.
Pork Chop Sandwich
Boneless pork tenderloin battered in Montana Brewing Company Amber; fried and topped with cheddar cheese, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Served on a brioche bun.
Fan Favorites
Chicken Strips
Strips of fresh chicken tenderloins with a light flaky breading served with coleslaw & your choice of side.
Fish n' Chips (Full Order)
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.
Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.
Greek Gyro
A warm pita topped with seasoned beef, lettuce, taziki sauce, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with teriyaki sauce, pineapple, and Chicken breast skewers.
Steak Rice Bowl
Mexican Corn dip over a bed of white rice, topped with cabbage, red onion, and Certified Angus Beef sirloin.
Gochujang Rice Bowl
Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with Gochujang sauce and Chicken breast skewers.
Mac N' Cheese
Classic Mac
House-made classic Mac n Cheese. A house favorite.
Southern Mac
Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with fried chicken & bacon.
Red Rooster
Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with spicy buffalo fried chicken & bacon.
Keto Mac
Fresh cauliflower smothered in cheese sauce with grilled chicken & bacon.
Brisket Mac
Shell Pasta smothered in cheese sauce with certified angus beef brisket, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws.
Rocky Crab Mac
Shell pasta smothered in cheese sauce with Rock Crab & crispy onion straws.
Big Easy Mac
Shell pasta smothered in chees sauce with andouille sausage, green peppers, and onion straws.
South of the Border
Chicken Enchilada
Chicken & green chilies rolled in a flour tortilla covered in a blend of cheeses & enchilada sauce. Served with chip strips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, olives, red salsa, & sour cream.
Baja Fish Tacos
Cod dipped in our house-made Fat Belly Amber Beer batter topped with cheddar cheese, Baja sauce, cabbage, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with salsa & sour cream and your choice of side.
Shrimp Tacos
Two corn flour tortillas with marinated grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, & topped with avocado cremé. Served with house-made salsa, sour cream, chips, & your choice of side.
Fresh 1/2 Pound Burgers
Classic Burger
Add cheddar, swiss, pepper jack or mozzarella for 79¢
Bleu Burger
Topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Ultimate Stang Burger
Topped with Certified Angus Beef Brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled onions & bleu cheese crumbles.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Explains itself....
Hickory Burger
Tangy BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with bacon & cheddar cheese.
Beyond Burger (Veggie)
100% vegetable based burger. Add your choice of cheese for 79¢.
Caliente Burger
Topped with spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & pepper jack served on a pretzel bun.
Soup
Salads
Greek Isle
Your choice of gyro meat or grilled chicken tossed in romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Served with feta vinaigrette and pita bread.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Mixed greens & cabbage mixed with water chestnuts, carrots, bell peppers, grilled or crispy chicken & oriental vinaigrette. Topped with fried wontons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Seasonal Greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrot sticks, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your choice of Generals Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce.
Caesar Salad (Small)
Our special Caesar with crisp romaine, red onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, & a house-made dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29
Caesar Salad (Large)
Our special Caesar with crisp romaine, red onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, & a house-made dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29
House Salad (Small)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, & your choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29
House Salad (Large)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, & your choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken 3.79 • Add tuna 5.29
Southwestern Shrimp Salad
Tex-Mex marinated shrimp, house mix, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, green onion, chip strips & cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.
Bleu Angus Salad
Certified Angus sirloin, house mix, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, and bacon. Served with a house-made blue cheese dressing.
Wraps
Protein Power
Low-Carb Italian Chicken
Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.
1/2 Fresh Burger Patty
Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.
Lemon Pepper Cod
Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.
Veggie Burger Patty
Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.
Blackened Cod Fillet
Desserts
Grandma's Good Ol' Brownie
A warm homemade brownie served with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream & a cheery.
Rootbeer Float
Root beer and locally made Wilcoxson's ice cream.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza
A giant cookie served with three scoops of Wilcoxson's vanilla ice cream.
Salted Caramel Cookie
Salted caramel cookie dough with white chocolate chunks & topped with Wilcoxson's ice cream topped with caramel sauce.
Old Fashioned Apple Crisp
Served a la mode with a drizzle of caramel.
Peach Crisp
Served a la mode with cinnamon and sugar mix.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
113 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101