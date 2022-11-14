Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights

No reviews yet

520 Hansen Lane

Billings Heights, MT 59105

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
All American Bacon Cheeseburger
Santa Fe Wrap

Additional Items for Take out orders

These items will only be added to your order if you put them in your cart.

Add 1 napkin, silverware, salt & pepper packet

$0.25

Please add the number of packets you would like to your cart, or they will not be put in

1 Extra cup of Ranch

$0.50

Mustard

Ketchup

Grape Jelly

Strawberry Jelly

Specials

3 tenders kitchen meal

$11.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

10 battered mac & cheese wedges fried until golden. Served with your choice of ranch or buffalo ranch.

Classic Pub

$7.99+

Kid burger patties topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted bun with Mayonnaise.

BBQ Pub

$7.99+

kid burger patties topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and crispy onion straws on a toasted bun with chipotle Mayonnaise.

Sriracha Pub Burger

$7.99+

Kid burger patties seasoned with sriracha, Swiss cheese, sriracha mayo, onion straws and lettuce on a toasted bun

Jack Pub Burger

$7.99+

Kid burger patties topped with 1000 island, pickles, lettuce, onions and American Cheese served on a toasted bun

New York Steak Sandwich

$17.99

8oz Certified Angus Beef New York Strip steak coated with your choice of blackened seasoning or montreal steak seasoning and cooked to your liking. Served on a garlic toasted hoagie topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce and your choice of one side

Cattlemans Pie

$14.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Appeteasers

Large Wontons

$13.99

House made wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and green onions. Served with your choice of sweet and sour or creamy cayenne sauce

Small Wontons

$8.99

Large Mushrooms

$9.99

fresh whole mushrooms, handbattered and fried until golden. Served with ranch dressing

Small Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Garlic breaded white cheddar curds fried until golden. Served with Ranch

Soup & Salads

BLT Salad*

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and house made croutons. Choice of dressing.

Chicken Asada Salad

$13.99

Steak Asada Salad

$16.99

Clam Chowder

$1.00+Out of stock

Burgers & more

our battered, center cut pork chop fried crispy golden brown with melted American cheese on a toasted bun, garnished with fresh ripe tomatoes, leaf lettuce, dill pickles and mayo.

All American Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Certified Angus Beef burger patty served on a toasted bu topped with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Cajun Burger

$15.99

Certified Angus Beef Burger with cajun seasoning, served on a toasted bun topped with swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, jalapenos, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo

Hamburger

$11.99

Certified Angus Beef patty served on a toasted bun with mayo and garlic butter. Garden lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served on the side

MT Jack's Burger

$15.49

Certified Angus beef burger served on a toasted bun topped with American Cheese, bacon, over hard egg, thin sliced ham, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Mushrooms Lovers Burger

$14.49

Certified Angus beef burger served on a toasted bun topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo.

Whiskey Jack BBQ Burger

$13.99

Certified Angus beef burger served on a toast bun with cheddar, BBQ sauce, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and crispy fried onion straws.

Classic Sandwiches

French Dip

$13.99

Thinly sliced Certified Angus Beef roast beef made with melted swiss cheese piled high on fresh hoagie bun, served with auju for dunking

Hot Roast Beef

$13.49

Thin Slices of our Certified Angus Beef roast beef laid on toast points, ladled with our house-made beef gravy

Roast Beef Philly

$14.99

Certified Angus Roast Beef chopped up with peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served on a toasted hoagie with American cheese sauce. Served with your choice of one side.

Chicken & Chop Sandwiches

Pork Chop Sandwich

$13.99

Hand battered center cut pork chop fried golden brown with melted American cheese on a toasted bun, garnished with tomatoes, crispy shredded lettuce, mayo and pickles. Served with one side

Santa Fe Wrap

$13.99

a large flour tortilla dressed with chipotle mayo, salsa, tomato sliced, bacon and diced crispy chicken tenders and melted cheddar cheese. Served with one side

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders served on a toasted hoagie bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with one side

House Specialties

Chicken Tenders

$14.49

4 Chicken tender strips hand dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy golden brown served with your choice of dipping sauce and one side

Fish & Chips

$15.49

3 fresh Atlantic cod fillets hand dipped and fried crispy golden brown served with choice of one side, house-made tartar and a lemon slice

CFS Brown Gravy

$15.99

8oz breaded cube steak fried until golden. Served with one side, choice of gravy and a buttermilk biscuit.

CFS Country Gravy

$15.99

Smothered Chorizo CFS

$18.99

Certified Angus Beef Chicken Fried Steal served with mashed potatoes and smothered in our house made chorizo jalapeno gravy. Served with a biscuit.

Pastas

Crispy Chicken Mac

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta with our 4 cheese sauce topped topped with your choice of crispy chicken or crispy chicken and bacon bits

Crispy Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta with our garlic Alfredo sauce topped with your choice of hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, grilled tenderloin steak tips or shrimp and finished with fresh tomatoes, green onions and Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Mac

$16.99

Plain Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Plain Pasta Alfredo

$12.99

Jack's Top Picks

6oz Flat Iron

$17.99

6 oz flat iron seasoned and cooked to your liking. Served with choice of 2 sides

Kid's PM

Kid Alfredo

$6.99

Cavatappi Noodles tossed in garlic Alfredo sauce topped with a diced crispy chicken tender and Parmesan cheese. Your choice of one side

Kid Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's burger served on a sesame seed bun. Your choice of one side

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kid's burger topped with American cheese served on sesame seed bun. Your choice of one side

Kid Cheesy Noodle

$5.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed with our 4 cheese sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Wheat Montana Bread with melted American cheese. Your choice of one side.

Kid Tenders

$6.49

2 chicken tenders hand dipped in tempura fried crispy golden brown. Your choice of one side and dipping sauce.

Desserts

1 pound Chocolate Torte

$11.99

1 pound chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache frosting

Small New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99

apple crumb cheesecake bar

$5.99Out of stock

peanut butter cup cheesecake

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$3.09

Lemonade

$3.09

Fruitty Lemonade

$3.99

Ice Tea

$3.09

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Fruitty Tea

$3.99

Sm Milk

$1.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Flavored Soda

$3.99

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Small Orange Juice

$2.49

Large Orange Juice

$3.49

Small Tomato Juice

$2.49

Large Tomato Juice

$3.49

Small Apple Juice

$2.49

Large Apple Juice

$3.49

Griddle Classics

Brioche French Toast

$12.06

2 slices of brioche bread dipped in a cinnamon vanilla egg wash and grilled until golden. Served with butter and maple syrup, 2 eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Flap Jacks

$11.49

3 buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup, 2 eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage.

MJ's Favorites

CFS & Eggs

$18.39

Breaded tender Certified Angus Beef steak, fresh fried and topped with your choice of beef gravy or white country gravy served with two eggs, battered potato cubes and choice of toast. Sub chorizo jalapeno gravy for additional charge

Classic Breakfast

$12.06

Two grade A eggs served with battered potatoe cubes and your choice of toast and your choice of four sausage links, ham steak or three slices of crispy bacon.

Omelets

BSH&S Omelet

$14.94

3 eggs, Diced bacon, sausage, lean ham and sauteed mushrooms cooked to perfection topped with melted Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served with rough cut hash browns and toast.

Denver Omelet

$13.79

Sauteed sweet onions and bell peppers mixed with ham and melted cheddar.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$13.21

our three-egg omelet stuffed with lean ham and melted cheddar cheese.

Bfast Specialties

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.06

Fresh flakey biscuits smothered with white peppered country gravy, served with our rough-cut hash browns and your choice of three thick slices of bacon, four sausage links or two grade A eggs.

Country Skillet

$14.36

jack’s battered potato cubes topped with scrambled eggs, lean ham, bacon crumbles and seasoned sausage, ladled with peppered county gravy. Sub chorizo jalapeño gravy for .99. comes with toast or pancakes.

Eggs Benedict

$14.94

Two toasted English muffin halves topped with sliced cured ham, two basted eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce served with our crispy rough-cut hash browns.

Jalapeno Biscuits & Gravy

$13.21

Fresh flakey biscuits smothered with chorizo gravy served with our rough-cut hash browns and your choice of three thick sliced bacon, four sausage links or two grade A eggs.

Bfast Sides

Side Sausage

$5.92

Side Bacon

$5.92

Ham Steak

$6.61

1 French Toast

$4.13

1 Pancake

$4.13

Toast

$3.58

2 Eggs

$3.44

Side Hash

$6.89

Side Batter Browns

$6.89

Side Gravy

$4.13

Side Hollandaise

$4.13
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights, MT 59105

Directions

