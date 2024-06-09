Montana Mike's Steakhouse Anderson, IN
6370 S Scatterfield Rd
Anderson, IN 46013
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Campfire Shrimp
Lightly Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy sweet Asian sauce$10.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries
A mound of tasty French Fries covered with melted cheese and bacon. Served with ranch dressing$8.99
- Boneless Wings
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing for dipping$11.99
- Fried Mushroom, Zucchini Combo
Zucchini & mushrooms hand breaded with our secret ingredients then fried. Served with ranch dressing$10.99
- Chili Nachos
Tri colored tortilla chips topped with house made chili, cheddar jack cheese, Jalapenos & sour cream$12.99
- Homemade Potato Chips
Made in house potato chips served with Mike Chipotle BBQ ranch dressing$7.99
- Cheesy Bacon Tots
Crispy Fried potato fritters topped with a melted cheddar bacon blend. Served with spicy ketchup for dipping$8.99
- Pretzel Sticks
Warm golden brown pretzels served with two dipping sauces, zesty beer cheese & tangy mustard$9.99
- Mountain stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo mushroom caps stuffed with a blend of 3 cheeses and ranch seasoning, then breaded in crunchy breading fried and served with creamy horseradish sauce$11.99
- Mikes Onion Rings
Hand breaded onion rings fried and served with ranch dressing$8.99
- Pecos Chili Bowl
Made in house with our signature blend of seasoning topped with cheese, onions & jalapenos$6.49
- French Onion Soup Bowl
A classic beef broth based soup with topped with 2 cheeses and croutons$6.49
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our boneless wings blended with peppered bacon, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, candied pecans, tomatoes, red onion and bell peppers. Can substitute for grilled chicken$14.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing topped with your choice of protein, parmesan cheese and croutons
- Strawberry Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh strawberries, candied pecans, craisins, blue cheese crumbles, red onion & chow mien noodles, topped with sliced grilled chicken$15.99
- Mikes Garden Salad
A pile of greens topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, onion, bacon bits & croutons. Choose your dressing and your protein
- Wedge Salad$6.29
- Side Caesar$4.49
- Side Salad$4.49
Steaks
- 6 oz Sirloin$14.99
- 10 oz Sirloin$19.99
- 12 oz Ribeye$26.99
- 16 oz Ribeye$31.99
- Ancho T-Bone
18 oz T-Bone (T-Bones have a Filet side and a strip side) Crusted in our Ancho Seasoning & Ancho Butter grilled to order. Comes with a salad & a side$30.99
- 6 oz Filet
Tender 6 oz filet grilled over an open flame comes with a salad and a side$26.99
- 8 oz Filet
8 oz tender filet grilled over an open flame comes with a salad and a side$28.99
- Applewood Bacon Sirloin
Hand Cut 10 oz Sirloin grilled to order topped with a mild horseradish sauce and smoked applewood bacon. Comes with Salad and a side$21.99
- Cowboy Bone In Ribeye
18 oz Bone In Ribeye (The bone and the marbling add to the flavor of this steak) Grilled to order comes with a salad & a side$33.99
- Creamy Cajun Shrimp Ribeye
12 oz Ribeye (Ribeye's have a bit more marbling throughout) grilled to order topped with our creamy Cajun shrimp sauce. Comes with a salad & a side$29.99
- New York Strip
12 oz New York Strip (called this for the strip of fat down the side, strips are also a firmer textured steak) grilled to order comes with a salad & a side$24.99
- T-Bone
18 oz T-Bone (T-Bone has a filet side and a strip side with the t shaped bone dividing the 2 different cuts) grilled to order comes with a salad & a side$29.99
Ribs
Combos
Chicken
- Tenders
Hand breaded and fried chicken strips, comes with a salad and a side$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast
boneless chicken breast grilled, comes with a salad and a side. Try it blackened for an additional charge$13.99
- Teriyaki Glazed Chicken
A boneless chicken breast flame grilled and topped with a teriyaki glaze over a bed of rice and grilled pineapple, comes with a salad and a side$15.99
Classics
- Louisiana Pasta
Grilled shrimp, chicken, sausage and bell peppers tossed with pasta in a Cajun style Alfredo sauce. Comes with a side salad and toasted garlic bread$18.99
- Sirloin Beef Tips
Sirloin tips grilled to order on a bed of rice topped with mushroom gravy, grilled onions & peppers, comes with a salad & side$14.99
- Pasta Alfredo
Pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese and your choice of protein, comes with a salad and toasted garlic bread
- Pork Chops
Two juicy center cut pork chops grilled, served on the side saucy cinnamon apples. Comes with a salad and a side$17.99
- Country Fried Sirloin Steak
Hand breaded and fried steak topped with gravy, comes with a salad and a side$14.99
- Mountain Topper
Choose either Chicken or Beef topped with honey mustard, sauteed mushrooms, back and melted jack cheese$15.99
- Chopped Steak
12 oz chopped steak cooked to order topped with mushroom gravy, comes with a salad and a side$14.99
Seafood
- Glacier Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with our signature soy ginger sauce. Comes with a salad and a side$20.99
- Ahi Tuna Steak
Ahi Tuna lightly seasoned grilled with a wasabi butter. Comes with a salad and a side$20.99
- Fried Shrimp
10 Breaded and fried shrimp, comes with cocktail sauce a salad and a side$17.99
- Grilled Shrimp
Two skewers of Cajun seasoned shrimp grilled, comes with cocktail sauce a salad and a side$17.99
- Catfish
Catfish filets lightly hand breaded, fried, comes with tarter sauce a salad and a side$17.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Messy Mikes Burger
Grilled Burger patty topped with hickory BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, fried onion straws, on a toasted bun with green onion mayo, pickles and red onion. Comes with a choice of fries or house made potato chips$14.99
- Bacon Swiss Mushroom Burger
Ground beef patty grilled topped with applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted bun. Comes with a choice of fries or house made chips$14.99
- The Mountain Burger
Double the meat double the American cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on a toasted bun. Comes with a choice of Fries or house made potato chips$16.99
- Cheeseburger
Flame cook beef patty with American cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Comes with choice of Fries or our house made potato chips$11.99
- Mikes Bison Burger
Lean flavorful all natural bison grilled and topped with cheddar jack cheese, hickory BBQ sauce, pickle and 2 fried onion rings$15.99
- Ribeye Sandwich
Juicy Ribeye grilled, topped with lettuce tomato and served with our horseradish sauce. Comes with a choice of fries or house made potato chips.$17.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Boneless Chicken breast grilled topped with lettuce tomato, pickle, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted bun. Comes with a choice of fries or our house made potato chips
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken breast grilled with hickory BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar jack cheese and topped with 2 fried onion rings. Comes with a choice of fries or our house made potato chips$12.99
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
8 oz Pork tenderloin breaded and fried, with lettuce tomato pickle, onion and mayo. comes with fries or house made potato chips$13.89
- Catfish Sandwich
Fried Cat fish filets topped with lettuce tomato pickles and onion, comes with a choice of fries or our house made potato chips$11.99
- Avocado Chicken Wrap
Flame grilled chicken breast melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon wrapped in a warm tortilla with ranch dressing. Comes with a choice of fries or our house made potato chips$12.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork on a bun with Carolina style slaw, pickle and onion. Comes with your choice of fries or house made potato chips$12.99
Kids Meals
- Kids Cheeseburger
Small Cheeseburger just right for the little ones comes with a side and a fountain drink$7.49
- Kids Chicken Strips
Chicken strips breaded and fried comes with side option and a fountain drink$7.49
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corndogs come with a side choice and a fountain drink$7.49
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.49
- Kids Mac & Cheese
Pasta tossed in cheese sauces comes with side option and fountain drink$7.49
- Kids Steak Bites
Steak bites grilled comes with side option and fountain drink$10.49
Ala Carte
- Baked Potato$4.49
- Baked Sweet Potato$4.49
- Cole Slaw$4.49
- Cottage Cheese$4.49
- Cup of Chili$6.49
- Cup of Soup$6.49
- Fried Okra$4.49
- Fries$4.49
- Green Beans$4.49
- Grilled Zucchini$4.49
- Homemade Potato Chips$4.49
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.99
- Loaded Fries$5.99
- Loaded Mashed Potato$5.99
- Mac & Cheese$4.49
- Mashed Potatoes$4.49
- Onion Rings$5.49
- Rice Pilaf$4.49
- Saucy Cinnamon Apples$4.49
- Sauteed Button Mushrooms$6.49
- Side Caesar$1.39
- Side Salad$1.39
- Steamed Veggies$4.49
- Sweet Potato Casserole$5.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
- Wedge Salad$2.59
- Extra Patty$3.99
Desserts
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Dr Pepper$3.29
- Diet Dr Pepper$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Diet Mt Dew$3.29
- Mt Dew$3.29
- Mug Root Beer$3.29
- Cherry Pepsi$3.29
- Starry (lemon Lime)$3.29
- Orange Crush$3.29
- Red Bull$3.69
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.69
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Shirley Temple$3.79
- Coffee$2.89
- Hot Tea$2.89
- IBC Bottle Root Beer$3.99
- Milk$2.99
- Water
- Sweet Ice Tea$2.99
- Arnold Palmer$3.29
Wine
White Zinfandel
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Montana Mikes has a wide variety of Dishes. We hand cut our steaks, cook them over a flame grill and seasoned just right. Try our signature burgers and other crave able dishes. We have a full bar and offer a wide selection of cocktails/
6370 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson, IN 46013