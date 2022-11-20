- Home
- Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte
Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte
569 Reviews
$$
4655 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT 59701
Appetizer
Boudin Balls
Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, cajun spices and rice. Breaded and fried crispy. Served with house remoulade.
Buffalo Chicken Wings
One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request
Chicken Fingers
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
Fried Green Tomatoes
8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top
Grabbers (3)
2 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Grabbers (6)
Hot and Crunchy Shrimp
SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.
Shrimp & Avocado Stack
Spinach Dip
Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Soups & Salads
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Gumbo Bowl
Gumbo Cup
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Large House Salad
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Small House Salad
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Soup Of The Day Cup
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Wedge Salad
Premium Steaks
9 oz Filet
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz
10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 7 oz
Filet 6 oz
Hand-Cut Ribeye
15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.
NY Strip
A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter
Pork Chop
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter
Test
Ribs
Whole Rack
Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
Fulton Street Ribs
Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
House Specialties
Charbroiled Chicken
10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya
Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo
A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.
Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo
Chicken Marsala
Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes
Fresh Seafood
Cedar Plank Salmon
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Fried Shrimp
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
Salmon Grilled
Burgers
Western Burger
1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce
California Burger
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with Swiss cheese, thick bacon and sliced avocado.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pound of Black Angus beef topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms.
Signature Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing
Kids Chicken Fingers
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kraft Cheese and noodles
Kids Mini Corndogs
A plump corndog served with French fries
Kids Grabbers
Family Packs
Soft Drinks
Non-Carbonated
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
4655 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701