Steakhouses
Seafood
American

Montana's Rib & Chop House - Butte

569 Reviews

$$

4655 Harrison Ave

Butte, MT 59701

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Kids Mini Corndogs

Appetizer

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$13.95

Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, cajun spices and rice. Breaded and fried crispy. Served with house remoulade.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$15.95

One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.95

8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top

Grabbers (3)

Grabbers (3)

$9.95

2 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Grabbers (6)

Grabbers (6)

$14.95
Hot and Crunchy Shrimp

Hot and Crunchy Shrimp

$16.95

SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.

Shrimp & Avocado Stack

$18.95
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.95

Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Soups & Salads

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$15.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad

$19.95

A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95
Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$5.95
Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.95

A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available

Soup Of The Day Bowl

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$7.95
Soup Of The Day Cup

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.95
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp

Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp

$18.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken

$16.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp

$18.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken

Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken

$16.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Premium Steaks

9 oz Filet

9 oz Filet

$36.95
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz

$31.95

10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 7 oz

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 7 oz

$25.95
Filet 6 oz

Filet 6 oz

$28.95
Hand-Cut Ribeye

Hand-Cut Ribeye

$44.95

15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.

NY Strip

NY Strip

$41.95

A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$31.95

14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter

Test

Ribs

Whole Rack

Whole Rack

$32.95

Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

Fulton Street Ribs

Fulton Street Ribs

$22.95

Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

House Specialties

Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$21.95

10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya

Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya

$29.95

Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo

$26.95

A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.

Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

$23.95
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes

Fresh Seafood

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.95

8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge

Salmon Grilled

Salmon Grilled

$24.95

Burgers

Western Burger

Western Burger

$17.95

1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce

California Burger

California Burger

$18.95

1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with Swiss cheese, thick bacon and sliced avocado.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.95

1/2 pound of Black Angus beef topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Signature Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.95

New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of strawberries, raspberries or blueberries.

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.49

Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.49

Kraft Cheese and noodles

Kids Mini Corndogs

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.49

A plump corndog served with French fries

Kids Grabbers

Kids Grabbers

$7.49

Family Packs

Family Pack 4-6

Family Pack 4-6

$69.95

2 racks of Fulton street ribs, 8 hand-breaded chicken fingers, 1 pound of Buffalo wings, 8 pieces of fried shrimp, 2 sides of baked beans, 4 sides of fries.

Soft Drinks

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.95Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$4.95

Gingerale

$3.95

Mellow Yellow

$3.95

Pellegrino

$6.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Tonic

$3.95

Water

Non-Carbonated

Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Large Milk

$3.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Kids Soda

Gingerale

$3.95

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$8.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$8.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$8.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Apple Cider

$3.95

Kid's Drinks

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

Kids Coke

Super Wing Promo

Chicken Wings 30 PIECES

$49.99

Chicken Wings 60 PIECES

$89.99Out of stock

Retail

Bottled Sprite

$3.50

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottled Tea

$3.50
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
4655 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701

