Montanya Distillers Tasting Room

204 Elk Ave

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Popular Items

Maharaja
Mojito
Pina Colada

Cocktails

Basil Paradisi

$15.00

Basil infused Platino Rum with fresh squeezed grapefruit, fresh lime and fresh muddled basil.

Boss Colada

$15.00

Platino Rum, mango, cream of coconut, lime and coconut water.

Cukes of Hazard

$15.00

Platino Rum, lime, and simple syrup. Add sugar to your rim. Try Exlusiva Rum, and make it a Ti' Exclusiva (+2).

Cucumber Templar

$15.00

Cucumber infused Platino Rum, fresh-squeezed lime, soda, and tonic.

Dark & Snowy

$15.00

Oro Rum with ginger beer and fresh-squeezed lime, topped with soda.

Fiery Passion

$15.00

Pineapple habanero infused Platino Rum, passionfruit, fresh-squeezed lime, mint and agave. Topped with soda.

Hot Buttered Rum

$16.00

Exclusiva Rum, butter, brown sugar, honey, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Oro Rum , fresh-squeezed lemon, a dash of chai spice, and honey simple syrup.

Kokomo

$15.00

Platino Rum, cream of coconut, fresh ginger, mint, lemon, lime and coconut water.

Maharaja

$15.00

Oro Rum, house made chai spice simple syrup, lime, fresh ginger, and cardamom.

Mojito

$15.00+

Platino rum, mint, fresh lime, mint and simple syrup, topped with soda.

Cocktail Special

$14.00

Oro Rum, cheery, fresh orange, simple syrup and citrus bitters. Served with a king cube. Try Exclusiva or Valentia (+2).

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Oro Rum, raw sugar, and a splash of water served with a king cube. Try Exlusiva or Valentia (+2).

Painkiller

$15.00

Oro Rum, orange and pineapple juice and cream of coconut.

Pina Colada

$15.00

Platino Rum, pineapple juice, lime and cream of coconut.

Passionfruit Sour

$14.00

Oro Rum, fresh lemon, pasteurized egg whites, simple syrup, fresh nutmeg, and a cherry. Option to add passionfruit. Try Exclusiva or Valentia (+2).

Senorita

$15.00

Pineapple habanero infused Platino Rum with fresh cilantro, lime and agave.

Sippers

$7.00

Try our rum neat, on the rocks, with a king cube or add a lemon or lime twist.

Smokeshow

$15.00

Oro Rum, locally roasted cold brew coffee and chai spice simple syrup served in clove-smoked glass.

Strawberry Jive

$15.00

Platino Rum with strawberry, fresh orange, lemon, basil, mint and simple syrup.

Tasting Flight

$10.00

Try a taste of all four of our rums.

Thai Boxer

$15.00

Platino rum, blueberry, basil and lime, topped with ginger ale and Thai bitters.

Cocktail Special

$15.00

Rum Paloma

$15.00

Manhattan To-Go

$14.00

Rum Negroni To-Go

$14.00

Mocktails

Beach Bum

$5.00

Lemon, fresh ginger juice and soda

Green Hornet

$5.00

Fresh Lime, cilantro, jalapeno and agave, topped with soda

Pucker Face

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed lemon,soda, sugar,sugar and seltzer. add fresh Strawberry

Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

First Ascent Coffee

$3.00

Merchandise

Montanya Platino Rum, aged 12-18 months in American Oak.

Assorted Rum Truffles - 4 ct

$8.00

Bottle - Platino

$26.99

Bottle - Oro

$30.99

Bottle - Exclusiva

$54.99

Bottle - Valentia

$59.99

Bottle - Querencia

$80.00

Bottle - Oro 375 ml

$18.99

Mini Bottle - Platino

$5.00

Mini Bottle - Oro

$5.00

Mini Bottle - Exclusiva

$6.00

Mini Bottle - Trio

$18.00

Hat - 5 Panel

$25.00

Hat - Mesh Adjustable

$25.00

Hat - Trucker

$25.00

Hat - Circle Logo Ball Cap

$25.00

Hat - Montanya Ball Cap

$25.00

Hat - Pom Beanie

$30.00

Hat - Regular Beanie

$25.00

T-Shirt - Unisex Heather

$22.00

T-Shirt - Unisex Solid Color

$22.00

T-Shirt - Unisex Long Sleeve

$22.00

T-Shirt - Unisex Baseball

$25.00

T-Shirt - W Scoop Neck

$22.00

T-Shirt - W V-Neck

$22.00

Tops - Button Up Workshirt

$40.00

Tops - Unisex Sweatshirt

$40.00

Tops - Tank Tops

$20.00

Glassware - Collins

$10.00

Glassware - Dram

$12.00

Glassware - Glencairn

$12.00

Glassware - Rocks

$11.00

Glassware - Spey

$15.00

Glassware - Shot

$5.00

Barware - Jigger

$20.00

Barware - Mixing Glass

$35.00

Barware - Bitters

$10.00

Barware - Infusions

Barware - Syrups

Barware - Cocktail Kits

Flask - Canvas

$18.00

Flask - Leather

$25.00

Books - Elevated Cocktails Volume 1

$25.00

Books - Elevated Cocktails Volume 2

$25.00

Books - A Good Drink

$35.00

Stainless Steel Flask

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

204 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Directions

