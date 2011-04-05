Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Beach House Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

55 S Elmwood Ave.

Montauk, NY 11954

APPETIZERS AND SHARING

MEZZE PLATE

$36.00

Hummus, Tzatziki & Tabbouleh Spreads, with cucumber, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mixed olives & grilled pita bread

HUMMUS & PITA

$14.00

Zaatar spice, lemon, sesame seeds, grilled pita bread

FIG GLAZED PORK BELLY SLIDERS (3pcs)

$24.00

grilled honey-fig glazed pork belly on brioche with coleslaw

ISLAND STYLE TUNA TARTARE

$21.00

Ahi tuna, mango-guacamole, cilantro, potato chips

TUNA CARPACCIO

$22.00

Thin sliced tuna, arugula, lemon sauce, capers

THIN CRUST FOCCACIA & WHIPPED RICOTTA

$18.00

with honey and pink peppercorn, touch of truffle

SALADS

Beet Salad

$18.00

baby arugula, pistachio, goat cheese, honey lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

lightly grilled romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons

Watercress Salad

$17.00

baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, shaved parm cheese, olive oil and lemon dressing

GRILL & SANDWICHES

Pina Colada Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, marinated in unsweetened coconut milk & pineapple juice, watercress lettuce, grilled pineapple ring, coconut coleslaw & Dijon-honey aioli

Classic Steak Burger

$18.00

6oz grass fed steak patty, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion, on brioche bun

Beyond Burger

$20.00

plant based patty on brioche or potato bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Crispy Skin Salmon Sandwich

$24.00Out of stock

seasoned with a brown sugar-spice mix & served with red cabbage coleslaw and baby lettuce

Medwich

$17.00

Smoked ham, Halloumi cheese, tomato, cucumber & spicy mayo on Italian baguette

PIADINA ROMAGNOLA

$26.00

Italian Panini with mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto cotto, mushrooms

PIZZA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$22.00

tomato sauce & mozzarella

MARGHERITA CAPRICCIOSA

$26.00

mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, black olive, artichoke, mushrooms

MARGHERITA BURRATA

$26.00

creamy burrata, fresh basil, fresh arugula

PIZZA BIANCA

$26.00

mozzarella, ricotta mouse, robiola, basil

PIZZA TRUFFATA

$32.00

mixed Italian cheese, caramelized onions, fresh truffles

PIZZA DIAVOLA

$26.00

fresh mozzarella, Brooklyn Pepperoni, homemade spicy honey, red pepper flakes

PIZZA VEGANA

$24.00

with vegan mozzarella, tomato and fresh basil

House Cocktails

SOUTHSIDE

Hendrick’s Gin, organic cucumber puree, fresh mint & lime juice

TOMMY’S MARGARITA

Milagro silver tequila, organic agave nectar and fresh lime

LOVE MACHINE

Don Julio tequila, cilantro-jalapeno juice, fresh lime juice & passion fruit puree

MEZCALITA

Ilegal Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, agave, fresh lime juice,smoked chili bitters

MOJITO

Naked Turtle Rum, fresh lime & mint. Choose flavor... Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Watermelon juice,blackberry

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

Belvedere Vodka, homemade strawberry puree, fresh mint, lemon & splash of bubbles

JAIME

Belvedere Ginger,Raw-cold pressed ginger juice, fresh lemon & mint

CALL ME AN UBER

Ketel One Vodka, St. Germain, fresh lemon juice, blackberry puree, Almond liqueur, fresh mint

THE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

Naked Turtle Rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut & fresh squeezed orange juice

MONTAUK MAKE OUT

Absolut Elyx, Aloe Vera liquor, fresh squeezed watermelon & Lime juice

LA WOMAN

Vodka, Aperol, fresh squeezed watermelon juice, Mint & Lemon

SPICY BLOODY MARY

Absolut Elyx, house made mix

THE BOTANICAL SPRITZ

Choose between Ketel One Botanical Flavors... Cucumber-Mint, Peach-Orange Blossom, Grapefruit-Rose

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Left Hand Cold Brew, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Vodka

Wines by the Glass

White Wines & Champagne by the Glass

Rose Wines by the Glass

Red Wines by the Glass

Wines by the Bottle

Champagnes

White Wines

Rose Wines

Red Wines

Beer

Peroni on Tap

$8.00

Mtk Brewery Summer Ale

Mtk Brewery Wave Chaser IPA

Tecate

SPIKED SELTZERS

VIDE SPIKED SELTZER

WATERMELON

SPIKED KOMBUCHA

JUNE SHINE ON TAP

Individual Bottled Cocktails

BTL SVCE COCKTAILS

No Alcoholic & Juices

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$5.00

Bottle Just Water 1 L

$8.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$12.00

Watermelon Water

$7.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$10.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Bottled Cold Brew 12oz

$10.00

Americano

Espresso

Machiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Cortado

$4.25

Mochaccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

12 oz

Chai Latte

$5.00

12 oz

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

12 oz

Matcha Latte

$6.00

12 oz

Iced Latte

$6.00

16 oz

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

16 oz

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

16 oz

Iced Matcha Latte

16 oz

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tucked inside The Montauk Beach House in the heart of downtown Montauk, The Beach House Bar & Grill offers American Cuisine with a Caribbean flare, Neapolitan Style pizzas and some of the finest crafted cocktails in the Hamptons.

Location

55 S Elmwood Ave., Montauk, NY 11954

Directions

