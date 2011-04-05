American
Seafood
Beach House Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Tucked inside The Montauk Beach House in the heart of downtown Montauk, The Beach House Bar & Grill offers American Cuisine with a Caribbean flare, Neapolitan Style pizzas and some of the finest crafted cocktails in the Hamptons.
Location
55 S Elmwood Ave., Montauk, NY 11954
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Springs Tavern - Springs, East Hampton, NY
4.5 • 11
15 Fort Pond Blvd East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurant