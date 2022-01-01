- Home
MONTE ALBAN MARKET
416 S Cumberland St
Morristown, TN 37813
Burritos
California Burrito
Rice, beans, your meat of choice (asada, al pastor, chicken), mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a tortilla and smothered in cheese sauce.
Burrito #4
Your meat of choice (asada, al pastor, or chicken), rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, onion, sour cream, and tomato.
Chilaquiles
Chimichanga
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla rolled into steak and cheese, deep fried. Smothered with melted cheese, served with rice, beans, and salad.
Mini Chimichanga (2)
Two deep fried, mini tortillas smothered in cheese sauce, with your choice of meat (asada, al pastor, chicken), served with rice, beans, and a side of salad.
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Fajita Chicken
Marinated strips of chicken with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.
Fajita Steak
Marinated strips of steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.
Fajita Shrimp
Marinated shrimp with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.
Fajita Mix
Marinated strips of chicken and steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.
Fajita El Rey
Marinated strips of chicken, steak, and shrimp with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.
Gorditas
Mojarra
Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken pieces on top of tortilla chips and smothered with cheese sauce.
Steak Nachos
Grilled steak pieces on top of tortilla chips and smothered with cheese sauce with salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream.
Steak and Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken and steak pieces on top of tortilla chips and smothered with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream, and avocado, with fresh Mexican cheese.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp on top of tortilla chips and smothered with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream, and avocado, with fresh Mexican cheese.
Picadillas
Platillos
Platillo Borrego
Barbacoa de borrego from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.
Platillo Birria de Rez
Birria de Rez from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.
Platillo Mole de Pollo
Mole de Pollo from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots. Price varies.
Platillo Shrimp
Shrimp from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.
Platillo de Costilla
Ribs from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.
Platillo de Wings
Wings from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.
Platillo de Pollo (Half)
Half of a chicken from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.
Menudo
Barbacoa De Borrego
Platillo De Res
Platillo De Chicharron
Platillo De Carnita
Platillo De Bistek
Platillo De Puerco
Vaso Grande Mole
Vaso Mediano Mole
Quesa Taco De Birria
Quesa Tacos De Birria Orden (4)
Four tacos, with double tortillas, dipped in red beef broth, onion, cilantro, mozzarella cheese, and birria. Served with beef broth.
Quesa Tacos De Birria Uno Solo (1)
1-Quesadilla De Birria (De Harina)
Gorditas Coloradas De Birria
Mulitas De Asada Orden (3)
Cheese on both sides of a double tortilla, with steak, onions, and cilantro. Grilled until crunchy, can be ordered Red or Original. Served with beef broth.
Mulitas De Birria Orden (3)
Taters De Birria
Tatertots smothered with Birria de rez, with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese.
Nachos De Birria
Nachos smothered with Birria, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado.
Quesadilla
Sopes
Orden-Sopes de Pollo (2)
Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.
Orden-Sopes de Asada (2)
Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.
Orden-Sopes de Al Pastor (2)
Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.
Orden-Sopes de Lengua (2)
Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, lengua, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.
Sope
Extra Sope C/U
Sope de Lengua C/u
Tacos
ORDENES DE TACOS DE
Four tacos, served with double tortillas, asada, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.
ORDENES DE TACOS. LENGUA
Four tacos, served with double tortillas, lengua, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.
ORDEN DE Tacos de TRIPA
Four tacos, served with double tortillas, tripa, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.
ORDENES DE Tacos de POLLO
Four tacos, served with double tortillas, pollo, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.
ORDENES DE Tacos de Barbacoa
Four tacos, served with double tortillas, barbacoa, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.
Tacos C/U DE
Taco de Tripa/Lengua C/U
Barbacoa De Ares C/u
Orden-Tacos Dorado's Al pastor
Orden-Tacos Dorado's De Asada
Orden-Tacos Dorado's De Pollo
Orden-tacosCHORIZO #4
ORDENES DE TACOS DE CARNITAS
Tacos DE Carnitas C/U
Ordenes DE Taco De CUERITOS (no carne)
Poner Queso /aguacate
Tortas
Torta Cubana
Served with Beef Milanesa, two slices of ham, Al Pastor, egg, grilled hot dog, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and avocado.
Torta de Asada
Grilled steak, with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, and mozzarella cheese.
Torta de Pollo
Torta Hawaiiana
Ham, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, smothered with mozzarella cheese on both sides of the bread, served with jalepenos, if you desire.
Torta de Chorizo
Torta de Milanesa
Torta de Al Pastor
Torta de Carnitas
Tamales
Chips & Cheese Dip
Carne De Asada
Chicken Chips
TOSTADAS
Chuchitos
Huaraches
Chile Relleno
Papas Fritas
Aguas
Medium Agua
Grande Agua
1/2 Gallon Todo Sabores
Gallon
Red Bull 12 Fl On
Red Bulll 8.4 Fl Oz
Amp 365 Energetizante Forte
Raptor Energy Drink 600 Ml
Volt Yellow 625 Ml
Adrenalina Rush 16fl Oz
Adrenalina Rush 10 Fl Oz
Raptor Bebida Energetizante 16 Fl Oz
Amp 365 Energy Ginseng 12fl Oz
Coke Products
Dr. Pepper 16 Oz
Dr. Pepper 20 Oz
Dr. Pepper 24 Oz
Dr. Pepper Zero 20 Oz
Fanta 20 Oz
Sprite 16 Oz
Sprite 20 Oz
Sprite 24 Oz
Medio Litro
Monster
NOS
Coca Cola 355 Ml
Coca Cola 16 Oz
Coca Cola 20 Oz
Coca Cola 24 Oz
Coca Cola Zero 20 Oz
Diet Coke 20 Oz
Dasani
Core Power Elite Chocolate
Core Power Chocolate
Core Power Elite Vanilla
Core Power Vanilla
Dunkin' Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel
Dunkin' Iced Coffee Mocha
Dunkin' Iced Coffee Original
Dunkin' Iced Coffee Thin Mints
Gold Peak Tea Diet
Gold Peak Tea Extra Sweet
Gold Peak Tea Georgia Peach
Gold Peak Tea Sweet
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry
Minute Maid Cranberry Juice
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Minute Maid Peach Mango
Minute Maid Pineapple Juice
Minute Maid Watermelon Punch
Peace Tea Peach
Peace Tea Razzleberry
Peace Tea Sno-Berry
Peace Tea Tea + Lemonade
Peace Tea Mango Green Tea
Vitamin Water XXX
Vitamin Water Power-C
Vitamin Water Revive
Vitamin Water Essential
Yup! Rich Chocolate
Yup! Very Strawberry
Jarritos
Vaso ONLY
Plato ONLY
Arroz & Frijoles.
Salsa Verde/Rojo
Costillas Rostizados
Pollo Rostizados
Alitas Rostizados
Carnitas
Chicharron
Barbaco De Borrego Por LB
Barbaco De Ares
Tortillas Caliente
Guiso De Res Con Vegetables
Guiso De Puerco
Can/Bote 24/25 fl oz
Modelo 24Fl oz Especial Bote/Can
Mango y Chile Modelo 24 fl oz
Tamarindo picante CHELADA Modelo 24fl oz
CHELADA Especial Modelo 24 fl oz
Corona 24 fl oz Extra
Corona 24 fl oz Familiar
Bud Light Chelada Clamato
Chelada picante Clamato Budweiser
Bud Light 25fl oz Bote/Can
Budweiser 25 fl oz King of Beer
Botella de Bidrio/Bottles 32 Fl oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
416 S Cumberland St, Morristown, TN 37813