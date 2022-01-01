MONTE ALBAN MARKET

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Burritos

California Burrito

California Burrito

$15.49

Rice, beans, your meat of choice (asada, al pastor, chicken), mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a tortilla and smothered in cheese sauce.

Burrito #4

$9.99

Your meat of choice (asada, al pastor, or chicken), rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, onion, sour cream, and tomato.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Choice of green or red salsa, with two eggs and fresh shredded cheese with onions on top of nacho chips.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$10.99

Flour tortilla rolled into steak and cheese, deep fried. Smothered with melted cheese, served with rice, beans, and salad.

Mini Chimichanga (2)

$9.99

Two deep fried, mini tortillas smothered in cheese sauce, with your choice of meat (asada, al pastor, chicken), served with rice, beans, and a side of salad.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$10.99

Five rolled corn tortillas with cheese, smothered in red or green salsa. Served with steak, salad, fresh Mexican cheese, and onions.

Fajitas

Fajita Chicken

$12.99

Marinated strips of chicken with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.

Fajita Steak

$13.99

Marinated strips of steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.

Fajita Shrimp

$16.99

Marinated shrimp with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.

Fajita Mix

$15.99

Marinated strips of chicken and steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.

Fajita El Rey

$17.99

Marinated strips of chicken, steak, and shrimp with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and your choice of tortillas, corn or flour.

Gorditas

ORDENES DE Gorditas

ORDENES DE Gorditas

$7.99

Thick tortilla made by hand, filled with your meat of choice, chicken, steak, marinated pork, nopal, or chorizo, with Mexican fresh cheese or mozzarella, onions, and cilantro.

Extra Gordita C/U

$3.99

Mojarra

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$13.99

Whole fried tilapia fish. Served with rice, beans, sauteed onions, salad and your choice of tortillas, flour or corn.

Mojarra Con Camaron

$17.99

Solo Mojarra

$8.99

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Grilled chicken pieces on top of tortilla chips and smothered with cheese sauce.

Steak Nachos

$11.49

Grilled steak pieces on top of tortilla chips and smothered with cheese sauce with salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream.

Steak and Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Grilled chicken and steak pieces on top of tortilla chips and smothered with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream, and avocado, with fresh Mexican cheese.

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Grilled shrimp on top of tortilla chips and smothered with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream, and avocado, with fresh Mexican cheese.

Picadillas

Picadillas

Picadillas

$7.99

A thick, homemade pinched round tortilla smothered with your sauce of choice, green or red, with fresh Mexican cheese.

Platillos

Platillo Borrego

$13.99

Barbacoa de borrego from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo Birria de Rez

$13.99

Birria de Rez from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo Mole de Pollo

$13.99

Mole de Pollo from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots. Price varies.

Platillo Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo de Costilla

$11.99

Ribs from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo de Wings

$11.99

Wings from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo de Pollo (Half)

$11.99

Half of a chicken from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Menudo

$12.99

Barbacoa De Borrego

$13.99

Platillo De Res

$12.99

Platillo De Chicharron

$11.99

Platillo De Carnita

$11.99

Platillo De Bistek

$11.99

Platillo De Puerco

$11.99

Vaso Grande Mole

$25.00

Vaso Mediano Mole

$12.50

Quesa Taco De Birria

Quesa Tacos De Birria Orden (4)

$12.99

Four tacos, with double tortillas, dipped in red beef broth, onion, cilantro, mozzarella cheese, and birria. Served with beef broth.

Quesa Tacos De Birria Uno Solo (1)

$3.99

1-Quesadilla De Birria (De Harina)

$12.99

Gorditas Coloradas De Birria

$3.99

Mulitas De Asada Orden (3)

$12.99

Cheese on both sides of a double tortilla, with steak, onions, and cilantro. Grilled until crunchy, can be ordered Red or Original. Served with beef broth.

Mulitas De Birria Orden (3)

$12.99

Taters De Birria

$12.99

Tatertots smothered with Birria de rez, with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese.

Nachos De Birria

$12.99

Nachos smothered with Birria, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado.

Quesadilla

Asada/Steak Quesadilla #13

Asada/Steak Quesadilla #13

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese and steak in tortilla served with salad on the side.

Pollo/Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Camaron/Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

Lengua Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Sopes

Orden-Sopes de Pollo (2)

$8.99

Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.

Orden-Sopes de Asada (2)

Orden-Sopes de Asada (2)

$8.99

Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.

Orden-Sopes de Al Pastor (2)

$8.99

Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.

Orden-Sopes de Lengua (2)

$10.49

Thick, pinched, round homemade tortilla covered with beans, lengua, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese, made authentic for your taste.

Sope

$3.99

Extra Sope C/U

$4.50

Sope de Lengua C/u

$5.50

Tacos

ORDENES DE TACOS DE

ORDENES DE TACOS DE

$10.99

Four tacos, served with double tortillas, asada, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.

ORDENES DE TACOS. LENGUA

$11.99

Four tacos, served with double tortillas, lengua, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.

ORDEN DE Tacos de TRIPA

$11.99

Four tacos, served with double tortillas, tripa, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.

ORDENES DE Tacos de POLLO

$9.99

Four tacos, served with double tortillas, pollo, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.

ORDENES DE Tacos de Barbacoa

$10.99

Four tacos, served with double tortillas, barbacoa, onion, and cilantro. Lime on the side.

Tacos C/U DE

$2.99

Taco de Tripa/Lengua C/U

$3.59

Barbacoa De Ares C/u

$3.49

Orden-Tacos Dorado's Al pastor

$9.99
Orden-Tacos Dorado's De Asada

Orden-Tacos Dorado's De Asada

$10.99

Orden-Tacos Dorado's De Pollo

$9.99

Orden-tacosCHORIZO #4

$9.99

ORDENES DE TACOS DE CARNITAS

$9.99

Tacos DE Carnitas C/U

$2.99

Ordenes DE Taco De CUERITOS (no carne)

$9.99

Poner Queso /aguacate

$1.99

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Served with Beef Milanesa, two slices of ham, Al Pastor, egg, grilled hot dog, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and avocado.

Torta de Asada

Torta de Asada

$9.99

Grilled steak, with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, and mozzarella cheese.

Torta de Pollo

$9.99

Torta Hawaiiana

$9.99

Ham, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, smothered with mozzarella cheese on both sides of the bread, served with jalepenos, if you desire.

Torta de Chorizo

$9.99

Torta de Milanesa

$9.99

Torta de Al Pastor

$9.99

Torta de Carnitas

$9.99

Pupusas

Orden de Pupusas 3 Por Orden

$9.99

Pupusa c/u

$3.99

Tamales

Tamales De Mole Con Pollo

$2.98

Tamales De Rajas

$2.98

Tamales Salsa Verde De Pollo

$2.98

Tamales Salsa Verde De Puerco

$2.98

Tamales De Carne Molido

$2.98

Tamales Hoja De Platano Rojo

$2.98

Atole Grande

$4.99

Atole Med

$3.99

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee Med

$1.99

Empanadas

Empanadas 2 Por Orden

$7.99

Empanadas C/U

$4.49

Chips & Cheese Dip

Chip & Cheese Dip

$7.99

Carne De Asada

Carne De Asada

Carne De Asada

$11.99

Chicken Chips

Chicken Chips

$10.99

TOSTADAS

ORDENES DE TOSTADAS

$10.99

Chuchitos

chuchitos

$1.99

Plantin

Orden DE platano frito

$4.99

Platano Frito (1)

$2.29

CHEESE Dip

Grande/Large cheese dip

$14.99

Chico/Small cheese dip

$5.99

Mediano/Medium cheese dip

$8.99

Huaraches

Huaraches

Huaraches

$11.99

Chile Relleno

Chile relleno(2)

Chile relleno(2)

$7.99

Chile relleno(1)

$4.99

Papas Fritas

Order de papas Fritas

$2.99

Aguas

Medium Agua

$3.49

Grande Agua

$4.99

1/2 Gallon Todo Sabores

$4.99

Gallon

$9.99

Red Bull 12 Fl On

$3.89

Red Bulll 8.4 Fl Oz

$2.69

Amp 365 Energetizante Forte

$3.99

Raptor Energy Drink 600 Ml

$3.99

Volt Yellow 625 Ml

$3.99

Adrenalina Rush 16fl Oz

$4.29

Adrenalina Rush 10 Fl Oz

$3.29

Raptor Bebida Energetizante 16 Fl Oz

$2.89

Amp 365 Energy Ginseng 12fl Oz

$1.99

Coke Products

Dr. Pepper 16 Oz

$1.29

Dr. Pepper 20 Oz

$1.99

Dr. Pepper 24 Oz

$2.25

Dr. Pepper Zero 20 Oz

$1.99

Fanta 20 Oz

$1.99

Sprite 16 Oz

$1.29

Sprite 20 Oz

$1.99

Sprite 24 Oz

$2.25

Medio Litro

$2.99

Monster

$3.19

NOS

$3.19

Coca Cola 355 Ml

$2.29

Coca Cola 16 Oz

$1.29

Coca Cola 20 Oz

$1.99

Coca Cola 24 Oz

$2.25

Coca Cola Zero 20 Oz

$1.99

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$1.99

Dasani

$1.89

Core Power Elite Chocolate

$3.49

Core Power Chocolate

$3.49

Core Power Elite Vanilla

$3.49

Core Power Vanilla

$3.49

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel

$2.79

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Mocha

$2.79

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Original

$2.79

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Thin Mints

$2.79

Gold Peak Tea Diet

$1.99

Gold Peak Tea Extra Sweet

$1.99

Gold Peak Tea Georgia Peach

$1.99

Gold Peak Tea Sweet

$1.99

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry

$1.49

Minute Maid Cranberry Juice

$2.19

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.49

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.19

Minute Maid Peach Mango

$2.19

Minute Maid Pineapple Juice

$2.19

Minute Maid Watermelon Punch

$1.49

Peace Tea Peach

$1.59

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$1.59

Peace Tea Sno-Berry

$1.59

Peace Tea Tea + Lemonade

$1.59

Peace Tea Mango Green Tea

$1.59

Vitamin Water XXX

$1.99

Vitamin Water Power-C

$1.99

Vitamin Water Revive

$1.99

Vitamin Water Essential

$1.99

Yup! Rich Chocolate

$2.29

Yup! Very Strawberry

$2.29

Jarritos

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$1.99

Jarrito Grapefruit

$1.99

Jarrito Guava

$1.99

Jarrito Lime

$1.99

Jarrito Mandarin

$1.99

Jarrito Mango

$1.99

Jarrito Pineapple

$1.99

Jarrito Strawberry

$1.99

Jarrito Tamarindo

$1.99

Coca Cola Medio Litro

$2.49

Vaso ONLY

Deli Container32

$1.00

Deli Container 16

$0.75

Vaso Foam Vacio 24j16

$0.25

Vaso Foam 32 Oz

$0.30

Tenedores Or Cucharas

$0.15

Plato ONLY

Plato C/U

$0.25

Arroz & Frijoles.

Arroz/Frijoles CHICO

$2.99

ARROZ/Frijoles MEDIANO

$4.49

ARROZ/Frijoles GRANDE

$6.99

Charola Grande De Frijoles Refritos/Arroz

$74.99

Charola Mediano De Frijoles/Arroz

$38.99

Tenedores Or Cuchara

$0.15

Salsa Verde/Rojo

Bolsa De Chile Curtido

$1.99

Medium Salsa Verde/Rojo

$7.99

Large Salsa Verde/Rojo

$10.99

Small Salsa Verde/Rojo

$3.99

Chiquito Salsa Rojo/Verde

$0.75

Costillas Rostizados

Costillas

$14.49

Tortillas Para Taco Chicas

$3.49

Pollo Rostizados

POLLO ROSTIZADO

$6.49

Alitas Rostizados

Alitas Rostizado

$9.49

Carnitas

Carnitas

$13.99

Chicharron

Chicharoon

$13.99

Barbaco De Borrego Por LB

Barbacoa De Borrego

$14.49

Barbaco De Ares

Barbacoa De Ares

$13.99

Tortillas Caliente

Tortillas Calientes

Tortillas Calientes

$2.49

Guiso De Res Con Vegetables

Mole Mediano

$12.50

Mole Grande

$25.00

Guiso De Res Con Vegetables

$9.99

Guiso De Puerco

Guiso De Puerco

$6.99

Can/Bote 24/25 fl oz

Modelo 24Fl oz Especial Bote/Can

$4.99

Mango y Chile Modelo 24 fl oz

$4.99

Tamarindo picante CHELADA Modelo 24fl oz

$4.99

CHELADA Especial Modelo 24 fl oz

$4.99

Corona 24 fl oz Extra

$4.99

Corona 24 fl oz Familiar

$4.99

Bud Light Chelada Clamato

$4.99

Chelada picante Clamato Budweiser

$4.99

Bud Light 25fl oz Bote/Can

$4.99

Budweiser 25 fl oz King of Beer

$4.99

Botella de Bidrio/Bottles 32 Fl oz

Modelo Especial 32 fl oz

$9.99

Modelo Especial Bottles 6 Pack

$11.49

Modelo Negra 6pack Bottles

$11.49

6pk Botttes Victorias Dept

$11.49

Corona Familiar 32 fl oz

$9.99

Corona Extra Longneck Bottles 12 Oz 6 Pack

$11.99

Coronita Extra 7 Oz Mini Bottles 6 Pk

$8.99

Caldos Calientes

Caldo De Res

$13.99

Caldo De Camaron

$14.99

Caldo De 7 Mares

$18.99

Menudo

$12.99

Caldo De Pollo

$12.99

PLATILLOS

Platillo Borrego

$13.99

Barbacoa de borrego from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo Birria de Rez

$13.99

Birria de Rez from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo Mole de Pollo

$13.99

Mole de Pollo from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots. Price varies.

Platillo Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo de Costilla

$11.99

Ribs from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo de Wings

$11.99

Wings from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo de Pollo (Half)

$11.99

Half of a chicken from the bar, along with rice, beans, and half a pound of tortilla. With your choice of homemade sauce, red or green, or pickled peppers with onions and carrots.

Platillo De Chicharron

$11.99

Platillo De Carnita

$11.99

Platillo De Bistek

$11.99

Platillo De Puerco

$11.99

Platillo con Double Meat of Your Choice

$14.99

Platillo Chile relleno (2)

$11.99
