Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Irondequoit 845 E Ridge Rd
845 E Ridge Rd
Rochester, NY 14621
Popular Items
Queso Blanco
Our Creamy, signature, mouth-watering cheese dip
La Changa
12" flour tortilla folded and deep-fried or soft. Filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. topped with our creamy queso blanco and butrito sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Rice
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Food Menu
A La Carta
Hard or Soft Taco
Shredded chicken or ground beef
3 Hard of Soft Tacos
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Refried Beans
Rice
Rice & Beans
Black Beans
Avocado
Burrito
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Chile Poblano
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Cilantro
Diced Onion
Diced Tomato
Enchilada
Shredded chicken or ground beef
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Jalapeños
Pico de Gallo
8" Quesadilla
Shredded Cheese
Shrimp (12)
Sour Cream
Steak
Tamal
Tostada
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Order OF Lettuce
Order Grill Onion
Order Grill Peppers
Order Grill Mushrooms
Chiles Toreados
Small Chips and Salsa
16oz of Salsa and 3 Bags of chips
32oz of Salsa and 6 bags of chips
16oz Habanero Salsa
8oz of Salsa Habanero
Bag of chips
10” Quesadilla
10" flour Quesadilla with Cheese and your choice of Meat.
Appetizers
Guacamole Mexico
Made fresh with ripe avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh lime juice
Bean Dip
Our homemade refried beans topped with our Queso Blanco
Queso Con Chorizo
Our signature creamy Queso served with our homemade chorizo.
Guacamole Dip
Laredo Fries
Rollitos de Pollo
Taco Tuesday
Burritos
Burritos De Puerco
Two burritos filled with our juicy carnita. Topped iwth queso blanco and salsa verde. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and rice or refried beans.
Burrito Monte Alban
10" burrito filled iwth your choice of meat mixed with grilled onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Covered in our signature queso and salsa enchilada. Served with rice on the side.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, one with ground beef and beans and one with shredded chicken and beans. Covered in burrito sauce and cheese and topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Burrito Azteca
Burrito California
Combos
Combo 1
One ground beef enchilada, one ground beef burrito and one hard shell taco.
Combo 2
One ground beef burrito, one shredded chicken poblano pepper and one ground beef enchilada.
Combo 3
One ground beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada and one tamal.
Combo 4
Shredded chicken quesadilla, one hard ground beef taco and one ground beef enchilada.
combo 5
Shredded chicken quesadilla , one hard taco, served with rice and refried beans.
Make Your Own
Big Man combo
Desserts
Flan
Delicious, mouth-watering homemade Mexican-style custard. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in crispy flour tortilla coating, topped with whipped cream, honey, chocolate syrup and a cherry
Xango
A flour tortilla filled iwth cheesecake, deep-fried and covered in cinnamon sugar. Topped with condensed milk, honey, chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry. Served with vanilla ice cream
Churros
Delicious pastry with caramel filling covered in cinnamon sugar. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and condensed milk. Garnished with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with vanilla ice cream
Bunuelo
Deep-fried flour tortilla covered in cinnamon sugar, honey, condensed milk and chocolate syrup. Garnished with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with vanilla ice cream
Enchiladas
Emilio’s Enchiladas
Three corn Enchiladas with your choice or meat, and salsa. Served with rice or refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de Gallo..( salsa verde, salsa enchilada or salsa ranchera. shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas.
Enchiladas Supremas
A delicious combination of four corn enchiladas, One ground beef, One shredded chicken, one bean and one cheese. Topped with salsa enchilada ,lettuce, sour cream and pico se Gallo. served with your choice of rice or beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Three Shredded chicken corn enchiladas cover in Mole sauce and melded cheese. Served with rice and refried beans and topped with sour cream.
Ensaladas
Especiales de la Casa
Baja Tacos
Three flour tortilla tacos with your choice of shrimp or tilapia. Topped with rice, balck beans, cabbage, pic de gallo, cheese and homemade chipotle dressing
Camarones
Grilled shrimp and onion with your choice of sauce: chipotle, garlic or diabla (hot). Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and pico de gallo
Carne Asada
Two thin slices of ribeye with shredded chicken, rolled and deep-fried. Served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
Carnitas
Juicy pork chunks served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, avocado slices and pico de gallo
Cazuelon
Chilaquiles
Mexico's favorite casserole of tortilla chips topped wit shredded chicken, salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with rice, lettue and sour cream
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with cheese and enchilada sauce and served with rice and refried beans
Chori Pollo
A grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade chorizo and queso blanco, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
El Paso
Flautas
Four corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled and deep-fried. Served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Servedw ith rice and refried beans
Pancho’s Special
Chicken and shrimp grilled with onions and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and guacamole
Pescado
Tilapia grilled with your choice of sauce: chipotle, garlic or diable (hot). Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and pico de gallo
Pollo Loco
A chicken breast grilled with onions. Served with rice, refried beans and pico de gallo
Street Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas with your chocie of meat: carnitas, steak, grilled chicken or chorizo. Topped with cilantro, onion and a side of tomatillo sauce. Servedw ith rice and beans
Coctel De Camaron
Andreas Chicken
Fajitas
Fajita Steak
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Carnitas
Fajitas are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Vegetarianas
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Grilled Chicken
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Steak & Chicken
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Shrimp
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Steak & Shrimp
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken & Shrimp
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita Vaquero
Steak, Grill chicken and shrimp are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Fajita for 2
Steak, Grill Chicken, Shrimp, Carnitas and Chorizo are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Nachos
Nachos Supremos
Quesadilla
Sides
Soups
Specials
Vegetarianas
Catering
Fajita Bar
Combo Bar
Orders by the Pan
Half Pans
Salsa/Chips Full Pan/Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
845 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14621