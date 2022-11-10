  • Home
Monte Cristo Wine Bar 142 North Main Street

142 North Main Street

Roanoke, IN 46783

Beverage

Coke

$1.50

Cold Glass of Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

Cold Glass of Diet Coke

Sprite

$1.50

Cold Glass of Sprite

Root Beer

$1.50

Cold Glass of Root Beer

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

Waterfield Water

$4.00

Glass Bottled Water

Apple Berry Bliss

$7.50

(Heart Health): Apple & Raspberry

Liquid Sunshine

$7.50

(Skin Health): Apple, Grapefruit, Orange, and Ginger

The Glowing Ginger

$7.50

(Digestive Health): Orange, Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger, and Mint

Sofry

$7.50

(Brain Health): Strawberry, Kiwi, Apple, and Lemon

The Green Machine

$7.50

(Anti-Inflammatory): Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, Lemon, and Ginger

TropicKale

$7.50

(Antioxidant): Pineapple, Orange, and Kale

Fountain of Juice

$7.50

(Weight-Loss): Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Kale, Parsley, and Ginger

Just Beet It

$7.50

(Detox): Beet, Apple, Carrot, Orange, and Lemon

Batch Brew Coffee

$4.00

Large cup of filted black coffee

Mexican Coffee

$4.50

Large cup of strong freshly roasted coffee, chocolate, and cinnamon topped with whipped cream.

Batch Brew Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Large cup of filted black coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

Large cup of filted black coffee served over ice

Combo

Beignet Batch Brew Combo

$3.50

2 Beignets served with large cup of filtered black coffee

Beignet Mexican Coffee

$4.00

2 Beignets served with a large cup of strong freshly roasted coffee, chocolate, and cinnamon topped with whipped cream.

Beignet Batch Brew Decaf Combo

$3.50

2 Beignets served with large cup of filtered black coffee

Beignet Cold Brew

$3.50

2 Beignets served with a large cup of filted black coffee served over ice

All Day

Beignet Plate

$12.00

Beignets are a light and fluffy deep fried French pastry traditionally covered in powdered sugar.

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$16.00

Basically the best ham and cheese sandwich ever! Ham, cheese, mayo, egg washed and pan fried to perfection. Served with Fresh fruit or Air Fries

Vegetarian Loaded Skillet

$14.00

Loaded skillet with potatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and spinach.

Italian Grilled Caprese Panini

$16.00

Thickly sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil grilled sandwich served with air-fries

Grilled Chicken Avocado Panini

$16.00

Herb crusted grilled chicken, avocado, cheese, and fresh tomato grilled sandwich served with air-fries.

Ham, Apple, and Swiss Panini

$16.00

Sweet apple, honey ham, and swiss cheese toasted sandwich served with air-fries

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with

Bagel Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Croissant Pocket

$14.00

Croissant Pocket wrapped around a Dill Pickle Spear with a bit of Dijon mustard baked to perfection in original Bread Guy croissant dough

Focaccia Melt

$14.00

Fresh Facaccia Bread your choice of Gyro or Pizza with melted cheese

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Warm Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

The Bread Guy

The Bread Guy Bagels

$5.50

3 Pack of Bagels

The Bread Guy Buns

$4.00

4 Pack of Buns

The Bread Guy Large Dips

$7.50

Large Dips

The Bread Guy Loaves

$6.50

Loaves of Bread

The Bread Guy Breadsticks

$4.50

Garlic Breadsticks

The Bread Guy Focaccia

$6.50

Facaccia

The Bread Guy Sourdough

$6.00

Sourdough Bread

The Bread Guy Pastries

$3.50

Pastries

The Bread Guy Pretzels

$6.00

Pretzels

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We feature an ever-evolving menu of beer and wines that surprise and delight the palate.

Website

Location

142 North Main Street, Roanoke, IN 46783

Directions

