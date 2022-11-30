Main picView gallery

Montebello Market 9 Montebello Way

9 Montebello Way

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Popular Items

Fries
Cheesesteak
Onion Rings

Sandwiches & Dogs

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$18.00

The traditional Philadelphia steak sandwich. Go O.G. Philly style with Whiz and onions "Whiz Wit." Or any style you like. Provelone, Onions, Sweet and Sassy Peppers, and Mushrooms available.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sister of the regular Philly. The perfect switch up. Chopped chicken instead of steak. Add mayo to make it extra yummy or grab some hot sauce off the counter to spice it up!

Plant Based Cheesesteak

Plant Based Cheesesteak

$18.00

Only here at Montebello market – a 100% plant based cheesesteak that tastes as good as the real deal. Available with soy cheese and on a GF bun. If your diet’s made a cheesesteak a no go, we made it a go!

Malibu Chicken

$16.00

Chopped Chicken, Chopped Honey Ham, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and our own Bird Sauce (tangy honey mustard). We take this one straight from the shores of Sunny San Diego where one of our favorite haunts served up a version popular for those just getting out of the surf or hanging in the sand!

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

Carnegie Deli Pastrami makes this a real deal Ruben for all those missing home or just wanting a taste of NYC. We brought the meat, the Rye bread and the deli mustard 3200 miles to make this the most legit classic you’ve ever tasted. Swiss, Thousand, and Kraut round out this mainstay.

Rachel

Rachel

$14.00

You'll also find the Rachel lurking in the delis of Manhattan. It's a traditional Ruben style sandwich but with Turkey instead of Pastrami. With Swiss, Thousand, and Kraut on the authentic New York Rye.

Leading Lady

Leading Lady

$16.00

One late night off Broadway, Charlie Chaplain brought his Leading Lady from his latest picture into a deli and she asked the cook to make her the best sandwich she ever had. This was the result! Honey Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, and Thousand grilled on authentic New York Rye.

We Got The Beet

We Got The Beet

$14.00

We got the beet – aka: the Veggie Reuben. Thinly sliced roasted red beets with ‘kraut, Swiss and 1,000 island on toasted Rye Bread. Yeah we made a Reuben Veggie and Gluten Free too… it’s our pleasure.

The True New Yorker

$17.00

As pure as it gets. As if you were rushing from the office in Midtown to grab a bite. Carnegie Deli Corned Beef or Pastrami, Deli Mustard, sliced Carnegie Rye Bread. Back to work.

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Italian Sausage

$17.00

Neto's Calabrese Italian Sausage with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Deli Mustard on an Amoroso's Roll. East meets West on this one paying homage to the long time local favorite Neto's Sausage Co! Load it up with extras for a real treat!

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$17.00

East coast hoagie style. Mortadella, Sopressata, Genoa Salami, and Capicola with Sharp Provolone on an Amorosso's Roll. Sweet & Sassy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Seasoned Oil. Grab one or two to go for the Park or Beach!

Tuna Hoagie

Tuna Hoagie

$14.00

Our chef’s favorite! Albacore tuna with pickled relish on a real Amorosso’s roll with lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers. It’s the healthy way to eat a taste of Philly.

Turkey, Bacon, and Guac Hoagie

$14.00
Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$16.00

Carnegie Deli corned beef – yeah we brought it 3,000 miles - and slaw on authentic New York Rye. Yeah, we may make a decent pickle, but "Hertzel's, is better for groups!!!" This corned beef isn't too fatty. It's lean. "Why don't you get the lean! They have lean!!!"

Plant Based Corned Beef Special

Plant Based Corned Beef Special

$18.00

Only here at Montebello market – a 100% plant based corned beef available with soy cheese and on Gluten Free Rye. If your diet’s made a corned beef sandwich a no go, we made it a go!

Beef & Bird

Beef & Bird

$16.00

When you can’t decide have them both – Carnegie Deli corned beef and Honey roasted turkey make the perfect combo. Served on NY Rye with slaw & 1,000 island or deli mustard.

The Garden Hoagie

$14.00
Big Al

Big Al

$8.00

A dog Mr. Capone would be truly proud of! Beer steamed Big City Red all beef frank with pickle spear, chopped tomato, red onion, relish, and deli mustard.

5th Ave

5th Ave

$8.00

Exactly what you would grab on the corner of 5th and E 59th in the Big Apple. Beer steamed Big City Red all beef frank, relish, kraut, and mustard. Done deal.

Steamed Dog

Steamed Dog

$7.00

This is your blank canvas. Big City Red all beef frank, the rest is up to you. Let's see it Picasso!

EXTRA Pickle

$0.50

Fry Cuterie Platter (One Hot & Cold Sandwich, 2 Hot Dogs,3 fries, 2 onion, 1 churro, 1 funnel)

$120.00

From the Fryer

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Montebello signature skinny fries. No skinny jeans.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Beer battered big “O” rings cooked to a crispy golden brown with sweet Vidalia onion.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

You know they want it and we make it darn good. 8 all breast meat nuggets.

Nuggets & Fries

$9.00

You know they want it and we make it darn good. 8 all breast meat nuggets with our signature skinny fries.

Salads

Spinach, Beet & Feta Salad

Spinach, Beet & Feta Salad

$10.00

Baby spinach, roasted red beets, sheep’s milk feta, candied walnuts with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Chinatown Bus Salad

Chinatown Bus Salad

$13.00

Named for the famous route between the China towns of NYC and Boston this one brings back memories, and is our favorite too! Romaine lettuce, cabbage, cilantro, green onion, pickled cucumber and carrot, sesame seeds and peanuts with Asian dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

The traditional Deli Favorite. Grilled Chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese on Romaine lettuce with bleu cheese dressing.

Summer Green Salad

Summer Green Salad

$11.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, house made croutons with classic Caesar dressing.

Mom's Soups

Matzah Ball 12 oz One Ball

$7.00

Matzah Ball Soup 20 oz Two Ball

$10.00

Mushroom Barley Soup 12 oz

$7.00

Mushroom Barley 20 oz

$10.00

All Day Hot Breakfast

Breakfast Hoagie

Breakfast Hoagie

$10.00

Why shouldn't we have a breakfast version of our hoagie? Eggs, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Tobasco Mayo. Don't forget to add your favorite hot sauce if you want to go nuclear!

Hash N' Eggs Hoagie

Hash N' Eggs Hoagie

$10.00

Yeah, we did it. Threw a corned beef hash into a hoagie roll. Eggs, Carnegie Corned Beef, Hashed Browns, and Tobasco mayo on a Hoagie Roll. You're welcome.

Egg N' Veggies Hoagie

Egg N' Veggies Hoagie

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, all the veggies: spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onions peppers on a hoagie roll. You’re starting the day off right!

Short Stack Sando

Short Stack Sando

$10.00

Mc-whatchamacallit has nothing on this puppy. Two gluten free pancakes with scrambled eggs, bacon, and maple syrup sandwiched in between. Rock N' Roll.

Classic Lumberjack

$14.00

Challah French Toast

$10.00

Scrambles

$12.00

For the Kiddos

Kids Half Cheesteak

$12.00

For the little, and not so little ones who want a taste of the real deal.

Nuggets & Fries

$9.00

You know they want it and we make it darn good. 8 all breast meat nuggets with our signature skinny fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

You know they want it and we make it darn good. 8 all breast meat nuggets.

Turkey & Cheese Half Hoagie

$9.00

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$16.00

Cold Case

Veggie Baguette

$9.00

Turkey & Prosciutto

$11.00

Egg Salad, Ham & Swiss

$11.00

Creamy Cucumbers & Dill

$6.00+

Truffled Beets & Blue

$9.00+

Corn Salad

$8.00+

Country Potato Salad

$8.00+

Kim Chi Salad

$7.00+

Aloha Mac Salad

$5.00+

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$8.00+

Curried Cauliflower

$9.00+

Roasted Fennel, Olives, & Citrus

$8.00+

Whiskey, 'Shrooms, & Broccolini

$8.00+

Roasted Carrots & Goat Cheese

$8.00+

Elote Corn Salad

$8.00+

Top Beverages

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Dr. Brown's DIET Cream Soda

Dr. Brown's DIET Cream Soda

$3.00
Dr. Brown's DIET Cherry Soda

Dr. Brown's DIET Cherry Soda

$3.00

Dr. Browns - Cream Soda

$3.00
Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry

Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$3.00
Kutztown - Root Beer

Kutztown - Root Beer

$3.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00
La Croix - Lime

La Croix - Lime

$2.00
La Croix - Pamplemousse

La Croix - Pamplemousse

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
An exciting new gourmet market, deli, and bottle shop in downtown Los Gatos!

Main pic

