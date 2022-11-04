Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

Atlantic Grill 50 West 65th Street

570 Reviews

$$$

50 W 65th street

New York, NY 10023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ATLANTIC GRILL ROLL
YUZU YELLOWTAIL ROLL
EDAMAME

APPETIZERS AND SALADS

VEGAN SALAD

VEGAN SALAD

$19.00
CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$22.00
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$25.00
SALPICON DE OCTOPUS

SALPICON DE OCTOPUS

$27.00

DUCK CONFIT SALAD

$49.00
NICOISE SALAD

NICOISE SALAD

$29.00
LOBSTER SALAD

LOBSTER SALAD

$57.00
HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$14.00
GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$15.00
BEEF BUNS

BEEF BUNS

$18.00
CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$24.00
RED SNAPPER TEMPURA

RED SNAPPER TEMPURA

$55.00

SUSHI

YUZU YELLOWTAIL ROLL

YUZU YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$21.00
ATLANTIC GRILL ROLL

ATLANTIC GRILL ROLL

$21.00
SALMON IKURA ROLL

SALMON IKURA ROLL

$21.00
TIGER PRAWN ROLL

TIGER PRAWN ROLL

$21.00

MAGIC ROLL

$21.00
GOLDEN DRAGON ROLL

GOLDEN DRAGON ROLL

$21.00
FIRE CRAKER ROLL

FIRE CRAKER ROLL

$21.00
VEGETABLE GARDEN ROLL

VEGETABLE GARDEN ROLL

$10.00
CLASSIC YELLOWTAIL ROLL

CLASSIC YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$11.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$11.00
TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$13.00
SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$13.00
SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$13.00
SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$14.00

TORO SUSHI

$14.00

TUNA SUSHI

$8.00

SALMON SUSHI

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL SUSHI

$7.00

GLAZED EEL SUSHI

$9.00

SPOT SHRIMP SUSHI

$11.00

ASIAN WHITE SHRIMP SUSHI

$7.00

SNOW CRAB SUSHI

$9.00

SCALLOP SUSHI

$7.00

IKURA SUSHI

$12.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$12.00

EDAMAME

$12.00

TORO SASHIMI

$14.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$8.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$7.00

GLAZED EEL SASHIMI

$9.00

SPOT SHRIMP SASHIMI

$11.00

ASIAN WHITE SHRIMP SASHIMI

$7.00

SNOW CRAB SASHIMI

$9.00

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$7.00

IKURA SASHIMI

$12.00

DASHI EGG SUSHI

$6.00

CATCH OF THE DAY

OCTOPUS

$49.00

BRANZINO

$45.00

FLOUNDER

$39.00

LOBSTER

$59.00

HALIBUT

$47.00

SQUID

$33.00

SCALLOPS

$46.00

LANGOUSTINE

$48.00

DORADO

$47.00

FLUKE

$39.00

SWORDFISH

$47.00

RED SNAPPER

$58.00

CHILLEAN SEABASS

$49.00Out of stock

MAIN COURSE

STEAMED MUSSELS AND CLAMS

STEAMED MUSSELS AND CLAMS

$29.00
PASTA TARTUFATA

PASTA TARTUFATA

$31.00
RAVIOLI ATLANTIC GRILL

RAVIOLI ATLANTIC GRILL

$36.00
SAFFRON SPICY CHICKEN

SAFFRON SPICY CHICKEN

$38.00

SALMON BEARNAISE

$39.00
CURRY SHRIMP

CURRY SHRIMP

$39.00
SEAFOOD PAELLA

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$48.00
LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$57.00

LOBSTER THERMIDOR

$59.00
SPAGHETTI LOBSTER AG

SPAGHETTI LOBSTER AG

$129.00
FISH BURGER

FISH BURGER

$29.00
LINCOLN CENTER BURGER

LINCOLN CENTER BURGER

$31.00
LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$37.00
NY STRIP STEAK

NY STRIP STEAK

$55.00

SIDE DISH

CREAMED CORN

CREAMED CORN

$14.00
MOJO POTATOES

MOJO POTATOES

$14.00

SIDE OF RICE

$14.00
CAULIFLOWER GRATIN

CAULIFLOWER GRATIN

$14.00
BROCCOLI RABE

BROCCOLI RABE

$14.00
ASPARAGUS

ASPARAGUS

$14.00
MIXED GREEN SALAD

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$14.00
TOMATO SALAD

TOMATO SALAD

$14.00

FRENCH FRIES

$14.00

DESSERT

FRITELLA CRUNCH

FRITELLA CRUNCH

$13.00

CONGO NOIR

$15.00

LYCHEE CHEESECAKE

$16.00

FRESH BERRIES

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 W 65th street, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
Atlantic Grill image
Atlantic Grill image
Atlantic Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

313 West 57th Street - NY, Columbus Circle [23]
orange starNo Reviews
313 West 57th Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
450 10th Avenue NY NY New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Friedmans West
orange starNo Reviews
35 west end Ave new york city, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Santa Fe Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 426
73 West 71st Street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Sushi Nonaka - 410 Amsterdam Ave
orange star4.9 • 793
410 Amsterdam Ave New york, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Friedmans Upper West Side
orange starNo Reviews
130 West 72nd new york city, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston