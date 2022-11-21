BG picView gallery

Montego Bay Lounge & Bakery

3602 West Rogers Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Order Again

Soup

Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

Patties

Coco Bread

$1.25

Beef Patty

$2.50

Chicken Patty

$2.25

Callaloo & Saltfish Patty

$3.25

Salmon Patty

$3.25

Veggie Patty

$2.25

Baked Goods & Pastries

Carrot Cake w/ Icing

$4.50

Contains carrot, walnuts, & raisins

Carrot Cake (no icing)

$3.00

Contains carrot, walnuts, & raisins

Rum Cake w/ Icing

$4.50

Rum cake (no icing)

$3.00

Banana Bread

$2.00

Bun & Cheese

$3.00

Spice Bun

$10.00

Gizzada

$2.00

Baked coconut pastry

Hard Dough Bread

$5.50

Rock Cake

$2.00

Bulla

$1.00

Wheat Bread

$5.50

Tutti Fruitti

$2.50

Contains fruit

Excelsior Water Crackers

$2.00

Entrees

Oxtail (one size)

$25.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Curry Chicken

$10.75

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Curry Chicken (Large)

$13.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Jerk Chicken

$12.50

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Jerk Chicken (Large)

$14.50

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Curry Goat

$12.50

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Curry Goat (Large

$15.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Brown Stew Chicken

$10.75

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Brown Stew Chicken (Large)

$13.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Jerk Wings

$13.75

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Jerk Wings (Large)

$16.50

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Red Snapper

$13.75

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

King Fish

$12.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

King Kish (Large)

$17.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Stew Beef

$12.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Stew Beef (Large)

$14.00

Served with rice & peas or white rice (cabbage & plantains included)

Cow Foot

$13.75

Stew Peas

$13.75

Served with rice & peas or white rice (Cabbage & Plantains included)

Snapper & Okra

$16.50

Served with rice & peas or white rice (Cabbage & Plantains included)

Cod FIsh

$13.75

Served with rice & peas or white rice (Cabbage & Plantains included)

Veggie Platter

$10.00

5 Jerk Wings & 2 Dumplings

$10.00

Jerked wings and jamaican fried dumplings

Jerk Leg Quarter

$5.50

Jerk Breast

$6.75

Jerk Wing (party wing)

$2.00

Individual wing

Butterfish

$12.00+

Drinks

Natural Drinks **

$5.00

LG Everfresh Juices

$2.50

D&G Soda's **

$2.25

Everfresh juices **

$2.00

Can Soda **

$1.25

Nurtrament

$2.75

Vanilla

Vita Malt

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our menu is also quite extensive so you have a wide array of meals to choose from for breakfast, lunch or dinner. In the mood for a traditional Jamaican breakfast that you don't have to cook? Their Ackee & Salt fish is simply to die for. Ready for a healthier alternative? Sample the Snapper or the King Fish. Want to go down memory lane or have something truly traditional? They also have Cow Cod and Goat Head soups and Oh Yeah Red Peas Soup !! ☺. Grab a beef/chicken/veggie patty and coco bread, or even a lunch box if you're just stopping by for lunch.

3602 West Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215

