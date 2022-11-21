Montego Bay Lounge & Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our menu is also quite extensive so you have a wide array of meals to choose from for breakfast, lunch or dinner. In the mood for a traditional Jamaican breakfast that you don't have to cook? Their Ackee & Salt fish is simply to die for. Ready for a healthier alternative? Sample the Snapper or the King Fish. Want to go down memory lane or have something truly traditional? They also have Cow Cod and Goat Head soups and Oh Yeah Red Peas Soup !! ☺. Grab a beef/chicken/veggie patty and coco bread, or even a lunch box if you're just stopping by for lunch.
Location
3602 West Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
No Reviews
5216 Park Heights Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215
View restaurant
Redondos Best Food Truck - REDONDOS BEST
No Reviews
6315 Reisterstown Road Baltimore, MD 21215
View restaurant