Lunch Menu

Starters

Golden & Crispy

$10.00

Choice of: garlic fries, sweet potato fries, shoestring fries, truffle fries, or onion rings served with chipotle aioli

Calamari

$15.00

Tubes & tentacles and fried capers & lemon served with chipotle aioli

Cookhouse Grilled Artichoke

$15.00

Fire roasted whole artichoke, balsamic marinade, tomato bruschetta served with sesame aioli

Hot or BBQ Smoked Wings

$13.00

Smoked chicken wings ranch dressing, celery, carrots

Crostini Bruschetta

$11.00

Seasoned crostini, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese

8 Oz Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

12 Oz Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Salads

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Orchard Salad

$16.00

Spinach, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, red onions, tomatoes balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$19.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$27.00

Salmon, olive tapenade, mixed greens, onions tomatoes, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$21.00

Mixed greens, mint, cilantro, green onions, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, pomegranate vinaigrette

Insalata Caprese

$16.00

Roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, red onions, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil tomatoes, Italian seasoning

Blanco Pizza

$21.00

Béchamel sauce, spinach, mozzarella, Italian seasoning

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, tomato bruschetta

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, scallions

Cowboy Pizza

$21.00

Cowboy sausage, BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella, bell peppers

Combo Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, mozzarella, mushrooms, bell peppers, pepperoni, onions, Italian seasoning

Carbonara Pizza

$21.00

Béchamel sauce, bacon, mozzarella, scallions, Italian seasoning

Build Your Own Pizza

$21.00

Grilled chicken, pepperoni, roasted peppers, smoked pulled pork, mushrooms, scallions, red onions, tomatoes, Italian sausage, ham, pineapple, bacon, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella. Additional items available for an extra charge

Smoked In-house

Smoked Sampler

$36.00

Baby back ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork slider, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Beef- Half Rack Baby Back

$38.00

Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Beef- Full Rack Baby Back

$69.00

Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Half Rack Pork Ribs

$34.00

Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$53.00

Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Smoked Half Chicken

$26.00

BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Pulled Pork Sliders

$21.00

Smoked pulled pork sliders, BBQ sauce, shoestring fries, pineapple confetti slaw

From the Sea

Oven-baked Basa Swai

$26.00

Coconut curry cream sauce, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables

Sand Dabs

$26.00

Lemon caper sauce, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables

Salmon

$27.00

Grilled salmon, kalamata olive tapenade, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables

Grilled Mahi-mahi

$27.00

Coconut curry cream sauce, mango salsa, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Fisherman's Plate

$34.00

Grilled prawns, petite salmon, fried calamari, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables, lemon chipotle aioli

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer battered cod, shoestring fries, tartar sauce

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto

Smoked Salmon

$19.00

Feta cheese, mint, basil, cilantro, kalamata olives

Smoked Brisket

$19.00

Baby spinach, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, chipotle aioli

Chicken Caprese

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto

Burgers

The Beast

$24.00

Half pound burger, quarter pound brisket, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce, shoestring fries

Cookhouse Burger

$19.00

Half pound burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, shoestring fries, 1000 island

Blackened Chicken Burger

$19.00

Pepper jack, chipotle aioli, fries, 1000 island

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Falafel burger, hummus, lettuce tomato, red onion, pickles, shoestring fries

Oak-fired

Braised Short Ribs

$37.00

Red wine cola sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, (not oak-fired)

Filet Mignon 8 Oz

$42.00

Cream de cassis onion sauce, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables

Rib-eye Steak 14 Oz

$45.00

Maître d'hôtel butter, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables

New York Steak 12 Oz

$40.00

Brandy peppercorn sauce, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables

Skirt Steak 8 Oz

$42.00

Chimichurri sauce, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables

Cookhouse Pork Chop

$37.00

Bacon wrapped, apricot, Italian sausage, onion, herbs

Chicken Skewers

$27.00

Chicken breast, bell peppers, onions teriyaki, grilled pineapple, rice pilaf, vegetables

Blackened Chicken Plate

$26.00

Chicken breast, blacken seasoning, BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese

$24.00

Beef bolognese, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Marinara

$19.00

Marinara sauce, parmesan cheese

House Lasagna

$26.00

Beef, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil

Oven-baked Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Tomato cream sauce, garlic, basil, spinach, parmesan cheese

Oven-baked Cheese Tortellini

$21.00

3 cheese tortellini, garlic, basil, spinach, spicy chipotle cream sauce, parmesan cheese

Linguine Con Salmon Affumicato

$26.00

Smoked salmon, kalamata olives, spinach, fire roasted red peppers, garden pesto drizzle

Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.00

Cream sauce, garlic, basil, spinach, parmesan cheese

Pesto Pasta

$21.00

Pesto sauce, parmesan cheese

Capellini Pomodoro

$19.00

Angel hair, tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese

Cookhouse Mac

$19.00

Penne pasta, bacon, spinach, creamy cheese

Plain Mac

$17.00

Sides

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Lobster Tail

$27.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Twice Baked

$5.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

side salad /food

$4.50

Breda & Butter

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders & Fries

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Penne & Meat Sauce

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Lemoncello Mascapone Cake

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate Fondant

$9.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Dbl Espresso

$7.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Small San Pellegrino

$4.50

Large San Pellegrino

$8.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Vesso Still Water

$8.00

Double shot espressos

$6.00

Wine

GLS White

Glass Benvolio Italia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Pinot grigio, D.O.C. Friuli, Italy, 2021

Glass Carmel Road Chardonnay

$10.00

Chardonnay, Monterey, 2021

Glass Cru Oaked Chardonnay

$12.00

Oaked chardonnay, arroyo seco, 2019

Glass Honoro Vera White Blend

$7.00

White blend, Spain, 2021

Glass Kendall Jackson Riesling

$9.00

Riesling, CA, 2021

Glass La Crema Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma Coast, 2022

Glass Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc, CA, 2021

Glass Vievite Rose

$11.00

Rose, France, 2020

BTL White

Bottle Benvolio Italia Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Pinot grigio, D.O.C. Friuli, Italy, 2021

Bottle Beringer White Zin

$32.00

White Zinfandel, CA, 2020

Bottle Carmel Road Chardonnay

$40.00

Chardonnay, Monterey, 2021

Bottle Cru Oaked Chardonnay

$48.00

Oaked chardonnay, arroyo seco, 2019

Bottle Cru Unoaked Chardonnay

$40.00

Unoaked chardonnay, arroyo seco, 2020

Bottle Honoro Vera White Blend

$28.00

White blend, Spain, 2021

Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$19.00

Chardonnay, ca, 2020

Bottle Kendall Jackson Riesling

$36.00

Riesling, CA, 2021

Bottle La Crema Chardonnay

$48.00

Chardonnay, Monterey, 2020

Bottle La Crema Rose of Pinot Noir

$48.00

Rose of pinot noir, Monterey, 2020

Bottle La Crema Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma Coast, 2022

Bottle Marilyn Remark White Blend

$64.00

White blend, Monterey, 2011

Bottle Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc, CA, 2021

Bottle Vievite Rose

$44.00

Rose, France, 2020

GLS Red

Glass Carmel Road Cab Sauv

$10.00

Cabernet sauvignon, Monterey, 2019

Glass Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot noir, Monterey, 2020

Glass Cru Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pinot noir, Santa Lucia, 2017

Glass Honor Vera Red Blend

$7.00

Red blend, Spain, 2020

Glass Murphy Goode Merlot

$11.00

Merlot, CA, 2019

Glass Murphy Goode Zinfandel

$12.00

Zinfandel, CA, 2018

BTL Red

Bottle Armida Zinfandel

$42.00

Zinfandel, Sonoma, 2019

Bottle Beringer Cab Sauv

$37.00

Cabernet sauvignon, CA, 2019

Bottle Bindi Sergardi Chianti

$39.00

Chianti, Italy, 2018

Bottle Carmel Road Cab Sauv

$40.00

Cabernet sauvignon, Monterey, 2019

Bottle Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$36.00

Pinot noir, Monterey, 2020

Bottle Carrascal Malbec

$36.00

Malbec, Argentina, 2018

Bottle Cru Pinot Noir

$40.00

Pinot noir, Santa Lucia, 2017

Bottle Double Diamond Cab Sauv

$112.00

Cabernet sauvignon, Oakville, 2018

Bottle Highlands 41 Pinot Noir

$42.00

Pinot noir, Monterey, 2020

Bottle Honor Vera Red Blend

$28.00

Red blend, Spain, 2020

Bottle Kendall Jackson Merlot

$38.00

Merlot, Sonoma, 2019

Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir

$48.00

Pinot noir, Monterey, 2021

Bottle Lancaster Estate Red Blend

$199.00

Red blend, Sonoma, 2016

Bottle Murphy Goode Merlot

$44.00

Merlot, CA, 2019

Bottle Murphy Goode Zinfandel

$38.00

Zinfandel, CA, 2018

Bottle Opaque Petite Verdot

$38.00

Petite verdot, paso Robles, 2017

Bottle San Simeon Stormwatch Blend

$85.00

Stormwatch blend, paso Robles, 2016

Bottle San Simeon Syrah

$38.00

Syrah, paso Robles, 2019

GLS Sparkling & Dessert

Glass Broadbent Tawny Porto 10 Yr

$11.00

Porto 10 year, Portugal, NV

Glass J.P. Chanet Brut

$7.00

Brut, France, NV

Glass La Perlina Sparkling Moscato

$9.00

Sparkling moscato, Italy, NV

Glass Luca Paretti Brut

$10.00

Brut, Italy, NV

Glass Luca Paretti Brut Rose

$10.00

Brut rose, Italy, NV

Glass Warres Warrior Port

$12.00

Port, Portugal, NV

BTL Sparkling & Dessert

Bottle Grandial Brut

$14.00

Brut, France, NV

Bottle J.P. Chanet Brut

$28.00

Brut, France, NV

Bottle Luca Paretti Brut

$34.00

Brut, Italy, NV

Bottle Luca Paretti Brut Rose

$34.00

Brut rose, Italy, NV

Bottle Segura Viudas Cava

$36.00

Cava, Spain, NV

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$11.00

Gray Goose

$10.00

Absolute

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel one peach

$12.00

Ketel one Orange

$12.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Rum

ZACAPA

$10.00

BACARDI GOLD

$11.00

BACARDI WHITE

$11.00

CAPTIAN MORGAN

$12.00

MALIBUE

$9.00

LA HAINA

$10.00

Tequila

CASA AMIGO SILVER

$13.00

CASA ANEJO REP

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$13.00

PATRON ANEJO

$14.00

AMAN BLANCO

$10.00

AMAN REPOSADO

$11.00

PROF AMAN ANEJO

$25.00

HORNITOS

$10.00

CASADORES BLANCO

$13.00

CASADORESS REP

$12.00

CASADORES ANEJO

$13.00

ILEGAL

$10.00

Whiskey

GLEN MORANGIE

$10.00

GLEN LIVET

$12.00

JOHNNIE BLACK

$11.00

JIM BEAN

$9.00

SEGRAM 7

$8.00

VO SEAGRAMS

$8.00

JAMESON

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$14.00

BULLET BURBON

$10.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$10.00

BUSHMILLS

$8.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.00

HENNESSY

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

AMARETTO

$7.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

BAILEYS

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

Beer

Draft

16oz Mai Tai

$8.00

22oz Mai Tai

$9.00

16oz Negro Modelo

$8.00

22oz Negro Modelo

$9.00

16oz Sculpin IPA

$8.00

22oz Sculpin IPA

$9.00

16oz Pacifico

$8.00

22oz Pacifico

$9.00

16oz 805 Ale

$8.00

22oz 805 Ale

$9.00

16oz Monterey

$8.00

22oz Monterey

$9.00

Black butte Potter

$8.00

Black butte Potter (Copy)

$8.00

Bottled

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

COORS

$6.00

COORS LITE

$6.00

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

CORONA EXTRA

$7.00

SIERA NEVADA

$7.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$8.00

GUNNESS

$8.00

COORS BANQUET

$6.00

PERONI

$7.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Big Sur Breeze

$12.00

Sneaky Summer

$14.00

Cookhouse Sangria

$11.00

Midnight in Monterey

$14.00

Garden Infused G&T

$12.00

Monterey Heat Wave

$12.00

Smooth Sailing

$12.00

Seaside

$10.00

Long Island Martini

$14.00

PALOMA

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Paloma

$11.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Mocktails

Pineapple Cooler

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Mojito

$7.00

Mango Fizz

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00