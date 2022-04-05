Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD
Waukee, IA 50263
Popular Items
Starters
Texas Dip
Chopped steak, chicken, & shrimp mixed with pico de gallo! Topped with white cheese sauce. Makes great for a starter or snack.
Bean Dip
A favorite mix of our beans and famous cheese sauce!
Chori-Queso
Try this dip made from our homemade chorizo and cheese sauce!
Cheese Dip
Chips not included. Please choose size!
Guacamole
Made fresh with avocado, cilantro, tomato, and onions!
Chips & Salsa
Choose size. Perfect for any occasion!
Chips Only
Pick size!
Salsa Only
Pick size! (Chip salsa)
Combos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
(3) Enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice & beans!
Enchiladas Blancas
(3) Enchiladas topped with our famous cheese sauce, served with rice and beans!
Enchiladas Supreme
(1) Chicken (1) Beef (1) Cheese (1) Bean...topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream.
Seafood Enchiladas
(3) Enchiladas filled with shrimp & crabmeat, served with rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce.
Burritos
California Burrito
Large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese!
Cheese-Steak Burritos
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
Large burrito filled with grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, & ranch! Topped with cheese sauce.
Fajita Burrito
Choice of meat mixed with tomato, onions, and bell peppers! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
Monterrey Burrito
Choose your meat! Filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheese. Topped with green/red salsa & cheese dip,
Texas Burrito
Grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, & sour cream...topped with cheese dip!
Chicken
Chicken & Rice
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce!
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken mixed with chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice & beans!
Guadalajara Special
Chicken & shrimp on a bed of rice. Mixed with onions, tomato, bell pepper, topped with cheese sauce!
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce & special red sauce. Served with rice & beans!
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken mixed with onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans!
Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese, & crispy tortilla strips!
Fajita Quesadilla
Stuffed with onions, tomato, bell pepper, & cheese! Served with rice & crema salad.
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled chicken mixed with bacon, onion, mushrooms, & topped with cheese dip... served with rice & beans!
Beef & Pork
Steak Jalisco
Grilled steak mixed with onions & mushrooms! Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice & beans.
Steak & Rice
Grilled steak on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce!
Carnitas
Seasoned pork chunks topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo!
Pastor Plate
Marinated pork strips, served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
Chile Verde (NEW)
Carnitas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, served with rice & beans!
Classics
4 Street Tacos
Choose meat! Served with grilled onions, cilantro, & jalapeño on the side.
3 Classic Tacos
Cheese & lettuce on the side! Served with beans & pico de gallo!
Torta (Mexican Sandwich)
Large bread filled with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, & avocado!
Chimichangas
Full or half? Topped with salad, served with rice & beans!
(2) Quesadillas
Choose up to (2) meats! Cheese quesadillas are in "Ala Carte".
Cheese Quesadilla
Nachos w/ Meat
Pick meat!
Nachos (Cheese)
Plain cheese nachos, you may add beans or toppings!
Fajita Quesadilla
Sopes (Order of 2)
Deep fried masa bowls, topped with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & “queso fresco”.
Seafood Nachos
Shrimp, crab meat, grilled with tomato and mushrooms...topped with cheese dip!
Shrimp & Rice
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas (Classic)
Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Steak Fajitas (Classic)
Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
(Mix) Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Texas Fajitas
Chicken, steak, & shrimp! Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, cheese, & pineapple! Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Shrimp Fajitas
Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Veggie Fajitas
Tomato, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini, & mushrooms! Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Fiesta Fajita
A La Carte
Monday Taco Special
Hard-shell only!
Taco (Hard Shell)
Taco (Soft Shell)
Street Taco
Burrito
Enchilada
1 Chimichanga
Tostada
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Tortillas (Order)
Shredded Cheese
Rice
Beans
Rice & Beans
French Fries
Chips & Salsa
Chips Only
Salsa Only
Tossed (Side) Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, & shredded cheese.
Cheese Dip
Pico de Gallo
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Avocado Sauce (2oz)
Homemade Spicy Sauce (2oz)
16oz RICE
16OZ BEANS
Order Grilled Shrimp (12)
Chile Relleno (1) NEW!
Toriados (3)
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Enchilada
Shrimp Quesadilla
Side Lettuce
Pickled Jalapeños 8oz
Salsa Verde
Kids Meals
Salads
Chicken Cranberry Salad
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, & shredded cheese!
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, & shredded cheese!
Taco Salad
Stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.
Steak Salad
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, & shredded cheese!
Tossed (Side) Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
DRINKS
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Diet Dew
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Brisk Iced Tea
Root Beer
Sobe Water
Tropicana Lemonade
Kids Drink
Horchata
Hibiscus (Jamaica)
Jarrito (Request Flavor)
Bottled Water
Brisk
Milk
ChocoMilk Nesquick
Margaritas
16oz Lime Rocks
Must be over 21 years old! ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Strawberry Margarita
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Mango Margarita
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Lime Frozen
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Rocks
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Strawberry
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Mango
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Frozen
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Blue Raspberry
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Mango/Strawberry MIX
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Blue Raspberry
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Mango/Strawberry
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Sangría Margarita
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Sangria Margarita
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Jalapeño Margarita
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
24oz Jalapeño Margarita
Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee, IA 50263