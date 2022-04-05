Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monterrey Express

No reviews yet

757 SE Alices RD

Waukee, IA 50263

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Chips & Salsa
4 Street Tacos

Starters

Texas Dip

Texas Dip

$8.99

Chopped steak, chicken, & shrimp mixed with pico de gallo! Topped with white cheese sauce. Makes great for a starter or snack.

Bean Dip

$4.99

A favorite mix of our beans and famous cheese sauce!

Chori-Queso

$5.99

Try this dip made from our homemade chorizo and cheese sauce!

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Chips not included. Please choose size!

Guacamole

$3.99+

Made fresh with avocado, cilantro, tomato, and onions!

Chips & Salsa

Choose size. Perfect for any occasion!

Chips Only

$2.00+

Pick size!

Salsa Only

$0.99+

Pick size! (Chip salsa)

Combos

Have it your way! Choose your 2 favorites, any style.

Create Your Own Combo

$9.59

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

(3) Enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice & beans!

Enchiladas Blancas

$10.99

(3) Enchiladas topped with our famous cheese sauce, served with rice and beans!

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.99

(1) Chicken (1) Beef (1) Cheese (1) Bean...topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream.

Seafood Enchiladas

$12.99

(3) Enchiladas filled with shrimp & crabmeat, served with rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce.

Burritos

California Burrito

$11.99

Large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese!

Cheese-Steak Burritos

$11.99

(2) burritos filled with steak & tomato! Served with rice & beans, topped with cheese sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Large burrito filled with grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, & ranch! Topped with cheese sauce.

Fajita Burrito

$11.99

Choice of meat mixed with tomato, onions, and bell peppers! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.

Monterrey Burrito

$11.99

Choose your meat! Filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheese. Topped with green/red salsa & cheese dip,

Texas Burrito

$12.50

Grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, & sour cream...topped with cheese dip!

Chicken

Chicken & Rice

Chicken & Rice

$9.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce!

Chori-Pollo

$11.99

Grilled chicken mixed with chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice & beans!

Guadalajara Special

Guadalajara Special

$12.19

Chicken & shrimp on a bed of rice. Mixed with onions, tomato, bell pepper, topped with cheese sauce!

Monterrey Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce & special red sauce. Served with rice & beans!

Pollo Loco

$11.99

Grilled chicken mixed with onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans!

Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese, & crispy tortilla strips!

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.79

Stuffed with onions, tomato, bell pepper, & cheese! Served with rice & crema salad.

Pollo Jalisco

$12.19

Grilled chicken mixed with bacon, onion, mushrooms, & topped with cheese dip... served with rice & beans!

Beef & Pork

Steak Jalisco

Steak Jalisco

$11.99

Grilled steak mixed with onions & mushrooms! Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice & beans.

Steak & Rice

$9.99

Grilled steak on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce!

Carnitas

Carnitas

$11.99

Seasoned pork chunks topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo!

Pastor Plate

Pastor Plate

$11.99

Marinated pork strips, served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

Cheese-Steak Burritos

$11.99

(2) burritos filled with steak & tomato! Served with rice & beans, topped with cheese sauce.

Chile Verde (NEW)

$11.99

Carnitas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, served with rice & beans!

Classics

4 Street Tacos

$8.99

Choose meat! Served with grilled onions, cilantro, & jalapeño on the side.

3 Classic Tacos

$8.99

Cheese & lettuce on the side! Served with beans & pico de gallo!

Torta (Mexican Sandwich)

Torta (Mexican Sandwich)

$7.99

Large bread filled with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, & avocado!

Chimichangas

Full or half? Topped with salad, served with rice & beans!

(2) Quesadillas

$8.99

Choose up to (2) meats! Cheese quesadillas are in "Ala Carte".

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.29

Nachos w/ Meat

$7.99

Pick meat!

Nachos (Cheese)

$5.99

Plain cheese nachos, you may add beans or toppings!

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.79

Stuffed with onions, tomato, bell pepper, & cheese! Served with rice & crema salad.

Sopes (Order of 2)

Sopes (Order of 2)

$7.99

Deep fried masa bowls, topped with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & “queso fresco”.

Seafood Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$12.99

Shrimp, crab meat, grilled with tomato and mushrooms...topped with cheese dip!

Shrimp & Rice

$11.49

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas (Classic)

Chicken Fajitas (Classic)

$12.99

Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.

Steak Fajitas (Classic)

$12.99

Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.

(Mix) Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.

Texas Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken, steak, & shrimp! Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, cheese, & pineapple! Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.

Shrimp Fajitas

$12.99

Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

Tomato, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini, & mushrooms! Served with rice, beans, & salad.

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.79

Stuffed with onions, tomato, bell pepper, & cheese! Served with rice & crema salad.

Fiesta Fajita

$13.99

A La Carte

Monday Taco Special

$1.50

Hard-shell only!

Taco (Hard Shell)

$2.69

Taco (Soft Shell)

$2.99

Street Taco

$2.39

Burrito

$3.75

Enchilada

$2.59

1 Chimichanga

$4.25

Tostada

$3.50

Quesadilla

$4.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.29
Tortillas (Order)

Tortillas (Order)

$1.29

Shredded Cheese

$0.99+

Rice

$2.19

Beans

$2.19

Rice & Beans

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

Choose size. Perfect for any occasion!

Chips Only

$2.00+

Pick size!

Salsa Only

$0.99+

Pick size! (Chip salsa)

Tossed (Side) Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, & shredded cheese.

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Chips not included. Please choose size!

Pico de Gallo

$0.99+

Guacamole

$3.99+

Made fresh with avocado, cilantro, tomato, and onions!

Sour Cream

$0.99+

Avocado Sauce (2oz)

$0.49

Homemade Spicy Sauce (2oz)

$0.49

16oz RICE

$6.99

16OZ BEANS

$6.99

Order Grilled Shrimp (12)

$8.99

Chile Relleno (1) NEW!

$3.99

Toriados (3)

$1.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Enchilada

$3.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$5.50

Side Lettuce

$1.19

Pickled Jalapeños 8oz

$1.49

Salsa Verde

$0.49

Kids Meals

Kids Combo

$5.69

Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.69

Hamburger & Fries

$5.69

Mini Corndogs & Fries

$5.69

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.69

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$5.69

Salads

Chicken Cranberry Salad

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, & shredded cheese!

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, & shredded cheese!

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.99

Stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.

Steak Salad

$8.69

Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, & shredded cheese!

Tossed (Side) Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, bell pepper, & shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.69

Desserts

Churros

$3.19

Sopapillas

$3.79

Cheescake Chimis

$4.99

DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Cherry Pepsi

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Diet Dew

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Orange Crush

$2.59

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Sobe Water

$2.59

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.59

Kids Drink

$1.50

Horchata

$2.79

Hibiscus (Jamaica)

$2.79

Jarrito (Request Flavor)

$2.59

Bottled Water

$1.00

Brisk

$2.59

Milk

$1.25+

ChocoMilk Nesquick

$1.50

Margaritas

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!
16oz Lime Rocks

16oz Lime Rocks

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! ID must match the name on ticket!

16oz Strawberry Margarita

16oz Strawberry Margarita

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

16oz Mango Margarita

16oz Mango Margarita

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

16oz Lime Frozen

16oz Lime Frozen

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Rocks

24oz Rocks

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Strawberry

24oz Strawberry

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Mango

24oz Mango

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Frozen

24oz Frozen

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

16oz Blue Raspberry

16oz Blue Raspberry

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

16oz Mango/Strawberry MIX

16oz Mango/Strawberry MIX

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Blue Raspberry

24oz Blue Raspberry

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Mango/Strawberry

24oz Mango/Strawberry

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

16oz Sangría Margarita

16oz Sangría Margarita

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Sangria Margarita

24oz Sangria Margarita

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

16oz Jalapeño Margarita

16oz Jalapeño Margarita

$5.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

24oz Jalapeño Margarita

24oz Jalapeño Margarita

$7.25

Must be over 21 years old! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ID must match the name on ticket!

Beer

Michelob

$3.25

Budlight

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Corona

$3.75

XX

$3.75

XX Amber

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee, IA 50263

