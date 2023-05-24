Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano Monterrey of Pineville

  • Home
Popular Items

Chalupas (2)

$5.99

Sopes

$11.99

Cheese Dip

$7.25

Food

Entremeses (Appetizers)

Special Nachos

$11.75

Beef Nachos with Beans

$10.75

Chicken Nachos with Beans

$10.75

Nachos with Cheese

$8.50

Nachos with Chicken

$9.99

Nachos with Beans

$7.99

Nachos with Beef

$9.25

Table side Guacamole (regular)

$8.75

Table side Guacamole (large)

$11.75

Guacamole Dip

$6.25

Cheese Dip

$7.25

Cheese Dip- No Jalapenos

$7.25

Cheese Dip with Chorizo

$7.75

Cheese Dip with Spinach

$7.50

Cheese Dip with Beef

$7.50

Bean and Cheese Dip

$7.50

Gringo Dip

$7.50

Monterrey Cheese Dip

$7.75

Cheese Fries

$6.75

Ensaladas (Salads)

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.95

Taco Salad

$9.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Guacamole Salad

$3.95

House Salad

$2.95

Sopas (Soups)

Sopa de Tortilla y Taco (Tortilla Soup)

$8.95

Caldo de Pollo y Taco (Chicken Soup)

$7.95

Black Bean Soup

$6.50

Vegetarianas (Vegetarian)

Vegetarian A

$11.25

Vegetarian B

$10.99

Vegetarian C

$11.50

Vegetarian D- Super Quesadilla

$11.50

Vegetarian E

$10.99

Vegetarian F- Burrito

$11.50

Vegetarian G

$10.99

Side Orders

1/2 Avocado

$2.10

Lettuce

$0.75

Rice

$2.25

Refried Beans

$2.15

Black Beans

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.75

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.95

Charro Beans w/ Chorizo and Bacon

$2.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Fresh Jalapeños

$0.95

Pickled jalapeños

$0.95

Bacon

$2.25

Chorizo

$2.75

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Salsa Verde

$0.85

Tamales (1)

$2.75

Tamales (3)

$7.95

Chile Relleno (1)

$2.95

Chile Relleno (3)

$7.95

Chalupas (1)

$3.25

Chalupas (2)

$5.99

Tomato- Diced

$0.99

Onions- Chopped

$0.99

Mushrooms

$1.00

Spinach

$0.50

Chiles torreados

$1.50

Chiles y Cebolla

$1.75

Side grilled chicken

$5.00

Side of grilled shrimp (4)

$5.00

French Fries

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Burritos

Chicken Burrito (1)

$5.50

Chicken Burrito (2)

$9.50

Beef Burrito (1)

$5.50

Beef Burrito (2)

$9.50

Beef Tips Burrito (1)

$6.25

Beef Tips Burrito (2)

$11.50

Bean Burrito (1)

$4.95

Bean Burrito (2)

$9.50

Beef and Beans Burrito (1)

$5.75

Beef and Beans Burrito (2)

$9.99

Spinach Burrito (1)

$5.50

Spinach Burrito (2)

$9.75

Beef and Nacho Cheese Burrito (1)

$5.95

Beef and Nacho Cheese Burrito (2)

$10.25

Chicken & Nacho Cheese Burrito (1)

$5.95

Chicken & Nacho Cheese Burrito (2)

$10.25

Burrito Relleno (1)

$8.95

Burrito Relleno (2)

$16.25

Burrito Texano

$11.50

Tostaguac

Beef Tostaguac (1)

$5.25

Beef Tostaguac (2)

$8.99

Chicken Tostaguac (1)

$5.25

Chicken Tostaguac (2)

$8.99

Special Tostaguac (1)

$5.50

Special Tostaguac (2)

$9.50

Tacos

Bean Taco

$2.95+

Chicken Taco

$2.95+

Beef Taco

$2.95+

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchilada (1)

$3.50

Chicken Enchilada (2)

$6.75

Chicken Enchilada (3)

$9.50

Beef Enchilada (1)

$3.50

Beef Enchilada (2)

$6.75

Beef Enchilada (3)

$9.50

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$3.50

Cheese Enchilada (2)

$6.75

Cheese Enchilada (3)

$9.50

Spinach Enchilada (1)

$3.50

Spinach Enchilada (2)

$6.75

Spinach Enchilada (3)

$9.50

Tostadas

Beef and Cheese Tostada (1)

$3.95

Beef and Cheese Tostada (2)

$7.50

Beef & Cheese Tostada w/ Lettuce and Pico (1)

$3.95

Beef & Cheese Tostada w/ Lettuce and Pico (2)

$7.90

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$3.99

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$6.99

Beef Quesadilla (1)

$4.25

Beef Quesadilla (2)

$7.99

Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$3.75

Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$6.95

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (1)

$4.95

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$4.95

Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$8.95

Super Quesadilla

$12.75

Super Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.75

Especiales de la Casa (House Specials)

Monterrey Quesadilla

$14.50

Arroz con Pollo

$14.75

Milanesa

$15.50

Fajita Nachos

$14.85

Chimichanga

$13.50

Monterrey Special Stew

$12.50

Chilaquiles

$11.85

Monterrey Cheese Steak

$14.50

Chiles Poblanos

$14.50

Chile Verde

$14.50

Carnitas

$15.50

Pollo Fundido

$13.50

Pollo con Crema

$14.50

Pollo con Queso

$14.50

Mole Poblano

$14.75

Birria Tacos

$14.95

Three Amigos Special

$14.95

Combinaciones de la Casa

El Combo

$17.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.50

Enchilada Supreme

$12.95

Enchilada Suizas

$12.50

La Superior

$12.50

Yolandas

$12.50

La Favorita

$12.50

La Mejor

$12.25

Sopes

$11.99

Taquitos

$12.50

Burritos Deluxe

$12.50

Burritos Verdes

$12.75

Burritos Tipicos

$12.75

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.75

Huevos Rancheros

$12.25

Combos

Combo 1

$10.50

Combo 2

$10.50

Combo 3

$10.50

Combo 4

$10.50

Combo 5

$10.50

Combo 6

$10.50

Combo 7

$10.50

Combo 8

$10.50

Combo 9

$10.50

Combo 10

$10.50

Combo 11

$10.95

Combo 12

$10.95

Combo 13

$10.95

Combo 14

$10.95

Combo 15

$10.95

Combo 16

$11.99

Combo 17

$11.99

Combo 18

$11.99

Combo 19

$11.99

Combo 20

$11.99

Combo 21

$11.99

Combo 22

$11.99

Combo 23

$11.99

Combo 24

$11.99

Combo 25

$12.25

Combo 26

$12.25

Combo 27

$12.25

Combo 28

$12.25

Combo 29

$12.25

Combo 30

$12.25

Create your own Combo

Create Your Own Combo

$12.95

De la Parilla (From the Grill)

Fajitas Monterrey (for 1)

$19.50

Fajitas Monterrey (for 2)

$29.95

Chicken Fajitas (for 1)

$16.50

Chicken Fajitas (for 2)

$24.50

Steak Fajitas (for 1)

$16.99

Steak Fajitas (for 2)

$26.50

Mixed Fajitas (for 1)

$17.25

Mixed Fajitas (for 2)

$27.50

Parillada for Two

$29.95

Vegetarian Fajitas (for 1)

$13.50

Vegetarian Fajitas (for 2)

$21.50

Carne Asada

$17.50

California Burrito

$15.50

Steak Ranchero

$17.95

Pollo con Chorizo

$15.50

Pollo Ranchero

$15.50

Pollo Asado

$13.95

Carne Tampiquena

$17.95

Tacos de Asada

$14.95

Steak con Camarones

$19.95

Fajitas Texanas (for 1)

$17.50

Fajitas Texanas (for 2)

$28.25

Molcajete

$29.95

Mariscos (Seafood)

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Shrimp and Scallop Fajitas

$17.95

Camarones al Chipotle

$16.45

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.45

Cocktail de Camarones (regular)

$11.95

Cocktail de Camarones (large)

$16.45

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.95

Mojarra

$16.95

Arroz con Camarones

$15.95

Pescado a la Veracruzana

$14.45

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.99

Mango Salmon

$16.95

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.45

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.45

Alambre de Mar

$14.45

Seafood Combo

$14.45

Camarones con Tocino

$15.95

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$5.95

Kids #2

$6.25

Kids #3

$5.75

Kids #4

$5.95

Kids #5

$5.95

Kids #6

$6.25

Kids #7

$6.25

Kids #8

$5.95

Postres (Desserts)

Sopapilla

$3.95

Flan

$4.95

Fried Ice Cream

$5.25

Xango

$5.50

Chips and Salsa

Chips- Small

$1.50

Chips- Medium

$2.95

Chips- Large

$5.95

Salsa Hot- Small

$0.75

Salsa Hot- Medium

$1.50

Salsa Hot- Large

$2.99

Salsa Mild- Small

$0.75

Salsa Mild- Medium

$1.50

Salsa Mild- Large

$2.99

White Salsa- Small

$0.99

White Salsa- Medium

$1.99

White Salsa- Large

$3.99

Green Salsa- Small

$1.25

Green Salsa- Medium

$2.25

Green Salsa- Large

$4.45

Pico de Gallo- Large

$4.45

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica Water

$2.99

Pineapple Water

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Melon Water

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Virgin Daiquri

$4.00

Coffee

$1.95

Reach-in Beverages

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.99

Wednesday Drink Special

16 oz Margarita

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bring the Monterrey Fiesta home!

Location

10707 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

