Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monterrey of Marietta

review star

No reviews yet

1368 Atlanta Rd SE

Marietta, GA 30060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apitizer

Cheese Dip

$4.95+

Cantina Dip

$12.95

Cheese Dip With Spinach

$9.95

Cheese Dip With Beef

$9.95

Chunky Guacamole

$5.95+

Bean Dip

$8.95

Choriqueso

$10.95

Sour Cream

$2.95

Pico De Gallo

$3.95

Guacamole Dip

$4.95

Nachos

Nacho Supreme

$9.95+

With chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Nachos With Beef

$7.95+

Nachos With Beef & Beans

$7.95+

Chicken Nachos

$7.95+

Nachos With Cheese

$5.95+

Nachos With Beans

$6.95+

Shrimp Nachos

$13.95+

Fajita Nachos

$10.95+

Texas Fajitas Nachos

$12.95+

Shrimp Fajitas Nachos

$13.95+

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell with beef and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Choose ground beef or chicken.

Special Taco Salad

$15.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, nacho cheese, chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, bell peppers, and onions.

Taco Salad Beef Tips

$12.95

Tossed Salad

$3.95

Guacamole Salad

$3.95

Jimador Salad

$12.95

Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, and a choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.

Jimador Salad Vegetarian

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.95

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$13.95

Bar Special

$19.95

Fajita Salad

$3.95

Kids

Kids 1

$6.95

Kids 2

$6.95

Kids 3

$6.95

Kids 4

$6.95

Kids 5

$6.95

Kids 6

$7.95

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Roja

$9.95

Our stuffed cheese quesadilla with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and our own supreme sauce. Choice of fried beans or rice.

Quesadilla Verde

$10.95

Same choice of stuffing as Roja, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole. Choice of refried beans or rice.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

(1) Mushrooms Or Spinach Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Mushrooms Or Spinach Quesadilla

$11.95

(1) Quesadilla

$6.95

(2) Quesadilla

$11.95

(1) Fajita Quesadilla

$8.95

(2) Fajita Quesadilla

$14.95

(1) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$9.95

(2) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$17.95

(1) Quesadilla De Queso

$4.50

Side Orders

Onions

$0.95

Queso Fresco

$3.95

Cebollines

$2.95

(1) Chiles Toreados

$1.25

(3) Chiles Toreados

$3.50

(1) Grilled Cactus

$2.25

(3) Grilled Cactus

$5.95

Grilled Onions

$3.95

Avocado

$4.95

Cilantro

$0.95

Tomatoes

$1.95

Rice And Beans

$3.25

Huevos (1)

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.95

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Fresh Jalapeño

$0.95

Jalapeños

$0.95

Grill Chicken

$8.95

Steak

$10.95

Mix De B,C,Z

$5.95

Fren Fride

$3.95

Combos

Combo 1

$9.95

Combo 2

$9.95

Combo 3

$9.95

Combo 4

$9.95

Combo 5

$9.95

Combo 6

$9.95

Combo 7

$9.95

Combo 8

$9.95

Combo 9

$9.95

Combo 10

$9.95

Combo 11

$9.95

Combo 12

$9.95

Combo 13

$9.95

Combo 14

$9.95

Combo 15

$9.95

Combo 16

$9.95

Combo 17

$9.95

Combo 18

$9.95

Combo 19

$9.95

Combo 20

$9.95

Combo 21

$9.95

Combo 22

$9.95

Combo 23

$9.95

Combo 24

$9.95

Combo 25

$9.95

Combo 26

$9.95

Combo 27

$9.95

Combo 28

$9.95

Combo 29

$9.95

Combo 30

$9.95

Combo Spl

$7.95

All Extras

Pico De Gallo

$2.25

Cheese Dip

$2.95

Tomatoes

$0.95

Avocado

$2.95

Guacamole Dip

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.95

Onions

$0.95

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Jalapeños

$0.95

Queso Rayado

$1.50

Faja Pollo

$3.00

Faja Carne

$3.50

Camaron

$4.00

Vegeterian

Vegetariana 1

$9.95

Vegetariana 2

$9.95

Vegetariana 3

$9.95

Vegetariana 4

$9.95

Vegetariana 5

$9.95

Vegetariana 6

$14.95

Vegetariana 7

$11.95

Vegetariana 8

$12.95

Our cheese quesadilla stuffed with vegetables, covered with nacho cheese, served with your choice of rice or beans and guacamole salad.

Vegetariana 9 Large

$12.95

Broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Vegetariana 9 Small

$9.95

Broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

House Combos

La Superior

$11.95

One burrito, one chile relleno, and one chalupa

La Favorita

$11.95

One burrito, one chile relleno, and one enchilada.

Enchiladas Supreme