Monterrey of Marietta
1368 Atlanta Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Apitizer
Nachos
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with beef and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Choose ground beef or chicken.
Special Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, nacho cheese, chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, bell peppers, and onions.
Taco Salad Beef Tips
Tossed Salad
Guacamole Salad
Jimador Salad
Shrimp Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, and a choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.
Jimador Salad Vegetarian
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
Fajita Taco Salad
Chicken Fajita Salad
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Bar Special
Fajita Salad
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Roja
Our stuffed cheese quesadilla with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and our own supreme sauce. Choice of fried beans or rice.
Quesadilla Verde
Same choice of stuffing as Roja, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole. Choice of refried beans or rice.
Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Cheese Quesadilla
(1) Mushrooms Or Spinach Quesadilla
(2) Mushrooms Or Spinach Quesadilla
(1) Quesadilla
(2) Quesadilla
(1) Fajita Quesadilla
(2) Fajita Quesadilla
(1) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
(2) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
(1) Quesadilla De Queso
Side Orders
Onions
Queso Fresco
Cebollines
(1) Chiles Toreados
(3) Chiles Toreados
(1) Grilled Cactus
(3) Grilled Cactus
Grilled Onions
Avocado
Cilantro
Tomatoes
Rice And Beans
Huevos (1)
Lettuce
Pico De Gallo
Fresh Jalapeño
Jalapeños
Grill Chicken
Steak
Mix De B,C,Z
Fren Fride
Combos
Combo 1
Combo 2
Combo 3
Combo 4
Combo 5
Combo 6
Combo 7
Combo 8
Combo 9
Combo 10
Combo 11
Combo 12
Combo 13
Combo 14
Combo 15
Combo 16
Combo 17
Combo 18
Combo 19
Combo 20
Combo 21
Combo 22
Combo 23
Combo 24
Combo 25
Combo 26
Combo 27
Combo 28
Combo 29
Combo 30
Combo Spl
All Extras
Vegeterian
Vegetariana 1
Vegetariana 2
Vegetariana 3
Vegetariana 4
Vegetariana 5
Vegetariana 6
Vegetariana 7
Vegetariana 8
Our cheese quesadilla stuffed with vegetables, covered with nacho cheese, served with your choice of rice or beans and guacamole salad.
Vegetariana 9 Large
Broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Vegetariana 9 Small
Broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.