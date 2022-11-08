  • Home
  Bronx
  Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Monte's Brick Oven 136 Alexander Ave

No reviews yet

136 Alexander Ave

Bronx, NY 10454

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHARITA
Garlic Knots
PEPPERONI

Starters

Seasonal Soup

$7.00
Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$8.00Out of stock

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Grandma’s Meatballs

$6.00

beef and pork mixed With marinara sauce

Focaccia w/ Ricotta

$7.00

Focaccia NO RICOTA

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Pizzas

MARGHARITA

MARGHARITA

$17.00

Marinarinara, basil, Fresh mozzarella, basil)

RICOTTA

RICOTTA

$18.00

Marinarinara, basil, tomato, ricotta, Fresh mozzarella,)

FOUR CHEESE

FOUR CHEESE

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella,, fontina, ricotta, and parmesan )

MUSHROOM

$18.00

Marinarinara, Fresh mozzarella,, mix of wild mushrooms)

PROSCUITTO

PROSCUITTO

$20.00

Marinarinara, Fresh mozzarella,, prosciutto & arugula)

LOBSTER & SHRIMP

LOBSTER & SHRIMP

$29.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce w lobster & shrimp

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$18.00

Marinarinara, Fresh mozzarella, & pepperoni

CARBONARA

CARBONARA

$19.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, white pizza w/ bacon & eggs

JERK CHICKEN

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, jerk chicken & vodka sauce

PESTO

PESTO

$17.00

Marinarinara, Fresh mozzarella, & pest0

Sicilian Slice

$4.25

Sicilian Pepperoni

$4.75

Personal Pie

$9.99

Whole Pie

$19.00Out of stock

Wings

Wings (Plain)

$18.00
Buffalo Wings (HOT)

Buffalo Wings (HOT)

$18.00

Baked Brick Oven wings

Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

$18.00

Baked Brick Oven wings

Mango Habanero Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$18.00

Baked Brick Oven wings

Maple Chipotle Wings

Maple Chipotle Wings

$18.00

Baked Brick Oven wings

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$21.00

(beef and pork mixed)

Shrimp fra Diavolo

Shrimp fra Diavolo

$23.00

spaghetti w/ shrimp & spicy tomato sauce

Fettuccini W/ sh

Fettuccini W/ sh

$24.00

sauté of squash & carrots w/ mashed potatoes

Grandma's Lasagna

$20.00

Beef

Penne alla Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Meat sauce (beef)

Pesto Linguine

Pesto Linguine

$19.00

fresh basil, garlic, oil, cheese

Ravioli Four Cheese

Ravioli Four Cheese

$21.00

with Marinara sauce or Alfredo sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00
Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$17.00

Linguine Cabonara

$19.00

Pressed Panini

Chic Parm Panini

$13.00Out of stock

Meatball smah panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Panini

$14.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Panini

$13.00

Salads

Arugula salad

$12.00

(w parmesan shavings & italian vinaigrette)

Chicken Paillard

$17.00

(w arugula)

Caesar salad

$14.00

(w focaccia croutons)

Caprese salad

$14.00

(tomatoes, mozzarella and basil)

Mixgreen salad

$12.00

(cheery tomatoes, cucumber and carrots)

Entrees

Chick Parm spaghetti

Chick Parm spaghetti

$20.00Out of stock
Classic Roast Chicken

Classic Roast Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

w/ roasted potatoes & Arrugula zide salad.

NY Steak rosemary

$28.00

w mash potatoes & Arrugula zide salad.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

sauté of squash & carrots w/ mashed potatoes & Arrugula zide salad.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

(tomato, cheddar, caramelized onion

SoBro Burger

SoBro Burger

$16.00

tomato, cheddar cheese, raw onion with a side of waffle fries

Sides

Brussels sprouts

$6.00

Potato wedges

$6.00Out of stock

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Squash & carrots

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Desserts

The Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

With Vanila ice cream, Cho Syrup and whipped cream..

Italian Cheese cake

$8.00Out of stock

With whipped cream., Cho Syrup or strawberry Syrup

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

With whipped cream.

Nutella Zeppoles

Nutella Zeppoles

$10.00

Filled with Nutella

Joe's waffle

$10.00Out of stock

With marshmallow, Vanila ice cream, Cho Syrup and whipped cream.

Tartufo

$8.00Out of stock

Vainla and Chocolatte ice cream over with chocolatte and whipped cream.

Milk shakes

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Beer

5for30

$30.00

Hazy

$8.00

Jacks Abby

$8.00

Juice Bomb

$8.00

Draft Allagash

$6.00

Presidente

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Bluemoon

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Belgian Hoegaarden

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

BTL Goose Passion fruit IPA

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Obregon Wheat Ale by bell's

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Saumuel Adam's

$6.00Out of stock

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

Beer Pitcher

$33.00

Michelob Ultra Light

Angry Orchard

$6.00Out of stock

Jai Alai India pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Gone Hazy Double Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

IPA not resolutions

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Downeast

$6.00

Wine

GL Cabernet Sauvignon (Mondavi, Cali.)

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

GL Chianti (Italy)

$8.00

GL Pinot Noir (California

$8.00

GL Josh Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GL- Marche Sanguinese

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (Mondavi, Cali.)

$46.00

BTL Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)

$40.00

BTL Chianti (Italy)

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir (California

$50.00

BTL Josh Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

GL Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$8.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$8.00

GL Chardonnay (Washington State

$8.00

Moscato Cavit (Italy)

$8.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$40.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay (Washington State

$46.00

Moscato Cavit (Italy)

$40.00

GL Cavit Rosé (Italy)

$8.00

BTL cavid (Italy)

$40.00

GL Jeio Prosecco Brut (Italy)

$8.00

BTL Jeio Prosecco Brut (Italy)

$40.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose (French)

$50.00

GL Fleus de prairie

$8.00

Liquor

SGL Well Vodka

$10.00

SGL Absolut

$13.00

SGL Titos

$13.00

SGL Ciroc

$13.00

SGL Grey Goose

$13.00

SGL Ketel One

$13.00

SGL Well Gin

$10.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

SGL Hendricks

$13.00

SGL Tanqueray

$13.00

SGL Bombay Dry

$13.00

SGL Well Rum

$10.00

SGL Bacardi

$13.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$13.00

SGL Bacardi Anejo

$13.00

SGL Rum Caldas

$13.00

SGL Well Tequila

$6.00

SGL Casa Amigos

$14.00

SGL Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

SGL Patron Blanco

$14.00

SGL Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

SGL Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

SGL Terramana

$14.00

SGL 1942 D. J.

$50.00

SGL Clase azul

$70.00

SGL Well Whiskey

$10.00

SGL Jack Daniels honey

$13.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$13.00

SGL Jim Beam

$13.00

SGL Makers Mark

$13.00

SGL Jameson

$13.00

SGL The Glenlivet

$16.00

SGL Macallan 12

$16.00

SGL Aberfeldy

$16.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

SGL Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

SGL Jim Beam Bourbon

$14.00

SGL Jim Beam Black Bourbon

$14.00

SGL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

SGL Aperol

$12.00

SGL Campari

$12.00

SGL Frangelico

$12.00

SGL Kahlua

$12.00

SGL Baileys

$14.00

SGL Fireball

$13.00

SGL Gosling

$12.00

SGL Cachaca

$12.00

SGL Hennessy

$15.00

Classics

Frozen Henny-colada

$15.00Out of stock

Margarita Frozen

$14.00Out of stock

Margarita

$8.00

Premier Rock Margarita

$17.00

ST Germain Old Fashioned

$13.00

Incredible Hulk

$16.00

Casa Sunset

$13.00

Perfect Sunrise

$13.00

La Paloma

$16.00

Bacardi Mojito

$15.00

Motthaven

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Chocolatte Martini

$13.00

Tequila Lemon Drop

$8.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Negroni

$15.00

House Mojito

$9.50

Ladies Night

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Premier Long Island

$25.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino Large 750ml

$6.00

San Pellegrino small 500ml

$4.00

Poland Spring water

$2.00

Americano

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Late

$4.00

Cortado

$3.00

Espresso shot

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Virgin Colada

$10.00

Mint Limeade

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

House Cocktails

Illegal Pineapple

$18.00

Bell Pepper Mezcal Margarita

$18.00

Black-Henny

$18.00

Los Amigos

$18.00

Summer-Henny

$18.00

Citrus Vodka

$18.00

Bourbon Tradition

$18.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Italian cuisine, Brick Oven Pizza and cocktails.

Location

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx, NY 10454

Directions

