Montesacro Marina

3317 Steiner Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Stuzzichini

Pane e Olio

$5.00

House Bread Basket, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Asaro, Sicily) Sea Salt

Burro e Acciughe

$15.00

Crispy Bread, Rodolphe Le Meunier Butter, Anchovy Fillet in Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oli

Sott'oli

$15.00

Organic Seasonal Vegetables Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Chili and Garlic

Focaccia der Muratore

$16.00

Mortadella Stuffed

Antipasti

Cavolfiori

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Black Olives, Capers, Cherry Tomato, Hot Chili, Breadcrumbs

Arance e Finocchi

$15.00

Organic Navel Oranges, Fennel, Kalamata Olives, Chili Flakes

Polpette di Melanzane

$15.00

Eggplant Fritters

Cavolo Nero

$15.00

Raw Lacinato Kale, Anchovy Vinaigrette, Hard-Boiled Egg Yolk, Crispy Bread

Polpo

$17.00

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Fresh Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Calamari in Purgatorio

$17.00

Cast Iron Seared Monterey Calamari, Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Parsley, Breadcrumbs

Porchetta

$16.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Tagliere Misto

$29.00

Selection of Artisanal Cured Meats and Cheeses

Suppli di 'Nduja

$16.00

Tomato and ‘Nduja Risotto Croquettes, Molten Smoked Mozzarella

Trippa

$14.00

Slow Braised Tripe in Tomato and Pancetta, Nepitella, Pecorino Romano

Pasta

Pesto di Mentuccia

$23.00

Paccheri, Nepitella Pesto, Lemon Zest

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Tonnarelli, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Carbonara

$22.00

Rigatoni, Egg Yolk, Guanciale, Black Pepper, Pecorino

Amatriciana

$22.00

Bucatini, Tomato, Guanciale, Chili, Pecorino

Secondi

Pesce

$29.00

Daily Market Fish, Zucchine “in Concia”

Pollo coi Peperoni

$29.00

Roasted “Root Down Farm” Organic Chicken, Peperonata

Abbacchio Scottadito

$34.00

Cast Iron Lamb Chops, Rapini, Garlic Rosemary Oil

Bisteccone

$90.00

30oz Bone-in Ribeye Harris Ranch Steak Crispy Potato, Sauteed Broccolini

Pinsa

San Lorenzo

$20.00

Tomato, Bell Peppers, Zucchine and Eggplant

Grottaferrata

$19.00

Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Garlic, Calabrian Chili

Margherita

$19.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

Garbatella

$23.00

Caper Mayonnaise, Tuna, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chili, Red Onion

Ponte Mammolo

$23.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Buffalo Mozzarella, Arugula

Casal Bertone

$19.00

Mozzarella, Crispy Guanciale, Pecorino, Chestnut Honey

Maranella

$24.00

Mozzarella, Broccolini, Spicy Pork Sausage, Stracciatella

Montesacro

$24.00

Potato, Artichokes, Lamb Sausage, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chili

Tormarancio

$22.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Spicy Soppressata, Basil

Dolci

Ciambelline al Vino

$6.00

Roman Classic Olive Oil and Wine Biscuits

Pinsa al Pistacchio

$16.00

Small size Pinsa Stuffed with Sicilian Pistachio Cream

Pannacotta al Finocchietto

$13.00

Vanilla Bean and Wild Fennel Pannacotta, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Crostata di Visciole

$9.00

Sour Cherry Tart

Maritozzo

$15.00

Roman Sweet Bun, Whipped Cream

Torta al Cioccolato

$15.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Whipped Cream

Gelati e Sorbetti

$15.00

Artisanal Ice Cream and Sorbet from “Copa Loca”

Gelato Individuale

$6.00

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe Menu

Prix Fixe Cavolfiori

Prix Fixe Polpette

Prix Fixe Carbonara

Prix Fixe Margherita

Special

Cannellone di Cavolo

$25.00

Suppli alla Carbonara

$23.00

Villa Cordiani

$38.00

Brasato

$45.00

Aperitivo

Polpetta di Melanzane

$3.00

Pescetti Fritti

$8.00

Suppli di 'Nduja

$3.00

Mini Tagliere

$9.00

Pinsetta Margherita

$10.00

Pinsetta der Muratore

$10.00

Food

Montesacro Burger

$15.00

8oz Grass Fed ‘Fassona Beef’, Tomato, Crispy Potato, House Bun

Savory Crooisant

$17.00

Avocado, Fried Eggs, Smoked Wild King Salmon, Capers, Pickled Red Onion, Dill

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

House Bread, Molten Smoked Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise

Frittata

$17.00

Roasted Artichokes, Shallot, Pecorino Crema, Nepitella

Scrambled Eggs

$16.00

House Pork Sausage, Chives, Crème Fraiche, Tomato Confit

Hanger Steak

$23.00

Fried Eggs, Arugula/Parmigiano Salad

Sides

Side Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Side Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Side Any Style Eggs

$6.00

Side Pork Sausage

$6.00

Vodka

*VKA

$14.00

Tito's

$16.00

Beluga Transatlantic

$22.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Gin

*Ford's

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Tanqueray 10

$16.00

Tequila & Mezcal

*Altos Blanco

$14.00

G4 Blanco

$15.00

G4 Reposado

$18.00

Tapatio Blanco

$15.00

Tapatio Anejo

$19.00

Bourbon & Rye

*Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Woodfordb Double Oak

$20.00

Coffee & Tea

Chamomile Flower

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Jasmine Silver Tip

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cappuccino Decaf

$6.00

Espresso Decaf

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Latte

$6.00

Latte Decaf

$6.00

Americano

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The spirit of conviviality is the core of Montesacro. Our menu is focused on Roman culinary traditions and seasonality. We source local purveyors and sustainable ingredients.

Website

Location

3317 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA 94123

Directions

