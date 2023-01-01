Restaurant header imageView gallery

Montesacro Soma

510 Stevenson Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Antipasti

Burrata e Acciughe

$26.00

Carpaccio di Bresaola

$16.00

Cavolfiori

$23.00

Cavolo Nero

$19.00

Crocchette di Melanzane

$15.00

Extra Eggplant Croquette

$5.00

Extra Polpetta

$5.00

Focaccia der Muratore

$16.00

Gnocchi alla Romana

$13.00

Pane e Olio

$5.00

Polpette al Sugo

$15.00

Polpo

$25.00

Porchetta

$16.00

Prosciutto Tasting

$30.00

Rapette e Arance

$16.00

Sott'oli

$15.00

Tagliere Misto

$35.00

Arugula salad

$12.00

Formaggi a la Carte

Bocconcino

$7.00

Buffalo Mozzarella

$7.00

Burrata

$7.00

Cacio de Roma

$7.00

Caciocavallo

$7.00

Caciotti

$7.00

Crescenza

$7.00

Gorgonzola Dolce Dop

$7.00

La Tur

$7.00

Manchego

$7.00

Northern Gold

$7.00

Pecorino di Filiano

$7.00

Pecorino di Fossa

$7.00

Piave Vecchio

$7.00

Provolone

$7.00

Salted Butter

$7.00

Salumi a la Carte

Bresaola

$7.00

Cacciatorino

$7.00

Capocollo

$7.00

Chorizo Piccante

$7.00

Finocchiona

$7.00

Lardo

$7.00

Mortadella

$7.00

Prosciutto di Parma

$7.00

Prosciutto Pepato

$7.00

Prosciutto San Daniele

$7.00

Salame Nostrano

$7.00

Schiacciata Romana Piccante

$7.00

Soppressata Piccante

$7.00

Speck

$7.00

Pinsa

Casal Bertone

$19.00

Centocelle

$21.00

Corviale

$21.00

Garbatella

$23.00

Grottaferrata

$19.00

Maranella

$24.00

Margherita

$29.00

Montesacro

$24.00

Ostia

$21.00

Pietralata

$20.00

Pigneto

$20.00

Ponte Mammolo

$20.00

Quadraro

$19.00

San Lorenzo

$30.00

Tormarancio

$35.00

Dolci

Cake Fee

$6.00

Ciambelline al Vino

$6.00

Gelati e Sorbetti

$15.00

Gelati Singolo

$6.00

Pannacotta al Finocchietto

$13.00

Pinsa al pistacchio

$18.00

Torta Cioccolato

$10.00

Torta del Ghetto

$10.00

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe Menu

Prix Fixe Insalata Di Radicchio

Prix Fixe Polpo

Prix Fixe Prosciutto Croquettes

Prix Fixe Villa Gordiani

Prix Fixe Civitavecchia

Prix Fixe Rebibbia

Prix Fixe Torta

Specials

NYE Insalata di Radicchio

$27.00

NYE Crocchette di Prosciutto

$27.00

NYE Villa Gordiani

$35.00

NYE Civitavecchia

$35.00

NYE Rebibbia

$35.00

NYE Torta All'Olio Nuovo

$19.00

NYE Pere Al Vino

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The spirit of conviviality is the core of Montesacro. Our menu is focused on Roman culinary traditions and seasonality. We source local purveyors and sustainable ingredients.

510 Stevenson Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

