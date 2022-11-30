Montesacro - Walnut Creek
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The spirit of conviviality is the core of Montesacro. Our menu is focused on Roman culinary traditions and seasonality. We source local purveyors and sustainable ingredients.
Location
1686 LOCUST ST, WALNUT CREEK, CA 94596
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
World Famous Hotboys - Walnut Creek
No Reviews
1394 N Main St Walnut Creek, CA 94596-4626
View restaurant