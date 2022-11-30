Restaurant header imageView gallery

Montesacro - Walnut Creek

review star

No reviews yet

1686 LOCUST ST

WALNUT CREEK, CA 94596

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Antipasti

Pane e Olio

$5.00

House Bread Basket, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Asaro, Sicily) Sea Salt

Calamari in Purgatorio

$17.00

Cast Iron Seared Monterey Calamari, Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Parsley, Breadcrumbs

Cavolfiori

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Black Olives, Capers, Cherry Tomato, Hot Chili, Breadcrumbs

Cavolo Nero

$15.00

Raw Lacinato Kale, Anchovy Vinaigrette, Hard-Boiled Egg Yolk, Crispy Bread

Insalata di Rapette

$15.00

- Organic Navel Oranges, Fennel, Kalamata Olives, Chili Flakes

Polpette di Melanzane

$15.00

Eggplant Fritters

Extra Polpetta

$5.00

Pescetti Fritti

$16.00

Polpo

$17.00

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Fresh Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Porchetta

$16.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Sott'oli

$15.00

Organic Seasonal Vegetables Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Chili and Garlic

Suppli di 'Nduja

$17.00

Tomato and ‘Nduja Risotto Croquettes, Molten Smoked Mozzarella

Extra Suppli

$5.00

Tagliere Misto

$29.00

Selection of Artisanal Cured Meats and Cheeses

Trippa

$15.00

Slow Braised Tripe in Tomato and Pancetta, Nepitella, Pecorino Romano

Focaccia der Muratore

$16.00

Mortadella Stuffed

Pasta

Amatriciana

$22.00

Bucatini, Tomato, Guanciale, Chili, Pecorino

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Tonnarelli, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Carbonara

$22.00

Rigatoni, Egg Yolk, Guanciale, Black Pepper, Pecorino

Funghi

$22.00

Paccheri, Nepitella Pesto, Lemon Zest

Rigatoni al Pomodoro

$19.00

Rigatoni Burro e Parmigiano

$19.00

Secondi

Pesce

$29.00

Daily Market Fish, Zucchine “in Concia”

Pollo coi Peperoni

$29.00

Roasted “Root Down Farm” Organic Chicken, Peperonata

Abbacchio Scottadito

$34.00

Cast Iron Lamb Chops, Rapini, Garlic Rosemary Oil

Bisteccone

$90.00

30oz Bone-in Ribeye Harris Ranch Steak Crispy Potato, Sauteed Broccolini

Pinsa

San Lorenzo

$20.00

Tomato, Bell Peppers, Zucchine and Eggplant

Grottaferrata

$19.00

Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Garlic, Calabrian Chili

Margherita

$19.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

Garbatella

$23.00

Caper Mayonnaise, Tuna, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chili, Red Onion

Ponte Mammolo

$23.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Buffalo Mozzarella, Arugula

Casal Bertone

$19.00

Mozzarella, Crispy Guanciale, Pecorino, Chestnut Honey

Maranella

$24.00

Mozzarella, Broccolini, Spicy Pork Sausage, Stracciatella

Montesacro

$24.00

Potato, Artichokes, Lamb Sausage, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chili

Tormarancio

$22.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Spicy Soppressata, Basil

Dolci

Ciambelline al Vino

$6.00

Pinsa al Pistacchio

$16.00

Pannacotta al Finocchietto

$13.00

Maritozzo con la Panna

$10.00

Crostata di Visciole

$9.00

Torta al Cioccolato

$10.00

Gelati e Sorbetti

$15.00

Gelato Individuale

$6.00

Aperitivo

HH Polpetta di Melanzane

$3.00

HH Pescetti Fritti

$8.00

HH Suppli di 'Nduja

$3.00

HH Mini Tagliere

$9.00

HH Pinsetta Margherita

$10.00

HH Pinsetta der Muratore

$10.00

Sides

Broccolini

$7.00

Crispy Potatoes

$7.00

Peperonata

$7.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Main Brunch

Montesacro Burger

$15.00

8oz Grass Fed ‘Fassona Beef’, Tomato, Crispy Potato, House Bun

Savory Crooisant

$17.00

Avocado, Fried Eggs, Smoked Wild King Salmon, Capers, Pickled Red Onion, Dill

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

House Bread, Molten Smoked Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise

Frittata

$17.00

Roasted Artichokes, Shallot, Pecorino Crema, Nepitella

Scrambled Eggs

$16.00

House Pork Sausage, Chives, Crème Fraiche, Tomato Confit

Grilled Hanger Steak

$23.00

Fried Eggs, Arugula/Parmigiano Salad

Brunch Sides

Side Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Side Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Side Any Style Eggs

$6.00

Side Pork Sausage

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$5.00

Americano Decaf

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cappuccino Decaf

$6.00

Chamomile Flower

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Double Espresso Decaf

$7.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Decaf

$4.00

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Jasmine Silver

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Latte Decaf

$6.00

Acqua & Soft Drinks

Acqua Frizzante

$5.00

Acqua Naturale

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Blood Orange

$6.00

Chinotto

$6.00

Coca Cola

$6.00

Gassosa

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

Ice Tea

$6.00

Soda Water

$6.00

Tonic Water

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
The spirit of conviviality is the core of Montesacro. Our menu is focused on Roman culinary traditions and seasonality. We source local purveyors and sustainable ingredients.

1686 LOCUST ST, WALNUT CREEK, CA 94596

