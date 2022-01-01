- Home
Montesano Brothers
405 Reviews
$$
55 Seaboldt Way
Chester Springs, PA 19425
Hoagies & Wraps
Montesano Special
Spice Cappicola, Genoa Salami, Proscuitto & sharp provolone
Classic Italian
spicy cappicola, genoa salami & sharp provolone
Meddigon
Deli ham sliced thin & american cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Mixed in blue cheese crumbles & hot sauce & american cheese
Vegetarian
Fresh mozz, cucumbers, & roasted sweet peppers
Chicken Salad
made with Hellman's mayonnaise & american cheese
Turkey Special
Roasted turkey, roasted sweet peppers & sharp provolone
Tuna
made with Hellman's mayonnaise & american cheese
Kalis
Three Cheese Hoagie
San Danielle
Bar
$7 Beer 16oz
Wine
$12 Cocktail
$10 Cocktail
$9 Cocktail
Stateside Seltzer
Martini
Espresso Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Martini
Victory Selter
Few Straight Bourbon
Eight Oaks Rye
Eight Oaks Noir
Eight Oaks Port
Cider
Forefathers Rye
Kinsey Bourbon Whiskey
Kinsey Zinfandel Cask
Kinsey Rye
Irish Coffee
Resurgent Bourbon
New Liberty Bourbon Cream
Blue Eyed Six Bourbon
Rosemary Old Fashioned
Ice
Beer Flight
$7 10 Oz Pour
Frosé
4 Pack
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Starters - Entree
Hot Sandwiches
Roasted Pork Sandwich
Broccoli rabe, sharp provolone & pork gravy
Sweet Italian Sausage
Mattia Sandwich
Chicken cutlet, sweet peppers, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone & parm cheese
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet, tomato gravy, sharp prov, parm & mozz cheese
Action Jackson Sandwich
Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, basil pesto mayo, & blue cheese crumbles
Meatball Sandwich
tomato gravy, sharp prov, & parm cheese
The Dominooch
Macaroni Bowls
Side Dishes
Breakfast
Market
8oz Caesar
4pc Sweet\ pep&onion
Roasted Red Sweet Peppers
8oz Balsamic
4pc Sweet Sausage Only
Chopped & Seasoned Broccoli Rabe
8oz Blue Cheese Dressing
Tomato Gravy
32oc Croutons
8oz Artichoke Mayo
8oz Basil Pesto Mayo
8oz Horseradish Cream
Olive Salad
Sliced Mild Deli Style Provolone Cheese
Sliced Extra Sharp Provolone Cheese
1# Potato Salad
1# Pasta Salad
Salads
Gorgonzola Salad
mixed greens, chopped apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & side of balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Chef Salad
mixed greens, marinated red onion & tomato, 8 minute boiled egg, cappicola, turkey, sharp provolone & side of ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese & garlic croutons
Greek Island Salad
mixed greens, roasted sweet peppers, cucumbers, marinated red onion, assorted olives, feta cheese & side of balsamic vinaigrette
9th Street Salad
Blue Note Salad
mixed greens, cold sliced grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, basil pesto mayo & side of balsamic vinaigrette
Mozzarella Salad
mixed greens, tomato, roasted sweet peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic croutons & side of balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, marinated red onion, roasted sweet peppers, garlic croutons & side of balsamic vinaigrette
Padrone's Caesar Salad
Brioche Sandwiches
Filet Mignon Brioche Sandwich
5oz pan-seared sandwich w/ fried onions, melted gouda cheese & horseradish cream sauce
Big John Brioche
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Sliced pickles, American cheese, Hellman's Mayo
Grilled Portabella Brioche
Stacked Portabella mushroom, spinach, tomato, sharp provolone, basil mayo
Sicilian Cutlet Brioche
Chicken Cutlet, spicy capicola, sweet peppers, sharp provolone, basil mayo
Spicy Chicken Cutlet Brioche
Desserts
Children's Favorites
Gift Certificates
Chips and Beverages
Fries
Windsor kids
Life Made Easy
Business luncheon
Eagles Game Day
Flyers Game Day
Phillies Game Day
Sixers Game Day
Picnic Package
$60.00 Family Meal
$65.00 Family Meal
$70.00 Family Meal
$75.00Family Meal
$90.00 Family Meal
Basil Pasta
Fruit Salad
Coleslaw
Mac Salad
Boxed Lunches
Italian Pig Roast
Appetizer Trays
Old School Cheese and Pepperoni Tray
Italian Market Board
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Display
Stromboli Display
Pepperoni Stromboli
Bruschetta & Crostini Display
Roasted Veggie Display
Asst Fruit Display
12pc Cheesesteak Eggrolls
24pc Cheesesteak Eggrolls
50pc Chicken Fingers
Green Salads & Side Salads
Lg Garden Salad
Lg Gorgonzola Salad
Lg Mozzarella Salad
Lg Greek Salad
Lg Caesar salad
4# Macaroni Salad
4# Potato Salad
4# Basil Pesto Pasta Salad
Add Sliced Grilled Chicken To Salads
Lg 9th Street Salad
#2 Mac Salad
2# Potato Salad
2# Basil Pesto Pasta Salad
4# Fruit Salad
Sandwich Tray
Cheese & Condiments
1# Deli Provolone
1# Extra Sharp Provolone
1# Grated Parmesan Cheese
1# Long Hot Peppers
1# Sweet Peppers
1qt Tomato Gravy
1pt Tomato Gravy
1/2pt Horseradish Cream
8oz Hots
8oz Sweets
1# Broc Rabe
Pint Gravy
Quart Gravy
8oz Horseradish Cream
8oz Caesar Dressing
16 Oz Caesar Dressing
Pasta Selection
Main Dishes
4# Short Ribs
4# Bbq Short Rib
12pc Chicken Marsala
12pc Chicken Piccata
Chicken Parmesan 6pc
Chicken Angie 12pc
Chicken Angie 6pc
Sicilian Fr Eggplant 12pc
Sicilian Fr Eggplant 6pc
Chicken Parmesan 12pc
Salmon Piccata 12pc
Salmon Piccata 6pc
Gr Salmon 12pc
Gr Salmon 6pc
12pc Chicken Breast
Crab Cakes 20pc
Crab Cakes 10pc
5# Filet Platter
Dessert Tray
Partywares
Bread
Thanksgiving
6# Turkey & Gravy
4# Turkey And Gravy
6# Ham
4# Ham
1\2 Whipped Potatoes
1\4 Whipped Potates
1\2 Williamsburg Sweet Potatoes
1\4 Williamsburg Sweet Potatoes
1\2 Roasted Red Potato
1\4 Roasted Red Potatoes
1\2 Green Bean & Mush Casserole
1\4 Green Bean & Mushroom Casserole
1\2 Roasted Asst Veggies
1\4 Rst Asst Veggie
1\2 Mac N Cheese
1\4 Man N Cheese
1\2 Traditional Bread Stuffing
1\4 Trad Bread Stuffing
Qt Turkey Gravy
Doz Mini Italian Rolls
6 Cannoli
1 Doz Cannoli
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Ultimate Pkg
New Years Eve
SuperBowl
Christmas
Easter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
55 Seaboldt Way, Chester Springs, PA 19425