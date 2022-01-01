Restaurant header imageView gallery

Montesano Brothers

405 Reviews

$$

55 Seaboldt Way

Chester Springs, PA 19425

Order Again

Hoagies & Wraps

Hoagies on a 9" fresh baked long roll- Wraps on a 10" sun-dried tomato wrap. All sandwiches made with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion & herb oil

Montesano Special

$12.99

Spice Cappicola, Genoa Salami, Proscuitto & sharp provolone

Classic Italian

$11.99

spicy cappicola, genoa salami & sharp provolone

Meddigon

$10.99

Deli ham sliced thin & american cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Mixed in blue cheese crumbles & hot sauce & american cheese

Vegetarian

$10.99

Fresh mozz, cucumbers, & roasted sweet peppers

Chicken Salad

$10.99

made with Hellman's mayonnaise & american cheese

Turkey Special

$11.99

Roasted turkey, roasted sweet peppers & sharp provolone

Tuna

$10.99

made with Hellman's mayonnaise & american cheese

Kalis

$10.99

Three Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

San Danielle

$12.99

Bar

Made with sourdough bread

$7 Beer 16oz

$7.00

Wine

$9.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$9 Cocktail

$9.00

Stateside Seltzer

$6.00

Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Victory Selter

$5.00Out of stock

Few Straight Bourbon

$16.00

Eight Oaks Rye

$14.00

Eight Oaks Noir

$16.00

Eight Oaks Port

$16.00

Cider

$8.00

Forefathers Rye

$14.00

Kinsey Bourbon Whiskey

$14.00

Kinsey Zinfandel Cask

$18.00

Kinsey Rye

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Resurgent Bourbon

$22.00

New Liberty Bourbon Cream

$12.00

Blue Eyed Six Bourbon

$12.00

Rosemary Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ice

$3.99

Beer Flight

$10.00

$7 10 Oz Pour

$7.00

Frosé

$15.00

4 Pack

$16.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Made with sourdough bread and made with american & mozz cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Made with sourdough bread and made with american & mozz cheese

BLT

$8.99

Starters - Entree

Soup Of The Day (Eat In)

$5.99

Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$12.99

Sliders - Meatball

$13.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Hot Sandwiches

All hot sandwiches made on a 9" toasted fresh baked long roll

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Broccoli rabe, sharp provolone & pork gravy

Sweet Italian Sausage

$11.99

Mattia Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken cutlet, sweet peppers, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone & parm cheese

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet, tomato gravy, sharp prov, parm & mozz cheese

Action Jackson Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, basil pesto mayo, & blue cheese crumbles

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

tomato gravy, sharp prov, & parm cheese

The Dominooch

$11.99

Macaroni Bowls

All Pasta Bowls topped with parmesan cheese & served with a dinner roll

Campanelle

$12.99

Spaghetti

$11.99

Potato Gnocchi

$12.99

Tortelloni

$13.99

Gluten-Free Penne

$11.99

Ricotta Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Side Dishes

Side Dish Meatballs (2pc)

$6.99

Side Dish Sweet Sausage

$6.99

Side Dish Broccoli Rabe

$6.99

Side Potato Salad

$1.99

Side Mac Salad

$1.99

Side Of Chicken Cutlet

$6.99

Side Of Chicken Parm

$7.99

Side Basil Pesto Pasta Salad

$1.99

Grilled Chix Breast

$6.99

Breakfast

Uncle Stephen

$7.50

Brooklyn

$7.50

Americano

$7.00

Murphy

$6.50

South Philly

$7.00

Naples Supreme

$7.50

Gaspari Classic

$7.50

ATD

$7.00

Wright's Deli

$7.50

Patty Davis

$7.50

Mayhem

$5.99

MB Original

$7.00

Street Side

$7.50

Side Scrapple

$2.99

12 oz Coffee

$1.99

Side. Acon

$2.99

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Market

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Roasted Long Hot Peppers

$6.00+

8oz Caesar

$6.99

Meatballs - Gravy

$10.00+

4pc Sweet\ pep&onion

$16.99

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Roasted Red Sweet Peppers

$5.00+

8oz Balsamic

$6.99

Meatballs

$8.00+

4pc Sweet Sausage Only

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.00+

Chopped & Seasoned Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

8oz Blue Cheese Dressing

$8.99

Tomato Gravy

$6.00+

32oc Croutons

$4.99

8 oz Balsamic

$5.99

8oz Artichoke Mayo

$7.99

8oz Basil Pesto Mayo

$6.99

8oz Horseradish Cream

$6.00

Olive Salad

$4.99

Sliced Mild Deli Style Provolone Cheese

$5.00+

Sliced Extra Sharp Provolone Cheese

$9.00+

1# Potato Salad

$8.99

1# Pasta Salad

$8.99

Salads

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.99

mixed greens, chopped apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & side of balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Chef Salad

$12.99

mixed greens, marinated red onion & tomato, 8 minute boiled egg, cappicola, turkey, sharp provolone & side of ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

romaine lettuce, tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese & garlic croutons

Greek Island Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, roasted sweet peppers, cucumbers, marinated red onion, assorted olives, feta cheese & side of balsamic vinaigrette

9th Street Salad

$11.99

Blue Note Salad

$12.99

mixed greens, cold sliced grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, basil pesto mayo & side of balsamic vinaigrette

Mozzarella Salad

$10.99

mixed greens, tomato, roasted sweet peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic croutons & side of balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$5.99+

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, marinated red onion, roasted sweet peppers, garlic croutons & side of balsamic vinaigrette

Padrone's Caesar Salad

$18.99

Brioche Sandwiches

Served with sidewinder french fries & dill pickle spear

Filet Mignon Brioche Sandwich

$18.99

5oz pan-seared sandwich w/ fried onions, melted gouda cheese & horseradish cream sauce

Big John Brioche

$15.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Sliced pickles, American cheese, Hellman's Mayo

Grilled Portabella Brioche

$15.99

Stacked Portabella mushroom, spinach, tomato, sharp provolone, basil mayo

Sicilian Cutlet Brioche

$16.99

Chicken Cutlet, spicy capicola, sweet peppers, sharp provolone, basil mayo

Spicy Chicken Cutlet Brioche

$16.99

Desserts

Choc Mousse Cake

$6.99

layered chocolate mousse cake, with chocolate and raspberry sauces

Biscotti

$5.99

Mini Cannoli

$1.49

Pizzelles

$11.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Choc Layer Cake

$6.99

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Children's Favorites

All children’s meals include a juice box & side of fries (12 years old & younger)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Kids

$8.99

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.99

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Montesano Hat

$25.00

Chips and Beverages

Chips

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Orange\Apple Juice

$2.50

Lays

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

12oz Coffee\Tea

$1.99

Kids Drink\Juice Box

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cappucino\Latte

$3.50

Double Shot Espresso

$1.50

Single Espresso

$0.75

Flavor Shot

$0.75

Fries

Regular Fries

$4.99

Italian Fries

$4.99

Lucifer Fries

$4.99

Old Bay Fries

$4.99

Fries No Seasoning

$4.99

Specials

Bacon Smash Burger

$14.99

Hot Roast Beef Sand Spec

$12.99Out of stock

Windsor kids

Windsor fingers\ fries

$12.99

Windsor gr cheese\ fries

$12.99

Windsor ham\ cheese hoagie

$12.99

Windsor spaghetti\ meatballs

$12.99

Windsor mac\ cheese

$12.99

Windsor Chix Caesar

$12.99

Life Made Easy

Business luncheon

$325.00

Eagles Game Day

$325.00

Flyers Game Day

$325.00

Phillies Game Day

$325.00

Sixers Game Day

$325.00

Picnic Package

$75.00

$60.00 Family Meal

$60.00

$65.00 Family Meal

$65.00

$70.00 Family Meal

$70.00

$75.00Family Meal

$75.00

$90.00 Family Meal

$90.00

Basil Pasta

$15.00

Fruit Salad

$18.00

Coleslaw

$15.00

Mac Salad

$15.00

Boxed Lunches

Philadelphia Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Italian Pig Roast

Per Person

$20.00

20pc Boneless Chix Breast

$50.00

4# Coleslaw

$28.00

Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Bbq Baked Beans

$40.00

Appetizer Trays

Old School Cheese and Pepperoni Tray

$65.00

Italian Market Board

$65.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Display

$60.00

Stromboli Display

$60.00

Pepperoni Stromboli

$60.00

Bruschetta & Crostini Display

$50.00

Roasted Veggie Display

$60.00

Asst Fruit Display

$65.00

12pc Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$45.00

24pc Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$85.00

50pc Chicken Fingers

$55.00

Green Salads & Side Salads

Lg Garden Salad

$35.00

Lg Gorgonzola Salad

$45.00

Lg Mozzarella Salad

$45.00

Lg Greek Salad

$45.00

Lg Caesar salad

$35.00

4# Macaroni Salad

$32.00

4# Potato Salad

$32.00

4# Basil Pesto Pasta Salad

$32.00

Add Sliced Grilled Chicken To Salads

$20.00

Lg 9th Street Salad

$45.00

#2 Mac Salad

$17.00

2# Potato Salad

$17.00

2# Basil Pesto Pasta Salad

$17.00

4# Fruit Salad

$40.00

Sandwich Tray

Hoagie Tray

$75.00

Wrap Tray

$75.00

Picnic Package

$75.00

Philadelphia Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Meatballs & Gravy 24pc

$65.00

Sweet Sausage, Peps, Onions 12 4oz pieces

$65.00

4# Pork & Gravy

$65.00

4# Texas BBQ Pulled Pork

$65.00

4# Pulled Short Rib

$120.00

4# Bbq Pulled Short Rib

$120.00

Cheese & Condiments

1# Deli Provolone

$10.00

1# Extra Sharp Provolone

$15.00

1# Grated Parmesan Cheese

$19.00

1# Long Hot Peppers

$12.00

1# Sweet Peppers

$10.00

1qt Tomato Gravy

$12.00

1pt Tomato Gravy

$6.00

1/2pt Horseradish Cream

$6.00

8oz Hots

$6.00

8oz Sweets

$5.00

1# Broc Rabe

$12.00

Pint Gravy

$8.00

Quart Gravy

$15.00

8oz Horseradish Cream

8oz Horseradish Cream

$6.00

8oz Caesar Dressing

$6.99

16 Oz Caesar Dressing

$11.99

Pasta Selection

Old World Lasagna

$60.00

Veggie Lasagna

$60.00

4 Cheese Lasagna

$50.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$50.00

Baked Ziti

$40.00

Ziti Alfredo

$40.00

Sparkies Favorite

$50.00

Mac and Cheese

$40.00

Tortellini Blush Sauce

$40.00

12pc St Shells

$35.00

Main Dishes

4# Short Ribs

$120.00

4# Bbq Short Rib

$120.00

12pc Chicken Marsala

$55.00

12pc Chicken Piccata

$55.00

Chicken Parmesan 6pc

$45.00

Chicken Angie 12pc

$85.00

Chicken Angie 6pc

$45.00

Sicilian Fr Eggplant 12pc

$65.00

Sicilian Fr Eggplant 6pc

$35.00

Chicken Parmesan 12pc

$85.00

Salmon Piccata 12pc

$85.00

Salmon Piccata 6pc

$50.00

Gr Salmon 12pc

$85.00

Gr Salmon 6pc

$50.00

12pc Chicken Breast

$50.00

Crab Cakes 20pc

$300.00

Crab Cakes 10pc

$150.00

5# Filet Platter

$200.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Asst Rst Veggies

$50.00

Dessert Tray

Cookie Brownie Tray 20/20

$35.00

Cannoli Biscotti Tray 20/20

$45.00

1doz Cannoli (boxed)

$18.00

Grand Dessert Display 15pc ea

$75.00

Biscotti (bag)

$5.99

Bella Pizzelles

$11.50

Partywares

Chafer Set

$15.00

Set of 2 Sterno

$10.00

Heavy Duty Serving Pieces ea

$2.50

Upscale Silver Rimmed Dinner Per Person

$3.00

Office Style Luncheon Per Person

$1.50

Bread

Dinner Rolls Each

$0.50

Torpedo Rolls Each

$0.70

Mini Kaiser Rolls Each

$0.70

Hoagie Rolls Each

$1.25

Italian Loaf

$4.00

Doz Dinner Rolls

$6.00

Dozen Torpedo Rolls

$8.00

Doz Mini Kaiser Rolls

$7.00

Doz Hoagie Rolls

$15.00

Baguette

$4.00

Thanksgiving

6# Turkey & Gravy

$94.99

4# Turkey And Gravy

$64.99

6# Ham

$84.99

4# Ham

$59.99

1\2 Whipped Potatoes

$39.99

1\4 Whipped Potates

$19.99

1\2 Williamsburg Sweet Potatoes

$39.99

1\4 Williamsburg Sweet Potatoes

$19.99

1\2 Roasted Red Potato

$39.99

1\4 Roasted Red Potatoes

$19.99

1\2 Green Bean & Mush Casserole

$39.99

1\4 Green Bean & Mushroom Casserole

$19.99

1\2 Roasted Asst Veggies

$49.99

1\4 Rst Asst Veggie

$24.99

1\2 Mac N Cheese

$39.99

1\4 Man N Cheese

$19.99

1\2 Traditional Bread Stuffing

$34.99

1\4 Trad Bread Stuffing

$17.99

Qt Turkey Gravy

$9.99

Doz Mini Italian Rolls

$5.99

6 Cannoli

$8.99

1 Doz Cannoli

$17.99

Apple Pie

$17.99

Pumpkin Pie

$16.99

Ultimate Pkg

$265.00

New Years Eve

New Year New Me

$150.00

The Resolution

$175.00

This Is Our Year

$100.00

Fresh Start

$100.00

2doz Shrimp Cocktail

$65.00

6pc Crab Cakes

$90.00

1doz Eggrolls

$45.00

Bag Pizzelle

$11.50

1doz Mini Cannoli

$18.00

SuperBowl

Invinciible

$150.00

Varsity Blues

$75.00

Rudy

$75.00

Friday Night Light

$65.00

Remember The Titans

$75.00

We Are The Marshalls

$75.00

Any Given Sunday

$95.00

LVI Hoagie Tray

$35.00

LVI Stromboli

$40.00

20pc Wings

$30.00

12pc Eggrolls

$35.00

Mini Soft Pretzel Tray 18pc

$35.00

SuperBowl Sweet Tray

$50.00

Christmas

The North Pole

$175.00

Frosty The Snowman

$175.00

Rudolphs Shiny Nose

$125.00

Santas Sleigh

$100.00

The Polar Express

$175.00

Elf on the Shelf

$100.00

2 Doz Shrimp Cocktail

$65.00

1 Doz Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$45.00

6pc Crab Cakes

$90.00

1 Doz Stuffed Shells

$30.00

Apple Pie

$15.00

Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Easter

Easter Bunny

$169.99

Egg Hunt

$169.99

Sunday Best

$99.99

12pc St Manicotti

$39.99

Honey Gl Ham

$49.99

24pc Shrimp

$54.99

Easter Bread

$8.50

Mothers Day

I Love You

$89.99

Im Going To Count To Three

$109.99

Do as I Say, Not As I Do

$109.99

One Day You'll Thank Me

$89.99

Call Me When You Get There

$79.99

I Just Want Whats Best For You

$79.99

Because I Said So

$79.99

You'll Live

$79.99

I'll Turn This Car Around

$79.99

Ask Your Father

$79.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Seaboldt Way, Chester Springs, PA 19425

Directions

