Monteverde Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

1020 W Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Soppressata Meatball
Gnocchetti con Pesto
Spaghetti al Pomodoro

Stuzzichini & Piattini (Snacks & Small Plates)

Hand-Rolled Grissini Breadsticks

Hand-Rolled Grissini Breadsticks

$6.00

MV’s beloved thin and crunchy breadsticks. Six honey-rye, six olive-rosemary.

Burrata e Ham

Burrata e Ham

$32.00

rosemary tigelle, prosciutto di san daniele, seasonal fruit mostarda

Oma's Green Mountain Salad

Oma's Green Mountain Salad

$18.00

little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables

Pasta

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

$20.00

roasted tomato, basil, oven dried cherry tomato. Serves One.

Gnocchetti con Pesto

Gnocchetti con Pesto

$24.00

housemade ricotta, basil, Tuscan pine nut, Sardinian pecorino. Serves One.

Gluten Free Rigatoni al Pomodoro

Gluten Free Rigatoni al Pomodoro

$20.00

roasted tomato, basil, oven dried cherry tomato. Serves One.

Gluten Free Rigatoni con Pesto

Gluten Free Rigatoni con Pesto

$24.00

housemade ricotta, basil, Tuscan pine nut, Sardinian pecorino. Serves One.

Per la Tavola (For the Table)

Ragu Napoletana

Ragu Napoletana

$89.00

tomato braised pork osso bucco, soppressata meatballs, cacciatore sausage, fusilli rustico, wilted escarole, wild oregano

28oz Creekstone Farms Prime Bone-in Ribeye

28oz Creekstone Farms Prime Bone-in Ribeye

$120.00

28oz Creekstone Farms, primolio extra virgin olive oil, spring onion, roasted garlic, dario's sea salt *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Sides

Soppressata Meatball

Soppressata Meatball

$8.00

Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano

Grilled Italian Sausage

Grilled Italian Sausage

$8.00

marinated sweet peppers

Dolce

Something Sweet
Bag of Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookies

Bag of Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookies

$15.00

toasted coconut, dark chocolate, meringue. Bag of 8.

Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookie

Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookie

$3.00

toasted coconut, dark chocolate, meringue. One Piece.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$17.00

espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, Marsala zabaglione, cocoa Serves two.

Butterscotch Budino

Butterscotch Budino

$10.00Out of stock

brûléed top, buttered pecan toffee, whipped mascarpone. Individual serving.

Espresso Martini Flask

Espresso Martini Flask

$25.00

The perfect nightcap! Sparrow Roastery espresso, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Iowish cream liqueur and CH Distillery vodka. Approx. 2 cocktails per flask. Available for curbside pick-up only, sorry this item is NOT available for delivery.

Kid's Menu

For the kiddos!
Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

shell-shaped pasta w/tomato sauce, butter or plain

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

hand-breaded *Possible Cross Contact with Shellfish*

Kid's French Fries

Kid's French Fries

$6.00

served with ketchup *Possible Cross Contact with Shellfish*

Half Off Sparkling Wine

Poggio Costa Prosecco

Poggio Costa Prosecco

$26.00

tropical & fresh

Borgo Maragliano 'La Caliera' Moscato d'Asti

Borgo Maragliano 'La Caliera' Moscato d'Asti

$26.00

In the mood for something sweet? This fizzy refresher is just the thing!

Victorine de Chastenay Brut Rose

Victorine de Chastenay Brut Rose

$32.00Out of stock

This dry sparkling rose from the heart of Burgundy is made from 100% Pinot Noir and is perfect for any occasion.

Half Off White Wine

Marine Dubard Sauvignon Blanc

Marine Dubard Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00Out of stock

racy, citrusy, delightful

Capolino Perlingieri ‘Nembo’ Fiano

Capolino Perlingieri ‘Nembo’ Fiano

$30.00

Stone fruit, nutty tones, bright & lively

Feudo Montoni Grillo

$32.00

Apricot & peach, almond blossoms

Half Off Rosé Wine

Tenuta Terre Nere Etna Rosato Wine

$30.00

benchmark Sicilian producer. white peach, tart citrus, complex

Half Off Red Wine

juicy blackberries & cherries, everyone’s fave
Felsina Chianti Classico Riserva Red Wine 750ml (13.5% ABV)

Felsina Chianti Classico Riserva Red Wine 750ml (13.5% ABV)

$36.00

our go-to Sangiovese. ripe red fruit with just a hint of earth

Buehler Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml (14.1% ABV)

Buehler Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml (14.1% ABV)

$38.00

classic Napa Cab...big & bold

Pico Maccario 'Lavignone' Barbera d'Asti Red Wine 750ml (14% ABV)

Pico Maccario 'Lavignone' Barbera d'Asti Red Wine 750ml (14% ABV)

$32.00

juicy blackberries & cherries, everyone’s fave

To Go Cocktail Flasks & Beer

Espresso Martini Flask

Espresso Martini Flask

$25.00

The perfect nightcap! Sparrow Roastery espresso, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Iowish cream liqueur and CH Distillery vodka. Approx. 2 cocktails per flask. Available for curbside pick-up only, sorry this item is NOT available for delivery.

Lonestar 6-pack

Lonestar 6-pack

$15.00
MV Martini Flask

MV Martini Flask

$30.00

ch vodka, dolin dry vermouth, salers, basil, parm. Serves 2-3 *Contains Dairy*

Ki-Wickey Flask

Ki-Wickey Flask

$30.00

ch vodka, st. germain, luxardo triplum, quinquin blanc aperitif, fresh kiwi, mieli thun honey, soda. Serves 2-3

Negroni Rosso Flask

Negroni Rosso Flask

$35.00

tanqueray gin, sweet vermouth blend, st george brut americano, santa maria amaro. Serves 2-3

MV Merch

Monteverde Sticker

Monteverde Sticker

$4.00

Perfect for your laptop or anywhere you want to rep MV!

Monteverde T-Shirt

Monteverde T-Shirt

$22.00
Monteverde Apron

Monteverde Apron

$85.00

Hedley & Bennet apron w/MV Logo

Monteverde Bandana

Monteverde Bandana

$5.00
Monteverde Hat

Monteverde Hat

$28.00
Monteverde Tote Bag

Monteverde Tote Bag

$20.00
MV Hoodie

MV Hoodie

$48.00
MV Yeti

MV Yeti

$55.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Monteverde is an Italian restaurant that blends the traditions of Italian culture and cooking with influences from Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s trips around the world, as well as her family heritage.

Website

Location

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Monteverde image
Monteverde image
Monteverde image

Map
