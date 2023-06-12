Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monticello Coffee Company

133 Reviews

$$

316 US-425 S.

Monticello, AR 71655

Popular Items

Caramel Cuban

Caramel Vanilla Macchiato

Mocha Latte

DRINKS

Seasonal Drinks & Lattes

Blackberry Honey Latte

Strawberry Fields

Out of stock

Raspberry Sage White Mocha

Pistachio Matcha

$6.00+

No espresso or coffee in this. Matcha is high in caffeine, but has many benefits including boosting your metabolism.

Butterfly Lime Latte

$6.00+

Does not contain espresso or coffee. Butterfly Lime Lemongrass powder contains many benefits.

FROZEN LEMONADE

SWEET CREAM FROZEN COLD BREW

$5.50+

Hibiscus Mangosteen Tea Nitro

$6.00Out of stock

This refreshing beverage includes Rishi's Hibiscus Mangosteen Tea that we infuse with nitrogen, combined with Rishi's Green Tea Tonic, house made Hibiscus Syrup & topped with a candy lemon. The perfect Summer refresher.

Blueberry White Mocha

One of our most popular drinks! We combine our house made blueberry syrup, white chocolate and espresso to create this delightful latte.

Brown Sugar Shaken Latte

We use dark brown sugar to elevate this latte to the next level.

Cafe Con Miel

Caramel Cuban

Caramel Vanilla Macchiato

Cuban

Honeybee Latte

Latte

$4.85+

This is a build your own or enjoy it plain and simple.

Lavender Latte

Mocha Latte

Sweet Iced Latte

$4.70

Thai Latte

Coffee & Espresso Bar

VANILLA CREAM COLD BREW

$4.85

Cold brew, vanilla syrup, simple syrup, & cream.... If you haven't tried it yet, here's your chance!

SINGLE ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.75

SINGLE ORIGIN FRENCH PRESS

$4.20

NITRO COFFEE

$4.55

An experience like no other. We take our crafted cold brew and infuse it with nitrogen to create a creamy, cold cup of Nitro Coffee.

COLD BREWED ICED COFFEE

$3.75

Our cold brew is steeped 12-24 hours overnight for an iced coffee you wont forget. Enjoy it black or with one or more of our unique flavors.

AMERICANO

$3.35+

CORTADO

$3.25

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.65+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.70

SINGLE ORIGIN POUR OVER

$3.55+

Pick from one of our freshly roasted single origin beans to enjoy a one of kind coffee experience.

FRENCH PRESS

$3.70

A flavorful cup of our Overcup Blend roasted in house and served Hot.

HOUSE BLEND SIGNATURE DRIP

$2.65+

A good ole regular cup of coffee. Or is it.....?

Tea, Non-Coffee & Kids

WATER - TO GO

$0.75

Classic Iced Tea

$3.25

This is our classic iced tea you can enjoy SWEET or UNSWEET.

TEA

$3.25+

All of our loose leaf tea is organic and picked for its unique flavors and benefits. We offer black, green, white, herbal and oolong teas.

HAND-MADE LEMONADE

Fresh squeezed daily. Choose from our list of homemade in house flavors.

Medicine Ball

$4.15+

This is a great pick me up when you're feeling down. Includes mint tea, tea of your choice, honey and steamed lemonade.

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.50

A combination of our flavorful black tea and fresh squeezed lemonade.

Apple Chai Cider

A taste of the Holidays.

APPLE CIDER

$3.00+

Our homemade cinnamon syrup pairs well to create an apple cider you can enjoy year round.

CHAI LATTE

$5.15+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

This is no packet hot chocolate! Delicious dark chocolate sauce is combined with perfectly steamed milk to create a luxurious cup of hot chocolate.

MATCHA LATTE

$5.35+

Matcha is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, traditionally consumed in East Asia. The powder is whisked vigorously with water and combined with a flavor & milk of your choice. Try it with vanilla or honey!!

PUP CUP

$1.50

A delightful little treat for that puppers in your life!

1 Gallon Lemonade

$30.00

Please order 24hrs in advance. Thank you!

1 Gallon Black Tea

$25.00

Please order 24hrs in advance. Thank you!

Steamer

$3.75+

This is a great option for children and anyone who doesn't want coffee, but would like to enjoy the experience. Choose your flavor(s) and we combine it with steamed milk.

Self Serve Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.60

Sparkling Teas From Rishi

$4.50

Black Oak Cold Brew To Go

$5.50

Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Strawberry Milk

$2.60

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$1.99

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Boba Tea

Black Milk Tea

$4.65Out of stock

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.65Out of stock

Thai Milk Tea

$5.85Out of stock

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.85Out of stock

Chai Milk Tea

$5.85Out of stock

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.65Out of stock

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew w/ Boba

$4.65Out of stock

FOOD

Pastries

DANISH

$3.75

Mini Danish

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$3.50

STRAWBERRY MUFFIN

$3.50

BLUEBERRY LEMON MUFFIN

$3.50

APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN

$3.50

BANANA CREAM MUFFIN

$3.50Out of stock

CARROT CAKE

$4.50

COCONUT CAKE

$4.75

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$4.75Out of stock

RED VELVET

$4.75Out of stock

CARAMEL CAKE

$4.75Out of stock

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.50Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Cake

$60.99Out of stock

Paninis

CRANBERRY PECAN CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.60

GREEK WRAP

$7.00+

TURKEY MOZZ & KALE PESTO PANINI

$6.60

TURKEY AVOCADO PESTO PANINI

$6.60

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PANINI

$6.60

SPINACH ARTICHOKE PANINI

$6.60

THREE CHEESE PANINI

$6.60

HAM & CHEESE PANINI

$6.60

PIMENTO CHEESE PANINI W/ BACON

$6.60

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$6.00

Bag of Chips

Side Of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Veggies

$2.50

Pita Chips & Hummus

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich

Peanutbutter Banana Crunch Flatbread

$3.99

Ham Egg And Cheese

$3.99

Turkey Egg And Cheese

$3.99

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$3.99

Sausage Egg And Cheese

$3.99

Salads

Turkey & Cheese Salad

$6.75

Chicken Bacon Salad

$6.75

Spinach Artichoke Salad With Grilled Chicken

$6.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Best coffee in South East Arkansas!! We micro roast in small batches to provide fresh & unique roasts. We're fast, friendly and we have a drive-thru for your convenience! Come by and see us!!

316 US-425 S., Monticello, AR 71655

