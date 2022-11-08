Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monti's Cheesesteaks!

No reviews yet

4757 N Talman

Chicago, IL 60625

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Italian Hoagie
Society Hill Salad

Specials

Cheesesteak Sampler Platter

$27.50

Three minis and fries! Your choice of any three mini cheesesteaks. Prepared with Black Angus rib-eye and served on Philly amoroso rolls with Fries. All-white chicken breast substitute available.

Jumbo Wings and Appetizers

Soft Pretzel Nuggets

$9.50

Boneless Chicken Nuggets

$9.50

made-to-order, hand-tossed, lightly breaded chicken nuggets with choice of wing sauce, and ranch or blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

Jumbo Wings

$12.00

All-natural chicken, plain, buffalo, spicy BBQ, rocky, or lemon wild oregano, with ranch or blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

Wingman Wings

$12.00

All-natural chicken, with ranch or blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Seven breaded, melted, delicious mozzarella, served with Monti's own marinara sauce on the side.

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Stuffed with cheddar cheese and breaded. Served with cooling ranch or blue cheese dressing

Coconut Chicken

$9.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Fries

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Secret Menu

Wingman Wings

$12.00

All-natural chicken, with ranch or blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

Hoagies & Grinders

Italian Hoagie

$9.50

salami, hot capicola, black pepper ham, smoked Provolone, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil and vinegar. Served on Philly amoroso.

Turkey Hoagie

$9.50

white american, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Served on Philly amoroso.

Roast Pork Loin Grinder

$9.50

roasted peppers, broccoli rabe, smoked provolone. Served on Philly amoroso.

Roasted Turkey Grinder

$9.50

pepper jack cheese, banana peppers, spicy mayo. Served on Philly amoroso.

Salads

Society Hill Salad

$3.75

greens, goat cheese, spiced walnuts, dried Michigan cherries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$3.75

romaine, parmesan, croutons.

Wedge Salad

$3.75

Iceberg wedge, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, tomato, chunky blue cheese dressing.

Mixed Greens Side Salad

$3.00

Soups & Chili

Daily Soup Cup

$4.75

Daily Soup Bowl

$7.50

Oscar's Chili Cup

$4.75

Oscar's famous chili from scratch

Oscar's Chili Bowl

$7.50

Oscar's famous chili from scratch

Sauces

Aged Cheddar

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Celery & Carrots

$0.75

Horseradish Cream Sauce

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Rocky Sauce

$0.75

Rocky Peppers

$1.00

Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Regular Mayo

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4757 N Talman, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

