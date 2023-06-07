Restaurant header imageView gallery

Montrio

414 Calle Principal

Monterey, CA 93940

Appetizers

Agnolotti

$25.00

Crab Cakes (M)

$25.00

Hamachi Crudo

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (M)

$22.00

Pork Belly (M)

$23.00

French Onion Soup (M)

$18.00

Trio of Oysters (M)

$18.00

Mushroom Risotto (M)

$25.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$18.00

Caesar

$18.00

Farmer's Market Salad (M)

$18.00

Entrees

Branzino (M)

$46.00

Catch of the Day (M)

$48.00

Cioppino (M)

$59.00

Duck (M)

$39.00

Filet (M)

$72.00

Jidori Chicken (M)

$38.00

New York Strip (M)

$72.00

Orecchiette

$34.00

Pork Chop (M)

$44.00

Roasted Cauliflower (M)

$33.00

Sea Scallops (M)

$45.00

Short Ribs (M)

$48.00

Split Charge Fee (M)

$5.00

Wagyu Ribeye (M)

$74.00

Sides Ala Carte

Charred Asparagus (M)

$16.00

Farmer's Market Greens (M)

$16.00

Forbidden Black Rice (M)

$16.00

Grilled Squash (M)

$16.00

Pommes Puree (M)

$16.00

Pvadouvan Pommme Frites

$16.00

Sauteed Garlic Spinach (M)

$16.00

Smashed Duck Fried Yukon Golds (M)

$16.00

Oyster Mushrooms

$8.00

Desserts

Birthday Dessert - 2 Scoops

$6.00

Bread Pudding (M)

$14.00

Butterscotch Bundino (M)

$14.00

Cake cutting charge (M)

$2.50

Crème Brulee (M)

$14.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake (M)

$14.00

Trio of Sorbet & Gelato (M)

$14.00

Kid's - 2-Scoop Sorbet/Ice Cream

$8.00

Banquets

Chef's Tasting - Desserts

Chef's Tasting - Main

$150.00

Chef's Tasting - Starters

Chef's Tasting - Taste

Dinner Package 1 - Desserts (M)

Dinner Package 1 - Mains (M)

$82.00

Dinner Package 1 - Starters (M)

Dinner Package 2 - Desserts (M)

Dinner Package 2 - Mains (M)

$106.00

Dinner Package 2 - Starters (M)

Tray Passed Apps (M)

Kids

Kid's - Chicken Breast (M)

$16.00

Kid's - Grilled Cheese (M)

$16.00

Kid's - Orecchiette Pasta

$16.00

Kid's - Salmon (M)

$16.00

Kid's - Short Rib (M)

$16.00

Kid's - 2-Scoop Sorbet/Ice Cream

$8.00

Sides

Side Anchovy (M)

$3.00

Side Caesar Dressing (M)

Side Carrots (M)

$16.00

Side Chili Flakes (M)

Side Cocktail Sauce (M)

Side Crackers (M)

Side Crostini (M)

$1.95

Side Duck Fat Potatoes (M)

$16.00

Side Green Goddess (M)

Side Grilled Bread Cioppino (M)

$1.95

Side Horseradish (M)

Side Ketchup (M)

Side Polenta (M)

$16.00

Side Tobasco (M)

Side Tomato (M)

$1.95

Add Chicken

$8.95

Add 3 Prawns

$10.95

Add Scallop

$10.00

Side Shishito Peppers

$16.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inventive, Local, Fresh. Best Dinner in Monterey. One of the five greenest Monterey Restaurants, Montrio’s ever changing internationally and seasonally-inspired small plates and main courses are energized by the best of European and American cuisines. With sustainable seafood, local organic produce, prime meats, house-made desserts and homegrown stocks and sauces, our green certified Monterey Restaurant’s motto is: feel good about what you eat!

Website

Location

414 Calle Principal, Monterey, CA 93940

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

