Montrio
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inventive, Local, Fresh. Best Dinner in Monterey. One of the five greenest Monterey Restaurants, Montrio’s ever changing internationally and seasonally-inspired small plates and main courses are energized by the best of European and American cuisines. With sustainable seafood, local organic produce, prime meats, house-made desserts and homegrown stocks and sauces, our green certified Monterey Restaurant’s motto is: feel good about what you eat!
Location
414 Calle Principal, Monterey, CA 93940
Gallery