Monty's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood pub
Location
3140 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moe's Neighborhood Bar & Grill - 711 N University Ave
No Reviews
210 South First Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
Salt Springs Brewery - Easter Meals
No Reviews
117 South Ann Arbor Street Saline, MI 48176
View restaurant
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine - 210 w Columbus Ave
No Reviews
210 West Columbus Avenue Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor