Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monty's

review star

No reviews yet

3140 Packard Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SINGLE MONTY'S
DOUBLE MONTY"S
FRIED CHICKEN

APPETIZER

GATOR BITES

$12.00

beer-battered and fried, served with creole remoulade

POUTINE

$9.00Out of stock

house fries, salt & pepper, gravy, & cheese curds

WAFFLE BASKET

$6.00

REGULAR FRY BASKET

$6.00

TATOR TOT BASKET

$6.00

CHICKEN TENDIES

$11.00Out of stock

served with choice of dipping sauce

MOZZ STICKS

$9.00

served with marinara or ranch

CHEDDAR-BEER CHEESE DIP

$11.00Out of stock

served with 4 DJ's bakery pretzel sticks

CRAB RANGOON

$9.00

served with thai chili sauce

BBQ WINGS

$10.00

served with your choice of two sauces

BUFFALO WINGS

$10.00

served with your choice of two sauces

S&P WINGS

$10.00

served with your choice of two sauces

BBQ BONELESS WINGS

$10.00

served with your choice of two sauces

BUFFALO BONELESS WINGS

$10.00

served with your choice of two sauces

S&P BONELESS WINGS

$10.00

served with your choice of two sauces

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00Out of stock

spinach, artichoke hearts & a cheese blend served with pita

BURGERS

CAJUN

$14.00

cajun seasonings, caramelized onions, bacon, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, remoulade, pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

SINGLE MONTY'S

$10.00

single 1/4 lb smash patty with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickles & special sauce on a brioche bun

DOUBLE MONTY"S

$12.00

double 1/4 lb smash patties with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickles & special sauce on a brioche bun

IMPOSSIBLE

$15.00

vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a whole brioche bun

CLASSIC

$11.00

lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun

SANDWICHES

PESTO CHICKEN CLUB

$13.00

grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato , with pesto-mayo served on grilled ciabatta

FRIED CHICKEN

$13.00

pimento cheese, vinegar slaw, buffalo butter sauce on a brioche bun

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$13.00Out of stock

sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island on jewish rye

MONTY'S STACK

$14.00

turkey, ham, & salami, with swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, giardiniera & chipotle mayo on a toasted hoagie roll

FRENCH DIP

$13.00Out of stock

roast beef on baguette roll served with au jus

FISH SANDY

$12.00

beer-battered & fried cod, tartar, creamy slaw on brioche bun

VEGGIE SANDY

$12.00

seared halloumi topped with lettuce, red onion, tomato, black olives with tzatziki on a pita

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

your choice of cheese served on sourdough [add bacon or ham $2]

ENTREES

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$17.00Out of stock

made in traditional fashion with lamb, beef, peas and carrots topped with butter-whipped mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese

BLACKEND PORK CHOP

$18.00Out of stock

10 oz. bone-in, blackened pork chop topped with gravy, served with mashed potatoes & seasonal veggies

SIRLOIN

$20.00

8oz. cooked to order with casino butter, served with mashed potatoes & seasonal veggies

ALFREDO

$12.00

fettuccine served in a parmesan & garlic cream suace with black pepper [add chicken $6, steak $8, salmon $8, tofu $5]

STIR FRY

$13.00

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

beer battered cod, creamy slaw, house made tartar, waffle fries

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP OF CHICKEN CHOWDER

$4.00Out of stock

BOWL OF CHICKEN CHOWDER

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$4.00

mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes & red onion with choice of dressing

GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes & red onion with choice of dressing

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, with caesar dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, with caesar dressing

BLUEBERRY SALAD

$9.00

mixed greens, blueberries, grapes, goat cheese, candied walnuts & red onion served with blueberry vinaigrette

CLUB SALAD

$14.00

SIDES

SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIE

$3.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE WAFFLE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE TATOR TOTS

$3.00

SIDE VIN SLAW

$2.00

SIDE CREAMY SALW

$2.00

KIDS

K HOT DOG

$7.00

K CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

K GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

K CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

K ALFREDO

$7.00Out of stock

K FISH N' CHIPS

$8.00

SIDES OF SAUCE

RANCH

$0.50

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

REMOULADE

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

DIJON MUSTARD

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

THAI CHILI

$0.50

3 OZ BEER CHEESE

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

MAYO

PESTO MAYO

$0.50

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.50

CAESER DRESSING

$0.50

GRAVY

$0.50

AU JUS

AVOCADO RANCH

DESSERT

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.00

brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

EK'S CHEESECAKE

$5.00

honey-ricotta cheesecake, blackberries, blackberry suace & whipped cream

KITCHEN TREAT

$10.00

buy the kitchen staff a round of beers

UTENSILS

TOGO UTENSILS & CONDIMENTS

NO TOGO UTENSILS & CONDIMENTS

WINE

CABERNET (GLS)

$9.00

CABERNET (BTL)

$32.00

PINOT NOIR (GLS)

$9.00

PINOT NOIR (BTL)

$32.00

ROSE

$9.00

SPARKLING

$9.00

PINOT GRIGO (GLS)

$9.00

PINOT GRIGO (BTL)

$32.00

CHARDONNAY (GLS)

$9.00

CHARDONNAY (BTL)

$32.00

CORK FEE

$30.00

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

SUGAR FREE RB

$4.00

SPRECKER ORANGE CREAM

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

CBD SELTZER

$5.00

IBC ROOTBEER

$5.00

Emp Redbull

$2.00

MILK

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH

$3.00

SWAG

T-SHIRT BLACK

$20.00

T-SHIRT BLUE

$20.00

T-SHIRT GRAY

$20.00

HAT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood pub

Location

3140 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4095 Carpenter Road Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Moe's Neighborhood Bar & Grill - 711 N University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
210 South First Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Salt Springs Brewery - Easter Meals
orange starNo Reviews
117 South Ann Arbor Street Saline, MI 48176
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Wixom
orange starNo Reviews
49078 Pontiac Trail Wixom, MI 48393
View restaurantnext
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine - 210 w Columbus Ave
orange starNo Reviews
210 West Columbus Avenue Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Commerce
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Welch Road Commerce Township, MI 48390
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston