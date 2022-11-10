  • Home
  • Monument Cafe Whole Desserts & Sides - (48hrs+ advance pre-order)
Monument Cafe Whole Desserts & Sides (48hrs+ advance pre-order)

No reviews yet

500 South Austin Ave

Georgetown, TX 78626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Turkey Gravy (Cold 16 oz)
Dozen Biscuits
Whole Chocolate Pie

Whole Desserts / Bulk Items

Whole Chocolate Pie

$28.00

Dark chocolate mousse in a toasted pecan crust, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$26.00

House made pastry cream with coconut and vanilla, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut

Whole Cherry Pie

$26.00

An American classic, flakey pie crust filled with tart cherries.

Whole Apple Pie

$26.00

Our classic apple pie is filled with granny smith apples, butter, cinnamon and spices

Whole Pecan Pie

$26.00

A Texas Tradition with home grown Texas Pecans

Whole Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

$26.00

A smooth and creamy strawberry pie with fresh strawberries and cream cheese in a graham cracker crust.

Whole Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$26.00

A sweet tart pie with fresh strawberries and rhurbarb

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$26.00

A hoilday favorite, pumpkin, cinnamon, allspice, ginger and clove in house baked pie crust

Whole Pumpkin Chiffon

$26.00

A toasted house baked pie crust filled with pumpkin mousse and whipped cream with a touch of nutmeg

Whole Carrot Cake

$48.00

3 layers of spiced cake with fresh carrots and pineapple with cream cheese frosting

Whole Texas Sheet Cake (10x12)

$48.00

Moist, rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate pecan frosting

Whole Kendall's Chocolate Cake

$48.00

3 layer dark chocolate cake with whipped mocha frosting

Whole Yellow Cake w/ Chocolate Butter Cream Frosting

$48.00

Classic 3 layer buttered yellow cake with chocolate butter cream

Dozen Biscuits

$10.00

Texas style house made buttermilk biscuit

Whole Quiche (Seasonal)

$28.00

King Ranch Casserole (Cold 10X12)

$45.00

Our famous King Ranch Casserole with layers of mixed cheeses, corn tortilla, fresh pulled chicken, tomatoes, chiles, onions and spices

Breakfast Casserole (10x12)

$40.00

A mixture of eggs, cream, sausage, bacon, cheeses, potoatoes, jalapeno and spices

Cranberry Sauce (16oz)

$13.00

Traditional cranberry sauce with fresh orange zest

Cornbread Dressing (Cold 10x12)

$26.00

Cornbread dressing with sage, celery, onions and rich chicken stock

Turkey Gravy (Cold 16 oz)

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (16oz)

$7.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough (16oz)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Monument Cafe! It was our pleasure to serve you. Please visit El Monumento with an amazing bar and great food

Location

500 South Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

