American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Monument Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

500 S Austin Ave

Georgetown, TX 78626

Popular Items

Taco
Breakfast Meat
Biscuits & Gravy

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

The Monument Blend Medium Roast.

Nitro Coffee

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

Soda

$3.00

Pure Cane Sodas

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed This Morning

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.25

Our fresh squeezed lemonade and strawberry pure.

Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed This Morning

Milk

$3.00

Whole Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kale Power

$6.00

Gallon Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$5.75

Gallon Iced Tea (Sweet)

$5.75

Grapefruit Juice

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Can Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolates Hot

Out of stock

Egg Plates

Lite Plate

$9.00

One Egg Any Style, Meat, Bread, & Side Option.

2 Eggs Plate

$11.00

Two Eggs Any Style, Meat, Bread, & Side Option.

3 Eggs Plate

$13.00

Three Eggs Any Style, Meat, Bread, & Side Option.

Corn Beef Hash

$13.75

House cured corn beef, poblano peppers, home fried potatoes, sweet potatoes, and two eggs any style.

Three Egg Omelette

$13.00

Omelet Style Eggs Cooked w/ Whatever Three Ingredients You'd Like!

Avocado Toast

$13.50

Wheat toast, mashed avocado, tomato jam, two eggs any style, feta cheese, fresh cilantro, red pepper flakes, and sea salt.

Taco

$6.00

Flour or Corn Tortilla filled with choice of four ingredients. Extra ingredients are available. Eggs are considered an ingredient and are not default.

Migas Taco

$6.00

Flour or Corn Tortilla Filled w/ Scrambled Egg, House Migas Mix, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Jalapenos, & Cheese.

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Toasted English Muffin, Grilled Shaved Ham, Poached Eggs, House Hollandaise, & A Dash of Paprika!

Eggs Florentine

$12.75

Toasted English muffin topped with sauteed spinach, two poached eggs, and house hollondaise, topped with a garnish of paprika.

Migas

$13.75

Two Eggs Scrambled w/ Our House Migas Mix, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Cheese, & Jalapenos. Choice of Tortillas & Choice of Meat!

Monument Chicken & Biscuit

$13.50

Two Grilled Buttermilk Biscuits, Two Eggs Any Style, Fried Chicken, & Sausage Gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.75

Hand Breaded Never Ever Beef Cutlet w/ Two Eggs Any Style & Side Option.

Fried Chicken & Eggs

$15.75

Ala Omelette

$8.50

A fluffy three egg omelet. Build it how you want it with a variety of fresh vegetables and meats.

Chicken & Grits

$13.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Baked Croissant with Scrambled Egg, Mixed Cheeses and Seared Ham

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$12.75

Pancakes & More

Pancake

$5.50

One large buttermilk pancake with house whipped butter

S/S Pancake

$11.00

Two giant hot cakes.

Buckwheat Pancake

$5.50

100% Gluten Free!

S/S Buckwheat

$11.00

Two giant gluten free pancakes.

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Four House Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered In Cream or Sausage Gravy.

Anna’s Granola

$9.50

Fresh yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, house granola, chia seeds, and honey.

Oatmeal Cup

$6.00

Irish steel cut oatmeal with your choice of fixin's.

Oatmeal Bowl

$8.00

Irish steel cut oatmeal with your choice of fixin's.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Made in house fresh daily. Sold until gone, and they sell out daily.

Croissant Plate

$8.75

Pearl Sugar Waffles

$10.50

Gingerbread Pancake

$6.00

S/S Gingerbread

$12.00

Apps

Green Chile Queso Fries

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.75

Our Hand Breaded Never Ever Beef Cutlet, Lightly Breaded, Flat Top Fried, Served w/ Cream Gravy & Any Side Choice.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Fried To A Golden Brown & Served w/ One Side Choice and Cream Gravy

Fried Chicken Breast

$15.00

A 6 oz. Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Fried To A Golden Brown & Served w/ One Side Choice and Cream Gravy

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

A 6 oz. Chicken Breast, Lightly Seasoned, & Grilled w/ Butter

Salmon

$21.50

Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Three house vegetables of your choice.

Open Item

$13.50Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$14.50

House Sliced Deli Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, & Basil Mayo on Toasted 9-Grain Wheat.

BLT

$13.00

Toasted sourdough, basil mayo, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Fried Chicken Sand

$15.00

Golden Brown Fried Chicken On A Buttery Toasted Sesame Seed Bun w/ Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheeses & Basil Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sand

$15.00

Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken On A Buttery Grilled Sesame Seed Bun w/ Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, & Basil Mayo.

Monument Hamburger

$13.50

A Unique Burger mixture of Chuck, Short Rib and Brisket on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo and Mustard. Served with One Side.

Cheese Burger

$14.00

A Unique Burger mixture of Chuck, Short Rib and Brisket on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, and Mustard. Served with One Side.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

Perfectly Seasoned Beef Patty On A Buttery Grilled Sesame Seed Bun. We go out all out with bacon strips, fried jalapeno, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Hickory Burger

$14.50

Perfectly Seasoned Beef Patty On A Buttery Grilled Sesame Seed Bun. It's topped with bacon, melted cheese, fresh onion, and a delicious hickory sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese Melted Between Sourdough Bread - Coated & Grilled w/ Butter.

Grilled Four Cheese Sand

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Club Sandwich

$14.50

Soup & Salad

Dinner Salad

$8.00

Mixed Field Greens, Sliced Carrots, Candied Pecans, Fresh Strawberries, and Choice of Dressing

Dinner Salad w/ Gr Chk Breast

$15.00

Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken On Top Of Mixed Field Greens, Sliced Carrots, Candied Pecans, & Fresh Strawberries, w/ Choice of Dressing.

Chef Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed field greens, 6 oz fried chicken breast, shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg, fresh tomato, sliced carrots, and choice of dressing.

Soup

$5.00

Tomato Bisque. Ask us if we are featuring a soup of the day as well.

Ala Carte

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Meat

$5.50

Ala Toast

Lunch Sides

$3.00

Sauces & Gravy

1 Egg Ala

$2.00

2 Egg Ala

$4.00

3 Egg Ala

$6.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Fried Chicken Breast Ala

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Ala

$8.00

Hamburger Patty

$9.00

Whipped Cream SD

$0.25

Ala Peanut Butter

$0.75

Whole Banana

$1.50

Ala Sour Cream

$0.50

Dessert

Monument Chocolate Pie

$6.25

Toasted Pecan Crust, Dark Chocolate Mousse, and Whipped Cream

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.25

Classic Coconut Pie w/ All Buttered Pie Crust, House Pastry Cream, Whipped Cream, & Toasted Coconut

Chocolate Delight

$6.00Out of stock

Eggnog Coffee Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Fried Pie (Strawberry)

$6.25

Fresh filling inside a thin pastry crust, deep fried, and topped with powdered sugar. Filling changes - please inquire for specifics.

Milkshake

$5.50

Chocolate or Vanilla.

Ice Cream Coke Float

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream & Soda Pop.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Eclair

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

Whole Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$26.00Out of stock

Specials

Beef Special (1)

$14.95Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$15.95Out of stock

Beef Special (2)

$14.95Out of stock

Seafood Special (2)

$15.95Out of stock

Chicken Special (2)

$14.95Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Meatloaf

$13.95Out of stock

Special Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Turkey & Dressing

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Special

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Special (1)

$14.95Out of stock

Our seasonal salads change frequently, please ask us what we are serving.

King Ranch

$13.95Out of stock

Seafood Special (1)

$15.95Out of stock

Taco Special

$15.95Out of stock

Pork Special (1)

$15.95Out of stock

Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Grocery

Blackberry Jam (Jar)

$6.00

Made and Jarred In House

Peach Jam (Jar)

$6.00

Made and Jarred In House

Strawberry Jam (Jar)

$6.00

Made and Jarred In House

Maple Vine Dressing (Jar)

$6.00

Made and Jarred In House

Coffee Regular Bag

$15.00

Casa Brasil's Monument Blend - Whole Bean, 1 lb.

Coffee Decaf Bag

$15.00

Casa Brasil's Monument Blend - Whole Bean, 1 lb.

One Dozen Biscuits

$10.00Out of stock

Fully Cooked and we supply the butter!

Monument Biscuit Mix

$8.00

Monument Pancake Mix

$8.00

Buckwheat Pancake Mix

$8.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$7.00

Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Random

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate Mix

$8.00Out of stock

Orange Cranberry

$7.00Out of stock

Clothing

Shirt (S) - Grey

$12.99

Shirt (M) - Grey

$12.99

Shirt (L) - Grey

$12.99

Shirt (XL) - Grey

$12.99

Shirt (2XL) - Grey

$12.99

Shirt (S) - Blue

$12.99

Shirt (M) - Blue

$12.99

Shirt (L) - Blue

$12.99

Shirt (XL) - Blue

$12.99

Shirt (2XL) - Blue

$12.99

Shirt (3XL) - Grey

$12.99

Monument Holiday Gift Basket

Gift Basket

$65.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Monument Cafe! It was our pleasure to serve you. Please visit El Monumento with an amazing bar and great food

Website

Location

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

Gallery
The Monument Cafe image
The Monument Cafe image

