Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

5,248 Reviews

$$

251 Main Street

Boston, MA 02129

Order Again

ToGo Supplies

ToGo Utensils

If you'd like a togo cutlery package please select the quantity and and add to your cart

Ketchup

If you'd like ketchup packets please select the quantity and add to your cart

GEAR

Monument Black Long Sleeve Shirt

Monument Black Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

So soft- the perfect layering long sleeve for the fall/winter!

Monumental Munchkin Onesie- 6 month

Monumental Munchkin Onesie- 6 month

$15.00

Now your babe can be one of the gang! Monumental munchkins look adorable in our new onesies!

"Monument" patch Dark Gray beanie

"Monument" patch Dark Gray beanie

$20.00

Fleece lined, Monument stitched patch

"Monument" patch Maroon beanie

"Monument" patch Maroon beanie

$20.00

Fleece lined, Monument stitched patch

Specials

Italian Sub

$16.00

mortadella, hot sopressata, ham, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Italian dressing, pepper relish, provolone

Takeout Soft Drinks

Saratoga Sparkling 12oz bottle

$4.00
Saratoga Still 12oz bottle

Saratoga Still 12oz bottle

$4.00Out of stock
Spindrift 'Half Tea & Half Lemon' Sparkling Water

Spindrift 'Half Tea & Half Lemon' Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

No need to break out the pitcher to enjoy this iced tea. We’ve done all the prep work (and added effervescence) to create our unsweetened Half Tea & Half Lemon sparkling water. Real-squeezed lemon juice and real brewed Argentinian black tea come together for a crisp, refreshing beverage you’ll want to crack open before the 18th hole.

Spindrift 'Raspberry Lime' Sparkling Water

$4.00

Spindrift 'Lime' Sparkling Water

$4.00

Hanks Rootbeer

$4.00

Topo Chico Original

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Chunky Guacamole

Chunky Guacamole

$14.00

Gluten Free. Vegetarian. chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Gluten Free. Vegetarian. szechuan peppercorns, shishito peppers, honey roasted peanuts, sweet chili sauce

Lemon Rosemary Wings

Lemon Rosemary Wings

$16.00

Gluten Free. **buttermilk ranch contains: dairy, egg, allium. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.

Ancho Chili Wings

$16.00

Gluten Free. **blue cheese dressing contains: dairy, egg, allium. Spicy ancho chili served with blue cheese.

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

Gluten Free. soy marinated salmon, sesame sticky rice, cucumber, sliced avocado, ginger aioli, toasted macadamia nuts, seaweed salad

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Gluten free. **cannot be prepared without: dairy, allium. crispy slow cooked pork, mojo sauce, charred scallions, tomatillo salsa, cilantro curtido

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

$15.00

**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, allium. house cool ranch doritos, chopped garlic pickles, scallions

Pork & Spring Onion Dumplings

$14.00

**cannot be prepared without: gluten, soy, sesame, allium, pork. steamed or seared, sweet chili sauce

Street Corn Arancini

Street Corn Arancini

$15.00

**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, egg, allium. corn & chive risotto, guajillo pepper sauce, oaxaca cheese filling, mojo aioli, cotija, espellette, cilantro

Short Rib Chili

$12.00

guajillo-braised short rib, poblano peppers, black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro, crema

Salads

all dressings come on the side for takeout orders
Southwest Chopped Kale

Southwest Chopped Kale

$16.00

Gluten free. cabot yellow cheddar, sliced avocado, bacon, snap peas, black beans, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, jalapeño-ranch dressing served with dressing on the side for takeout

Autumn Squash & Pomegranate Salad

Autumn Squash & Pomegranate Salad

$15.00

Gluten Free. Vegetarian. roasted delicata squash, pomegranate seeds, local greens, toasted pepitas, pecorino romano, sweet currant vinaigrette Served with dressing on the side for takeout.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

$16.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, sliced apple, goat cheese, pickled red onions, golden raisins, toasted almonds, maple-sherry vinaigrette Served with dressing on the side for takeout.

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$17.00

**gluten-free without farro Vegetarian. green kale, arugula, farro, sweet potato, delicata squash, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, honey-cider vinaigrette Served with dressing on the side for takeout.

Baby Caesar

$13.00

baby gem lettuce, garlic croutons, white anchovies, shaved pecorino romano served with dressing on the side for takeout

Mixed Green

$10.00

Gluten Free. Vegetarian. heirloom carrots, pecorino romano, honey cider vinaigrette served with dressing on the side for takeout

Pizza

**we do not have gluten free pizza**
Spicy Sausage Pizza

Spicy Sausage Pizza

$16.00

**cannot be prepared gluten-free hot italian sausage, pickled cherry peppers, caramelized onions, house red sauce, fontina, fresh mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Vegetarian. **cannot be prepared gluten-free fresh mozzarella, house red sauce, fresh basil, olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

**cannot be prepared gluten-free fontina, house red sauce, hot honey drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

**cannot be prepared gluten-free buffalo chicken tenders, great hill blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, fresh mozzarella, crumbled bacon, caramelized onion, hot sauce, scallions

White Pizza

White Pizza

$16.00

Vegetarian. **cannot be prepared gluten-free fresh mozzarella, fontina, goat cheese, pecorino romano, fig jam, arugula, wildflower honey, fried sage

Fall Harvest Pizza

Fall Harvest Pizza

$17.00

**cannot be prepared gluten-free butternut squash, roasted brussels sprouts, bacon, caramelized onions, goat cheese, fontina, hot honey, fried sage

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Pizza

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Pizza

$17.00

**cannot be prepared gluten-free roasted local mushrooms, crumbled bacon, fontina, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, crispy kale, truffle oil drizzle

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$13.00

**cannot be prepared gluten-free

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$17.00

two prime beef patties, griddled onions, white american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00

crispy chicken cutlet or grilled breast, fresh mozzarella, slow roasted tomatoes, arugula, nut-free basil pesto, pressed italian roll

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$17.00

shaved ribeye, white american cheese, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, grilled sweet & spicy peppers, arugula, iggy's ciabatta

Black Bean & Avocado Torta

Black Bean & Avocado Torta

$16.00

Vegetarian. braised black beans, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, pickled fresno chilies, roasted garlic-chili aioli, sweet gem lettuce, fresh cilantro, sesame torta roll

Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, allium. crispy fried chicken, mango slaw, pickles, buttermilk ranch, potato bun

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$16.00

sliced turkey breast, creamy brie, bacon, brown-butter apple jam, local greens, dijonnaise, toasted 7-grain bread

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with fries

Kids Chicken Parm

$9.00

served with pasta and red sauce

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Fruit

$6.00

Kids Veggies

$7.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Vegetarian. **cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, egg. peppadew peppers, herb breadcrumbs

Side of French Fries

$6.00

Side of Smashed Potato

$6.00

Side of Avocado.

$2.00

Side Of Chips.

$2.00

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Pita.

$2.00

Sd Veggies For Guac

$2.00

Dessert

Doughnuts

Doughnuts

$8.00

**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, egg. chocolate filled, espresso anglaise

Fluffernutter Trifle

Fluffernutter Trifle

$8.00

Gluten Free. **cannot be prepared without: dairy, peanuts, egg. peanut butter cheesecake filling, vanilla pastry cream, bananas, cookie crumbles, brûléed fluff, honey roasted peanuts

Takeout Cocktails

Spicy Blackberry Marg To go

Spicy Blackberry Marg To go

$24.00

**Available for pickup only** Cocktails togo! Mixed to order and shaken... all you need to do is pour over ice! Ghost tequila, Cassis, fresh lime, simple, mole bitter. Cocktail makes 2 drinks. *must be ordered with food*

Monument Margarita To go

$24.00

**Available for pickup only** Your favorite house margarita now for the road! Tequila, lime, agave! *Must be purchased with food.

Espresso Martini Togo

$24.00

**Available for pickup only** vanilla vodka, irish cream, kahlua, dark roast coffee - makes enough for 2 cocktails!

Red Sangria Togo

$24.00

**Available for pickup only** Our classic red sangria, now available togo!! Pour over ice. Serves 2 glasses. *Must be ordered with food. Must be 21 or older to order*

Margarita Manzana Togo

$24.00

**available for pickup only** Ghost tequila, apple cider, lime juice & cinnamon. Just pour over ice! *must be purchased with food*

Monument Bloody Mary Kit

Monument Bloody Mary Kit

$16.00

Everything but the vodka! Our famous Bloody Mary mix, old bay rim salt, lemons, & our olive, pepperoncini & peppadew pepper garnish skewers. Serves 6-8.

Takeout Beer **Pickup Only**

Available for guest pick up only.
Fiddlehead IPA 4pk

Fiddlehead IPA 4pk

$17.00

**Available for pickup only** Their flagship IPA, a hop forward American IPA with mellow bitterness. Citrusy and Dank. Well Balanced. Shelburne, VT. 6.2% **Must be purchased with food. Limited to three 4-packs per order. Valid ID required.**

Fiddlehead IPA Single Can

Fiddlehead IPA Single Can

$5.00

1 can of their flagship IPA, a hop forward American IPA with mellow bitterness. Citrusy and Dank. Well Balanced. Shelburne, VT. 6.2%

Takeout Wine **Pickup Only**

Available for guest pick up only.
‘Gaspard’ Rose Bottle Togo

‘Gaspard’ Rose Bottle Togo

$18.00

Grape: Pineau d’aunis Personality: highly congenial! Red berries and pleasant acidity makes this wine a perfect pal for all kinds of food and occasions…

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Monument is a neighborhood restaurant serving creative American comfort food in a relaxed, rustic setting. We offer lunch Monday-Friday, Brunch on Saturday & Sunday, and dinner 7 nights a week. ***Please be sure to notify us of any food allergies before sending your order*** Online Brunch/Lunch ordered must be submitted before 3pm. Dinner orders must be submitted before 10pm.

Website

Location

251 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129

Directions

