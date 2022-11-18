Monuts
481 Reviews
$
1002 9th St
Durham, NC 27705
"If you are a GreenToGo member add this item to your order to get your entire order packaged in GreenToGo containers with no waste. If you are not a GreenToGo member, you can check them out at durhamgreentogo.com/monuts to learn more about their zero waste program and get your first month free! Use the item quantity below to let us know how many Green To Go Boxes you would like us to use for your order based on your subscription option. Unfortunately, we are unable to package drinks and soups in reusable containers at this time. Please note, you will still need to check out your box(es) using the Green To Go app once you arrive.
Featured Products!
Pear Rosemary Jam
A refreshingly bright and highly spreadable holiday jam featuring slow cooked pears, honey and fresh rosemary. A great addition to a piece of toast, thumbprint cookie or any number of salad dressings and sauces! *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed in the description above.
Apple Butter Jar
Slow cooked for hours, our apple butter is a perfectly sweet condiment for sandwiches and toast, or use it in baking too! Each batch is made from-scratch and by-hand by the bakers and cooks at Monuts. *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
FRESH FOCACCIA!
We've been selling day-old focaccia forever, but we rarely have leftover these days, so we thought we'd try this! This package contains 4 giant slices that can each be sliced in half. Focaccia is amazing! Its makes the very best cheesy bread, diy pizzas, toasts and soup dippers. It can be used for sandwiches, melts and so much more! Can be stored on the counter for up to 2 days, but can be frozen for 3 months. Contains: WHEAT,
Quart of Sweet Potato Dhal
Yellow lentils cooked down with copious amounts of Lil’ Farm sweet potatoes & ginger to yield a perfect Fall soup (or main dish!). Comes with one half-pint of pickle de gallo, our entirely not authentic take on cachumber that features pickled green tomatoes for an added kick. Vegan.
Tuscan Kale Salad Kit w/ Lemon-Pecorino Dressing
Everything you need for an easy side salad-- or a meal salad if that's what you're in the mood for. Just take it home, place it in a bowl, and mix it up. Featuring Tuscan kale grown by Red's Quality Acre and a side of our lemon-pecorino salad dressing. Yields 3-4 side salad sized portions.
Honey Roasted Carrot + Chickpea Salad wih Quinoa and Kale
Roasted carrots and hearty chickpeas tossed with kale and quinoa and dressed in a lemon-parsley vinaigrette. It's punchy, herbacious and ready to eat . Containts: Honey
Butternut Squash, Rosemary, Chevre & Honey Quiche
Not ready to commit to a whole quiche? Try taking home two slices instead! Two slices of our butternut squash, rosemary, chevre and honey quiche. Ready to reheat in your oven (or toaster oven) at home, but also perfectly great right from the fridge or at room temperature. Contains wheat and milk.
Pumpkin Bread w/Cream Cheese Frosting
One loaf of our pumpkin cake topped with cream cheese icing, toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds), and candied ginger. *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Stock Up Your Pantry!
Half Dozen Bagels
Six freshly baked untoasted bagels of your choosing from our current, in-shop availability. Our daily rotation includes plain, everything, salt, and sesame bagels. Please note that, depending on the time of day that you order, we may only have sliced bagels available. Bagels contain wheat. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions, not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
12oz Little Waves x Monuts Coffee Beans
12oz of our custom Little Waves x Monuts coffee blend! Looking to have it ground? We can do that!
Day Old Focaccia
A bag of 4 squares of day old focaccia Focaccia contains wheat. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions, not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Day Old Pastry Mystery Bag
An assortment of day-old pastries! Pro Tip: Here's what we do. Take the pastries home, freeze them. THEN, heat them in the toaster oven or regular oven at 350-400 until hot through. You will not be disappointed! *Allergens vary based on variety but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs and/or nuts. Always inform our staff of any allergies/aversions before ordering.
Bottle of Maple Sriracha
One bottle of our maple sriracha sauce. Shake well before using, and refrigerate after opening. *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed in the description above.
Strawberry Sumac Jam
NC strawberries and sumac come together for a zippy combination! Sweet, tangy, and deliciously strawberry-y. Each batch is made from-scratch and by-hand by the cooks and bakers at Monuts. *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Spicy Green Tomato Jam
Featuring fresh ginger, roasted garlic and charred jalapenos, this green tomato jam is a sweet-savory combo that is a must have for your summer pantry. As seen on our Viva Fontina sandwich, this jam works great on sandwiches and also is a perfect base for dressings and marinades. *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Blueberry Jam
Housemade jam made with juicy NC blueberries! One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening.
Blackberry Ginger Jam
Summer's best blackberries and bright fresh ginger come together for a delightful combination! Sweet, zippy, and just a little bit spicy. Each batch is made from-scratch and by-hand by the cooks and bakers at Monuts. *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Habanero & Red Pepper Jelly Jar
A zingy house made pepper jelly made featuring a delightful mix of sweet red peppers and spicy habanero's. Each batch is made from-scratch and by-hand by the cooks and bakers at Monuts. Ingredients: sugar, vinegar, red bell peppers, habanero peppers, pectin. *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Berry Cherry Jam
We love when seasons overlap. This jam is just that-- the fortuitous result of strawberry and cherry season ever so slightly bumping into each other in early June. If you like strawberry jam, you won't be disappointed! The tartness from the cherries is a welcome addition to our well-loved strawberry jam! *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Tomato Jam
Each jar of our tomato jam starts with one pound of heirloom tomatoes grown by Lil Farm in Timberlake. From there, we slow cook it for hours with cinnamon, fresh ginger, lime juice and pepper flakes to arrive at this sweet and savory marvel! Just as at home as a part of a breakfast sandwich (find it on our Ooey Gooey Gouda) as it is on a cheese board! *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Peach Jam
Juicy SC peaches jammed at the peak of ripeness! *One 8 oz jar. Refrigerate after opening. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
1 lb Maple-Pecan Granola
One pound of our maple-pecan granola. Ingredients: rolled oats, pepitas, pecans, brown sugar, coconut, olive oil, maple syrup, salt. *Item contains nuts and may contain traces of wheat flour dust, as this item is produced in our bakery. Please let us know if you have any allergies as not all ingredients are listed in the description above.
1 lb Tahini, Olive Oil, and Sour Cherry Granola
One pound of our tahini, olive oil, and sour cherry granola. The perfect combination of sweet, salty, and little bit nutty. Contain nuts (pecans) and sesame seeds. May contain traces of wheat flour. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions, not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Mini Granola
One incredibly snackable mini (8oz) bag of granola. Choose from our three specialty flavors: classic maple pecan*, cluster-y sour cherry + tahini*, or rich chocolate buckwheat! *contain nuts. Granolas may contain trace amounts of gluten. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Bacon, Roasted Poblano, White Cheddar & Chive Quiche
Not ready to commit to a whole quiche? Try taking home two slices instead! Two slices of our bacon, roasted poblano, white cheddar & chive quiche. Ready to reheat in your oven (or toaster oven) at home, but also perfectly great right from the fridge or at room temperature. Contains wheat and milk.
Pimento Cheese (half pint)
Tarragon Chicken Salad (pint)
We based this recipe on Ina. IYKYK. Tender chicken breast, shredded and dressed in a creamy tarragon dressing. Added crunch courtesy of diced celery and golden raisins.
Basil Pesto (half pint)
If you're like us, you're missing summer just as much as you're enjoying the fall weather. Stock up on our basil-parsley pesto to help see you through the cold days ahead. Hint: it freezes great! Dinner is only one step away when you have a green sauce already in the fridge-- LM Contains: Almonds, Dairy (pecorino cheese)
Roasted Garlic & Guajillo Salsa
A great all-purpose salsa featuring fire-roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, guajillo chiles, and a touch of chipotle. This salsa's relatively mild in heat and very approachable by all.
Bagel Chips (4 oz bag)
One quarter-pound bag of housemade bagel chips, perfect for dipping.
Tortilla Chips (4 oz bag)
4oz bag of freshly fried tortilla chips with sea salt and lime. Great with our salsas or to take home for a snack later.
8oz Cream Cheese
8oz cream cheese *item contains dairy
Sandwiches
Bagel and Schmear
Looking for a bagel with spread? This is your option! If you want to build a sandwich using our other components, please use our "Build Your Own Sandwich" option instead. ** ALL CREAM CHEESES NOW COME ON THE SIDE** *Sorry, but we have a limit of four "Bagel and Schmear" items per order. If you're looking to order more than four bagels, please see our "Half Dozen Bagels" option. If those items are not listed or marked as sold out, then we have reached our bulk bagel capacity for the day. Bagels can always be ordered by the dozen with 48 hours advance notice at http://monutsdonuts.com/catering/ *Bagel contains wheat. Topping allergens vary based on selection but may contain dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Biscuit and Spread
Just a plain ole' biscuit with a spread. If you're looking to make a sandwich, please see out "Build Your Own Sandwich" option below. *Sorry, but we have a limit of six "Biscuit and Spread" items per order. Biscuits can always be ordered by the dozen with 48 hours advance notice at http://monutsdonuts.com/catering/ *Item contains wheat and dairy. Topping allergens vary based on selection but may contain dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Build Your Own Bagel
Build your own bagel sandwich using the options below. Looking to make a biscuit sandwich? Choose the Build Your Own Biscuit option instead. Biscuits contain wheat and dairy. Topping allergens vary based on selection but may contain dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Build Your Own Biscuit
Build your own biscuit sandwich using the options below. Looking to make a bagel sandwich? Choose the Build Your Own Bagel option instead. Biscuits contain wheat and dairy. Topping allergens vary based on selection but may contain dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Chicken and Pickle Biscuit
Biscuit, ranch, bread and butter pickles, chili-infused honey and crispy fried chicken Item contains wheat (biscuit), dairy, and eggs (ranch). Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed in our item descriptions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fall Squealer
biscuit, melty white cheddar, pumpkin butter, caramelized onions, house breakfast sausage, farm egg* Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Eggspanola
bagel, melty manchego, farm egg*, rosemary-garlic roasted potatoes, pimenton aioli*, braised greens Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Pep It Up
bagel, white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jelly, avocado, farm egg* Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lox of Love
bagel, house-cured gravlax*, cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, capers, black pepper Item contains wheat and dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed in our item descriptions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Turkish Eggs and Avocado
focaccia, za'atar butter, lemon-garlic yogurt, avocado, zhug-marinated kale, honey harissa, fried egg Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Apple Of My Eye
focaccia, applewood smoked bacon, arugula pesto, caramelized onion jam, apples, aged rosemary goat cheese, arugula, aioli* Item contains wheat, dairy, eggs*, and nuts (almonds in pesto). Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tarragon Chicken Salad, Pickled Red Onion, Local Greens
focaccia, tarragon chicken salad, pickled red onion, green leaf lettuce Item contains wheat and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon
sourdough bread, roast turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, green leaf lettuce, avocado mash, aioli* Item contains wheat, dairy (bread and cheese), and eggs (aioli). Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Extra Dips, Sauces, Spreads, and Dressings!
Want a side of maple sriracha to go with that turkey sandwich. We hear ya. Order it here and it will come on the side for your saucing pleasure. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before ordering. Allergens vary based on selection.
Plates and Salads
All You Avo' Wanted
Avocado toast, two local farm eggs*, maple sriracha home fries, and your choice of bacon, sausage (pork or chicken), or fruit salad. Item contains wheat, pork, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
The Usual
Make your own plate by choosing three sides from the list below. *Allergens vary based on selection but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. Consuming raw or undercooked poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Quiche with Soup or Salad
One slice of our current quiche served with a side of soup or house salad. Allergen contents vary based on specific selections, but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, and/or soy. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions of anybody in your party before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Kale, Apple, Farro and Hazelnut Salad
lacinato kale, apples, farro, brown butter bread crumbs, toasted hazelnuts, honey-lemon vinaigrette, pecorino Item contains wheat (farro and bread crumbs), nuts, and dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Local Lettuces, Cherry Tomatoes + Basil Shallot Vinaigrette
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, pecorino romano, basil-shallot vinaigrette. One entree-sized salad *Item contains dairy which can be omitted by request. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing an order as not all ingredients are listed
Granola + Yogurt
Please note, that flavors change seasonally, so the pictured bowl might be from a different season. Currently, the bowl features our house maple pecan and sea salt granola, greek yogurt, and apple compote *Item contains dairy, nuts and may contain trace amounts of wheat as it is produced in our bakery. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Sides
Avocado Toast
Our house focaccia topped with lemon-avocado mash, sea salt, and red pepper flakes. This is a smaller portion designed to be a side to a salad or soup. *Item contains wheat
Buttered Sourdough Toast
Item contains wheat and dairy
Bacon Strips (side)
2 strips of applewood smoked bacon
Housemade Breakfast Sausage (2)
Item contains pork
Maple-Rosemary Chicken Sausage Links
Two links of our housemade chicken sausage, made with maple syrup, green apples, and cayenne pepper. A little sweet, a little spicy, all the way tasty (and pork free). *Contains dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Two Farm Eggs Your Way
Maple Sriracha Home Fries
*Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before ordering as not all items are listed on this menu.
Housemade Soup
Our from scratch soup of the day. Allergens vary based on selection. Please inform staff of any allergens/aversions before ordering
Side Salad
Side salad of green leaf lettuce, arugula, local cherry tomatoes, pecorino romano, and a side of our basil-shallot vinaigrette Contains dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fruit Salad
Baked Goods
Pumpkin Bread w/Cream Cheese Frosting
One loaf of our pumpkin cake topped with cream cheese icing, toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds), and candied ginger. *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Lemon Curd Scone
A delightfully perfect buttermilk scone filled with a house made lemon curd! *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Cranberry Jam Scone
A delightfully perfect buttermilk scone filled with a house made cranberry jam. *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Pumpkin Scone
Lighter and fluffier than most scones and packed with pumpkin and spices! Topped with brown butter cream cheese glaze + toasted pepitas *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Cinnamuffin
Buttery biscuit dough rolled up with cinnamon filling, baked to perfection, then tossed in cinnamon sugar! *Item contains wheat and dairy. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Apple Butter Muffin
Tender vanilla muffin with a ribbon of housemade apple butter layered within! *Item contains eggs, dairy, wheat and nuts (almonds). Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Apple Crumb Cake
More apples than cake! A little rye flour for some extra warmth (and whole grain goodness) and toasty pecans for balance. Seriously, a perfect snack cake. Sweet enough for a snack, but full of local apples and whole grains, making it, in our opinion a perfect last minute substitute for breakfast too. *Item contains nuts (pecans), wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Banana Bread with Chopped Dark Chocolate
Loaded with very ripe bananas and and chopped dark chocolate, this banana bread has less sugar than you're probably used to, making it a pretty great all-day snack for kids and adults alike. *Item contains wheat, eggs and dairy. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Raspberry Jam Oat Bar
Buttery, jammy oat bars with housemade raspberry jam! *Item contains wheat, dairy, and nuts (pecans). Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Chocolate Espresso Bar
Buttery, oaty, cookie bars with chocolate chunks and an espresso ganache filling! *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Salted Brown Butter Rice Krispy Treat
Sweet, salty, toasty, and crispy! Made with browned butter, these are not the boring rice krispy treats of your childhood. *Item contains soy and dairy. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (I'm vegan!)
Deliciously chewy vegan cookie dough studded with dark chocolate and topped with sea salt. *Item contains wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Ginger Molasses Cookie
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Maple Pecan Cookie
Buttery, brown sugar cookie loaded with maple-candied pecans! Item contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and nuts (pecans)
Chocolate + Hazelnut Biscotti (3ct)
Three dunkable biscotti loaded with dark chocolate and toasted hazelnuts then dipped in chocolate. *Item contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and nuts (hazelnuts). Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Twice Baked Shortbread (4ct)
We start by making crisp, buttery vanilla shortbreads, then bake them a second time to give them an extra toasty, caramelized oomph! *Item contains wheat and dairy. Item may contain additional allergens based on variety. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Coconut Macaroons (4ct.)
Our take on the classic, EXCEPT we ditched the sweetened shreds for their more grown up and flavorful coconut chips. We also double downed on vanilla beans and milk chocolate. We think you'll approve. Sold in packs of 4. Item contains eggs and dairy. May contain traces of wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies (5ct)
Five minis of our deliciously chewy vegan cookie dough studded with dark chocolate and topped with sea salt. *Item contains wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Donuts
One Dozen Donuts
Create your own dozen by choosing twelve donuts from the list below. Donuts are individually priced but pricing does include a discount for purchasing by the dozen. *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Vanilla Bean Donut (Plain Glazed)
Yeast donut topped with a vanilla bean glaze *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Chocolate Sprinkle
Vanilla yeast donut with chocolate glaze + sprinkles! *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Orange Cranberry Donut
Vanilla yeast donut with cranberry orange glaze *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Pumpkin Chai Donut
Pumpkin donut with chai glaze and gingersnap crumbs *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Chocolate Ginger Donut
Chocolate cake donut topped with ginger-lime glaze + candied ginger. *Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Espresso + Specialty Drinks
Latte
Two shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with steamed milk (12 oz). Can be made iced or hot. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Cappuccino
2 shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with steamed milk (8 oz) To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Pumpkin Butter Latte
Little Waves’ Ternura espresso with house pumpkin butter and your choice of milk. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. We keep our coffee drinks fresh by making them only after you've arrived. Please give us a few extra minutes to prepare this item after you let us know you're here.
Golden Milk Latte
A lightly sweetened milk based latte infused with the warming flavors of turmeric, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, ginger and black pepper. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu. We keep our coffee drinks fresh by making them only after you've arrived. Please give us a few extra minutes to prepare this item after you let us know you're here.
Vanilla Latte
Two shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with steamed milk (12 oz) and 1 oz of house-made vanilla syrup. Can be made iced or hot. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Mocha Latte
Two shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with steamed milk and housemade chocolate syrup (12 oz). Can be made iced or hot. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Caramel Latte
Two shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with steamed milk (12 oz) and 1 oz of house-made caramel syrup (contains dairy). Can be made iced or hot. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Ginger Chai Tea Latte
Ginger and cardamom will hit you first, but those flavors mellow into a smooth creamy tangle of black tea, warming spices and maple syrup. Can be made iced or hot. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Matcha
Arteao matcha combined with steamed milk of your choice to create a delightful alternative to coffee. Matcha is made from green tea and, as such, does contain some caffeine. *This drink comes UNSWEETENED, but we're happy to add some syrup if you prefer a sweetened version. Can be served hot or cold. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Espresso
A double shot of Little Waves Ternura blend espresso.
Macchiato
A double shot of Little Waves Ternura blend espresso with 1 oz steamed milk.
Cortado
A double shot of Little Waves Ternura blend espresso and 2 oz of milk.
Americano
2 shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with hot water (8oz) To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Red Eye
2 shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso in a full cup of drip coffee. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
London Fog
Asheville Tea Co. Pisgah Breakfast Tea brewed with steamed milk and vanilla syup. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Drinks
Coffee (Good Ole' Drip)
A 12-oz cup of Little Waves' custom Monuts blend coffee! Sorry, but this special pricing does not include refills.
Iced Coffee
A 16oz cup of Little Waves' Luna y Sol blend brewed using the Japanese iced coffee method.
House Iced Tea
20oz of our house iced tea, blended from a selection of our barista's favorite loose leaf teas. Served unsweetened, but with simple syrup available for those with a sweet tooth.
Apple Grey
Earl grey infused apple cider spiced with ginger and fall spices. Available hot or iced. To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Asheville Tea Company Hot Tea
12oz hot tea from Asheville Tea Company, choose from flavors below.
Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
An 8oz to-go portion of Natalie's orange juice.
Apple Juice
10oz minute maid apple juice bottle
Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
Hot chocolate milk direct from Homeland Creamery. We keep our drinks fresh by making them only after you've arrived. Please give us a few extra minutes to prepare this item after you let us know you're here.
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Bottle of Water
Spindrift Sparkling Water
Hombucha Kombucha
Small batch, hand crafted locally sourced KOMBUCHA! Hombucha's long awaited seasonal release, Spring Meets Summer, is here! Featuring local strawberries (Copeland Springs Farm, Pittsboro) and local sweet basil (Lil Farm, Timberlake NC) Spring Meets Summer is a juicy trip through the warm seasons of NC. Available now on tap and in cans.
Homeland Creamery Whole Milk
Whole milk straight from Julian, NC. One 10oz glass
Homeland Creamery Chocolate Milk
Chocolate-y goodness straight from Julian, NC. One 10oz glass
96oz Box of Coffee
Served in a portable thermal coffee container with cups and lids, sleeves, stirrers, individual creamers, and sugar packets.
Gifts, Goodies & Merch!
Monuts Hat - Teal
One ultra comfy dark teal hat embroidered with a golden "M"! Adjustable back, one size fits all
Monuts Hat - Maroon
One ultra comfy maroon hat embroidered with a golden "M"! Adjustable back, one size fits all
Monuts LONG SLEEVE shirt
One light grey long sleeve shirt featuring Monuts' tricycle bunny! Available in adult sizes only. 100% cotton
Monuts SHORT SLEEVE shirt
One light blue heather short sleeve shirt featuring Monuts' running bunny! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon
Monuts [vintage] short sleeved shirt!
Limited release of one of our favorite designs from the archive! One super soft, dark grey heather short sleeve shirt featuring a line drawing of our facade! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% modal
Monuts Mug - GREEN
One light green Monuts Mug- dishwasher safe!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:44 pm, 2:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:44 pm, 2:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:44 pm, 2:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:44 pm, 2:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:44 pm, 1:45 pm - 7:00 pm
From scratch breakfast, lunch, and pastries five days a week.
1002 9th St, Durham, NC 27705