Bagel and Schmear

$2.25

Looking for a bagel with spread? This is your option! If you want to build a sandwich using our other components, please use our "Build Your Own Sandwich" option instead. ** ALL CREAM CHEESES NOW COME ON THE SIDE** *Sorry, but we have a limit of four "Bagel and Schmear" items per order. If you're looking to order more than four bagels, please see our "Half Dozen Bagels" option. If those items are not listed or marked as sold out, then we have reached our bulk bagel capacity for the day. Bagels can always be ordered by the dozen with 48 hours advance notice at http://monutsdonuts.com/catering/ *Bagel contains wheat. Topping allergens vary based on selection but may contain dairy, eggs, nuts and/or soy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.