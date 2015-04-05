Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Monza Manassas

832 Reviews

$$

9405 Battle Street

Manassas, VA 20110

Popular Items

Tortellini Crema Rosa

Tortellini Crema Rosa

$20.00

Tri-color Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Mushrooms, Rose Cream Sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala mushroom sauce served with choice of two sides

Meathead Pizza

Meathead Pizza

$18.25

Meat lovers paradise...Fresh pizza dough, shredded mozzarella, meatball crumbles, prosciutto, sausage & pepperoni with tomato sauce and crushed red pepper.

FOOD

Appetizers

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Fontina Cheese, Risotto, Chives, Onions, Garlic, Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Marinara Sauce

Bacon Wrapped Drunken Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Drunken Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon drizzled with sweet house drunken sauce.

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.25

Spinach, Artichokes, Crab, Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, Mayo, Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla Chips

Brick Oven Oysters Rockefeller

Brick Oven Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Oysters, Spinach, Bacon, Breadcrumbs, Fennel, Parmesan

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Marinated Diced Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

Cream Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Tortilla Chips

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Lightly floured and fried served with lemon wedge and marinara. Calamari is Tentacles & Tubes,

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$19.25

Assorted cured meats & cheeses served with Dijon mustard, honey, sun-dried tomatoes, crostini, and mixed olives (black, green, and kalamata)

Chicken Fingers (4)

$13.00

Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Tenderloins, BBQ, Ranch, or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Chicken Wings (10)

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00

Choice Of Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Chili, Chipotle, With Ranch Or Blue Cheese. Baked or Fried

Full Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

Full Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$30.25

Sesame Crusted ahi tuna sliced and served with wasabi, sriracha aioli and citrus Ponzu sauce.

Half Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

Half Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$18.25

Sesame Crusted ahi tuna sliced and served with wasabi, sriracha aioli and citrus Ponzu sauce.

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

$12.75

3 Large meatballs made with our blend of beef and veal topped with house marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Made In House And Deep Fried

Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

Large Jalapenos peppers filled with cream cheese wrapped in crispy bacon and topped with house creamy smokey chipotle aioli, served with side of ranch.

Salads

Sm Arugula Salad

Sm Arugula Salad

$8.50

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan

Sm Cobb Salad

Sm Cobb Salad

$8.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Ranch

Sm Garden Salad

Sm Garden Salad

$8.50

Mixed Greens, halved cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, garbanzo beans

Sm Monza Salad

Sm Monza Salad

$10.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Cucumber, Walnuts, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sm Spinach Salad

Sm Spinach Salad

$8.50

Baby Spinach, Grilled Asparagus, Strawberries, Roasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lg Arugula Salad

Lg Arugula Salad

$13.25

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, crostini

Lg Cobb Salad

Lg Cobb Salad

$13.25

Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing

Lg Garden Salad

Lg Garden Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens, Garbanzo beans, red onions & tomato

Lg Monza Salad

Lg Monza Salad

$14.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Cucumber, Walnuts, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lg Spinach Salad

Lg Spinach Salad

$13.25

Baby Spinach, Grilled Asparagus, Strawberries, Roasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Brick Oven Pizza & Flatbread

Arugula Flatbread

Arugula Flatbread

$14.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.25

Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Chicken, Gorgonzola Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$12.25

Classic half moon flatbread with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Flatbread

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Flatbread

$14.75

1/2 the size of our regular pizza with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

Meathead Flatbread

Meathead Flatbread

$15.75

Meatballs, Bacon, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce

Monza Flatbread

Monza Flatbread

$14.25

Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.

New York White Flatbread

New York White Flatbread

$11.50

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Olive Oil Fresh Herbs

Queen Margarita Flatbread

Queen Margarita Flatbread

$13.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Tomato Sauce

Seafood Flatbread

Seafood Flatbread

$17.75

Shrimp,Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Crema Rosa Sauce,

Arugula Pizza

Arugula Pizza

$16.75

Fresh pizza dough with garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella & prosciutto topped with crisp arugula drizzled with house balsamic reduction.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.25

Fresh Pizza dough with buffalo sauce, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, grilled chicken, chopped red onion. Finished with a drizzle of more buffalo sauce.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.25

Good ol' Classic. Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Pizza

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.75

Aloha! Fresh Pizza dough bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, fresh sliced jalapeños, and house made pulled pork.finished with bbq drizzled on top & fresh cilantro.

Meathead Pizza

Meathead Pizza

$18.25

Meat lovers paradise...Fresh pizza dough, shredded mozzarella, meatball crumbles, prosciutto, sausage & pepperoni with tomato sauce and crushed red pepper.

Monza Pizza

Monza Pizza

$16.25

Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.

New York White Pizza

New York White Pizza

$14.25

Fresh Pizza dough, garlic olive oil, 6 cheese blend topped with chopped parsley.

Queen Margherita Pizza

Queen Margherita Pizza

$15.75

Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce fresh rounds of mozzarella cheese & large slices of heirloom tomato. Topped with fresh basil.

Seafood Pizza

Seafood Pizza

$19.25

Fresh pizza dough, house crema rosa shredded mozarella, fresh tomatoes, and shrimp. finished with fresh basil

Sandwiches

Big Pig Sandwich

Big Pig Sandwich

$17.25

BBQ Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Creamy Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Brioche Bun

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.25

Blackened Grilled Chicken, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella, Chipotle Dressing, Ciabatta

Smoked Salmon Croissant

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$18.25

Brie, Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Capers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, All-Butter Croissant

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$15.75

Shaved Ribeye, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Sub Roll

Club Sandwich

$17.25

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

All Burgers Served On Brioche Bun Choose ½ lb. Beef Patty, Turkey Patty, or Fresh Portobello Mushroom. Then choose your toppings and sides. Pictured Turkey Burger with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Sliders

Beef Sliders (3)

Beef Sliders (3)

$16.75

3 all Beef Patties, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo

Hula Pig Sliders (3)

Hula Pig Sliders (3)

$16.75

3 BBQ Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Pineapple, Jalapeños

Southern Fried Chicken BLT Sliders

$17.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala mushroom sauce served with choice of two sides

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped w/ lemon butter sauce and capers served with side of spaghetti tossed in house tomato sauce.

Frango De Churrasco

Frango De Churrasco

$21.00

Marinated Half Chicken, Oven-Roasted with Spicy Olive Oil & Choice of Tomato Rice or Steak Fries with Seasonal Vegetables

Full St. Louis Ribs

Full St. Louis Ribs

$29.00

Full rack of Slow Braised Grilled St. Louis Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with sides of Bacon Mac & Cheese & Creamy Coleslaw

Half St. Louis Ribs

Half St. Louis Ribs

$18.50

Half a rack of Slow Braised Grilled St. Louis Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with sides of Bacon Mac & Cheese & Creamy Coleslaw

Monza Pot Roast

$23.00

NY Strip alla Funghi

$28.00

12 oz NY Strip Steak topped with a creamy bacon & blue cheese sauce.

Pork Assabucco

$29.00
Salmon Almondini

Salmon Almondini

$25.00

6oz Salmon Filet cooked to your preference served over your choice of cappelini pasta tossed in garlic olive oil or house tomato rice with garlic sautéed green beans. Salmon is topped with lemon butter sauce and thinly sliced almonds.

Pasta

Bucatini Diablo

$22.00
Capellini w/Meatballs

Capellini w/Meatballs

$20.00

Fine Capellini pasta tossed in our house marinara topped with 3 large house made beef, pork, and veal blended meatballs.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Fettuccine pasta tossed in house made Alfredo. Choice to add grilled shrimp or chicken.

Fettuccine Tuscano

$19.00
Jack’s Special

Jack's Special

$30.00

Jack's Famous Pasta. Capellini pasta topped with Shrimp, Crabmeat, Scallops, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Pasta Layered With Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Veal Baked In A Tomato Sauce

Penne Alfredo

Penne Alfredo

$22.00Out of stock

Penne Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Sweet Green Peas, Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Shrimp Scampi Ligure

$28.00

Linguine pasta tossed in lemon butter white wine sauce topped with grilled shrimp.

Shrimp Scampi Marinara

$28.00

Linnguine pasta tossed in house marinara topped with grilled shrimp.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti, Sautéed Onions, Bacon, Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese, Egg Yolk Cream Sauce

Tortellini Crema Rosa

Tortellini Crema Rosa

$20.00

Tri-color Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Mushrooms, Rose Cream Sauce

Beef Ragu

$26.00

Munchkins Menu

Kids Cheese Flatbread

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese flatbread

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers/Fries (2)

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.50
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Creamy housemade macaroni and cheese

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00

Flatbread with Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Spaghetti with one meatball

Sides

Bacon Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese Cup

$6.00

Basket of Bread

$5.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

Curly Fries

$6.25

Mac & Cheese - Bowl

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Cup

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$7.50

Seasonal Veggies

$6.25

Side Meatballs (2)

$8.50

Side Salad

$6.25

Steak Fries

$6.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Healthy Choices

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.25

Plant based patty (Pea Protein), Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Side

Vegan Nuggets (6)

Vegan Nuggets (6)

$14.25
Chicken Griglia

Chicken Griglia

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, olive oil, & balsamic vinaigrette served with seasonal veggies.

Salmon & Vegetables

$25.00

Oven Baked Salmon with season vegetables.

$Extras

$Avocado

$3.00

$Bacon (1)

$1.00

$Banana Peppers

$0.75

$BBQ Sauce

$0.50

$Blackened

$0.50

$Blue Cheese

$1.00

$Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

$Chips

$1.00

$Fresh Mozzarella

$1.50

$Gorgonzola

$1.25

$Jalapeno Chips

$1.25

$Jalapenos

$0.50

$Mozzarella Slice

$1.00

$Ranch

$0.50

$Sauteed Onions

$1.00

$Swiss Cheese

$1.00

&Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Salmon

$11.00

Filet Tips

$11.00

Ahi Tuna

$13.25

Shrimp (5)

$11.00

Daily Specials

Fish and chips

$20.00

Gnocchi Salsiccia

$20.00
Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Pasta Layered With Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Veal Baked In A Tomato Sauce

Patio Pups Menu

Chicken & Rice Bowl-PUP

$7.00

Beef Sliders (2)-PUP

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Sliders (2)-PUP

$7.00

Meatballs & Pasta-PUP

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (2)-PUP

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bowl w/meat sauce-PUP

$7.00

Filet Mignon Tips & Rice-PUP

$18.00

DESSERTS

A La Mode

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Cobbler

$10.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$10.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee - ANNIVERSARY

Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Creme Brûlée - BIRTHDAY

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Mascarpone Mousse

$10.00

Mini Cannolis

$10.00

Original Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Sundae

$4.00

Black Forest Cake

$10.00

Profitterole Cake

$10.00

Mother's Day Brunch

Mother's Day BRUNCH

$38.00

Mother's Day BRUNCH KIDS (8-12)

$19.00

Mother's Day BRUNCH (UNDER 8)

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday11:30 am - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Located at 9405 Battle Street, Manassas, VA 20110! Casual bar and restaurant in historic Old Town Manassas. We have a large selection of great foods, specialty drinks, beer and wine. Come in and enjoy or take out and enjoy!

