Monza Manassas
832 Reviews
$$
9405 Battle Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Popular Items
Tortellini Crema Rosa
Tri-color Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Mushrooms, Rose Cream Sauce
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala mushroom sauce served with choice of two sides
Meathead Pizza
Meat lovers paradise...Fresh pizza dough, shredded mozzarella, meatball crumbles, prosciutto, sausage & pepperoni with tomato sauce and crushed red pepper.
FOOD
Appetizers
Arancini
Fontina Cheese, Risotto, Chives, Onions, Garlic, Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Marinara Sauce
Bacon Wrapped Drunken Shrimp
Grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon drizzled with sweet house drunken sauce.
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Artichokes, Crab, Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, Mayo, Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla Chips
Brick Oven Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters, Spinach, Bacon, Breadcrumbs, Fennel, Parmesan
Bruschetta
Marinated Diced Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Cream Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Tortilla Chips
Calamari Fritti
Lightly floured and fried served with lemon wedge and marinara. Calamari is Tentacles & Tubes,
Charcuterie Board
Assorted cured meats & cheeses served with Dijon mustard, honey, sun-dried tomatoes, crostini, and mixed olives (black, green, and kalamata)
Chicken Fingers (4)
Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Tenderloins, BBQ, Ranch, or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Chicken Wings (10)
Choice Of Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Chili, Chipotle, With Ranch Or Blue Cheese. Baked or Fried
Full Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Sesame Crusted ahi tuna sliced and served with wasabi, sriracha aioli and citrus Ponzu sauce.
Half Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Sesame Crusted ahi tuna sliced and served with wasabi, sriracha aioli and citrus Ponzu sauce.
Italian Meatballs
3 Large meatballs made with our blend of beef and veal topped with house marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Made In House And Deep Fried
Stuffed Jalapenos
Large Jalapenos peppers filled with cream cheese wrapped in crispy bacon and topped with house creamy smokey chipotle aioli, served with side of ranch.
Salads
Sm Arugula Salad
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan
Sm Cobb Salad
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Ranch
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, halved cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, garbanzo beans
Sm Monza Salad
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Cucumber, Walnuts, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sm Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Grilled Asparagus, Strawberries, Roasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lg Arugula Salad
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, crostini
Lg Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing
Lg Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Garbanzo beans, red onions & tomato
Lg Monza Salad
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Cucumber, Walnuts, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lg Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Grilled Asparagus, Strawberries, Roasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Brick Oven Pizza & Flatbread
Arugula Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Chicken, Gorgonzola Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion
Cheese Flatbread
Classic half moon flatbread with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Flatbread
1/2 the size of our regular pizza with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
Meathead Flatbread
Meatballs, Bacon, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce
Monza Flatbread
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
New York White Flatbread
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Olive Oil Fresh Herbs
Queen Margarita Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Tomato Sauce
Seafood Flatbread
Shrimp,Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Crema Rosa Sauce,
Arugula Pizza
Fresh pizza dough with garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella & prosciutto topped with crisp arugula drizzled with house balsamic reduction.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh Pizza dough with buffalo sauce, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, grilled chicken, chopped red onion. Finished with a drizzle of more buffalo sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Good ol' Classic. Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Pizza
Aloha! Fresh Pizza dough bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, fresh sliced jalapeños, and house made pulled pork.finished with bbq drizzled on top & fresh cilantro.
Meathead Pizza
Meat lovers paradise...Fresh pizza dough, shredded mozzarella, meatball crumbles, prosciutto, sausage & pepperoni with tomato sauce and crushed red pepper.
Monza Pizza
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
New York White Pizza
Fresh Pizza dough, garlic olive oil, 6 cheese blend topped with chopped parsley.
Queen Margherita Pizza
Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce fresh rounds of mozzarella cheese & large slices of heirloom tomato. Topped with fresh basil.
Seafood Pizza
Fresh pizza dough, house crema rosa shredded mozarella, fresh tomatoes, and shrimp. finished with fresh basil
Sandwiches
Big Pig Sandwich
BBQ Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Creamy Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella, Chipotle Dressing, Ciabatta
Smoked Salmon Croissant
Brie, Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Capers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, All-Butter Croissant
Steak & Cheese Sub
Shaved Ribeye, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Sub Roll
Club Sandwich
Burgers
Sliders
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala mushroom sauce served with choice of two sides
Chicken Picatta
Grilled chicken breast topped w/ lemon butter sauce and capers served with side of spaghetti tossed in house tomato sauce.
Frango De Churrasco
Marinated Half Chicken, Oven-Roasted with Spicy Olive Oil & Choice of Tomato Rice or Steak Fries with Seasonal Vegetables
Full St. Louis Ribs
Full rack of Slow Braised Grilled St. Louis Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with sides of Bacon Mac & Cheese & Creamy Coleslaw
Half St. Louis Ribs
Half a rack of Slow Braised Grilled St. Louis Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with sides of Bacon Mac & Cheese & Creamy Coleslaw
Monza Pot Roast
NY Strip alla Funghi
12 oz NY Strip Steak topped with a creamy bacon & blue cheese sauce.
Pork Assabucco
Salmon Almondini
6oz Salmon Filet cooked to your preference served over your choice of cappelini pasta tossed in garlic olive oil or house tomato rice with garlic sautéed green beans. Salmon is topped with lemon butter sauce and thinly sliced almonds.
Pasta
Bucatini Diablo
Capellini w/Meatballs
Fine Capellini pasta tossed in our house marinara topped with 3 large house made beef, pork, and veal blended meatballs.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in house made Alfredo. Choice to add grilled shrimp or chicken.
Fettuccine Tuscano
Jack’s Special
Jack's Famous Pasta. Capellini pasta topped with Shrimp, Crabmeat, Scallops, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
Lasagna Bolognese
Pasta Layered With Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Veal Baked In A Tomato Sauce
Penne Alfredo
Penne Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Sweet Green Peas, Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Shrimp Scampi Ligure
Linguine pasta tossed in lemon butter white wine sauce topped with grilled shrimp.
Shrimp Scampi Marinara
Linnguine pasta tossed in house marinara topped with grilled shrimp.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti, Sautéed Onions, Bacon, Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese, Egg Yolk Cream Sauce
Tortellini Crema Rosa
Tri-color Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Mushrooms, Rose Cream Sauce
Beef Ragu
Munchkins Menu
Kids Cheese Flatbread
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese flatbread
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Chicken Fingers/Fries (2)
Kids Hamburger
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy housemade macaroni and cheese
Kids Pepperoni Flatbread
Flatbread with Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti with one meatball
Sides
Healthy Choices
Beyond Burger
Plant based patty (Pea Protein), Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Side
Vegan Nuggets (6)
Chicken Griglia
Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, olive oil, & balsamic vinaigrette served with seasonal veggies.
Salmon & Vegetables
Oven Baked Salmon with season vegetables.
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Filet Tips
Ahi Tuna
Shrimp (5)
DESSERTS
A La Mode
Apple Cinnamon Cobbler
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
Creme Brulee - ANNIVERSARY
Creme Brûlée
Creme Brûlée - BIRTHDAY
Limoncello Cake
Mascarpone Mousse
Mini Cannolis
Original Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Sundae
Black Forest Cake
Profitterole Cake
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:30 am
Located at 9405 Battle Street, Manassas, VA 20110! Casual bar and restaurant in historic Old Town Manassas. We have a large selection of great foods, specialty drinks, beer and wine. Come in and enjoy or take out and enjoy!
9405 Battle Street, Manassas, VA 20110