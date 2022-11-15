Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monzu Italian Oven + Bar

No reviews yet

6020 West Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Artichokes
Biellese pepperoni Family
Monzú Signature Country Loaf

Daily Bread

Our signature bread made in-house daily, fermented over five days. Healthy, fresh and delicious.

Complimentary Bread

Sliced bread for your meal, choice of regular or grilled on our Bertha wood burning grill. (One slice per entrée)

Monzú Signature Country Loaf

$7.00

Italian country sourdough loaf, 1kg.

Basket Bread

$5.00

Basket fermented sourdough bread for a crispier, thicker outer layer, 500g

Taverna Snacks

Fried Olives

Fried Olives

$8.00

Ascolane style olives. stuffed mixed meats and soffritto breaded

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

shoestring potatoes. truffle salt. sottocenere truffle cheese

Sicilian garlic bread

$8.00

pani cunsatu. garlic cloves. oregano. evoo. caciocavallo.

Meatballs

$8.00

traditional pork and beef. mint. tomato sauce. pecorino romano grated on top.

Torta fritta & prosciutto

Torta fritta & prosciutto

$8.00

Traditional fried bread. parma 24 month. classic.

Dates

Dates

$8.00

dates. parmigiano. pancetta Americana (aka bacon). parsley

Sage leaves & anchovy

$8.00

Battered & crispy fried

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

rosemary. garlic cloves. butter. e.v.o.o.

Antipasti

Stuffed Lemon Leaves

$11.00

lamb. beef. pork.

Grilled Turner Calamari

Grilled Turner Calamari

$12.00

Grilled Turner Calamari. heirloom tomato. avocado. kiwi fruit and mint pesto.

Eggplant & gizzard agro dolce (Copy)

$12.00

Eggplant, chicken gizzards. Sicilian sweet & sour. mint.

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.00

grilled bread. sweet tomato confit. basil. aged balsamic.

Grilled Artichokes

Grilled Artichokes

$10.00

lemon. mint. shallots. garlic. e.v.o.o.

Squash Blossoms

$12.00

deep fried, with ricotta. mint. parmigiano

Mini Mega Board

$29.00

Small selection of prized salumi and formaggi. marinated olives. pickled vegetables. toasted walnuts. toasted nuts. torta fritta.

Mega Board

Mega Board

$58.00

Small selection of prized salumi and formaggi. marinated olives. pickled vegetables. toasted walnuts. toasted nuts. torta fritta.

Insalate, Verdure, Zuppe

Giovanni's Salad

Giovanni's Salad

$13.00

tomato. fennel. cucumber. onion. fresh mozzarella. vinaigrette.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.00

romaine. arugula. tomatoes. onion. mozzarella. salame. ham. chick peas. black mediterranean olives. roasted bell peppers. house vinaigrette.

Rucola, Bresaola & Burrata

Rucola, Bresaola & Burrata

$17.00

by Angelo & Franco. beef prosciutto. beech mushrooms. lemon vinaigrette.

Grilled seasonal vegetables & chicken

Grilled seasonal vegetables & chicken

$18.00

Mary’s airline chicken breast. erbe fini. vin cotto.

Cauliflower Affogato

Cauliflower Affogato

$10.00

wine braised cauliflower. colatura. pecorino. bread crumbs.

Lentil Soup Cup

$6.00

Umbrian lentils. chard. soffritto. EVOO

Roasted chestnut & lentil soup (8oz Bowl)

$10.00

Umbrian lentils. chard. soffritto. chestnuts. EVOO

Pizza for 1-2 persons

Small Biellese pepperoni

$22.00

artisan pepperoni. crushed tomatoes. basil. mozzarella. parmigiano

Small Regina Margherita

$20.00

cherry heirloom tomatoes. basil. franco & angelo buffalo mozzarella. e.v.o.o.

Small Calabrese

$23.00

artisan salame calabrese. hot peppers. black mediterranean olives.

Small Classic combo

$23.00

sausage. pepperoni. mediterranean olives. caramelized onions. mushrooms. peppers

Small Pork reigns

$26.00

braised pork. house sausage. apple-wood bacon. cotto ham. salame calabrese. guanciale.

Small Vegas meets Italy

$26.00

scamorza. ricotta. pistacchio. dates. heirloom tomato. arugula. prosciutto. date cream.

Small Veggie

$26.00

heirloom tomato. mediterranean olives. spinach. eggplant. onions. peppers. rapini. mushrooms. garlic

Small Marinara

$20.00

NO Mozzerella. crushed tomatoes. anchovies. Sicilian oregano. pecorino. e.v.o.o.

Small Apricot

$22.00

apricot jam. bacon. Laura Chenel goat cheese. pine nuts. arugula.

Small ‘Nduja

$24.00

mozzarella. gorgonzola. ‘nduja (spicy spreadable salame). walnuts. honey

Small Mortadella

$22.00

taleggio. mozzarella. white sauce. pistacchio pesto. basil.

Small 'The Robbie'

$23.00

mozzarella. white sauce. rapini. house made sausage. roasted garlic

Small BYO

$18.00

start with cheese and add your favorite toppings

Small Simple

$18.00

Small White Pizza

$19.00

Cream of Mozzarella

Small Five Cheese Pesto

$22.00

Family Pizza 3-4 persons

Biellese pepperoni Family

Biellese pepperoni Family

$43.00

artisan pepperoni. crushed tomatoes. basil. mozzarella. parmigiano

Regina margherita Family

Regina margherita Family

$39.00

cherry heirloom tomatoes. basil. franco & angelo buffalo mozzarella. e.v.o.o.

Calabrese Family

Calabrese Family

$51.00

artisan salame calabrese. hot peppers. black mediterranean olives.

Classic combo Family

Classic combo Family

$45.00

sausage. pepperoni. mediterranean olives. caramelized onions. mushrooms. peppers

Pork reigns Family

Pork reigns Family

$51.00

braised pork. house sausage. apple-wood bacon. cotto ham. salame calabrese. guanciale.

Vegas meets Italy Family

Vegas meets Italy Family

$51.00

scamorza. ricotta. pistacchio. dates. heirloom tomato. arugula. prosciutto. date cream.

Veggie Family

Veggie Family

$51.00

heirloom tomato. mediterranean olives. spinach. eggplant. onions. peppers. rapini. mushrooms. garlic

Five Cheese Pesto Family

$43.00

Marinara Family

$39.00

NO Mozzerella. crushed tomatoes. anchovies. Sicilian oregano. pecorino. e.v.o.o.

Apricot Family

Apricot Family

$43.00

apricot jam. bacon. Laura Chenel goat cheese. pine nuts. arugula.

‘Nduja Family

‘Nduja Family

$47.00

mozzarella. gorgonzola. ‘nduja (spicy spreadable salame). walnuts. honey

Mortadella Family

Mortadella Family

$43.00

taleggio. mozzarella. white sauce. pistacchio pesto. basil.

“The Robbie” Family

“The Robbie” Family

$45.00

mozzarella. white sauce. rapini. house made sausage. roasted garlic

White Pizza Family

$38.00

Simple Family

$36.00
BYO Family

BYO Family

$36.00

start with cheese and add your favorite toppings

Two Choices of Pizza Family

two choices for your pizza

Party Pizza 5-8 persons

Biellese pepperoni - FESTA

$86.00

artisan pepperoni. crushed tomatoes. basil. mozzarella. parmigiano

Regina margherita - FESTA

$78.00

cherry heirloom tomatoes. basil. franco & angelo buffalo mozzarella. e.v.o.o.

Calabrese - FESTA

$90.00

artisan salame calabrese. hot peppers. black mediterranean olives.

Classic combo - FESTA

$90.00

sausage. pepperoni. mediterranean olives. caramelized onions. mushrooms. peppers

Pork reigns - FESTA

$98.00

braised pork. house sausage. apple-wood bacon. cotto ham. salame calabrese. guanciale.

Vegas meets Italy - FESTA

$98.00

scamorza. ricotta. pistacchio. dates. heirloom tomato. arugula. prosciutto. date cream.

Veggie - FESTA

$98.00

heirloom tomato. mediterranean olives. spinach. eggplant. onions. peppers. rapini. mushrooms. garlic

Five cheese pesto - FESTA

$86.00

scamorza. mozzarella. ricotta. parmigiano. pecorino romano. pine nuts. basil cream.

Apricot - FESTA

$86.00

apricot jam. bacon. Laura Chenel goat cheese. pine nuts. arugula.

‘Nduja - FESTA

$94.00

mozzarella. gorgonzola. ‘nduja (spicy spreadable salame). walnuts. honey

Mortadella - FESTA

$86.00

taleggio. mozzarella. white sauce. pistacchio pesto. basil.

“The Robbie” - FESTA

$90.00

mozzarella. white sauce. rapini. house made sausage. roasted garlic

White Pizza - FESTA

$76.00

two of your favorite pizzas in one

Simple - FESTA

$72.00

BYO - FESTA

$72.00

start with cheese and add your favorite toppings

Two Choices of Pizza - FESTA

pick 2 of our pizzas!

Pasta

"Spaghetti + Meatballs"

"Spaghetti + Meatballs"

$22.00

traditional of Teramo: house-made chitarra spaghetti. pallottine. tomatoes. parmigiana cheese.

Pisarei e faso

$22.00

bread gnocchi traditional of Cremona. sausage. borlotti beans. soffritto.

Paccheri con ragù alla Genovesa

Paccheri con ragù alla Genovesa

$29.00

paccheri pasta. onion medley. traditional braised veal.

Tagliatelle

$26.00

house-made ribbon pasta. field mushrooms. prosciutto cotto. cream.

Bucatini with zucchini

Bucatini with zucchini

$22.00

Traditional Sicilian; ricotta. pecorino. mint. frantoia barberra. EVOO.

Potato gnocchi

$24.00

house made potato gnocchi. cream. gorgonzola dolce. walnuts.

Crepe Lasagna

Crepe Lasagna

$24.00

house made crepes. meat sauce. béchamel. peas. eggs.

"Caramelle"

"Caramelle"

$22.00

house-made ricotta stuffed pasta. mint. porcini dust. cultured Vermont creamery butter.

Spaghetti + Butter

$11.00

Spaghetti + Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Secondi

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$32.00

swordfish loin. fennel. orange. chick pea purée. lemon vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken "i Vernizzi"

Roasted Chicken "i Vernizzi"

$26.00

free range chicken. onion. garlic. potatoes. white wine.

Farcita Sausage

Farcita Sausage

$22.00

pecorino. peppers. onion. potatoes. fennel salad.

Capretto

$34.00

braised young goat flavored with artichokes and asparagus. tomatoes. fava frittata. couscous.

Sea bream

Sea bream

$34.00

orata. leaks. potato stracotto. trumpet mushroom. EVOO

Grilled Lamb Chops

Grilled Lamb Chops

$39.00

mint pesto. fennel potatoes.

Pork Chop ciambotta

Pork Chop ciambotta

$48.00

Heritage farms natural pork. hardwood grilled. evoo. spring vegetables.

Bone-in Santa Carota ribeye

Bone-in Santa Carota ribeye

$89.00

40 oz prime. hardwood charcoal grilled herbs. e.v.o.o.

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

sweetened ricotta, pistacchio

Sfingi di San Giuseppe

Sfingi di San Giuseppe

$8.00

Sicilian doughnuts

Artisan Cheese Plate

Artisan Cheese Plate

$15.00

chef's choice of artisanal cheeses

Assorted Italian Cookies

Assorted Italian Cookies

$8.00

served with créme Anglaise (for two)

NA Beverages

Grilled Rosemary Lemonade

$8.00

Raspberry Orgeat

$8.00

Blueberry Smash

$8.00Out of stock

Rosemary Fizz Punch

$8.00

Peachy Mojito

$8.00

Sunset Punch

$8.00Out of stock

Fever-Tree Sparkling Lemon

$4.00

Fever-Tree Pink Grapefruit

$4.00

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$7.50

Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic

$4.00

Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

Baladin Mela Zen

$6.00

Baladin Cedrata

$6.00

Baladin Spuma Nera

$6.00

Baladin Ginger

$6.00

Baladin Cola

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Double Espresso

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Whole Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Orange Soda

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Catering

Antipasto Salad Sm. Catering

$24.00

feeds 10-12

Antipasto Salad Md. Catering

$35.00

feeds 20-25

Antipasto Salad Lg. Catering

$48.00

feeds 20-25

Cannoli Tray Catering

$25.00

12 cannoli

Farcita Sausage 1/2 Festa Tray

$60.00

feeds up to 10

Farcita Sausage Festa Tray

$120.00

feeds up to 20

Garlic Knots (Catering)

$18.00

24 knots

Gio Salad Sm. Catering

$24.00

Gio Salad Md. Catering

$35.00

Gio Salad Lg. Catering

$48.00

Lasagna Tray Sm. Catering

$60.00

feeds 6-8

Lasagna Tray Lg. Catering

$120.00

feeds 12-16

Lunchbox Catering

$15.00

sandwich + sides

Meatballs Sm. Catering

$45.00

30 meatballs

Meatballs Lg. Catering

$90.00

60 meatballs

Mista Salad Md. Catering

$35.00

Sfingi Platter Catering

$25.00

12 sfingi

Vernizzi Chicken Festa Tray

$128.00

feeds up to 20

Bellini Kit

$25.00

Paccheri Tray

$60.00

Catering Loaves

$35.00

Catering at the Space

$50.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Bread is life!

Location

6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Directions

Gallery
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar image
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar image

