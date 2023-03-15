Moo and Brew 451 Main St Ste 4
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
It’s a cow themed frozen yogurt, boba and specialty drink shop.
Location
451 Main St Ste 4, Placerville, CA 95667
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hangtown Cantina - Placerville - 564 Main Street
No Reviews
564 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurant
Green Room Social Club - 251 Main Street
No Reviews
251 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Placerville
More near Placerville