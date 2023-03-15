Main picView gallery

Moo and Brew 451 Main St Ste 4

review star

No reviews yet

451 Main St Ste 4

Placerville, CA 95667

Milk Tea

Black tea

$5.00+

Chai tea

$5.00+

Thai tea

$5.00+

Matcha

$6.00+

Taro

$6.00+

Fruit

$6.00+

Cotton Candy

$6.00+

Tea

Green

$5.00+

Black

$5.00+

Alpine Berry

$5.00+

Tropical Green

$5.00+

Surprise

$5.00+

Bucking Bull

Sugar Free

$6.00+

Red Bull

$6.00+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00+

Limeade

$5.00+

Merchandise

Glass Cups

$25.00

Boba Keychain

$8.00

Squish Keychain

$12.00

Cow Keychain

$3.00

Cow Straw

$3.00

Boba Squish

$18.00

Stickers

$1.00

3 Stickers

$2.00

Hat Earrings

$5.00

Cow Earring

$5.00

Cow print Earring

$10.00

Cow Purse

$15.00

Belt

$15.00

Cow Squish

$25.00

Tiny Cow Squish

$10.00

Big Bull

$35.00

Cow

$20.00

Bracelet

$2.00

Hat

$25.00

Scrunchie

$2.00

Bull Squish

$25.00

Cow Cup

$20.00

Yee Haw Soda

Yee Haw

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$0.50

Sweetner

Boba

$0.75

Snacks

Jelly Straw

$0.50

KitKat

$0.50

Ramen

$4.00

Fruit Jellies

$0.50

Pocky

$1.00

Cookies

$1.50

Matcha Cake

$1.00

Ice Cream Candy

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Cow Tails

$0.50

Panda Cookies

$1.00

Crunchy Pocky

$2.00

Oreo

$0.50

Oreo Sticks

$0.50

Choco Pie

$1.00

Mochi

$0.50

Matcha

Regular

$5.00

Large

It’s a cow themed frozen yogurt, boba and specialty drink shop.

451 Main St Ste 4, Placerville, CA 95667

