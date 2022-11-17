Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Moo & Brew

review star

No reviews yet

1300 Central Ave

Charlotte, NC 28205

Popular Items

Byo Angus
HALF Parmesan & Garlic
Backyard Classic

Burgers

Backyard Classic

$10.00

White American, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Pickles, M&B Sauce No Substitutions online.

Carolina Style

$10.00

Chili, Red Onion, Cole Slaw & Mustard. No Substitutions online.

Farmers Daughter

$12.00

Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce No substituions online.

Fresh Produce

$10.00

Vegan Black Bean Patty, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Field Greens, Fresh Herb Aioli. No Substitutions online, otherwise build your own.

Hot Chick

$12.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX

Jive Turkey

$11.00

Farm-Raised Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Swiss, Bibb Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, M&B Sauce. No Substituitions online.

Moo Melt

$13.00

Smashed Beef patty, Brew braised shrooms, swiss cheese, Herb Aioli, grilled onions all on Buttery Sourdough Bread. No substitutions on this Awesome SAMICH!!

Mushroom Swiss

$11.00

Brew-Braised Shrooms, Swiss & Fresh Herb Aioli. No Substitutions online.

Peter Piper

$12.00

Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack, House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo No Substitutions online.

Plant Wrap

$12.00

Beyond Beef, Sun dried Tomato spread, Balsamic FIG spread, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions & Banana Peppers all LAVISHLY wrapped up in Lavash bread!!

Rocket Turkey

$10.00

Farm-Raised Turkey, Chévre Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Fig Spread, Roasted Red Pepper. No Substitutions online.

Salmon Burger

$12.00

Alaskan Salmon, House Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Dill Yogurt. No Substitutions online.

Toasted Green Chili Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Salsa Verde, Banana Peppers, BIB lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wheat Bun.

Way Out West

$13.00

All Natural Bison, Sundried Tomato Spread, Chévre Goat Cheese, Arugula. No Substitutions online.

Kansas City Cluck

$12.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Large Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

FULL Why Nacho

$9.00

Chilli, Cheese, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Fresh Jalepenos, Red Onions & Sour Cream

FULL Parmesan & Garlic

$9.00

PARMESAN, GARLIC & OLIVE OIL

FULL Truffle Rose

$9.00

ROSEMARY, TRUFFLE & SEA SALT Served With Fresh Herb Aioli

FULL Chili Cheese

$9.00

CHILI LOVES CHEESE

FULL Bleu Buffalo

$9.00

Buffalo Hot Sauce, Green Onions & Bleu Cheese Crumbles

FULL Dyn-O-Mite

$9.00

Diablo Dust, House Jalapeños

FULL Bacon Cheese

$8.00

FULL Toasted Green Chili

$8.00Out of stock

HALF Why Nacho

$5.00

HALF Parmesan Garlic

$4.00

HALF Truffle Rose

$4.00

HALF Chili Cheese

$4.00

HALF Bleu Buffalo

$4.00

HALF Dyn-O-Mite

$4.00

Half Bacon Cheese

$5.00

Half Toasted Green Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Large Reg Fry

$6.00

Large Sweet Fry

$8.00

BYO Burger

Byo Angus

$9.00

Byo Beyond Beef

$12.00

Byo Bison

$12.00

Byo Black Bean

$9.00

Byo Fried Chicken

$9.00

Byo Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Byo Salmon

$12.00

Byo Turkey

$9.00

BYO Vegan Chikin Patty

$9.00

Fry Game & Sides

Large Reg Fry

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Large Sweet Fry

$9.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Large Cole Slaw

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

FULL Why Nacho

$9.00

Chilli, Cheese, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Fresh Jalepenos, Red Onions & Sour Cream

FULL Parmesan & Garlic

$9.00

PARMESAN, GARLIC & OLIVE OIL

FULL Truffle Rose

$9.00

ROSEMARY, TRUFFLE & SEA SALT Served With Fresh Herb Aioli

FULL Chili Cheese

$9.00

CHILI LOVES CHEESE

FULL Bleu Buffalo

$9.00

Buffalo Hot Sauce, Green Onions & Bleu Cheese Crumbles

FULL Dyn-O-Mite

$9.00

Diablo Dust, House Jalapeños

FULL Bacon Cheese

$9.00

FULL Toasted Green Chili Fry

$9.00Out of stock

HALF Why Nacho

$5.00

HALF Parmesan & Garlic

$5.00

HALF Chili Cheese

$5.00

HALF Bleu Buffalo

$5.00

HALF Dyn-O-Mite

$5.00

HALF Bacon Cheese

$5.00

HALF Toasted Green Chili Fry

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

Angel Fire Cobb

$10.00

Field Greens, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Lavash Croutons

Bbq Chicken Salad

$14.00

BBQ Chicken, Field Greens, Midwest Fried Cheese Curds, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Peppadews & Lavash Croutons

Clubhouse

$10.00

Field Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Carrot, Red Onion & Lavash Croutons

Copper River

$14.00

Field Greens, Alaskan Salmon Burger, Capers, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Chèvre Goat Cheese, Tomatoes. Lavash Croutons

Side Salad

$5.00

Apps

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Beer Battered With Tangy Sun-dried Tomato Ranch

Chicharones

$6.00

Spicy Pork Rinds With Limes

Cold Platter

$9.00

Black Bean Hummus, Peppadew Pimento Cheese, Carrots, Cucumber & Lavash Flatbread

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.00

With Adobo Ranch

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kids PBJ

$6.00

Premium Sauces

**M&B Sauce**

$0.50

**Herb Aioli**

$0.50

**Lemon Dill**

$0.50

**Adobo Ranch**

$0.50

**Buttermilk Ranch**

$0.50

**Sundried Tomato Ranch**

$0.50

**Sundried Spread**

$0.50

**Basalmic Fig**

$0.50

**Bleu Cheese Dressing**

$0.50

** BBQ SAUCE***

$0.50

**MAYO**

$0.50

** DIABLO MAYO**

$0.50

** HONEY MUSTARD**

$0.50

**SPICY MUSTARD**

$0.50

**BUFFALO**

$0.50

**A1**

$0.50

**Sour Cream**

$0.50

NA Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.50

12oz Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Cold Brew

$7.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley temple

$2.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Hats

Hats

$20.00

Shirts

T-Shirts

$20.00

Tanks

$15.00

UNC

$20.00

Long Sleeve/Baseball

$20.00

Glasses

M&B 20oz

$6.00

M&B H2O/Flight

$4.00

Crewneck sweatshirt

Crewneck sweatshirt

$40.00

Hoodie

MOO Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Burger and Beer Joint

Website

Location

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

