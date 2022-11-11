Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Stockton)

Restaurant info

If you are in the moo-d for a gourmet burger, Moo Moo’s Burger Barn is the place to be. The Moo (as many call it) offers full table service, casual dining restaurant, featuring a variety of cooked-to-order juicy burgers. Tantalize your taste buds with one of 20 gourmet burgers served on a variety of buns, or create your own! If you are not in the mood for Moo Burgers, we offer the NO MOO (GardenBurger), an all-natural Turkey burger, Hot Dogs, A variety of Salads, Fish, Chicken, and other All-American Sandwiches. Full Breakfast Menu is offered at this location all week from 7:30 - 11:30.

