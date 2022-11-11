Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Stockton)

review star

No reviews yet

10940 Trinity Pkwy

Suite A

Stockton, CA 95219

Order Again

PLEASE SPECIFY IF YOU LIKE UTENSILS OR CONDIMENTS

YES Utensils/Condiments

NO Utensils/Condiments

BURGERS

Our burgers are Fresh all Beef Hamburger Patties. Seasoned to perfection, cooked to order, dressed with the freshest ingredients, and served on grilled buns! Served with your choice of regular fries, beer battered fries, beer battered onion rings, sweet potato fries, Caesar salad or house green salad!
Classic Moo

Classic Moo

$12.90

On a sesame seed bun with moo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onions. (Does not come with cheese automatically)

Double Moo

Double Moo

$16.65

Double the beef. On a sesame seed bun with Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onions. (Does not come with cheese automatically)

BMS Moo

BMS Moo

$15.95

On a Kaiser bun with bacon, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Monster Moo

Monster Moo

$19.25

Triple decker toasted white bread, with two 1/3 lb patties, American cheese, bacon, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions

Moo'Na Lisa

Moo'Na Lisa

$17.95

Created by Guest Lisa H., on a Kaiser Bun, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Sliced Jalapeños, Fried Egg, Moo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions

Monterey Moo

Monterey Moo

$16.95

On a Kaiser bun with Jack cheese, bacon, avocado. Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onions.

Moo Melt

Moo Melt

$14.90

On grilled rye bread with American and Swiss cheese, Moo Sauce, tomato and grilled red onions.

Morning Moo

$16.80

On grilled Texas toast, topped with a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, Moo Sauce, and tomatoes.

Flamin' Moo

Flamin' Moo

$16.40

On a Kaiser bun with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, grilled red onions, ranch dressing and sliced jalapeños.

No Moo

$14.70

Vegetarian GardenBurger on a wheat bun, Dijon mustard, avocado, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

BBQ Moo

BBQ Moo

$15.95

On a Kaiser bun, basted with zesty BBQ sauce, topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and deep fried-onion tanglers.

BlueBQ Moo

BlueBQ Moo

$16.95

On a Kaiser bun, basted with zesty BBQ sauce, topped with bacon, Cheddar and crumbled Blue cheese, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Blue Moo

$14.90

On a Kaiser bun with crumbled blue cheese, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Philly Moo

Philly Moo

$16.70

On a Kaiser bun, with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, topped with Swiss cheese, a Philly mix of steak and sautéed bell pepper and onions.

Turkey Moo

$14.95

All-natural white meat turkey patty on a wheat bun with Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

A-1 Steakhouse Moo

A-1 Steakhouse Moo

$16.45

On a Kaiser bun, basted with a-1 steak sauce, with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, mayonnaise and deep fried onion tanglers.

Pastrami Moo

Pastrami Moo

$16.95

On a Kaiser bun with Provolone cheese, grilled pastrami, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Teriyaki Moo

Teriyaki Moo

$14.95

Basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, on a Kaiser bun with mayonnaise.

Ole' Moo

$16.20

On a Kaiser bun with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, green chile, grilled red onions and Moo Sauce.

Chili Moo

$16.60

Served open-faced on a Kaiser bun, topped with our premium beef and bean chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, and diced onions.

Hula Moo

$13.90

On a Kaiser bun basted with chunky sweet and sour sauce and topped with pineapple slices.

Oinkin' Moo

Oinkin' Moo

$16.70

On a Kaiser bun, topped with pulled pork marinated in BBQ sauce, coleslaw and deep-fried onion tanglers.

SANDWICHES

Served with your choice of regular fries, beer battered fries, beer battered onion rings, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, or house green salad.

Grilled Cheese

$9.90

Grilled white bread with American cheese.

Club

$15.95

Triple decker toasted white bread, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.95

Triple decker grilled white bread with American and Swiss cheese, ham, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Chipotle Chicken

$16.50

Chicken breast basted with chipotle sauce, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green chile, and bacon, served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.50

Chicken breast basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, on a Kaiser bun with mayonnaise.

BLT

$12.95

Toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Crispy Chicken Ranch

Crispy Chicken Ranch

$15.50

Breaded and fried chicken breast on a Kaiser bun with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Chicken breast basted with zesty BBQ sauce, on a Kaiser bun with bacon and Cheddar cheese, topped with onion tanglers.

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

Philly mix of steak, sautéed bell pepper, and onions, topped with Swiss cheese and served on a steak roll with mayonnaise..

Crispy Chicken Marinara

$14.95

Breaded and fried chicken breast, served on Kaiser bun with Provolone and Parmesan cheese and marinara sauce.

Honey Chicken

$15.50

Chicken breast basted with honey Dijon and topped with ham and Swiss cheese, served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Ultimate Chicken Club

$17.50

Triple decker toasted white bread, grilled chicken breast, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

French Dip

$15.95

Sliced roast beef on steak roll, served with au jus.

Hot Pastrami

$17.95

Grilled pastrami on a steak roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.50

Beer battered cod fish, on a steak roll with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Pulled Pork

$15.95

Philly mix of steak, sautéed bell pepper, and onions, topped with Swiss cheese and served on a steak roll with mayonnaise.

Buffalo Chicken

$15.25

Breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, on Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, and Blue cheese dressing.

Reuben (Pastrami)

$17.25

Pastrami on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.

Southwest Beef Melt

$18.75

Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, green chile and tomato on grilled sliced sourdough with chipotle sauce.

Vegetarian

$12.95

On whole wheat bread with Dijon mustard, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, and avocado.

Cold Tuna San

$13.50

Grilled Tuna mix on white bread, American cheese, and tomato.

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Grilled on white bread, American cheese, and tomato.

Deli Sandwich

$15.50

Choice of turkey, ham or roast beef on steak roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and choice of cheese.

FRIES - RINGS

Basket Regular French Fries

$8.95

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

Comes with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Basket Beer Battered Fries

$8.95

Basket Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95

Comes with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Regular fries topped with premium beef and bean chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, and diced red onions.

Garlic French Fries

$7.95

Regular fries tossed in gourmet, buttered garlic sauce and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese.

Philly Cheese FF

$12.95

Regular fries topped with a Philly Meat mixed with bell pepper, onions, and shredded cheddar.

Nacho Cheese French Fries

$9.95

Regular fries topped with nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and sliced jalapeños.

Buffalo French Fries

$8.95

Regular fries tossed with Buffalo Sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese.

FAVORITES - APPETIZERS

Chicken Tenders

$9.25

White meat breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of regular or battered fries, sweet potato, or onion rings, ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$17.95

A mix of your favorites: chicken tenders, fried zucchini, Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, and moo’s Beer Battered onion rings. Comes with Marinara, Ranch, and BBQ sauces.

Buffalo Tenders

$8.75

White meat breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, send with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.

Moozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Comes with a side of Marinara Sauce and Ranch Dressing.

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Comes with 2 sides of Ranch Dressing.

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Comes with 2 sides of Ranch Dressing.

Hot Dog

$12.50

All beef served on a french roll with mustard, ketchup, diced red onions and relish, served with your choice of regular, or battered fries, sweet potato, or onion rings or green salad.

Chili Cheese Dog

$14.70

All beef served open-faced on a french roll and topped with premium beef and bean chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, and diced red onions, served with your choice of fries or green salad.

Fish'n Chips

$12.95

Beer battered cod fish, served with tartar sauce and your choice of regular or battered fries, sweet potato, or onion rings.

Bowl Chili

$6.25

Premium beef and bean chili topped with Cheddar cheese and diced red onions.

Adult Mac & Cheese

$10.95

SALADS

Small Garden Salad

$5.75

Romaine, tomato, olives, red onions, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.75

Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Moo Style Chicken Caesar

$15.50

Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, Feta cheese, tomato, croutons, grilled chicken breast, shredded Parmesan cheese.

Crispy Chicken Garden

Crispy Chicken Garden

$14.50

Romaine, tomato, olives, red onions, croutons, topped with breaded and fried chicken breast, choice of dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$15.50

Romaine, ranch dressing tomato, olives, onions, croutons, sliced grilled chicken basted with chipotle sauce, shredded Cheddar.

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$14.50

Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, breaded and fried chicken breast, shredded Parmesan cheese.

Moo's Farm Spinach

Moo's Farm Spinach

$15.95

Fresh spinach, poppy seed dressing, grilled chicken breast crumbled Blue cheese, bacon, grapes, almonds, boiled egg.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.50

Romaine, tomato, olives, onions, croutons, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, boiled egg, choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.25

Romaine with Greek vinaigrette, tomato, onion, Greek black olives, croutons, Feta cheese.

FOUNTAIN & SHAKES

Old Fashioned Milk Shakes

Old Fashioned Milk Shakes

Made with real hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Root Beer Freeze

$7.95

Blended Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Root Beer Float

$6.95

Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Choose from 11 refreshing items.

Bottled Water

$1.50

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Triple Choc Chunk Brownie, vanilla ice cream, Hershey's chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry.

Churro Sundae

Churro Sundae

$5.95

Churro Donut topped with vanilla ice cream, your choice of Hershey’s chocolate, strawberry, or pumpkin pie syrup, whipped cream and a cherry on top

Banana Split

$9.95

Banana split in half with 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream. With Hershey's chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple syrups. Topped with whipped cream and cherry.

KIDS CORNER

Li'l Moo & FF

$5.95

On a plain bun with moo sauce and regular fries.

Chicken Tenders & FF

$5.95

White meat chicken tenders and ranch dressing.

Grilled Cheese & FF

$5.95

Grilled white bread with American cheese.

Corn Dog & Fries

$5.95

Li'l Macaroni & Cheese

$5.95

Li'l Hot Dog & FF

$5.95

Plain hot dog and regular fries.

Li'l Milk Shakes

Made with real hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Li'l Root Beer Freeze

$4.95

Blended Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Li'l Root Beer Float

$4.95

Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Li'l Milk

$2.25

Li'l Apple Juice Pouch

$2.25

Li'l Soft Drinks

$1.75

Li'l Choc Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
If you are in the moo-d for a gourmet burger, Moo Moo’s Burger Barn is the place to be. The Moo (as many call it) offers full table service, casual dining restaurant, featuring a variety of cooked-to-order juicy burgers. Tantalize your taste buds with one of 20 gourmet burgers served on a variety of buns, or create your own! If you are not in the mood for Moo Burgers, we offer the NO MOO (GardenBurger), an all-natural Turkey burger, Hot Dogs, A variety of Salads, Fish, Chicken, and other All-American Sandwiches. Full Breakfast Menu is offered at this location all week from 7:30 - 11:30.

10940 Trinity Pkwy, Suite A, Stockton, CA 95219

