Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Rocklin)
No reviews yet
2330 Sunset Boulevard
Rocklin, CA 95765
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BURGERS
Classic Moo
On a sesame seed bun with moo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onions. (Does not come with cheese automatically)
Double Moo
Double the beef. On a sesame seed bun with Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onions. (Does not come with cheese automatically)
A-1 Steakhouse Moo
On a Kaiser bun, basted with a-1 steak sauce, with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, mayonnaise and deep fried onion tanglers.
BBQ Moo
On a Kaiser bun, basted with zesty BBQ sauce, topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and deep fried-onion tanglers.
Blue Moo
On a Kaiser bun with crumbled blue cheese, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
BlueBQ Moo
On a Kaiser bun, basted with zesty BBQ sauce, topped with bacon, Cheddar and crumbled Blue cheese, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
BMS Moo
On a Kaiser bun with bacon, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
Chili Moo
Served open-faced on a Kaiser bun, topped with our premium beef and bean chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, and diced onions.
Flamin' Moo
On a Kaiser bun with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, grilled red onions, ranch dressing and sliced jalapeños.
Hula Moo
On a Kaiser bun basted with chunky sweet and sour sauce and topped with pineapple slices.
Monster Moo
Triple decker toasted white bread, with two 1/3 lb patties, American cheese, bacon, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions
Monterey Moo
On a Kaiser bun with Jack cheese, bacon, avocado. Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onions.
Moo Melt
On grilled rye bread with American and Swiss cheese, Moo Sauce, tomato and grilled red onions.
Moo'Na Lisa
Created by Guest Lisa H., on a Kaiser Bun, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Sliced Jalapeños, Fried Egg, Moo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions
Morning Moo
On grilled Texas toast, topped with a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, Moo Sauce, and tomatoes.
Oinkin' Moo
On a Kaiser bun, topped with pulled pork marinated in BBQ sauce, coleslaw and deep-fried onion tanglers.
Ole' Moo
On a Kaiser bun with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, green chile, grilled red onions and Moo Sauce.
Pastrami Moo
On a Kaiser bun with Provolone cheese, grilled pastrami, Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
Philly Moo
On a Kaiser bun, with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, topped with Swiss cheese, a Philly mix of steak and sautéed bell pepper and onions.
Teriyaki Moo
Basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, on a Kaiser bun with mayonnaise.
No Moo
Vegetarian GardenBurger on a wheat bun, Dijon mustard, avocado, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
Turkey Moo
All-natural white meat turkey patty on a wheat bun with Moo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
SANDWICHES
BBQ Chicken
Chicken breast basted with zesty BBQ sauce, on a Kaiser bun with bacon and Cheddar cheese, topped with onion tanglers.
BLT
Toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, on Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, and Blue cheese dressing.
Chipotle Chicken
Chicken breast basted with chipotle sauce, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green chile, and bacon, served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce.
Club
Triple decker toasted white bread, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Cold Tuna San
Grilled Tuna mix on white bread, American cheese, and tomato.
Crispy Chicken Marinara
Breaded and fried chicken breast, served on Kaiser bun with Provolone and Parmesan cheese and marinara sauce.
Crispy Chicken Ranch
Breaded and fried chicken breast on a Kaiser bun with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Deli Sandwich
Choice of turkey, ham or roast beef on steak roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and choice of cheese.
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod fish, on a steak roll with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
French Dip
Sliced roast beef on steak roll, served with au jus.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with American cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Triple decker grilled white bread with American and Swiss cheese, ham, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Honey Chicken
Chicken breast basted with honey Dijon and topped with ham and Swiss cheese, served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Hot Pastrami
Grilled pastrami on a steak roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly mix of steak, sautéed bell pepper, and onions, topped with Swiss cheese and served on a steak roll with mayonnaise..
Pulled Pork
Philly mix of steak, sautéed bell pepper, and onions, topped with Swiss cheese and served on a steak roll with mayonnaise.
Reuben (Pastrami)
Pastrami on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
Southwest Beef Melt
Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, green chile and tomato on grilled sliced sourdough with chipotle sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken breast basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, on a Kaiser bun with mayonnaise.
Tuna Melt
Grilled on white bread, American cheese, and tomato.
Ultimate Chicken Club
Triple decker toasted white bread, grilled chicken breast, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Vegetarian
On whole wheat bread with Dijon mustard, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, and avocado.
FRIES - RINGS
Basket Regular French Fries
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Comes with a side of Ranch Dressing.
Basket Beer Battered Fries
Basket Beer Battered Onion Rings
Comes with a side of Ranch Dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries
Regular fries topped with premium beef and bean chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, and diced red onions.
Garlic French Fries
Regular fries tossed in gourmet, buttered garlic sauce and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Philly Cheese FF
Regular fries topped with a Philly Meat mixed with bell pepper, onions, and shredded cheddar.
Nacho Cheese French Fries
Regular fries topped with nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and sliced jalapeños.
Buffalo French Fries
Regular fries tossed with Buffalo Sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese.
FAVORITES - APPETIZERS
Chicken Tenders
White meat breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of regular or battered fries, sweet potato, or onion rings, ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Appetizer Sampler
A mix of your favorites: chicken tenders, fried zucchini, Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, and moo’s Beer Battered onion rings. Comes with Marinara, Ranch, and BBQ sauces.
Buffalo Tenders
White meat breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, send with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.
Moozzarella Sticks
Comes with a side of Marinara Sauce and Ranch Dressing.
Fried Zucchini
Comes with 2 sides of Ranch Dressing.
Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers
Comes with 2 sides of Ranch Dressing.
Hot Dog
All beef served on a french roll with mustard, ketchup, diced red onions and relish, served with your choice of regular, or battered fries, sweet potato, or onion rings or green salad.
Chili Cheese Dog
All beef served open-faced on a french roll and topped with premium beef and bean chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, and diced red onions, served with your choice of fries or green salad.
Fish'n Chips
Beer battered cod fish, served with tartar sauce and your choice of regular or battered fries, sweet potato, or onion rings.
Bowl Chili
Premium beef and bean chili topped with Cheddar cheese and diced red onions.
Adult Mac & Cheese
SALADS
Small Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, red onions, croutons, and choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Moo Style Chicken Caesar
Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, Feta cheese, tomato, croutons, grilled chicken breast, shredded Parmesan cheese.
Crispy Chicken Garden
Romaine, tomato, olives, red onions, croutons, topped with breaded and fried chicken breast, choice of dressing.
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Romaine, ranch dressing tomato, olives, onions, croutons, sliced grilled chicken basted with chipotle sauce, shredded Cheddar.
Crispy Chicken Caesar
Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, breaded and fried chicken breast, shredded Parmesan cheese.
Moo's Farm Spinach
Fresh spinach, poppy seed dressing, grilled chicken breast crumbled Blue cheese, bacon, grapes, almonds, boiled egg.
Chef Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, onions, croutons, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, boiled egg, choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine with Greek vinaigrette, tomato, onion, Greek black olives, croutons, Feta cheese.
FOUNTAIN & SHAKES
Old Fashioned Milk Shakes
Made with real hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Root Beer Freeze
Blended Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Root Beer Float
Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Soft Drinks
Choose from 11 refreshing items.
Bottled Water
DESSERTS
Brownie Sundae
Triple Choc Chunk Brownie, vanilla ice cream, Hershey's chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry.
Churro Sundae
Churro Donut topped with vanilla ice cream, your choice of Hershey’s chocolate, strawberry, or pumpkin pie syrup, whipped cream and a cherry on top
Banana Split
Banana split in half with 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream. With Hershey's chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple syrups. Topped with whipped cream and cherry.
KIDS CORNER
Li'l Moo & FF
On a plain bun with moo sauce and regular fries.
Chicken Tenders & FF
White meat chicken tenders and ranch dressing.
Grilled Cheese & FF
Grilled white bread with American cheese.
Corn Dog & Fries
Li'l Macaroni & Cheese
Li'l Hot Dog & FF
Plain hot dog and regular fries.
Li'l Milk Shakes
Made with real hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Li'l Root Beer Freeze
Blended Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Li'l Root Beer Float
Mug Root Beer with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Li'l Milk
Li'l Apple Juice Pouch
Li'l Soft Drinks
Li'l Choc Milk
FROM THE COOP
Farm House
Two XL Grade AA eggs cooked your way, served with choice of Four strips of thick Hardwood-Smoked Bacon, Four Pork Sausage Links, Three Pork Sausage patties, Two Turkey Sausage patties, Ham steak, Hamburger patty, Linguica, or a Hot link.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded beef steak cutlet fried to golden brown, topped with Moo country sausage gravy, and served with two XL Grade AA eggs cooked your way.
New York Strip & Eggs
6 oz. New York Steak Strip broiled to your liking, and served with Two XL Grade AA eggs cooked your way.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
A generous portion of Corned Beef Hash grilled and topped with Two XL Grade AA eggs cooked your way.
Two Eggs Any Style
Two XL Grade AA Eggs cooked your way.
MOORNING SPECIALTIES
Morning Moo
1/3 pound hamburger patty topped with a fried egg, American cheese, and bacon, served on grilled Texas Toast with Moo Sauce and tomatoes, served with a generous portion of hash browns or country potatoes.
Moo Mess
A generous portion of country potatoes scrambled with three eggs, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, ham, bacon, sausage and Cheddar cheese, served with your choice of toast or English muffin.
Moo's Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage patties and three scrambled eggs, smothered with delicious Moo country sausage gravy.
Moo's Special
Seasoned ground beef, fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions and Swiss scrambled with three eggs, served with a generous portion of hashbrowns or country potatoes and choice of toast or English muffin.
Crispy Chicken & Waffle
Belgian Waffle Quarters layered with Two Breaded and Deep Fried Chicken Breasts, topped with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and powdered sugar, served with butter and maple syrup.
Moo Scramble
A generous layer of hash browns topped with your choice of ham or sausage patties, three eggs scrambled with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese.
Moo's Twoos
Your Choice of two Pancakes or two French toast halves, with Two eggs cooked your way Two bacon strips and two sausage links.
MOO' MLETTES
Cockadoodle Moo
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions, with melted Cheddar.
Chili Cheese
Our premium beef and bean chili topped with Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions.
Denver
Diced ham, bell pepper, onions and Cheddar cheese.
Philly
Philly mix of steak, bell pepper, onions and Swiss cheese.
Moo Lovers
Your Choice of three meats: Bacon, Ham, Pork or Turkey Sausage, Linguica or Hot Link with Cheddar cheese.
Three Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and Pepper Jack.
Moo'mlette My Way
Create your own omelette by choosing one Meat, one Cheese, and two Vegetables.
SWEET STUFF
Pancakes
Three Buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup.
Blueberry Pancakes
Three Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with blueberries, served with butter and maple syrup.
French Toast
Three slices of thick Texas toast dipped in egg batter mixed with vanilla and cinnamon, grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with butter and maple syrup.
Fresh Banana Pancakes
Three Buttermilk pancakes toped with freshly sliced bananas, served with butter and maple syrup.
French Toast Sundae
Three slices of thick Texas toast dipped in egg batter, grilled and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, freshly sliced banana and whipped cream, drizzled with Hershey's chocolate and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Belgian Waffle
Served with butter, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.
Strawberry & Cream Waffle
Belgian waffle with strawberry topping, powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Crispy Chicken & Waffle
Belgian Waffle Quarters layered with Two Breaded and Deep Fried Chicken Breasts, topped with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and powdered sugar, served with butter and maple syrup.
KIDS CORNER - BREAKFAST
Li'l Farm House
One scrambled egg with Two strips of Bacon or Two Sausage links, served with hash browns or country potatoes and 1 slice of toast.
Li'l Cakes
Six Li'l pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar, with Two strips of Bacon or Two Sausage links, served with butter and maple syrup.
Li'l French Toast
One piece of Texas toast, cut in quarters, sprinkled with powdered sugar, with Two strips of Bacon or Two Sausage links, served with butter and maple syrup.
Li'l Cheese Omelette
Two egg omelette with Cheddar cheese, served with hash browns or country potatoes, and 1 slice of toast.
Li'l Moo Bisc & Gravy
One buttermilk biscuit topped with a sausage patty and a scrambled egg, smothered with delicious Moo country sausage gravy.
BREAKFAST SIDES
Side Egg
Side Four Bacon Slices
Side One Ham Steak
Side 4 Pork Saus Links
Sdie 3 Pork Saus Patties
Side 2 Turk Saus Patties
Side Linguica Link
Side Hot Link
Side 6 oz. NY Strip Steak
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side 1 Biscuit
Side 1 Bisc & Gravy
Side Hash Browns
Side Country Potatoes
Side English Muffin
Side Bagel & Cream Ch
Side Toast
Side 1 Pancake
Side 1 French Toast
Side Oatmeal
Side Fresh Fruit
Sdie Banana Slices
Side Country Gravy
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
If you are in the moo-d for a gourmet burger, Moo Moo’s Burger Barn is the place to be. The Moo (as many call it) offers full table service, casual dining restaurant, featuring a variety of cooked-to-order juicy burgers. Tantalize your taste buds with one of 20 gourmet burgers served on a variety of buns, or create your own! If you are not in the mood for Moo Burgers, we offer the NO MOO (GardenBurger), along with a variety of chicken and other sandwiches, salads and Hot Dogs, an all-natural Turkey burger, and a variety of Salads, Fish, Chicken and other All-American Sandwiches. Full Breakfast Menu is offered at this location: Sat & Sun: 7:30 am - 11:30. am
2330 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin, CA 95765